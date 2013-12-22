Peeters wins junior World Cup in Namen
Belgian champ takes over series lead
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:39:44
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:01
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:05
|4
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:17
|5
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:23
|6
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|0:01:50
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:02
|8
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:11
|9
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|0:02:15
|10
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:17
|11
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:29
|12
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:43
|13
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:04
|14
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|0:03:16
|15
|Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:20
|16
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:31
|17
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:39
|18
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:47
|19
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:07
|20
|Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:11
|21
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|0:04:18
|22
|Odrian Champossin (Fra) France
|0:04:25
|23
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:36
|24
|Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:55
|25
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:56
|26
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|0:05:23
|27
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:32
|28
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:36
|29
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|0:05:37
|30
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|0:05:45
|31
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:46
|32
|Florian Vidal (Fra) France
|33
|Gotzon Martin (Spa) Spain
|0:05:51
|34
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium-B
|35
|Pim Van Den Klundert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:53
|36
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:06:01
|37
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:13
|38
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|39
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:22
|40
|Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany
|0:06:28
|41
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:42
|42
|Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:55
|43
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:59
|44
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:07:16
|45
|Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America
|0:07:19
|46
|Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain
|0:07:51
|47
|Raphael Schröder (Ger) Germany
|0:08:05
|48
|Austin Vincent (USA) United States Of America
|0:08:28
|49
|Rico Seidel (Ger) Germany
|0:09:16
|50
|Sean Dunlea (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:07
|51
|Philip Sunnen (Lux) Luxembourg
|52
|Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy
|53
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America
|54
|Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia
|55
|Josey Weik (USA) United States Of America
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|177
|pts
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|156
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|144
|4
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|141
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|134
|6
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|123
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|111
|8
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|110
|9
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|91
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|86
|11
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|83
|12
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|76
|13
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|68
|14
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|66
|15
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|65
|16
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|17
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|53
|18
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|42
|19
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium
|41
|20
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium
|35
|21
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|29
|22
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|23
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|25
|24
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|25
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|24
|26
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|24
|27
|Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|28
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|29
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|19
|30
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium
|18
|31
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy
|17
|32
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|16
|33
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|15
|34
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|13
|35
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|12
|36
|Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium
|11
|37
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|11
|38
|Josey Weik (USA) United States Of America
|10
|39
|Odrian Champossin (Fra) France
|9
|40
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Belgium
|8
|41
|Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America
|7
|42
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|43
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|44
|Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|45
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|5
|46
|Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany
|5
|47
|Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|48
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium
|4
|49
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|50
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States Of America
|4
|51
|Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|52
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|2
|53
|Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland
|2
|54
|Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain
|1
