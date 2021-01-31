Cyclo-cross World Championships: Van Empel wins U23 women's title

Image 1 of 3 Fem van Empel wins the U23 Worlds in Ostend. (Image credit: Getty) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Getty) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Getty)

Fem van Empel continued the Dutch domination at the Cyclo-cross World Championships by powering clear to win the under-23 women’s event in Ostend.

The 18-year-old former professional footballer ran away from her rivals on the last lap in the sand to beat Dutch teammate Aniek van Alphen into second, while Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary) took bronze.

Inge van der Heijden (Netherlands) led from the start and was caught by a chasing trio with just over a lap remaining and had to settle for fourth.

It was the third gold for the Netherlands in as many races at the Worlds on the North Sea coast.

More to follow....