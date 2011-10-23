Image 1 of 22 Katerina Nash took over the World Cup lead in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 22 Pavla Havlikova races Hanka Hupfernagel over the barriers (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 22 Havlikova storms past Hanka Kupfernagel after the barriers (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 22 Katerina Nash (Luna), winner of the Tabor World Cup (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 22 Katerina Nash solos to the win in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 22 Katerina Nash tasted sweet victory on home soil (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 22 Havlikova is cheered by her home fans as she comes in fifth (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 22 Belgian champion Sanne Cant could only manage ninth (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 22 Pavla Havlikova (Telenet Fidea) comes in for fifth (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 22 Nash, who hails from the area near Tabor, was thrilled to win at home (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 22 Sanne Van Paassen leads Daphny Van Den Brand in the finale (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 22 Pavla Havlikova works her way up behind Helen Wyman (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 22 Sabrina Stultiens (Brainwash) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 22 Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 22 British champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 22 Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 22 Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea) struggled with illness in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 22 Nicolle De Bie (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 22 Sanne Van Paassen heads up the stairs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 22 Nash and Van Paassen dash across the barriers (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 22 Hanka Kupfernagel puts in a dig (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 22 Katerina Nash (Luna) celebrates her first home World Cup win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) finally won the World Cup round in Tabor, only 20km away from her town of birth, finishing with a handful of seconds over veteran Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and last year's World Cup winner Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash Wielerploeg).

The US-based rider checked out her opponents during the first laps and then slowly headed forward. In the final two laps Nash put her two Dutch rivals in trouble with some strong climbing. Due to the absence of leader Katie Compton (Rabobank - Giant-Offroad) it is Nash who becomes the new leader in the World Cup. It's her second ever victory in a World Cup round after winning in Roubaix last year.

Hanka Kupfernagel (Stevens) got off with the best start in Tabor, but it was British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) who quickly took over the command during the first lap, but her pace didn't cause major damage behind her.

By the end of the opening lap the pace dropped back and on the line a group of eleven riders were together. Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France) made up for her bad start position by bridging up to this group right at the finish line.

Last year's World Cup winner Van Paassen started upping the pace during the second lap with Van den Brand marking her. Behind them Nash realized she had to move up as several women started losing ground. Only five women were left in front after two laps: Van Paassen, Van den Brand, Nash, Chainel-Lefevre and Kupfernagel. The latter lacked race rhythm and the German star dropped back after a fierce acceleration from Nash.

During the fourth lap Nash showed that she would do all she could to grab the win, and kept a furious pace at the front. Chainel was the next to crack but the two Dutch women, Van Paasseen and Van den Brand, were glued on Nash's wheel. Behind the three leaders Chainel rode alone in fourth place while Kupfernagel was caught back by local rider Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea).

In the final lap Nash once again unleashed her power on the uphill stretches in the Tabor city park. This time Van den Brand quickly dropped back and also Van Paassen cracked when she was unable to close the small gap on the Czech/American rider in front of her.

Eventually Nash managed to stay upright in the technical descent and she captured a glorious win in front of her home crowd.

Behind her Van Paassen clearly dug too deep to come back on Nash as Van den Brand easily got past her and grabbed second place at six seconds.

Chainel was fourth, and small Havlikova was extremely pleased with her fifth place just ahead of Kupfernagel. Sabrina Schweizer (Focus Mig Team) held off a disappointed Wyman and Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) for seventh place. Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) closed down the top ten in Tabor.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:39:59 2 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg 0:00:14 4 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 0:00:42 5 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:57 6 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 0:01:01 7 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Mig Team 0:01:11 8 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 0:01:19 9 Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie 0:01:22 10 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:31 11 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 0:01:37 12 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg 13 Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club 0:01:55 14 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling 0:01:59 15 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:02:04 16 Gabriella Day (GBr) 0:02:06 17 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com 18 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles 0:02:12 19 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:02:18 20 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 0:02:19 21 Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:21 22 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:02:40 23 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 0:02:45 24 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus 0:03:05 25 Nikoline Hansen (Den) 0:03:06 26 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga 0:03:25 27 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:03:30 28 Hilde Quintens (Bel) 0:03:31 29 Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:45 30 Vania Rossi (Ita) 0:03:59 31 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes 0:04:07 32 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept 0:05:11 33 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team 0:05:20 34 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 0:05:43 35 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) 0:05:44 36 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:05:45 37 Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) 0:06:17 38 Vicki Thomas (Can) 0:06:53 39 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Gt Czech Team 0:07:57 40 (-1 lap) Madara Furmane (Lat) 41 (-2 laps) Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)

