Van der Poel dominates in Tabor

Jauregui gets second, Hoeyberghs third

Image 1 of 14

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) celebrates his World Cup win in Tabor

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 14

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) bunny hops the barriers in Tabor

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 14

The Junior men's podium in Tabor: Quentin Jauregui (Fra), Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned), Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 14

Quinten Hermans (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 14

Wout Van Aert (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 14

Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 14

Tim Ariesen (Ned)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 14

Quinten Hermans (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 14

Daan Soete (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 14

Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 14

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 14

Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 14

Wout Van Aert (Bel)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 14

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

It’s not an easy task to walk in the footsteps of a famous father. Mathieu van der Poel is the son of famous cyclo-cross and road rider Adrie and the grandson of legendary French rider Raymond Poulidor. On Sunday morning he convincingly grabbed the win in the first round of the Junior Men World Cup in Tabor, Czech Republic.

The first-year Junior distanced his last opponent Quentin Jauregui (France) halfway through the race and despite easing off at the end he still had 20 seconds on runner-up Jauregui. Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium) was third in Tabor; the home riders disappointed as none were able to crack the top-10 on home soil.

Jauregui and Van der Poel led the race together during the first two laps, while a large group of about ten riders kept the leaders in sight. After two laps the chase group was reduced to six riders as the speed in front was too high for Jauregui - he dropped back into the chase group with Hoeyberghs, Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Daan Soete (Belgium), Gioele Bertolini (Italy), Marco König (Germany) and Romain Seigle (France).

While Van der Poel kept extending his lead up to 30 seconds, the battle for second place was on in the chase group as Jauregui sneaked away together with Hoeyberghs. The two held off a comeback from Seigle, Bertolini, Van Aert and Soete and sprinted for the podium spots. Twenty seconds after Van der Poel secured his comfortable win Jauregui was much stronger and took second place. Seigle was best of the rest and finished fourth ahead of Soete, Bertolini and Van Aert.

British rider Hugo Robinson enjoyed a solid race and finished just outside the top 10, 58 seconds behind Van der Poel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:37:17
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France0:00:20
3Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium0:00:22
4Romain Seigle (Fra) France0:00:24
5Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
6Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:00:25
8Marco König (Ger) Germany0:00:47
9Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands0:00:54
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:00:55
11Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain0:00:58
12Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands0:01:27
13Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic
14Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium0:01:33
15Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
16Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy0:01:34
17Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands
18Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:50
19Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy0:01:55
20Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany0:01:59
21Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:02
22Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:06
23Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:08
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) France
25Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland0:02:26
26Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy0:02:31
27Stefano Debellis (Ita) Italy0:02:36
28Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany0:02:38
29Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy0:03:24
30Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia0:03:25
31Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia0:03:50
32Max Lindenau (Ger) Germany0:04:21
33Wojciech Szyniec (Pol) Poland0:05:05
34Jakub Rydval (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:12
35Ivan Schvarcbacher (Svk) Slovakia0:05:53
36 (-1 lap)Sebastian Strasser (Aut) Austria

Junior Men - World Cup standings after 1 round

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands60pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France50
3Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium45
4Romain Seigle (Fra) France40
5Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium35
6Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy30
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium28
8Marco König (Ger) Germany26
9Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands24
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium22
11Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain20
12Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands19
13Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic18
14Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium17
15Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium16
16Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy15
17Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands14
18Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic13
19Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy12
20Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany11
21Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic10
22Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic9
23Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic8
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) France7
25Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland6
26Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy5
27Stefano Debellis (Ita) Italy4
28Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany3
29Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy2
30Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia1

