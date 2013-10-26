Trending

Toupalik wins home 'cross World Cup in Tabor

Iserbyt takes over World Cup lead

Full Results
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:41:00
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:00:10
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:15
4Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium0:00:22
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
6Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:00:31
7Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium0:00:32
8Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
9Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:34
10Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:00:40
11Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:00:51
12Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:01:00
13Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:01:08
14Sébastien Havot (Fra) France0:01:19
15Joshua Dubau (Fra) France0:01:23
16Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia0:01:26
17Yan Gras (Fra) France0:01:27
18Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:33
19Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:01:34
20Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland0:01:35
21Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:07
22Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands0:02:13
23Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:17
24Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands0:02:19
25Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic-B0:02:20
26Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany0:02:32
27Jan Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:44
28Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic-B
29Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland0:02:58
30Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
31Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic-B0:03:19
32Jaroslav Vojir (Cze) Czech Republic-B0:03:31
33Lauritz Urnauer (Ger) Germany0:03:34
34Rico Seidel (Ger) Germany
35Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia0:03:46
36Maxx Chance (USA) United States0:04:02
37Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia0:04:20
38Vit Papez (Cze) Czech Republic-B0:04:42
39Jiri Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic-B0:05:51
40Patryk Zlotowicz (Pol) Poland0:06:02
41Pavol Kvietok (Svk) Slovakia0:06:15
42Piotr Wyderka (Pol) Poland0:07:11
43Dominik Kroll (Ger) Germany0:08:05
DNFLukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic

World Cup standings after round two
1Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)90pts
2Lucas Dubau (France)86
3Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)71
4Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)71
5Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)68
6Yannick Peeters (Belgium)67
7Joshua Dubau (France)66
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)65
9Kobe Goossens (Belgium)55
10Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)49
11Max Gulickx (Netherlands)41
12Thijs Aerts (Belgium)38
13Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)37
14Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)37
15Sébastien Havot (France)35
16Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)32
17Yan Gras (France)29
18Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)25
19Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)25
20Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)24
21Stefano Sala (Italy)17
22Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)16
23Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)15
24Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)14
25Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)14
26Kamil Malecki (Poland)11
27Maik van der Heijden (Netherlands)8
28Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)6
29Ludwig Cords (Germany)5
30Tim Janssen (Netherlands)5
31Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)4
32Maxx Chance (United States of America)4
33Joël Grab (Switzerland)4
34Josef Bartipan (Czech Republic)3
35Remigiusz Gil (Poland)2
36Danny Fox (Great Britain)1

Latest on Cyclingnews