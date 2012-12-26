Image 1 of 42 Sven Nys is the new World Cup leader after round six in Zolder (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 42 Mark Mcconnell (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 42 Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 42 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 42 Radomir Simunek (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 42 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 42 Alexander Revell (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 42 Lewis Rattray (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 42 Aaron Schooler goes down (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 42 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 42 Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 42 Sven Nys leads Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 42 Elite men's podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 42 Sven Nys on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 42 Sven Nys on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 42 Elite men's podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 42 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 42 Sven Nys wins in Zolder (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 42 Sven Nys triumphs at the Zolder World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 42 Sven Nys leads Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 42 Aaron Schooler (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 42 Niels Wubben (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 42 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 42 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 42 Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 42 Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 42 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 42 Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 42 Julien Taramarcaz (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 42 Sven Nys leads Niels Albert at the top of a drop (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 42 Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 42 Rob Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 42 Enrico Franzoi (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 42 Marcel Meisen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 42 Julien Taramarcaz (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 42 Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 42 Rob Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 42 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 42 Radomir Simunek (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 42 Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 42 Tim Johnson (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 42 Lars Van Der Haar (Image credit: Photopress.be)

It's been more than a decade since Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) last won a cyclo-cross race in Zolder, on the famous former Formula 1 car circuit. During the last few years, he's been beaten by fast men like Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and Lars Boom (Rabobank), but this year Nys was in total control in a rainy edition on Wednesday afternoon. After a long duel with world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), the 36-year-old Belgian champion punched it halfway through the final lap. A little later, Albert crossed the line in second place.

"Winning here hasn't always been evident for me. I tried it many times but always missed out. Today it worked out," Nys told Sporza.

Thanks to his third World Cup win, Nys tied Albert in the World Cup points standings but takes on the leader's jersey. Third-placed Kevin Pauwels only managed a fifth place in Zolder, so he lost lost valuable overall points on his two rivals on Wednesday afternoon.

Pauwels completely missed his start and by the time he entered the top-10, the favourites were gone. During the second of nine laps, Albert upped the pace up front. Nys needed some time to bridge up the world champion but eventually he closed the gap. The duo exchanged accelerations but neither got away from the other. Together they hit the bell lap, with the first chasers - including Pauwels - trailing by more than half a minute.

Nys aggressively hopped back on the bike after an off-camber section. He threw himself into a technical descent and stormed on to the victory. When asked whether he had risked his life on the final descent, Nys described how he felt about the section. "I knew what I did. With the rain, it was getting harder every lap, but I had a good feeling. I tried to get the gap on the downhill. That technical zone was in the last part of the track. For me, it's better like this; otherwise it's a sprint. Normally, I can win a sprint against Niels but you never know. It's better to have a gap before the sprint."

Albert wasn't able to close on Nys during the final lap. He was humble in his defeat. "I opted to hop off the bike more quickly than Nys did [on the off-camber section]. After the descent, it was over, and I let go of it. I don't want to use it as an excuse but yesterday I was ill. During the first half [of the race], I was feeling great, but then I lost all energy. Anyway, Nys is the deserved win," Albert told Sporza.

Half a minute behind the duo, it was former world champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) who won the battle for third place. In the final lap, he got the better of his compatriot Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) and Pauwels. Simunek was fourth, and Pauwels was fifth.

Stybar was pleased with the outcome of the race. "I was hoping for a place in the top-10, so I'm very happy with this. Those two were too fast for me. Already after the second lap, I knew it. The world championships? No, I chose the road and by the time they race in Louisville, I'll be doing my first race on the road. Maybe it'll hurt at that moment, but I have other challenges ahead of me which are special too," Stybar told Sporza.

The next World Cup round will be held in Rome, Italy, on January 6, 2013. The World Cup final happens two weeks later in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. For Albert, it was clear a big duel with Nys lays ahead for the overall title. "We're starting from scratch. Kevin still has a chance, but the gap became bigger again today. Rome will be a lottery between the two of us. In Hoogerheide, I tend to go very well but that's where the battle will be decided," Albert said.

Since Nys took over the World Cup lead from world champion Niels Albert, a debate within the Belgian team will probably come to an end. Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) won a spectacular race in Essen last weekend, but wasn't featuring in the Belgian selection. Fellow Belgians who weren't performing at the front of the latest races were feeling the pressure and there was the possibility that one rider was going to lose his spot on the team. However, since Albert lost the World Cup jersey to Nys today, the Belgian team has one more spot for the next World Cup in Rome. It highly likely that Denuwelaere will be added to the Belgian team's selection.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 1:05:15 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:16 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:33 4 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:41 5 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:46 6 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:50 7 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:58 9 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 0:01:05 10 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:13 11 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:26 12 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:29 13 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:31 14 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:35 15 Simon Zahner (Swi) Ekz Racing Team 0:01:36 16 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:41 17 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks 0:01:48 18 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 0:02:08 19 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:41 20 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:45 21 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 22 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 0:03:01 23 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:03:11 24 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team 0:03:18 25 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor 0:03:31 26 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 0:03:46 27 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 0:03:50 28 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:03:52 29 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 0:04:00 30 Martin Haring (Svk) 0:04:05 31 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:12 32 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:04:26 33 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:58 34 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:05:47 35 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:06:04 36 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline 0:06:25 37 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha - Focus 0:06:32 -1lap Aaron Schooler (Can) -1lap Ole Quast (Ger) -2laps Jeremy Durrin (USA) Jam Fund / NCC -3laps Robert Glajza (Svk) -3laps Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea -3laps Lewis Rattray (Aus) -3laps Adrien Pascal (Fra) Team Newcycling -4laps Mark Mcconnell (Can) -4laps Steve Chainel (Fra) Fdj-Big Mat -4laps Alexander Revell (NZl) -5laps David Quist (Nor)