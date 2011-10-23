Trending

Nash nails home win at last

Van Den Brand and Van Paassen battle for remaining podium places

Image 1 of 22

Katerina Nash took over the World Cup lead in Tabor

Katerina Nash took over the World Cup lead in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 22

Pavla Havlikova races Hanka Hupfernagel over the barriers

Pavla Havlikova races Hanka Hupfernagel over the barriers
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 22

Havlikova storms past Hanka Kupfernagel after the barriers

Havlikova storms past Hanka Kupfernagel after the barriers
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 22

Katerina Nash (Luna), winner of the Tabor World Cup

Katerina Nash (Luna), winner of the Tabor World Cup
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 22

Katerina Nash solos to the win in Tabor

Katerina Nash solos to the win in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 22

Katerina Nash tasted sweet victory on home soil

Katerina Nash tasted sweet victory on home soil
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 22

Havlikova is cheered by her home fans as she comes in fifth

Havlikova is cheered by her home fans as she comes in fifth
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 22

Belgian champion Sanne Cant could only manage ninth

Belgian champion Sanne Cant could only manage ninth
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 22

Pavla Havlikova (Telenet Fidea) comes in for fifth

Pavla Havlikova (Telenet Fidea) comes in for fifth
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 22

Nash, who hails from the area near Tabor, was thrilled to win at home
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Nash, who hails from the area near Tabor, was thrilled to win at home
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 22

Sanne Van Paassen leads Daphny Van Den Brand in the finale

Sanne Van Paassen leads Daphny Van Den Brand in the finale
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 22

Pavla Havlikova works her way up behind Helen Wyman

Pavla Havlikova works her way up behind Helen Wyman
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 22

Sabrina Stultiens (Brainwash)

Sabrina Stultiens (Brainwash)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 22

Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash)

Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 22

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA)

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 22

Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)

Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 22

Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea) struggled with illness in Tabor

Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea) struggled with illness in Tabor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 22

Nicolle De Bie (Telenet Fidea)

Nicolle De Bie (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 22

Sanne Van Paassen heads up the stairs

Sanne Van Paassen heads up the stairs
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 22

Nash and Van Paassen dash across the barriers

Nash and Van Paassen dash across the barriers
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 22

Hanka Kupfernagel puts in a dig

Hanka Kupfernagel puts in a dig
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 22

Katerina Nash (Luna) celebrates her first home World Cup win

Katerina Nash (Luna) celebrates her first home World Cup win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) finally won the World Cup round in Tabor, only 20km away from her town of birth, finishing with a handful of seconds over veteran Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and last year's World Cup winner Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash Wielerploeg).

The US-based rider checked out her opponents during the first laps and then slowly headed forward. In the final two laps Nash put her two Dutch rivals in trouble with some strong climbing. Due to the absence of leader Katie Compton (Rabobank - Giant-Offroad) it is Nash who becomes the new leader in the World Cup. It's her second ever victory in a World Cup round after winning in Roubaix last year.

Hanka Kupfernagel (Stevens) got off with the best start in Tabor, but it was British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) who quickly took over the command during the first lap, but her pace didn't cause major damage behind her.

By the end of the opening lap the pace dropped back and on the line a group of eleven riders were together. Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France) made up for her bad start position by bridging up to this group right at the finish line.

Last year's World Cup winner Van Paassen started upping the pace during the second lap with Van den Brand marking her. Behind them Nash realized she had to move up as several women started losing ground. Only five women were left in front after two laps: Van Paassen, Van den Brand, Nash, Chainel-Lefevre and Kupfernagel. The latter lacked race rhythm and the German star dropped back after a fierce acceleration from Nash.

During the fourth lap Nash showed that she would do all she could to grab the win, and kept a furious pace at the front. Chainel was the next to crack but the two Dutch women, Van Paasseen and Van den Brand, were glued on Nash's wheel. Behind the three leaders Chainel rode alone in fourth place while Kupfernagel was caught back by local rider Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea).

In the final lap Nash once again unleashed her power on the uphill stretches in the Tabor city park. This time Van den Brand quickly dropped back and also Van Paassen cracked when she was unable to close the small gap on the Czech/American rider in front of her.

Eventually Nash managed to stay upright in the technical descent and she captured a glorious win in front of her home crowd.

Behind her Van Paassen clearly dug too deep to come back on Nash as Van den Brand easily got past her and grabbed second place at six seconds.

Chainel was fourth, and small Havlikova was extremely pleased with her fifth place just ahead of Kupfernagel. Sabrina Schweizer (Focus Mig Team) held off a disappointed Wyman and Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) for seventh place. Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) closed down the top ten in Tabor.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:39:59
2Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team0:00:06
3Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg0:00:14
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:00:42
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:00:57
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:01:01
7Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Mig Team0:01:11
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:01:19
9Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie0:01:22
10Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:31
11Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:01:37
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
13Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club0:01:55
14Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling0:01:59
15Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:02:04
16Gabriella Day (GBr)0:02:06
17Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com
18Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles0:02:12
19Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:02:18
20Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:02:19
21Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea0:02:21
22Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:02:40
23Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:02:45
24Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus0:03:05
25Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:03:06
26Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga0:03:25
27Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:03:30
28Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:03:31
29Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:45
30Vania Rossi (Ita)0:03:59
31Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes0:04:07
32Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:05:11
33Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team0:05:20
34Dorota Warczyk (Pol)0:05:43
35Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)0:05:44
36Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:05:45
37Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)0:06:17
38Vicki Thomas (Can)0:06:53
39Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Gt Czech Team0:07:57
40 (-1 lap)Madara Furmane (Lat)
41 (-2 laps)Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)

Elite Women - World Cup standings after 2 rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team105pts
2Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg95
3Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team90
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)68
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea61
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing61
7Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team60
8Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Mig Team50
9Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club48
10Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie44
11Arenda Grimberg (Ned)36
12Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling35
13Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea34
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg34
15Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea32
16Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com31
17Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)30
18Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)28
19Gabriella Day (GBr)28
20Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga24
21Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles24
22Ellen Van Loy (Bel)18
23Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)15
24Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)15
25Jasmin Achermann (Swi)14
26Nikoline Hansen (Den)14
27Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus13
28Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)11
29Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea7
30Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams4
31Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team4
32Hilde Quintens (Bel)4
33Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes2
34Vania Rossi (Ita)1

