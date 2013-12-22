Image 1 of 21 Peter van den Abeele, the UCI cyclo-cross coordinator (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 21 Mike Plant, president of the UCI cyclo-cross commission (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 21 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) put in a big effort to take the final podium spot in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 21 Francis Mourey (FDJ) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 21 Francis Mourey (FDJ) wins in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 21 Jonathan Page covered in mud after riding to 20th in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 21 Lars van der Haar kept his World Cup lead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 21 Sven Nys rides through the back-markers after flatting at the start (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 21 Francis Mourey (FDJ) wins in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 21 Klaas Vantornout got away to take second to Mourey in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 21 Lubomir Petrus (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 21 Crelan manager Jan Verstraeten (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 21 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 21 Sven Nys had to chase back from a first lap flat (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 21 bpost Bank Trofee Organiser Christophe Impens talks with Mike Plant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 21 Philipp Walsleben goes flat out through the mud (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 21 Lars van der Haar kept his lead in the World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 21 Francis Mourey wins the Namur World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 21 Klaas Vantornout, Francis Mourey and Niels Albert made up the Namur World Cup podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 21 Sven Nys battled back from a first lap flat to take fourth (Image credit: Photopress.be)

In stormy weather conditions French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ.fr) powered in impressive style to his second ever World Cup victory at the similarly impressive citadel in Namur, Belgium. The 33 year-old Frenchman soloed away halfway through the race, winning with a respectable margin over Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus).

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) waged an impressive comeback from a flat tire off the line to challenge for the podium, but a mistake in the off-camber section scuttled his chances. World Cup leader Lars van der Haar bounced back from a nasty crash halfway the race to strengthen his overall lead with a blistering fast final lap to take fifth. His closest rivals in the World Cup, Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), disappointed with ninth and twelfth places, respectively.

In 2007 Mourey captured his first win in a World Cup round at the fast course in Treviso, Italy. The Frenchman failed to claim big wins ever since then, though he didn't regard this win extremely high. "It's not the most beautiful win of my career but since it's a World Cup round it is a nice race to win," Mourey told Sporza.

"The physical course suits me a lot. I felt great and it helped me that I was more more fresh than the others." When asked which race was the most beautiful to win Mourey didn't look back but forward. "Winning the world championships in Hoogerheide. This win offers me some comfort. Things are going well and hopefully it remains like that until the world championships."

The win from Mourey was more than deserved, although some will argue that Nys was the strongest man in the race. Mourey might remind them about the extremely muddy 2007 World Cup round in Igorre, Spain, when he was the strongest man in the race until his derailleur let him down and Nys went on to win the race.

This time around Nys was the man who ran into bad luck as he flatted right after the race got under way. The world champion found himself at the back of the pack after switching bikes. "The next few laps I lost even more time as I got caught in traffic," Nys said.

Meanwhile Mourey set the pace up front during the opening lap. During the second and third lap Julien Taramarcaz (BMC) and Philipp Walsleben surged forward but halfway through the race they were caught back by a group which included Mourey, Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink/Leontien.nl), Albert and Vantornout.

Mourey took the initiative for most of the fifth lap - with more rain and wind torturing the riders' backs - without causing much damage. At the end of that lap though, when climbing back up to the start-finish, the French champion rode solo.

"The moment Francis accelerated I had no answer ready. Already before the race I decided to ride my own pace on this tough course," Albert said. A little later Albert glanced back several times as he noticed Nys was closing in on him. During the penultimate lap Nys bridged up with the group at the tough off-camber section, in which he rode past everybody. "Sven was the strongest rider today. Overtaking those first forty riders is rather easy but then it gets really hard. It's quite the achievement he pulled off," Albert said.

Once in front of the chase group, Nys clearly wanted more than a second place to finish off his comeback ride. Meanwhile, Mourey was only leading the group by a fragile 15 seconds. Two things helped Mourey to the victory at that moment. The first factor was the ability of the French champion to clock two blistering fast final laps, the second was the crash from Nys in the mud. "I overdid it there," Nys said. "Instead of waiting for the last climb and focusing on second place I hoped for a mistake from Mourey and the victory." Instead Vantornout and Albert took profit and flanked Mourey on the podium.

On Boxing Day, December 26, the fifth round in the World Cup is held on the former F1 car circuit in Zolder. Van der Haar heads to Zolder with a lead of 13 points over Walsleben, and 22 points over Albert. Mourey will opt to stay at home for Christmas and skip Zolder.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:00:49 2 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:24 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:30 4 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:00:35 5 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:36 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:00:52 8 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:54 9 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 10 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:59 11 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:01:18 12 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:30 13 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:01:38 14 Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec 0:01:42 15 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:01:43 16 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:51 17 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:57 18 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:11 19 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 0:02:26 20 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 0:02:46 21 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:03:14 22 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:03:20 23 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 0:03:22 24 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:26 25 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch 0:03:30 26 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:38 27 Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:03:49 28 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 0:03:57 29 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 0:04:08 30 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:04:14 31 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 0:04:16 32 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:56 33 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:10 34 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team 0:05:21 35 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav 0:05:41 36 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:05:58 37 Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain 0:06:06 38 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:06:19 39 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 0:06:20 40 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek 0:06:40 41 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev 0:06:51 42 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) EC St Etienne - Loire 0:06:52 43 (-1 lap) Michal Malik (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec 44 Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport 45 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex 46 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 47 (-2 laps) Christian Helmig (Lux) Trisport Echternach Presented By Elbow 48 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 49 Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) Ciudad De Oviedo - Nesta 50 Luc Lutsen (Fra) VC TOUCY 51 Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel 52 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida 53 (- 3 laps) Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Angus Edmond (NZl) 55 Alexander Revell (NZl) PNP Cycling Club 56 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 57 (-4 laps) Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team 58 (-6 laps) Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Nestor Martin 59 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut