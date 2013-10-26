Image 1 of 12 US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) alone in the lead in Tabor with Young Telenet-Fidea teammates Nikki Harris and Pavla Havlikova in pursuit (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 12 Young Telenet-Fidea teammates Pavla Havlikova and Nikki Harris both finished on the podium at the 'cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 12 British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) finishes second at the Tabor World Cup while Czech champion and teammate Pavla Havlikova is proud of her third place finish on home turf. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 12 British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) leads teammate Pavla Havlikova in their pursuit of race leader Katie Compton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 12 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) rode away from her rivals on the second lap and soloed to victory at the 'cross World Cup round in Tabor (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 12 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) would finish fifth at the World Cup 'cross race in Tabor (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 12 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau, left, and Belgian champion Sanne Cant clear the barriers while Meredith Miller tries to make contact (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 12 US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) celebrates victory at the season's second World Cup round in Tabor, Czech Republic (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 12 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) looks pleased to once again be in the lead of the World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 12 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), the defending World Cup champion, takes over the World Cup lead after round two in Tabor, Czech Republic (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 12 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) wins her first World Cup of the season in Tabor and takes over the series lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 12 Elite women's podium at the season's second 'cross World Cup in Tabor (L-R): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Pavla Havlikova (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) rode to victory in the second round of the cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor.

The American held off a late challenge from British champion Nikki Harris and her Young Telenet-Fidea teammate Pavla Havlikova, who finished second and third respectively.

"It was hard today and really hot, too, so I definitely struggled out there," said Compton. "I attacked a little early but was able to maintain it."

With round one winner Marianne Vos opting not to race, Compton’s win saw her move to the top of the leader board in the overall women’s World Cup. Compton had finished a distant second behind Vos in Valkenburg the previous weekend but the defending World Cup champion now leads the overall standings with 110 points. Harris sits in second with 95 points, while Havlikova is one place further back with 75 points. Vos drops to sixth with 60 points.

"I want to win the overall again - that's my goal," said Compton. "I want to have a strong world championship, too, but I definitely like being consistent and on the podium a lot. I just want to win as many races, or get on the podium, as I can."

Compton, who finished second in Tabor last year, came to the fore on the second of five laps with Harris, Havlikova, Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Faren-Kuota), Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) and Ellen Van Loy (DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team) initially able to keep pace with the nine-time American champion.

Harris was clearly in form, the British champion having attempted to put Compton under pressure early on the opening lap, and mid-way through the second lap only Harris and Havlikova remained in contact with Compton.

They had no answer, however, when Compton stamped on the pedals once more and by the end of the lap the duo trailed the American by four seconds.

The predominantly grass parcours with its twists and turns and numerous short undulations had a familiar American-style feel for Compton who felt right at home on the fast circuit.

"I think on the downhills I was getting a little bit of time each lap and I was definitely trying to keep the pressure on on the uphills and they (Harris and Havlikova) were staying right there. I had just enough gap to stay on the pedals the whole time and not let up - it was hard."

Compton would steadily add seconds to her lead each lap and entering the fifth and final circuit she led Harris and Havlikova by 10 seconds while Cant continued alone in fourth at 32 seconds. American Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) had been moving up throughout the race and when she heard the bell for the final lap she had advanced to fifth place at 40 seconds back.

A mechanical incident on the final lap forced Compton to lose a few seconds but her lead was sufficient enough to compose herself and surge once more without being caught by her two tenacious pursuers. Compton would solo to her first World Cup win of the season with Harris outsprinting Havlikova for second place six seconds later.

Ferrier-Bruneau managed to catch and outsprint Cant for fourth at 37 seconds while Miller finished alone in sixth at 47 seconds.

It would be an excellent day for the Americans as Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) also cracked the top-10 with a ninth place result while Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) placed 15th.

Full Results 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:43:41 2 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 0:00:37 5 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 6 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 0:00:47 7 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:00:54 8 Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:00:56 9 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 0:01:05 10 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:11 11 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 0:01:19 12 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 0:01:41 13 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 0:01:59 14 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 0:02:33 15 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 0:02:39 16 Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien 0:02:48 17 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 0:02:55 18 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport 0:02:56 19 Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:10 20 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:03:32 21 Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:03:40 22 Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec 0:03:45 23 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 0:03:49 24 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force 0:04:07 25 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 0:04:22 26 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) VC-Racingteam 0:04:42 27 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 0:04:48 28 Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany 0:05:52 29 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 0:06:02 30 Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:06:12 31 Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport 0:06:32 32 Luisa Beck (Ger) Maxx-Solar Cycling 0:06:50 33 Livia Hanesova (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 0:08:45 DNF Agnes Naumann (Ger) Saikls Crossteam