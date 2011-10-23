Image 1 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) celebrates his World Cup win in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 29 David Van Der Poel (Ned) out-sprints Arnaud Grand (Sui) for the final podium spot (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 29 Micki Van Empel (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 29 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 29 Zach MacDonald (Usa) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 29 David Van Der Poel (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 29 Tijmen Eising (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 29 Karel Hnik (Cze) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 29 Sven Beelen (Bel) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) put in a dominating performance in the opening U23 World Cup (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) leads on the run-up (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 29 Swiss champion Arnaud Grand chasing close behind (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 29 Vinnie Braet (Bel) gets ready for the remount (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 29 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) crests the run-up in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 29 Czech champion Karel Hnik on the chase in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 29 Zach MacDonald (USA) on his way to a top 10 in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 29 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) leads a chase group (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 29 Vinnie Braet (Bel) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 29 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) leads across the barriers in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 29 Elia Silvestri (Ita) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 29 Arnaud Grand (Sui) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 29 Micki Van Empel (Ned) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 29 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) just missed the podium in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

U23 world champion Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) lived up to the high expectations by dominating the first round espoir men's World Cup in Tabor.

Halfway through the race Van der Haar distanced Elia Silvestri (Italy) and then went on to build up a huge lead over the competition at the finish line. Silvestri barely managed to hold off Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) for second place. US rider Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) finished tenth in Tabor.

Van der Haar simply crushed the opposition in Tabor. Silvestri did all he could to follow the Dutch rider who recently won Cross Vegas in the USA. Behind the leading duo a group of thirteen riders battled for third place. McDonald was among this group and in the third lap he set up a breakaway attempt together with Belgians Vinnie Braet and Wietse Bosmans.

While the leaders had a gap of half a minute, the trio was reeled back in by the other chasers during the fourth lap. In front Silvestri realized it wasn’t possible to stay with Van der Haar and the Italian took his foot from the gas. Silvestri quickly lost 15 seconds on Van der Haar but kept the same gap on the other chasers.

In that chase group, home rider Jan Nesvadba sneaked away, once again with Belgians Braet and Bosmans but also this attempt failed.

During the final laps Van der Haar simply extended his lead while Silvestri was starting to lose ground on the large chase group. Teunissen stormed forward in the penultimate lap together with Bosmans, Braet, Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic), Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands) and McDonald.

Van der Haar eased off in the end and simply captured the win. Silvestri had just enough left in his tank to hold on to his second place. The battle for third place was won by Teunissen, just ahead of Bosmans and Arnaud Grand (Switzerland). McDonald was in the mix for third place all race long but lost ground in the final lap, finishing tenth.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team. 0:50:44 2 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy 0:00:44 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team. 0:00:47 4 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:48 5 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:51 6 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 7 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 8 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor 0:00:52 9 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team. 10 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 0:00:54 11 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized 0:00:56 12 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:07 13 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:08 14 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor 0:01:24 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France 16 Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands 17 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:33 18 Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín 19 Lubomír Petruš (Cze) Kc Hlinsko 0:01:47 20 Yannick Mayer (Ger) 0:01:51 21 Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy 0:01:53 22 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:56 23 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy 0:01:57 24 Radek Polnický (Cze) Empella Czech Team 0:02:01 25 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:02:04 26 Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor 0:02:05 27 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 0:02:12 28 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy 0:02:27 29 Michael Schweizer (JR) 0:02:59 30 Jakub Skála (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor 0:03:15 31 Irwin Gras (Fra) France 0:03:26 32 Toni Bretschneider (Ger) Germany 0:03:35 33 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín 0:03:42 34 Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) 0:04:02 35 Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany 0:04:25 36 Enno Quast (Ger) 37 Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Germany 0:05:19 38 Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita) Italy 0:05:49 39 Bartosz Pilis (Pol) Poland 0:07:02 40 Marek Michalec (Svk) Slovakia 0:07:15 41 (-1 lap) Jaroslav Chalas (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 42 Patryk Kostecki (Pol) Poland 43 Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland 44 (-2 laps) Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) Poland 45 Matis Preimanis (Lat) Latvia 46 (-3 laps) Kamil Wolkowicz (Pol) Poland

U23 Men - World Cup standings after 1 round