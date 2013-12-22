Compton tops Vos in Namur World Cup
Harris in third at the Citadel
Elite Women: -
US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) overcame the mud, the many climbs and testing descents of the Namur Citadel course and rival Marianne Vos to win the fourth round of the World Cup in Belgium.
Victory also extended Compton's lead in the World Cup standings, setting her up for overall victory in the season-long competition. She has a total of 230 points, with nearest rival Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) with 185 points.
Compton used her power and pace to distance her rivals and overcome Vos, who was back in action after her winter break and minor surgery. The world champion took an early lead and looked on course for victory but then Compton recovered from a poor start, pulled her back mid-race and distanced her by powering clear on the hilly course to win alone by 40 seconds.
Harris finished third at 46 seconds after distancing Italian national champion Eva Lechner (Colnago-Südtirol) in the final part of the race.
The USA's Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) finished an impressive seventh at 1:48. Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) finished tenth after a high-speed crash on an early descent.
Compton admitted she fought back after slipping a pedal early on.
“I had to be patient so I rode smart and didn’t make mistakes. I felt better after a couple laps, and I was running well," she explained before hearing the US national anthem ring out across the hills of Namur.
“I was really surprised (about Vos). After I caught her on that run up, I tried to keep the pace consistent. I know she is strong and I didn’t want to go too hard too soon and then lose at the end."
"I’m really happy that I could pull off the win. I haven’t looked at the points (standings in the World Cup). I’m just trying to take it one race at a time and finish the best I can.”
The next race in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup is in Heusden-Zolder on December 26, with other races in Rome on January 5 and Nommay, France on January 26.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:36:47
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:46
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:01:20
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|6
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp
|0:01:34
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:01:47
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|9
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:02:43
|10
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:02:45
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized
|0:03:18
|13
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|0:03:28
|14
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:34
|15
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:03:36
|16
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus
|0:03:40
|17
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|18
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:04:03
|19
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement
|0:04:18
|20
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized
|0:04:25
|21
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau Montbenoit
|0:04:32
|22
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:04:42
|23
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:04:43
|24
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|25
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team
|0:05:09
|26
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|27
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|28
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|0:05:34
|29
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:42
|30
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin - Spy
|0:05:45
|31
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam
|0:06:00
|32
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:06:02
|33
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust
|0:06:09
|34
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam
|0:06:25
|35
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB / Cube
|0:06:51
|36
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|0:06:59
|37
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:07:01
|38
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|0:07:14
|39
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store
|0:07:30
|40
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|0:07:38
|41
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:07:42
|42
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book - Hrs - Rock Lobster
|0:08:03
|43
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|0:08:13
|44
|Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport
|0:08:23
|45
|Laura Perry (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard
|0:08:27
|46
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|47
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:10:08
|48 (-1 lap)
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Team CTC
|49
|Jelena Eric (Srb) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|50
|Mara Schwager (Ger) LP Muhlenbach
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|230
|pts
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea
|185
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp
|141
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|112
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|110
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|104
|7
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea
|103
|8
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) Bh - Sr Suntour - Kmc
|88
|9
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|75
|10
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny
|73
|11
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus
|72
|12
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|70
|13
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea
|68
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized
|63
|15
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|61
|16
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vcc Morteau Montbenoit
|55
|17
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement
|48
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|47
|19
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print Mtb Team
|44
|20
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|40
|21
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|35
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|32
|23
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling
|32
|24
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|25
|Loes Sels (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|29
|26
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|25
|27
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|24
|28
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec
|24
|29
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam
|23
|30
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Vzw Lotto - Ladiescycling
|20
|31
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|17
|32
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Rlm Wien
|15
|33
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol
|15
|34
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14
|35
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb / Cube
|14
|36
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Zp Sport
|13
|37
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|13
|38
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|12
|39
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|12
|40
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized
|11
|41
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|10
|42
|Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point
|10
|43
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles
|8
|44
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust
|8
|45
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bmc Concept Store
|7
|46
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe Racing Team
|6
|47
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|6
|48
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam
|6
|49
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust
|4
|50
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|3
|51
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany
|3
|52
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Wrv De Peddelaars
|3
|53
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Stevens Cycling Team
|2
|54
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica
|2
|55
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin - Spy
|1
|56
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin
|1
