Peeters wins junior World Cup in Namen

Belgian champ takes over series lead

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:39:44
2Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:01
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands0:01:05
4Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium0:01:17
5Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:23
6Sébastien Havot (Fra) France0:01:50
7Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:02:02
8Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:02:11
9Lucas Dubau (Fra) France0:02:15
10Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:02:17
11Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium0:02:29
12Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:43
13Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:04
14Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy0:03:16
15Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain0:03:20
16Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium0:03:31
17Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:03:39
18Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy0:03:47
19Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:07
20Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:11
21Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy0:04:18
22Odrian Champossin (Fra) France0:04:25
23Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:36
24Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America0:04:55
25Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands0:04:56
26Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy0:05:23
27Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:05:32
28Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:05:36
29Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy0:05:37
30Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany0:05:45
31Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands0:05:46
32Florian Vidal (Fra) France
33Gotzon Martin (Spa) Spain0:05:51
34Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium-B
35Pim Van Den Klundert (Ned) Netherlands0:05:53
36Loïc Hennaux (Bel) Belgium-B0:06:01
37Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:13
38Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic
39Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (GBr) Great Britain0:06:22
40Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany0:06:28
41Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands0:06:42
42Ken Mueller (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:55
43Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:06:59
44Han Devos (Bel) Belgium-B0:07:16
45Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America0:07:19
46Mario Junquera (Spa) Spain0:07:51
47Raphael Schröder (Ger) Germany0:08:05
48Austin Vincent (USA) United States Of America0:08:28
49Rico Seidel (Ger) Germany0:09:16
50Sean Dunlea (GBr) Great Britain0:10:07
51Philip Sunnen (Lux) Luxembourg
52Federico Mandelli (Ita) Italy
53Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America
54Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia
55Josey Weik (USA) United States Of America

World Cup standings after 4 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium177pts
2Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic156
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands144
4Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium141
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium134
6Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium123
7Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium111
8Lucas Dubau (Fra) France110
9Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland91
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands86
11Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic83
12Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium76
13Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands68
14Joshua Dubau (Fra) France66
15Sébastien Havot (Fra) France65
16Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands63
17Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium53
18Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland42
19Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium41
20Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Belgium35
21Yan Gras (Fra) France29
22Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands25
23Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia25
24Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands25
25Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy24
26Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic24
27Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain22
28Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands20
29Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy19
30Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Belgium18
31Manuel Todaro (Ita) Italy17
32Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic16
33Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany15
34Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy13
35Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg12
36Nick Verheyen (Bel) Belgium11
37Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland11
38Josey Weik (USA) United States Of America10
39Odrian Champossin (Fra) France9
40Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Belgium8
41Peter Goguen (USA) United States Of America7
42Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic7
43Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland7
44Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic6
45Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy5
46Paul Lindenau (Ger) Germany5
47Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands5
48Han Devos (Bel) Belgium4
49Jan Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic4
50Maxx Chance (USA) United States Of America4
51Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic3
52Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium2
53Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland2
54Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain1

