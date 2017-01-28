Image 1 of 28 Tom Pidcock lifts his bike above his head (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 28 Yentle Bakaert doesn't look happy in the conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 28 Denzel Stephenson (USA) does his best to manage a slid (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 28 Toon Vandebosch (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 28 Jelle Camps (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 6 of 28 Ben Turner crashes on the final lap (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 7 of 28 Ben Turner slides out (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 8 of 28 Tom Pidcock on his own (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 9 of 28 Tom Pidcock pushes on (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 10 of 28 Some time there was no other option but run (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 11 of 28 Riders tackle a climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 12 of 28 Fans watch on (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 13 of 28 Rain made the ground slick (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 14 of 28 Soon after the start, some riders found themselves in a tangle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 15 of 28 Filippo Fontana (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 16 of 28 Kotaro Murakami (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 17 of 28 Tom Pidcock high-fives the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 18 of 28 Tom Pidcock riding towards victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 19 of 28 Tom Pidcock puts on the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 20 of 28 Tom Pidcock, Daniel Tulett, and Ben Turner on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 21 of 28 The top three (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 22 of 28 Tom Pidcock, the new junior men world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 23 of 28 The Belgians cross the line disappointed (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 24 of 28 The British team celebrates their success (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 25 of 28 Dan Tulett celebrates his victory, pointing to the sky in honour of Charlie Craig (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 26 of 28 Ben Turner and Daniel Tulett racing for second and third (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 27 of 28 Tom Pidcock in control on the descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 28 of 28 The riders start (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Tom Pidcock's results this season have made him a target for many of the top teams, and he didn't disappoint with a dominant victory in the junior men race at the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg. Behind the 17-year-old, his two compatriots Daniel Tulett and Ben Turner tussled for the other two spots on the podium. Both crashed on the final lap on what was a very slippy course, but it was Tulett that held on to take silver with Turner in third.

Full Results