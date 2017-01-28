Pidcock dominates to take junior world title
17-year-old leads home a British 1-2-3
Junior Men: -
Tom Pidcock's results this season have made him a target for many of the top teams, and he didn't disappoint with a dominant victory in the junior men race at the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg. Behind the 17-year-old, his two compatriots Daniel Tulett and Ben Turner tussled for the other two spots on the podium. Both crashed on the final lap on what was a very slippy course, but it was Tulett that held on to take silver with Turner in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:41:24
|2
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:38
|3
|Ben Turner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:44
|4
|Loris Rouiller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:52
|5
|Antoine Benoist (Fra) France
|0:01:23
|6
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:37
|7
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:55
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:56
|9
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:07
|10
|Niklas Markl (Ger) Germany
|0:02:10
|11
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:45
|13
|Erwann Kerraud (Fra) France
|0:03:11
|14
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:20
|15
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain
|0:03:21
|16
|Jeremy Montauban (Fra) France
|0:03:30
|17
|Lane Maher (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:41
|18
|Tim Wollenberg (Ger) Germany
|0:03:59
|19
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:03
|20
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra) France
|0:04:04
|21
|Jan Gavenda (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:13
|22
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Canada
|0:04:15
|23
|Wojciech Ceniuch (Pol) Poland
|0:04:38
|24
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:47
|25
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Canada
|26
|Bart Artz (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:48
|27
|Simon Vanicek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:06
|28
|Mikkel Bertelsen (Den) Denmark
|0:05:07
|29
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Hungary
|0:05:13
|30
|Kotaro Murakami (Jpn) Japan
|0:05:18
|31
|Thomas Mein (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:43
|32
|Caleb Swartz (USA) United States Of America
|0:05:47
|33
|Calder Wood (USA) United States Of America
|0:06:05
|34
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:07
|35
|Leonardo Cover (Ita) Italy
|0:06:08
|36
|Ross Ellwood (USA) United States Of America
|0:06:09
|37
|Radoslaw Roclawski (Pol) Poland
|0:06:11
|38
|Niklas Patino (Den) Denmark
|0:06:22
|39
|Nicola Taffarel (Ita) Italy
|0:06:24
|40
|Felix Schreiber (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:30
|41
|David Honzak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:35
|42
|Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:40
|43
|Sam Noel (USA) United States Of America
|0:07:00
|44
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa) Spain
|0:07:05
|45
|Filippo Fontana (Ita) Italy
|0:07:08
|46
|Noah Simms (Can) Canada
|0:07:11
|47
|Alberto Brancati (Ita) Italy
|0:07:15
|48
|Misch Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:07:28
|49
|Bruno Marchetti (Ita) Italy
|0:09:30
|50
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Netherlands
|-1
|51
|Adam Blazevic (Aus) Australia
|-1
|52
|Jack Bernard Murphy (Irl) Ireland
|-1
|53
|Nicolas Guillemin (Fra) France
|-1
|54
|Oliver Errebo (Den) Denmark
|-1
|55
|Nicolas Kess (Lux) Luxembourg
|-1
|56
|Gustaf Darrasson (Isl) Iceland
|-1
|57
|Luca Bockelmann (Ger) Germany
|-1
|58
|Lukas Markl (Ger) Germany
|-2
|59
|Jakub Schierl (Cze) Czech Republic
|-2
|60
|Tristan Parrotta (Lux) Luxembourg
|-2
|61
|David Westhoff-Wittwer (Ger) Germany
|-2
|62
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk) Slovenia
|-2
|63
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|-3
|DNF
|Lucas Wulff (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Anders Lilliendal (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Xabier Murias Garcia (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Belgium
