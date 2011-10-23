Van Der Haar dominates in Tabor
Silvestri, Teunissen step on podium
Under 23 Men: -
U23 world champion Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) lived up to the high expectations by dominating the first round espoir men's World Cup in Tabor.
Halfway through the race Van der Haar distanced Elia Silvestri (Italy) and then went on to build up a huge lead over the competition at the finish line. Silvestri barely managed to hold off Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) for second place. US rider Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) finished tenth in Tabor.
Van der Haar simply crushed the opposition in Tabor. Silvestri did all he could to follow the Dutch rider who recently won Cross Vegas in the USA. Behind the leading duo a group of thirteen riders battled for third place. McDonald was among this group and in the third lap he set up a breakaway attempt together with Belgians Vinnie Braet and Wietse Bosmans.
While the leaders had a gap of half a minute, the trio was reeled back in by the other chasers during the fourth lap. In front Silvestri realized it wasn’t possible to stay with Van der Haar and the Italian took his foot from the gas. Silvestri quickly lost 15 seconds on Van der Haar but kept the same gap on the other chasers.
In that chase group, home rider Jan Nesvadba sneaked away, once again with Belgians Braet and Bosmans but also this attempt failed.
During the final laps Van der Haar simply extended his lead while Silvestri was starting to lose ground on the large chase group. Teunissen stormed forward in the penultimate lap together with Bosmans, Braet, Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic), Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands) and McDonald.
Van der Haar eased off in the end and simply captured the win. Silvestri had just enough left in his tank to hold on to his second place. The battle for third place was won by Teunissen, just ahead of Bosmans and Arnaud Grand (Switzerland). McDonald was in the mix for third place all race long but lost ground in the final lap, finishing tenth.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|0:50:44
|2
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
|0:00:44
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|0:00:47
|4
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:48
|5
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:51
|6
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|7
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|8
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:00:52
|9
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|10
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:00:54
|11
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized
|0:00:56
|12
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:07
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:08
|14
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|0:01:24
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|16
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:33
|18
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín
|19
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze) Kc Hlinsko
|0:01:47
|20
|Yannick Mayer (Ger)
|0:01:51
|21
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|0:01:53
|22
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:56
|23
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|0:01:57
|24
|Radek Polnický (Cze) Empella Czech Team
|0:02:01
|25
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:02:04
|26
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor
|0:02:05
|27
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|0:02:12
|28
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy
|0:02:27
|29
|Michael Schweizer (JR)
|0:02:59
|30
|Jakub Skála (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor
|0:03:15
|31
|Irwin Gras (Fra) France
|0:03:26
|32
|Toni Bretschneider (Ger) Germany
|0:03:35
|33
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín
|0:03:42
|34
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|0:04:02
|35
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany
|0:04:25
|36
|Enno Quast (Ger)
|37
|Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Germany
|0:05:19
|38
|Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita) Italy
|0:05:49
|39
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol) Poland
|0:07:02
|40
|Marek Michalec (Svk) Slovakia
|0:07:15
|41 (-1 lap)
|Jaroslav Chalas (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|42
|Patryk Kostecki (Pol) Poland
|43
|Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland
|44 (-2 laps)
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) Poland
|45
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Latvia
|46 (-3 laps)
|Kamil Wolkowicz (Pol) Poland
U23 Men - World Cup standings after 1 round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
|60
|pts
|2
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
|50
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|4
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|40
|5
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland
|35
|6
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|7
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|28
|8
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium
|26
|9
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|10
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States
|22
|11
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
|20
|12
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|18
|14
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|16
|16
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|17
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|18
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|19
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|20
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|11
|21
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|10
|22
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|9
|23
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|8
|24
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|25
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium
|6
|26
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|27
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark
|4
|28
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy
|3
|29
|Michael Schweizer(Jr) (Ger) Germany
|2
|30
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy