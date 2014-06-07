Trending

Hanson wins Tulsa Tough opener

Barnes tops women's podium

Hannah Barnes wins the Charlotte criterium ahead of Erica Allar

(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling continued its dominance at Tulsa Tough Friday during the Blue Dome criterium, as Ken Hanson grabbed the top step of the men's podium and Hannah Barnes took the women's win.

The UnitedHealthCare Blue Train nearly swept the podiums of all three Tulsa races last year, with Luke Keough and Carlos Alzate finishing one-two each day and Karl Menzies grabbing the third spot in all but Sunday's finale.

The Blue Train was able to go one-two Friday with Hanson and Keough, while Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) rode an aggressive race and sneaked in for third. The UHC women capitalized on their first appearance in Tulsa and also placed two riders in the top three, with Coryn Rivera taking the third spot behind Colavita Fine Cooking's Erica Allar.

The men opened up the three-day omnium with a fast run around the nearly figure-eight course in the Tulsa entertainment district called Blue Dome. Attacks flew from the gun as primes inspired the riders to pick up the pace early and often. Several small groups of riders got a slight advantage, but none of the moves stuck for long until Holloway got away about 22 minutes into the 60 minute race.

Holloway was joined by two riders from Team Mike's Bikes and built a sizable gap before UHC took up the chase and started to close things down. Holloway faded back into the field with about 15 laps to go, but several riders remained off the front and put pressure on the Blue Train.

UnitedHealthcare brought the escapees back with three laps to go, and from there the team's lead-out train did what it does best: deliver the sprinters to the line without a serious challenge. Hanson followed Menzies through the final corner and then jumped on the straightaway. He flew past his teammate with Keough tucked in his slipstream for the one-two result, although Hanson admitted later that wasn't the plan at the start of the day.

"We just wanted to make sure that we made the fastest lead-out for Luke," Hanson said. "Karl did a really long late lead-out, and he led through the last corner. I didn't really have a chance to pass him he was going so fast. So it just kind of worked out that way for us. We might switch it around the other couple of days, but for sure we are happy with first and second. It's huge for us."

UHC will also be happy with four riders in the top five; Hilton Clarke and Menzies finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while only Holloway could crack the team's dominant performance.

Barnes completes UHC dominance

The women's race started just like the men's race, with an attack on the first lap from Pepper Palace's Robin Farina. But primes worth as much as $500 inspired the chase, and Farina, who had been joined by four other riders, was soon back in the fold.

DNA Cycling's Heather Fischer jumped away next and gained a small gap before the UHC-led chase pulled her back after just four laps. Farina countered the move and jumped away again, this time bringing UHC's Cari Higgins along with her. Vanderkitten's Liza Rachetto and Colavita's Jessica Prinner latched on as well, but it was Farina who supplied most of the
power.

The escapees built a workable gap, but the UnitedHealthcare chase again pulled them back with 12 laps remaining. Reigning criterium champion Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) immediately countered and took a flyer up the road, and Barnes countered when her teammate was caught. Barnes had a gap of 20 seconds, but the field pulled her back with five laps to go.

From that point, UnitedHealthcare took over the front of the race completely and drove up the pace as the field hurtled toward the finish of the 50-minute race. In the finale, Barnes easily out-sprinted Allar for the
win, while Rivera finished off the podium. UHC's Powers crossed the line in fourth, followed by Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace) in fifth.

Tulsa Tough continues Saturday with the Brady Village criterium and concludes Sunday with the River Parks criterium and its infamous climb up
Cry Baby Hill.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
3Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
4Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
5Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
6James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
7Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
8Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
9Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
10Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
11Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
12Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
13Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
14Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
15Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling)
16Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
17Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
18Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
19Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
20Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
21Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
22Tyler Coplea (Trek/ Gateway Harley Davidson)
23Alberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
24Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling)
25Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
26Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
27Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
28Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
29Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
30Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)
31Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
32Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
33Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
34Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
35Shawn Small (GS Tenzing)
36David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
37Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)
38Willie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
39Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
40Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
41David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
42Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
43Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
44Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
45Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
46Grant Erhard (QUANTUM MESA CYCLES)
47Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
48Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
49Sonora Guillermo (BMW Development Team)
50Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
51Drew Christopher (Primal-Audi)
52Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
53Christopher Aten (Landis/Trek)
54Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
55Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
56Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
57Ryan Knapp (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
58Andrew Bosco (Spy Giant RIDE P/B MRI)
59Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen)
60Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
61Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
62Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
63Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com / Craig Shell)
64Jonny Sundt (Giant On Road)
65Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
66Cory Scott (Hotter N Hell Hundred/ MSU)
67Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
68Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
69Cory Williams (Astellas)
70Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
71Rob Bell (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
72Jeremy Powers (RAPHA-Focus)
73Grant Koontz (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
74Sergio Zamudio (Firefighters Upsala CK)
75James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
76Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
77Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
78Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR)
79Shawn Daurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
80Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
81Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
82Ross White (Credit Velo - Trek)
83Kevin Girkins (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
84Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
85Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
86Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
87Robert Cummings (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
88Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
89Sergo Samperio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
90Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
91Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
92Bret Crosby (GIANT On-Road Team)
93Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
94Matthew Light (Racing for Riley/KCV)
95Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
96Tommy Schubert (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Cof)
97Joey Mesa (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
98Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
99Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
100Jonah Tannos (Incycle-Predator Components)
101Dylan Postier (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
102Nathan Brown (Cycleton)
103Geoff Godsey (GIANT On-Road)
104Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
105Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
106Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike St)
107Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
108Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
109Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
110Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
111Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
112Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee)
113Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
114Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
115Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
116Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
117Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
118Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
119Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNSAdrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
DNSSean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
DNSBen Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
DNSWilliam Rekemeyer (Credit Velo - Trek)
DNSRudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNSCristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNSEric Losak (SPY MRI)
DNSPhilip Wikoff (Super Squadra p/b Austin Bikes)
DNSJake Schneidewind (Team Athlete Forward/Fayettevi)
DNSBryan Duvall (Team Soundpony)
DNSKevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
DNSJohn Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNSRyan Shean (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNSSteve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
2Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
3Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
4Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
5Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
6Lizzle Williams (Vanderkitten)
7Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
8Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
9E Scotti Wilborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
10Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
11Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
12Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)
13Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
14Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Women's Team)
15Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
16Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
17Mina Pizzini (KINGRACINGGROUP)
18Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
19Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
20Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
21Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
22Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
23Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
24Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
25Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
26Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
27Marissa Axell (Velo Sports Group)
28Robin Farina (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
29Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cy)
30Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
31Amber Vredenburg (JET Cycling)
32Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
33Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
34Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
35Amelia Christensen (Stanford University)
36Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
37Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
38Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
39Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
40Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
41Ivie Crawford (JET Cycling)
42Jenny Park (River CityMarket Racing)
43Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa)
44Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
45Kathleen Hattaway (Team Cycle Progression)
46Danielle Bradley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
47Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
47Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
48Jen Mcrae (KingRacingGroup)
49Kim Ciolli (River City Market Racing)
50Jan Bennett (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
51Jennifer Rhoades (360 Racing KC)
52Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNSAllison Atkinson (ATC Racing)
DNSRushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
DNSCari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
DNSKate Chillcott (Vanderkitten)

