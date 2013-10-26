Toupalik wins home 'cross World Cup in Tabor
Iserbyt takes over World Cup lead
Junior Men: -
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:41:00
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:10
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:15
|4
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:22
|5
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:31
|7
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:32
|8
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|9
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:34
|10
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:40
|11
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:51
|12
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:00
|13
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:08
|14
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|0:01:19
|15
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|0:01:23
|16
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|0:01:26
|17
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|0:01:27
|18
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:33
|19
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:34
|20
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|0:01:35
|21
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:07
|22
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:13
|23
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:17
|24
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:19
|25
|Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|0:02:20
|26
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|0:02:32
|27
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:44
|28
|Josef Bartipan (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|29
|Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Poland
|0:02:58
|30
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|31
|Dominik Vrana (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|0:03:19
|32
|Jaroslav Vojir (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|0:03:31
|33
|Lauritz Urnauer (Ger) Germany
|0:03:34
|34
|Rico Seidel (Ger) Germany
|35
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:46
|36
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States
|0:04:02
|37
|Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia
|0:04:20
|38
|Vit Papez (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|0:04:42
|39
|Jiri Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic-B
|0:05:51
|40
|Patryk Zlotowicz (Pol) Poland
|0:06:02
|41
|Pavol Kvietok (Svk) Slovakia
|0:06:15
|42
|Piotr Wyderka (Pol) Poland
|0:07:11
|43
|Dominik Kroll (Ger) Germany
|0:08:05
|DNF
|Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|90
|pts
|2
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|86
|3
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|71
|4
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|71
|5
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|68
|6
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|67
|7
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|66
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|65
|9
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|55
|10
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|49
|11
|Max Gulickx (Netherlands)
|41
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|38
|13
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|37
|14
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|37
|15
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|35
|16
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|32
|17
|Yan Gras (France)
|29
|18
|Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)
|25
|19
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|25
|20
|Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)
|24
|21
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|17
|22
|Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
|16
|23
|Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)
|15
|24
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|14
|25
|Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|14
|26
|Kamil Malecki (Poland)
|11
|27
|Maik van der Heijden (Netherlands)
|8
|28
|Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)
|6
|29
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|5
|30
|Tim Janssen (Netherlands)
|5
|31
|Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
|4
|32
|Maxx Chance (United States of America)
|4
|33
|Joël Grab (Switzerland)
|4
|34
|Josef Bartipan (Czech Republic)
|3
|35
|Remigiusz Gil (Poland)
|2
|36
|Danny Fox (Great Britain)
|1
