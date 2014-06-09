Trending

White takes solo win in Tulsa Tough finale

Rivera tops women's podium

After a weekend of dominating the three-day Tulsa Tough omnium, where they took the top prize in each of the races, the UnitedHealthcare men let the overall win slip away on the final corner of the third-to-last lap of the River Parks criterium.

That's where the fabled “UHC BlueTrain” derailed when Karl Menzies went down in the rain-slicked corner and took most of the team with him. Brad White survived the crash and rescued the stage win for UnitedHealthcare with an impressive solo effort over the final two laps to take the race win.

“At that point there are no more free laps,” White said of his effort. “So right then, right there, I had already done a lot of work, and I wasn't going to have a great sprint, so I knew I had to go from there and try and make it solo. The legs were just good enough.”

But it was 20-year-old KHS-Maxxis rider Fabrizio Von Nacher who took the overall omnium victory on the strength of fourth- and third-place finishes during the final two races and an 11th-place result on day one. Previous overall leaders Jake Keough and Ken Hanson, both of UnitedHealthcare, failed to finish the final race and came in second and third overall, respectively.

A very happy Von Nacher admitted he was surprised to hear his name called out as the overall omnium winner.

“At the end, the UHC train crashed and everything went crazy,” said Von Nacher, a Mexican national riding for the Southern California domestic elite team. “So I just rode it, and that's why I got such a surprise. I didn't know if I got third or fourth in the stage, and then the overall was a surprise. We didn't know. We are so happy, we have been working very hard for this.”

The women, who started earlier in the day, didn't have to deal with rain or wet roads, but the UnitedHealthcare squad almost succumbed to disaster when double-race winner and overall leader Hannah Barnes dropped her chain on the final trip up Cry Baby Hill. Barnes lost contact with the lead group, but her teammate Coryn Rivera took up the UnitedHealthcare banner, winning the race and the omnium overall after finishing second and third during the previous two days.

“As we got to the top of the course, [Vanderkitten's Lizzie Williams] just drilled it a little bit,” Rivera said of the final lap. “But I knew going into the last corner I had to be first, so I just came in hot in that downhill. I knew the conditions were dry, so I was totally confident in my cornering and my equipment that I would make it through. I came out first and just took it to the line.”

Williams hung on for second on the day, while Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) crossed the line in third. In the final overall standings, Barnes hung on for second overall, while Allar, who finished second and third in the two previous races, was third overall.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
2Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
4James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
5David Santos (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
6Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
7Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
8Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
9Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
10Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee)
11David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
12Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
13Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
14Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
15Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
16Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
17Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
18Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)
19Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
20Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTues)
21Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
22Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
23Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
24Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
25Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
26Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
27Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
28Shawn Daurelio (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
29Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
30Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike St)
31Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
32Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
33Sergio Zamudio (Firefighters Upsala CK)
34Kevin Girkins (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
35Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
36Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
37Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
38Dylan Postier (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
39Cory Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
40Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
41Drew Christopher (Primal-Audi)
42Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
43Christopher Aten (Landis/Trek)
44Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
45Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
46Sonora Guillermo (BMW Development Team)
47Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
48Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR)
49Grant Koontz (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
50Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
51Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
52Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
53Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
54Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
55Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
56Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
57Alberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
58Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
59Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
60James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
61Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
62Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
63Andrew Bosco (Spy Giant RIDE P/B MRI)
64Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
65Ryan Knapp (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
66Jeremy Powers (RAPHA-Focus)
67Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
68Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
69Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
70Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
71Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
72Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
73Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
74Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
75Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
76Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
77Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
78Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
79Nathan Brown (Cycleton)
80Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
81Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
82Sergo Samperio (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
83Bryson Perry (DNA CYCLING)
84William Rekemeyer (Credit Velo - Trek)
85Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
86Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
87Jake Schneidewind (Team Athlete Forward/Fayettevi)
88Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)

Men's final omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
2Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
3Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
4Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
5Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
6James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
7Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
8Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
9Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
10Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
11Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
12Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
13Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
14Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
15Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
16Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
17Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
18Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
19David Santos (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
20Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
21Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
22Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
23Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
24Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
25Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
26Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee)
27Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
28David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
29Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
30Hunter Grove (Incycle)
31Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
32Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
33Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
34Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
35Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo)
36Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro)
37Alberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
38Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
39Jacob Arnold (Incycle)
40Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
41Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
42Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
43Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
2Lizzle Williams (Vanderkitten)
3Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
4Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
5Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
6Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
7E Scotti Wilborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
8Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
9Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
10Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
11Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
12Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)
13Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
14Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
15Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
16Robin Farina (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
17Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
18Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
19Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
20Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
21Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
22Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
23Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
24Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
25Danielle Bradley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
26Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
27Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
28Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
29Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
30Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten)
31Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cy)
32Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
33Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa)
34Amber Vredenburg (JET Cycling)

Women's final omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
2Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
3Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
4Lizzle Williams (Vanderkitten)
5Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
6Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
7Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
8Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)
9Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
10E Scotti Wilborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
11Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
12Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
13Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
14Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
15Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
16Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
17Robin Farina (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
18Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
19Mina Pizzini (KINGRACINGGROUP)
20Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
21Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
22Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Women's Team)
23Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
24Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
25Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
26Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
27Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten)
28Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
29Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
30Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)

