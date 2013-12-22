Trending

US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) overcame the mud, the many climbs and testing descents of the Namur Citadel course and rival Marianne Vos to win the fourth round of the World Cup in Belgium.

Victory also extended Compton's lead in the World Cup standings, setting her up for overall victory in the season-long competition. She has a total of 230 points, with nearest rival Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) with 185 points.

Compton used her power and pace to distance her rivals and overcome Vos, who was back in action after her winter break and minor surgery. The world champion took an early lead and looked on course for victory but then Compton recovered from a poor start, pulled her back mid-race and distanced her by powering clear on the hilly course to win alone by 40 seconds.

Harris finished third at 46 seconds after distancing Italian national champion Eva Lechner (Colnago-Südtirol) in the final part of the race.

The USA's Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) finished an impressive seventh at 1:48. Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) finished tenth after a high-speed crash on an early descent.

Compton admitted she fought back after slipping a pedal early on.

“I had to be patient so I rode smart and didn’t make mistakes. I felt better after a couple laps, and I was running well," she explained before hearing the US national anthem ring out across the hills of Namur.

“I was really surprised (about Vos). After I caught her on that run up, I tried to keep the pace consistent. I know she is strong and I didn’t want to go too hard too soon and then lose at the end."

"I’m really happy that I could pull off the win. I haven’t looked at the points (standings in the World Cup). I’m just trying to take it one race at a time and finish the best I can.”

The next race in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup is in Heusden-Zolder on December 26, with other races in Rome on January 5 and Nommay, France on January 26.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:36:47
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:40
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea0:00:46
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:01:20
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:01:23
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp0:01:34
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.Com0:01:47
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:07
9Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:02:43
10Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:02:45
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:10
12Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized0:03:18
13Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny0:03:28
14Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:34
15Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:03:36
16Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus0:03:40
17Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:02
18Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:04:03
19Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement0:04:18
20Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized0:04:25
21Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau Montbenoit0:04:32
22Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:04:42
23Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:04:43
24Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:05:08
25Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team0:05:09
26Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:05:25
27Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:32
28Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:05:34
29Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea0:05:42
30Nicole Duke (USA) Marin - Spy0:05:45
31Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam0:06:00
32Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:06:02
33Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust0:06:09
34Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam0:06:25
35Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB / Cube0:06:51
36Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec0:06:59
37Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:07:01
38Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata0:07:14
39Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMC Concept Store0:07:30
40Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer0:07:38
41Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:07:42
42Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book - Hrs - Rock Lobster0:08:03
43Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans0:08:13
44Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport0:08:23
45Laura Perry (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard0:08:27
46Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:09:30
47Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol0:10:08
48 (-1 lap)Hannah Payton (GBr) Team CTC
49Jelena Eric (Srb) DNCS / Pro 2012 Cycling Team
50Mara Schwager (Ger) LP Muhlenbach

World Cup standings after 4 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective230pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea185
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp141
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona112
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team110
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team104
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea103
8Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) Bh - Sr Suntour - Kmc88
9Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota75
10Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny73
11Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus72
12Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com70
13Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea68
14Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized63
15Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams61
16Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vcc Morteau Montbenoit55
17Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement48
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team47
19Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print Mtb Team44
20Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol40
21Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team35
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team32
23Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling32
24Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies31
25Loes Sels (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team29
26Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti25
27Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team24
28Nikola Noskova (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec24
29Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam23
30Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Vzw Lotto - Ladiescycling20
31Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti17
32Nadja Heigl (Aut) Rlm Wien15
33Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol15
34Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team14
35Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb / Cube14
36Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Zp Sport13
37Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team13
38Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team12
39Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies12
40Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized11
41Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus - Zannata10
42Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point10
43Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles8
44Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust8
45Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bmc Concept Store7
46Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe Racing Team6
47Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team6
48Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam6
49Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust4
50Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer3
51Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany3
52Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Wrv De Peddelaars3
53Christine Vardaros (USA) Stevens Cycling Team2
54Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica2
55Nicole Duke (USA) Marin - Spy1
56Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin1

