After a weekend of dominating the three-day Tulsa Tough omnium, where they took the top prize in each of the races, the UnitedHealthcare men let the overall win slip away on the final corner of the third-to-last lap of the River Parks criterium.

That's where the fabled “UHC BlueTrain” derailed when Karl Menzies went down in the rain-slicked corner and took most of the team with him. Brad White survived the crash and rescued the stage win for UnitedHealthcare with an impressive solo effort over the final two laps to take the race win.

“At that point there are no more free laps,” White said of his effort. “So right then, right there, I had already done a lot of work, and I wasn't going to have a great sprint, so I knew I had to go from there and try and make it solo. The legs were just good enough.”

But it was 20-year-old KHS-Maxxis rider Fabrizio Von Nacher who took the overall omnium victory on the strength of fourth- and third-place finishes during the final two races and an 11th-place result on day one. Previous overall leaders Jake Keough and Ken Hanson, both of UnitedHealthcare, failed to finish the final race and came in second and third overall, respectively.

A very happy Von Nacher admitted he was surprised to hear his name called out as the overall omnium winner.

“At the end, the UHC train crashed and everything went crazy,” said Von Nacher, a Mexican national riding for the Southern California domestic elite team. “So I just rode it, and that's why I got such a surprise. I didn't know if I got third or fourth in the stage, and then the overall was a surprise. We didn't know. We are so happy, we have been working very hard for this.”

The women, who started earlier in the day, didn't have to deal with rain or wet roads, but the UnitedHealthcare squad almost succumbed to disaster when double-race winner and overall leader Hannah Barnes dropped her chain on the final trip up Cry Baby Hill. Barnes lost contact with the lead group, but her teammate Coryn Rivera took up the UnitedHealthcare banner, winning the race and the omnium overall after finishing second and third during the previous two days.

“As we got to the top of the course, [Vanderkitten's Lizzie Williams] just drilled it a little bit,” Rivera said of the final lap. “But I knew going into the last corner I had to be first, so I just came in hot in that downhill. I knew the conditions were dry, so I was totally confident in my cornering and my equipment that I would make it through. I came out first and just took it to the line.”

Williams hung on for second on the day, while Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) crossed the line in third. In the final overall standings, Barnes hung on for second overall, while Allar, who finished second and third in the two previous races, was third overall.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 2 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 4 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 5 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 6 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 7 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 8 Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen) 9 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform) 10 Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee) 11 David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 12 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu) 13 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 14 Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) 15 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 16 Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 17 Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team) 18 Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek) 19 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 20 Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTues) 21 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 22 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava) 23 Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling) 24 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 25 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 26 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 27 Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes) 28 Shawn Daurelio (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 29 Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 30 Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike St) 31 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 32 Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 33 Sergio Zamudio (Firefighters Upsala CK) 34 Kevin Girkins (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes) 35 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 36 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 37 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 38 Dylan Postier (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin) 39 Cory Williams (Astellas Cycling Team) 40 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 41 Drew Christopher (Primal-Audi) 42 Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 43 Christopher Aten (Landis/Trek) 44 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 45 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 46 Sonora Guillermo (BMW Development Team) 47 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 48 Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR) 49 Grant Koontz (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes) 50 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 51 Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen) 52 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes) 53 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 54 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 55 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 56 Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen) 57 Alberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 58 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 59 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 60 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 61 Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team) 62 Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 63 Andrew Bosco (Spy Giant RIDE P/B MRI) 64 Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 65 Ryan Knapp (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 66 Jeremy Powers (RAPHA-Focus) 67 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 68 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 69 Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 70 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 71 Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 72 Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 73 Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform) 74 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 75 Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 76 Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 77 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 78 Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing) 79 Nathan Brown (Cycleton) 80 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 81 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform) 82 Sergo Samperio (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 83 Bryson Perry (DNA CYCLING) 84 William Rekemeyer (Credit Velo - Trek) 85 Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 86 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 87 Jake Schneidewind (Team Athlete Forward/Fayettevi) 88 Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)

Men's final omnium # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 2 Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 3 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 4 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 5 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans NoTubes) 6 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 7 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 8 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 9 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 10 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle) 11 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 12 Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen) 13 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 14 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 15 Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans NoTubes) 16 Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 17 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 18 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 19 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 20 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 21 Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 22 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 23 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 24 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform) 25 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 26 Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee) 27 Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator) 28 David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7) 29 Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen) 30 Hunter Grove (Incycle) 31 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 32 Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team) 33 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 34 Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team) 35 Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo) 36 Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro) 37 Alberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen) 38 Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling) 39 Jacob Arnold (Incycle) 40 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 41 Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team) 42 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 43 Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 2 Lizzle Williams (Vanderkitten) 3 Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 4 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 5 Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 6 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R) 7 E Scotti Wilborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 8 Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 9 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 10 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 11 Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 12 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 13 Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4) 14 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 15 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 16 Robin Farina (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 17 Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports) 18 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R) 19 Ginny King (KingRacingGroup) 20 Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing) 21 Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO) 22 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 23 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 24 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 25 Danielle Bradley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R) 26 Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare) 27 Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 28 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 29 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 30 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten) 31 Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cy) 32 Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove) 33 Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa) 34 Amber Vredenburg (JET Cycling)