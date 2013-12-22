Trending

Mourey triumphs in Namur World Cup

Vantornout second as Albert out-paces Nys for third

Peter van den Abeele, the UCI cyclo-cross coordinator

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mike Plant, president of the UCI cyclo-cross commission

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) put in a big effort to take the final podium spot in Namur

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Francis Mourey (FDJ)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Francis Mourey (FDJ) wins in Namur

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jonathan Page covered in mud after riding to 20th in Namur

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Lars van der Haar kept his World Cup lead

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys rides through the back-markers after flatting at the start

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Francis Mourey (FDJ) wins in Namur

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout got away to take second to Mourey in Namur

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Lubomir Petrus (BKCP Powerplus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Crelan manager Jan Verstraeten

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys had to chase back from a first lap flat

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
bpost Bank Trofee Organiser Christophe Impens talks with Mike Plant

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Philipp Walsleben goes flat out through the mud

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Lars van der Haar kept his lead in the World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Francis Mourey wins the Namur World Cup

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout, Francis Mourey and Niels Albert made up the Namur World Cup podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys battled back from a first lap flat to take fourth

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

In stormy weather conditions French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ.fr) powered in impressive style to his second ever World Cup victory at the similarly impressive citadel in Namur, Belgium. The 33 year-old Frenchman soloed away halfway through the race, winning with a respectable margin over Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus).

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) waged an impressive comeback from a flat tire off the line to challenge for the podium, but a mistake in the off-camber section scuttled his chances. World Cup leader Lars van der Haar bounced back from a nasty crash halfway the race to strengthen his overall lead with a blistering fast final lap to take fifth. His closest rivals in the World Cup, Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), disappointed with ninth and twelfth places, respectively.

In 2007 Mourey captured his first win in a World Cup round at the fast course in Treviso, Italy. The Frenchman failed to claim big wins ever since then, though he didn't regard this win extremely high. "It's not the most beautiful win of my career but since it's a World Cup round it is a nice race to win," Mourey told Sporza.

"The physical course suits me a lot. I felt great and it helped me that I was more more fresh than the others." When asked which race was the most beautiful to win Mourey didn't look back but forward. "Winning the world championships in Hoogerheide. This win offers me some comfort. Things are going well and hopefully it remains like that until the world championships."

The win from Mourey was more than deserved, although some will argue that Nys was the strongest man in the race. Mourey might remind them about the extremely muddy 2007 World Cup round in Igorre, Spain, when he was the strongest man in the race until his derailleur let him down and Nys went on to win the race.

This time around Nys was the man who ran into bad luck as he flatted right after the race got under way. The world champion found himself at the back of the pack after switching bikes. "The next few laps I lost even more time as I got caught in traffic," Nys said.

Meanwhile Mourey set the pace up front during the opening lap. During the second and third lap Julien Taramarcaz (BMC) and Philipp Walsleben surged forward but halfway through the race they were caught back by a group which included Mourey, Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink/Leontien.nl), Albert and Vantornout.

Mourey took the initiative for most of the fifth lap - with more rain and wind torturing the riders' backs - without causing much damage. At the end of that lap though, when climbing back up to the start-finish, the French champion rode solo.

"The moment Francis accelerated I had no answer ready. Already before the race I decided to ride my own pace on this tough course," Albert said. A little later Albert glanced back several times as he noticed Nys was closing in on him. During the penultimate lap Nys bridged up with the group at the tough off-camber section, in which he rode past everybody. "Sven was the strongest rider today. Overtaking those first forty riders is rather easy but then it gets really hard. It's quite the achievement he pulled off," Albert said.

Once in front of the chase group, Nys clearly wanted more than a second place to finish off his comeback ride. Meanwhile, Mourey was only leading the group by a fragile 15 seconds. Two things helped Mourey to the victory at that moment. The first factor was the ability of the French champion to clock two blistering fast final laps, the second was the crash from Nys in the mud. "I overdid it there," Nys said. "Instead of waiting for the last climb and focusing on second place I hoped for a mistake from Mourey and the victory." Instead Vantornout and Albert took profit and flanked Mourey on the podium.

On Boxing Day, December 26, the fifth round in the World Cup is held on the former F1 car circuit in Zolder. Van der Haar heads to Zolder with a lead of 13 points over Walsleben, and 22 points over Albert. Mourey will opt to stay at home for Christmas and skip Zolder.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:00:49
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:24
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:30
4Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:00:35
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:36
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:41
7Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:52
8Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:54
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
10Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:59
11Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:18
12Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:30
13Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:38
14Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:01:42
15Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:01:43
16Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:51
17Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:57
18Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:11
19Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti0:02:26
20Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:02:46
21Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:14
22Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:03:20
23Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor0:03:22
24Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:26
25Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch0:03:30
26Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:38
27Arnaud Grand (Swi) BMC Development Team0:03:49
28Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:57
29Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica0:04:08
30Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:04:14
31Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk0:04:16
32Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:56
33Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:10
34Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team0:05:21
35Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav0:05:41
36Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:05:58
37Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain0:06:06
38Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:06:19
39Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:06:20
40Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:06:40
41Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev0:06:51
42Guillaume Perrot (Fra) EC St Etienne - Loire0:06:52
43 (-1 lap)Michal Malik (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
44Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport
45Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex
46Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
47 (-2 laps)Christian Helmig (Lux) Trisport Echternach Presented By Elbow
48Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
49Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) Ciudad De Oviedo - Nesta
50Luc Lutsen (Fra) VC TOUCY
51Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
52Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida
53 (- 3 laps)Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Angus Edmond (NZl)
55Alexander Revell (NZl) PNP Cycling Club
56Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
57 (-4 laps)Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
58 (-6 laps)Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Nestor Martin
59Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut

World Cup standings after 4 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team257pts
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus244
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team235
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team231
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team229
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr210
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team185
8Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team175
9Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team165
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti156
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team150
12Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team149
13Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team143
14Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team137
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team134
16Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team132
17Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team132
18Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team131
19Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team118
20Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team112
21Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles109
22Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica108
23Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team106
24Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team104
25Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec97
26Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team95
27Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist92
28Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team90
29Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team87
30Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor80
31Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea76
32Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch74
33Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team68
34Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito68
35Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav66
36Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team60
37Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk59
38Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev51
39Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek46
40Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team35
41Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team34
42Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team32
43Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex32
44Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav30
45Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida29
46Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut26
47Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 9325
48Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team25
49Arnaud Grand (Swi) Bmc Development Team24
50Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)23
51Michal Malik (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec23
52Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland22
53Milan Barenyi (Svk) Trek Kck Oslany22
54Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld18
55Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer-Caravanos Erandio18
56Ludovic Renard (Fra) Vs Chartrain14
57Joachim Parbo (Den) Cielo-Challenge-Bicyclista14
58Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino14
59Christian Helmig (Lux) Trisport Echternach Presented By Elbow11
60Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer-Caravanos Erandio10
61Angus Edmond (NZl)10
62Guillaume Perrot (Fra) Ec St Etienne - Loire9
63Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham8
64Emil Hekele (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport7
65Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta Fitness-Specialized7
66Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team7
67Filip Adel (Cze) Kc Hlinsko6
68Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team5
69Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team4
70Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block3
71Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) Ciudad De Oviedo - Nesta2
72Lukas Batora (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica2
73Luc Lutsen (Fra) Vc Toucy1
74Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Nestor Martin

 

