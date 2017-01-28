Trending

Pidcock dominates to take junior world title

17-year-old leads home a British 1-2-3

Tom Pidcock lifts his bike above his head

Yentle Bakaert doesn't look happy in the conditions

Denzel Stephenson (USA) does his best to manage a slid

Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)

Jelle Camps (Belgium)

Ben Turner crashes on the final lap

Ben Turner slides out

Tom Pidcock on his own

Tom Pidcock pushes on

Some time there was no other option but run

Riders tackle a climb

Fans watch on

Rain made the ground slick

Soon after the start, some riders found themselves in a tangle

Filippo Fontana (Italy)

Kotaro Murakami (Japan)

Tom Pidcock high-fives the fans

Tom Pidcock riding towards victory

Tom Pidcock puts on the rainbow jersey

Tom Pidcock, Daniel Tulett, and Ben Turner on the podium

The top three

Tom Pidcock, the new junior men world champion

The Belgians cross the line disappointed

The British team celebrates their success

Dan Tulett celebrates his victory, pointing to the sky in honour of Charlie Craig

Ben Turner and Daniel Tulett racing for second and third

Tom Pidcock in control on the descent

The riders start

Tom Pidcock's results this season have made him a target for many of the top teams, and he didn't disappoint with a dominant victory in the junior men race at the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg. Behind the 17-year-old, his two compatriots Daniel Tulett and Ben Turner tussled for the other two spots on the podium. Both crashed on the final lap on what was a very slippy course, but it was Tulett that held on to take silver with Turner in third. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain0:41:24
2Daniel Tulett (GBr) Great Britain0:00:38
3Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:44
4Loris Rouiller (Swi) Switzerland0:00:52
5Antoine Benoist (Fra) France0:01:23
6Jelle Camps (Bel) Belgium0:01:37
7Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium0:01:55
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium0:01:56
9Denzel Stephenson (USA) United States Of America0:02:07
10Niklas Markl (Ger) Germany0:02:10
11Ryan Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
12Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland0:02:45
13Erwann Kerraud (Fra) France0:03:11
14Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Belgium0:03:20
15Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain0:03:21
16Jeremy Montauban (Fra) France0:03:30
17Lane Maher (USA) United States Of America0:03:41
18Tim Wollenberg (Ger) Germany0:03:59
19Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands0:04:03
20Maxime Bonsergent (Fra) France0:04:04
21Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:13
22Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Canada0:04:15
23Wojciech Ceniuch (Pol) Poland0:04:38
24Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Netherlands0:04:47
25Brody Sanderson (Can) Canada
26Bart Artz (Ned) Netherlands0:04:48
27Simon Vanicek (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:06
28Mikkel Bertelsen (Den) Denmark0:05:07
29Erik Fetter (Hun) Hungary0:05:13
30Kotaro Murakami (Jpn) Japan0:05:18
31Thomas Mein (GBr) Great Britain0:05:43
32Caleb Swartz (USA) United States Of America0:05:47
33Calder Wood (USA) United States Of America0:06:05
34Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:07
35Leonardo Cover (Ita) Italy0:06:08
36Ross Ellwood (USA) United States Of America0:06:09
37Radoslaw Roclawski (Pol) Poland0:06:11
38Niklas Patino (Den) Denmark0:06:22
39Nicola Taffarel (Ita) Italy0:06:24
40Felix Schreiber (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:30
41David Honzak (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:35
42Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:40
43Sam Noel (USA) United States Of America0:07:00
44Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) Spain0:07:05
45Filippo Fontana (Ita) Italy0:07:08
46Noah Simms (Can) Canada0:07:11
47Alberto Brancati (Ita) Italy0:07:15
48Misch Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:28
49Bruno Marchetti (Ita) Italy0:09:30
50Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Netherlands-1
51Adam Blazevic (Aus) Australia-1
52Jack Bernard Murphy (Irl) Ireland-1
53Nicolas Guillemin (Fra) France-1
54Oliver Errebo (Den) Denmark-1
55Nicolas Kess (Lux) Luxembourg-1
56Gustaf Darrasson (Isl) Iceland-1
57Luca Bockelmann (Ger) Germany-1
58Lukas Markl (Ger) Germany-2
59Jakub Schierl (Cze) Czech Republic-2
60Tristan Parrotta (Lux) Luxembourg-2
61David Westhoff-Wittwer (Ger) Germany-2
62Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk) Slovenia-2
63Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium-3
DNFLucas Wulff (Den) Denmark
DNFAnders Lilliendal (Den) Denmark
DNFXabier Murias Garcia (Spa) Spain
DNFAndreas Goeman (Bel) Belgium

