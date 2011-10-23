Trending

Van Der Haar dominates in Tabor

Silvestri, Teunissen step on podium

Image 1 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) celebrates his World Cup win in Tabor

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) celebrates his World Cup win in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 29

David Van Der Poel (Ned) out-sprints Arnaud Grand (Sui) for the final podium spot

David Van Der Poel (Ned) out-sprints Arnaud Grand (Sui) for the final podium spot
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 29

Micki Van Empel (Ned)

Micki Van Empel (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 29

Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)

Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 29

Zach MacDonald (Usa)

Zach MacDonald (Usa)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 29

David Van Der Poel (Ned)

David Van Der Poel (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 29

Tijmen Eising (Ned)

Tijmen Eising (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 29

Karel Hnik (Cze)

Karel Hnik (Cze)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 29

Sven Beelen (Bel)

Sven Beelen (Bel)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) put in a dominating performance in the opening U23 World Cup

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) put in a dominating performance in the opening U23 World Cup
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) leads on the run-up

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) leads on the run-up
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 29

Swiss champion Arnaud Grand chasing close behind

Swiss champion Arnaud Grand chasing close behind
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 29

Vinnie Braet (Bel) gets ready for the remount

Vinnie Braet (Bel) gets ready for the remount
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 29

Wietse Bosmans (Bel) crests the run-up in Tabor

Wietse Bosmans (Bel) crests the run-up in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 29

Czech champion Karel Hnik on the chase in Tabor

Czech champion Karel Hnik on the chase in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 29

Zach MacDonald (USA) on his way to a top 10 in Tabor

Zach MacDonald (USA) on his way to a top 10 in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 29

Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) leads a chase group

Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) leads a chase group
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 29

Vinnie Braet (Bel)

Vinnie Braet (Bel)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 29

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) leads across the barriers in Tabor

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) leads across the barriers in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 29

Elia Silvestri (Ita)

Elia Silvestri (Ita)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 29

Arnaud Grand (Sui)

Arnaud Grand (Sui)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 29

Micki Van Empel (Ned)

Micki Van Empel (Ned)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 29

Wietse Bosmans (Bel) just missed the podium in Tabor

Wietse Bosmans (Bel) just missed the podium in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

U23 world champion Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) lived up to the high expectations by dominating the first round espoir men's World Cup in Tabor.

Halfway through the race Van der Haar distanced Elia Silvestri (Italy) and then went on to build up a huge lead over the competition at the finish line. Silvestri barely managed to hold off Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) for second place. US rider Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) finished tenth in Tabor.

Van der Haar simply crushed the opposition in Tabor. Silvestri did all he could to follow the Dutch rider who recently won Cross Vegas in the USA. Behind the leading duo a group of thirteen riders battled for third place. McDonald was among this group and in the third lap he set up a breakaway attempt together with Belgians Vinnie Braet and Wietse Bosmans.

While the leaders had a gap of half a minute, the trio was reeled back in by the other chasers during the fourth lap. In front Silvestri realized it wasn’t possible to stay with Van der Haar and the Italian took his foot from the gas. Silvestri quickly lost 15 seconds on Van der Haar but kept the same gap on the other chasers.

In that chase group, home rider Jan Nesvadba sneaked away, once again with Belgians Braet and Bosmans but also this attempt failed.

During the final laps Van der Haar simply extended his lead while Silvestri was starting to lose ground on the large chase group. Teunissen stormed forward in the penultimate lap together with Bosmans, Braet, Nipl Vojtech (Czech Republic), Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands) and McDonald.

Van der Haar eased off in the end and simply captured the win. Silvestri had just enough left in his tank to hold on to his second place. The battle for third place was won by Teunissen, just ahead of Bosmans and Arnaud Grand (Switzerland). McDonald was in the mix for third place all race long but lost ground in the final lap, finishing tenth.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:50:44
2Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy0:00:44
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:00:47
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:48
5Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea0:00:51
6David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
7Vojtech Nipl (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
8Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:00:52
9Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
10Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:00:54
11Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized0:00:56
12Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:01:07
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:08
14Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor0:01:24
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
16Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
17Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:33
18Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín
19Lubomír Petruš (Cze) Kc Hlinsko0:01:47
20Yannick Mayer (Ger)0:01:51
21Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy0:01:53
22Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:01:56
23Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy0:01:57
24Radek Polnický (Cze) Empella Czech Team0:02:01
25Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:04
26Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor0:02:05
27Kenneth Hansen (Den)0:02:12
28Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy0:02:27
29Michael Schweizer (JR)0:02:59
30Jakub Skála (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor0:03:15
31Irwin Gras (Fra) France0:03:26
32Toni Bretschneider (Ger) Germany0:03:35
33Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín0:03:42
34Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)0:04:02
35Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany0:04:25
36Enno Quast (Ger)
37Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Germany0:05:19
38Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita) Italy0:05:49
39Bartosz Pilis (Pol) Poland0:07:02
40Marek Michalec (Svk) Slovakia0:07:15
41 (-1 lap)Jaroslav Chalas (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
42Patryk Kostecki (Pol) Poland
43Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland
44 (-2 laps)Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) Poland
45Matis Preimanis (Lat) Latvia
46 (-3 laps)Kamil Wolkowicz (Pol) Poland

U23 Men - World Cup standings after 1 round

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands60pts
2Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy50
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands45
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium40
5Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland35
6David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands30
7Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic28
8Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium26
9Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands24
10Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States22
11Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic20
12Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic19
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium18
14Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands17
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France16
16Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands15
17Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands14
18Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic13
19Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic12
20Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany11
21Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy10
22Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium9
23Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy8
24Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic7
25Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium6
26Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic5
27Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark4
28Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy3
29Michael Schweizer(Jr) (Ger) Germany2
30Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic1

Latest on Cyclingnews