Image 1 of 6 USA champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 6 Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris on the podium in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 6 Katie Compton, the UCI World Cup leader (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 6 The World Cup podium: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 6 Katie Compton on the podium in Namur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 6 Katie Compton on her way to victory (Image credit: AFP)

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) overcame the mud, the many climbs and testing descents of the Namur Citadel course and rival Marianne Vos to win the fourth round of the World Cup in Belgium.

Victory also extended Compton's lead in the World Cup standings, setting her up for overall victory in the season-long competition. She has a total of 230 points, with nearest rival Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) with 185 points.

Compton used her power and pace to distance her rivals and overcome Vos, who was back in action after her winter break and minor surgery. The world champion took an early lead and looked on course for victory but then Compton recovered from a poor start, pulled her back mid-race and distanced her by powering clear on the hilly course to win alone by 40 seconds.

Harris finished third at 46 seconds after distancing Italian national champion Eva Lechner (Colnago-Südtirol) in the final part of the race.

The USA's Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) finished an impressive seventh at 1:48. Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) finished tenth after a high-speed crash on an early descent.

Compton admitted she fought back after slipping a pedal early on.

“I had to be patient so I rode smart and didn’t make mistakes. I felt better after a couple laps, and I was running well," she explained before hearing the US national anthem ring out across the hills of Namur.

“I was really surprised (about Vos). After I caught her on that run up, I tried to keep the pace consistent. I know she is strong and I didn’t want to go too hard too soon and then lose at the end."

"I’m really happy that I could pull off the win. I haven’t looked at the points (standings in the World Cup). I’m just trying to take it one race at a time and finish the best I can.”

The next race in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup is in Heusden-Zolder on December 26, with other races in Rome on January 5 and Nommay, France on January 26.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:36:47 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:00:40 3 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea 0:00:46 4 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:01:20 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:01:23 6 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp 0:01:34 7 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:01:47 8 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:02:07 9 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:02:43 10 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 0:02:45 11 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:10 12 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized 0:03:18 13 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 0:03:28 14 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:34 15 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:03:36 16 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus 0:03:40 17 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:04:02 18 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:04:03 19 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement 0:04:18 20 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized 0:04:25 21 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau Montbenoit 0:04:32 22 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:04:42 23 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 0:04:43 24 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:05:08 25 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team 0:05:09 26 Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:05:25 27 Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:32 28 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 0:05:34 29 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea 0:05:42 30 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin - Spy 0:05:45 31 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam 0:06:00 32 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:06:02 33 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust 0:06:09 34 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam 0:06:25 35 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB / Cube 0:06:51 36 Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec 0:06:59 37 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom 0:07:01 38 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata 0:07:14 39 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store 0:07:30 40 Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer 0:07:38 41 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team 0:07:42 42 Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book - Hrs - Rock Lobster 0:08:03 43 Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 0:08:13 44 Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport 0:08:23 45 Laura Perry (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard 0:08:27 46 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team 0:09:30 47 Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol 0:10:08 48 (-1 lap) Hannah Payton (GBr) Team CTC 49 Jelena Eric (Srb) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team 50 Mara Schwager (Ger) LP Muhlenbach