Hanson wins Tulsa Tough opener
Barnes tops women's podium
Blue Dome Criterium: -
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling continued its dominance at Tulsa Tough Friday during the Blue Dome criterium, as Ken Hanson grabbed the top step of the men's podium and Hannah Barnes took the women's win.
The UnitedHealthCare Blue Train nearly swept the podiums of all three Tulsa races last year, with Luke Keough and Carlos Alzate finishing one-two each day and Karl Menzies grabbing the third spot in all but Sunday's finale.
The Blue Train was able to go one-two Friday with Hanson and Keough, while Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) rode an aggressive race and sneaked in for third. The UHC women capitalized on their first appearance in Tulsa and also placed two riders in the top three, with Coryn Rivera taking the third spot behind Colavita Fine Cooking's Erica Allar.
The men opened up the three-day omnium with a fast run around the nearly figure-eight course in the Tulsa entertainment district called Blue Dome. Attacks flew from the gun as primes inspired the riders to pick up the pace early and often. Several small groups of riders got a slight advantage, but none of the moves stuck for long until Holloway got away about 22 minutes into the 60 minute race.
Holloway was joined by two riders from Team Mike's Bikes and built a sizable gap before UHC took up the chase and started to close things down. Holloway faded back into the field with about 15 laps to go, but several riders remained off the front and put pressure on the Blue Train.
UnitedHealthcare brought the escapees back with three laps to go, and from there the team's lead-out train did what it does best: deliver the sprinters to the line without a serious challenge. Hanson followed Menzies through the final corner and then jumped on the straightaway. He flew past his teammate with Keough tucked in his slipstream for the one-two result, although Hanson admitted later that wasn't the plan at the start of the day.
"We just wanted to make sure that we made the fastest lead-out for Luke," Hanson said. "Karl did a really long late lead-out, and he led through the last corner. I didn't really have a chance to pass him he was going so fast. So it just kind of worked out that way for us. We might switch it around the other couple of days, but for sure we are happy with first and second. It's huge for us."
UHC will also be happy with four riders in the top five; Hilton Clarke and Menzies finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while only Holloway could crack the team's dominant performance.
Barnes completes UHC dominance
The women's race started just like the men's race, with an attack on the first lap from Pepper Palace's Robin Farina. But primes worth as much as $500 inspired the chase, and Farina, who had been joined by four other riders, was soon back in the fold.
DNA Cycling's Heather Fischer jumped away next and gained a small gap before the UHC-led chase pulled her back after just four laps. Farina countered the move and jumped away again, this time bringing UHC's Cari Higgins along with her. Vanderkitten's Liza Rachetto and Colavita's Jessica Prinner latched on as well, but it was Farina who supplied most of the
power.
The escapees built a workable gap, but the UnitedHealthcare chase again pulled them back with 12 laps remaining. Reigning criterium champion Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) immediately countered and took a flyer up the road, and Barnes countered when her teammate was caught. Barnes had a gap of 20 seconds, but the field pulled her back with five laps to go.
From that point, UnitedHealthcare took over the front of the race completely and drove up the pace as the field hurtled toward the finish of the 50-minute race. In the finale, Barnes easily out-sprinted Allar for the
win, while Rivera finished off the podium. UHC's Powers crossed the line in fourth, followed by Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace) in fifth.
Tulsa Tough continues Saturday with the Brady Village criterium and concludes Sunday with the River Parks criterium and its infamous climb up
Cry Baby Hill.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|4
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|6
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|7
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|8
|Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|9
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|10
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|11
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|12
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|13
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|14
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|15
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling)
|16
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|17
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
|18
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|19
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|20
|Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|21
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
|22
|Tyler Coplea (Trek/ Gateway Harley Davidson)
|23
|Alberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|24
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling)
|25
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|26
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|28
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|29
|Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|30
|Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|31
|Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|32
|Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|33
|Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|34
|Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
|35
|Shawn Small (GS Tenzing)
|36
|David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|37
|Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)
|38
|Willie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|39
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|40
|Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|41
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|42
|Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|43
|Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
|44
|Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
|45
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|46
|Grant Erhard (QUANTUM MESA CYCLES)
|47
|Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
|48
|Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|49
|Sonora Guillermo (BMW Development Team)
|50
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|51
|Drew Christopher (Primal-Audi)
|52
|Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|53
|Christopher Aten (Landis/Trek)
|54
|Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|55
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|56
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|57
|Ryan Knapp (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|58
|Andrew Bosco (Spy Giant RIDE P/B MRI)
|59
|Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|60
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|61
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|62
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|63
|Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com / Craig Shell)
|64
|Jonny Sundt (Giant On Road)
|65
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|66
|Cory Scott (Hotter N Hell Hundred/ MSU)
|67
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|68
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|69
|Cory Williams (Astellas)
|70
|Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|71
|Rob Bell (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
|72
|Jeremy Powers (RAPHA-Focus)
|73
|Grant Koontz (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
|74
|Sergio Zamudio (Firefighters Upsala CK)
|75
|James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|76
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|77
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|78
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|79
|Shawn Daurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|80
|Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|81
|Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|82
|Ross White (Credit Velo - Trek)
|83
|Kevin Girkins (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
|84
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|85
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|86
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|87
|Robert Cummings (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
|88
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
|89
|Sergo Samperio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|90
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|91
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|92
|Bret Crosby (GIANT On-Road Team)
|93
|Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|94
|Matthew Light (Racing for Riley/KCV)
|95
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|96
|Tommy Schubert (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Cof)
|97
|Joey Mesa (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
|98
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
|99
|Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
|100
|Jonah Tannos (Incycle-Predator Components)
|101
|Dylan Postier (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
|102
|Nathan Brown (Cycleton)
|103
|Geoff Godsey (GIANT On-Road)
|104
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|105
|Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|106
|Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike St)
|107
|Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|108
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
|109
|Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|110
|Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|111
|Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|112
|Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee)
|113
|Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|114
|Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
|115
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|116
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|117
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|118
|Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
|119
|Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNS
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNS
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Ben Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|DNS
|William Rekemeyer (Credit Velo - Trek)
|DNS
|Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNS
|Cristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNS
|Eric Losak (SPY MRI)
|DNS
|Philip Wikoff (Super Squadra p/b Austin Bikes)
|DNS
|Jake Schneidewind (Team Athlete Forward/Fayettevi)
|DNS
|Bryan Duvall (Team Soundpony)
|DNS
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|DNS
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Ryan Shean (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|3
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|6
|Lizzle Williams (Vanderkitten)
|7
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|9
|E Scotti Wilborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|10
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|11
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|12
|Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)
|13
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|14
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Women's Team)
|15
|Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|16
|Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
|17
|Mina Pizzini (KINGRACINGGROUP)
|18
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|19
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|20
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|21
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|22
|Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
|23
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|24
|Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|25
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|26
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
|27
|Marissa Axell (Velo Sports Group)
|28
|Robin Farina (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|29
|Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cy)
|30
|Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
|31
|Amber Vredenburg (JET Cycling)
|32
|Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
|33
|Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
|34
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|35
|Amelia Christensen (Stanford University)
|36
|Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|37
|Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|38
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|39
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|40
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|41
|Ivie Crawford (JET Cycling)
|42
|Jenny Park (River CityMarket Racing)
|43
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa)
|44
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|45
|Kathleen Hattaway (Team Cycle Progression)
|46
|Danielle Bradley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
|47
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|47
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|48
|Jen Mcrae (KingRacingGroup)
|49
|Kim Ciolli (River City Market Racing)
|50
|Jan Bennett (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|51
|Jennifer Rhoades (360 Racing KC)
|52
|Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNS
|Allison Atkinson (ATC Racing)
|DNS
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNS
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNS
|Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten)
