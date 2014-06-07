Hannah Barnes wins the Charlotte criterium ahead of Erica Allar (Image credit: Weldon Weaver)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling continued its dominance at Tulsa Tough Friday during the Blue Dome criterium, as Ken Hanson grabbed the top step of the men's podium and Hannah Barnes took the women's win.

The UnitedHealthCare Blue Train nearly swept the podiums of all three Tulsa races last year, with Luke Keough and Carlos Alzate finishing one-two each day and Karl Menzies grabbing the third spot in all but Sunday's finale.

The Blue Train was able to go one-two Friday with Hanson and Keough, while Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) rode an aggressive race and sneaked in for third. The UHC women capitalized on their first appearance in Tulsa and also placed two riders in the top three, with Coryn Rivera taking the third spot behind Colavita Fine Cooking's Erica Allar.

The men opened up the three-day omnium with a fast run around the nearly figure-eight course in the Tulsa entertainment district called Blue Dome. Attacks flew from the gun as primes inspired the riders to pick up the pace early and often. Several small groups of riders got a slight advantage, but none of the moves stuck for long until Holloway got away about 22 minutes into the 60 minute race.

Holloway was joined by two riders from Team Mike's Bikes and built a sizable gap before UHC took up the chase and started to close things down. Holloway faded back into the field with about 15 laps to go, but several riders remained off the front and put pressure on the Blue Train.

UnitedHealthcare brought the escapees back with three laps to go, and from there the team's lead-out train did what it does best: deliver the sprinters to the line without a serious challenge. Hanson followed Menzies through the final corner and then jumped on the straightaway. He flew past his teammate with Keough tucked in his slipstream for the one-two result, although Hanson admitted later that wasn't the plan at the start of the day.

"We just wanted to make sure that we made the fastest lead-out for Luke," Hanson said. "Karl did a really long late lead-out, and he led through the last corner. I didn't really have a chance to pass him he was going so fast. So it just kind of worked out that way for us. We might switch it around the other couple of days, but for sure we are happy with first and second. It's huge for us."

UHC will also be happy with four riders in the top five; Hilton Clarke and Menzies finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while only Holloway could crack the team's dominant performance.

Barnes completes UHC dominance

The women's race started just like the men's race, with an attack on the first lap from Pepper Palace's Robin Farina. But primes worth as much as $500 inspired the chase, and Farina, who had been joined by four other riders, was soon back in the fold.

DNA Cycling's Heather Fischer jumped away next and gained a small gap before the UHC-led chase pulled her back after just four laps. Farina countered the move and jumped away again, this time bringing UHC's Cari Higgins along with her. Vanderkitten's Liza Rachetto and Colavita's Jessica Prinner latched on as well, but it was Farina who supplied most of the

power.

The escapees built a workable gap, but the UnitedHealthcare chase again pulled them back with 12 laps remaining. Reigning criterium champion Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) immediately countered and took a flyer up the road, and Barnes countered when her teammate was caught. Barnes had a gap of 20 seconds, but the field pulled her back with five laps to go.

From that point, UnitedHealthcare took over the front of the race completely and drove up the pace as the field hurtled toward the finish of the 50-minute race. In the finale, Barnes easily out-sprinted Allar for the

win, while Rivera finished off the podium. UHC's Powers crossed the line in fourth, followed by Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace) in fifth.

Tulsa Tough continues Saturday with the Brady Village criterium and concludes Sunday with the River Parks criterium and its infamous climb up

Cry Baby Hill.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 2 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 3 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 4 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 5 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 6 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 7 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu) 8 Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTu) 9 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 10 Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen) 11 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 12 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 13 Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen) 14 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 15 Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling) 16 Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 17 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 18 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 19 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 20 Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 21 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling) 22 Tyler Coplea (Trek/ Gateway Harley Davidson) 23 Alberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 24 Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling) 25 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 26 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 27 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 28 Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling) 29 Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 30 Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components) 31 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 32 Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 33 Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 34 Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing) 35 Shawn Small (GS Tenzing) 36 David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 37 Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek) 38 Willie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava) 39 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 40 Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 41 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 42 Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling) 43 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform) 44 Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing) 45 Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTu) 46 Grant Erhard (QUANTUM MESA CYCLES) 47 Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing) 48 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 49 Sonora Guillermo (BMW Development Team) 50 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 51 Drew Christopher (Primal-Audi) 52 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 53 Christopher Aten (Landis/Trek) 54 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 55 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 56 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 57 Ryan Knapp (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 58 Andrew Bosco (Spy Giant RIDE P/B MRI) 59 Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen) 60 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 61 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 62 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 63 Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com / Craig Shell) 64 Jonny Sundt (Giant On Road) 65 Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 66 Cory Scott (Hotter N Hell Hundred/ MSU) 67 Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 68 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 69 Cory Williams (Astellas) 70 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 71 Rob Bell (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin) 72 Jeremy Powers (RAPHA-Focus) 73 Grant Koontz (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes) 74 Sergio Zamudio (Firefighters Upsala CK) 75 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 76 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 77 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 78 Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR) 79 Shawn Daurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 80 Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 81 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 82 Ross White (Credit Velo - Trek) 83 Kevin Girkins (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes) 84 Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen) 85 Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 86 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 87 Robert Cummings (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin) 88 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub) 89 Sergo Samperio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 90 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 91 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 92 Bret Crosby (GIANT On-Road Team) 93 Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen) 94 Matthew Light (Racing for Riley/KCV) 95 Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 96 Tommy Schubert (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Cof) 97 Joey Mesa (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin) 98 Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform) 99 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform) 100 Jonah Tannos (Incycle-Predator Components) 101 Dylan Postier (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin) 102 Nathan Brown (Cycleton) 103 Geoff Godsey (GIANT On-Road) 104 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 105 Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 106 Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike St) 107 Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 108 Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub) 109 Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 110 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 111 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 112 Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee) 113 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 114 Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward) 115 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 116 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 117 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components) 118 Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTub) 119 Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNS Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) DNS Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) DNS Ben Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized) DNS William Rekemeyer (Credit Velo - Trek) DNS Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components) DNS Cristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components) DNS Eric Losak (SPY MRI) DNS Philip Wikoff (Super Squadra p/b Austin Bikes) DNS Jake Schneidewind (Team Athlete Forward/Fayettevi) DNS Bryan Duvall (Team Soundpony) DNS Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling) DNS John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) DNS Ryan Shean (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) DNS Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)