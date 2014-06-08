Trending

UnitedHealthcare kicked things up a notch during the second day at Tulsa Tough, sweeping the men's podium of the Brady Arts District criterium with Luke Keough taking the win, Ken Hanson in second and Hilton Clarke in third. The women also improved their results with a one-two finish, placing Hannah Barnes on the podium's top step for the second day in a row, while Coryn Rivera moved up to second place ahead of Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking).

Men

The 80-minute men's race was marred by three major crashes in the final 15 laps that sent more than half the peloton into the pits at least once. Daniel Holloway, who finished third on the first day of the three-day omnium, crashed in the finishing straight of the final lap and eventually crossed the line on foot.

The men's race was fast and aggressive, but the repeated escape attempts didn't amount to much until a group of five riders sneaked away late in the race. Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane), Matt Stephens (Bonshaker), Brett Crosby (Giant On-Road Team), Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stans) and Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia) got away with 17 laps remaining and built an ultimate gap of about 15 seconds before UHC started chasing them down.

UnitedHealthcare's well-oiled "Blue Train" timed the chase to perfection, bringing the leaders back with two laps remaining and then setting up on the front to lead-out Keough and Hanson, who had won the previous day's race.

Holloway attacked leading into the final corner and had a slight gap before the UHC riders tracked him down. The Athlete Octane rider torqued his bike hard to make up ground, eventually swinging left into Hanson and going down hard as Keough, Hanson and Clarke swept up the podium spots. Fabrizio Von Nocher (KHS-Maxxis) was fourth, followed by Athlete Octane's Anthony Canevari in fifth.

"Coming down the hill it was full stick," Keough said of the slight descent before the final corner. "We had Karl [Menzies] on the front, and he's a machine coming downhill. We were all holding on for grim death. We came out of that last turn, and I laid off a little bit because I knew there was a little bit of chaos with Daniel [Holloway] there. I just took a run on him, and I looked at the line, put my head down and went."

Women: Two wins in two tries for Barnes

Barnes, the British national criterium champion, made her second win of the weekend look even easier than the first after another day of aggressive racing. The race heated up big time when organizers rang the bell on the ninth lap for a $1,000 prime that lit a fire under the already blistering pace.

US pro criterium champion Alison Powers snapped up the cool grand for her team before a breakaway of four, which included Rivera, set out for a short adventure. Joining the UHC speedster off the front were Anna Sanders (FCS-Zngine), Robin Farina (Pepper Palace) and Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking).

The quartet built a gap of 16 seconds before Vanderkitten, which had missed out on the move, zoomed to the front to pick up the chase. The team's Gillian Carleton, an Olympic track pursuiter, needed just one lap to drill the breakaway riders back into the fold.

Several more escape attempts went off the front with multiple riders, but the field wasn't in the mood to let anyone get much of an advantage, and the group headed into the final laps together. Pepper Palace moved up beside the UHC train at the front of the race and challenged their lead-out for several laps, but in the end they were no match for the blue-and-white UHC squad.

In the end, UnitedHealthcare grabbed three of the top four spots, with only Allar able to break the team's hold on the race with her third-place finish. Powers held on to take fourth, while Vanderkitten's Lizzie Williams was fifth.

Barnes said she was ready to go for the three-race sweep during Sunday's River Park criterium, but she'll be challenged by the day's main obstacle - the challenging climb up Cry Baby Hill.

"I don't know, it's hard," Barnes said. "We made it today. But we'll give it a go. We'll see how it goes, and hopefully the crowds will get me up that climb."

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
2Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
4Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
5Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
6Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
7Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
8Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
9Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
10Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
11Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
12Tyler Coplea (Trek/ Gateway Harley Davidson)
13Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
14Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
15Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
16Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
17Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
18Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
19James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
20Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
21Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
22Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
23Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
24Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
25Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
26Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
27Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)
28Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
29Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
30Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
31David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
32Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
33Shawn Small (GS Tenzing)
34Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
35Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
36Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
37Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
38Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com / Craig Shell)
39Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling)
40Geoff Godsey (GIANT On-Road)
41Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
42Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
43Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
44Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
45Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
46Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
47Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
48Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR)
49Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)
50Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
51Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
52Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
53Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
54Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
55Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
56Grant Koontz (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
57Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen)
58Sergo Samperio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
59Unknown Rider (-------)
60Sergio Zamudio (Firefighters Upsala CK)
61Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
62David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
63Ryan Knapp (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
64Sam Croft (Hotter N Hell Hundred/ MSU)
65Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
66Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
67Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
68Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
69Nathan Brown (Cycleton)
70Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
71Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
72Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
73Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
74Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
75Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee)
76Bret Crosby (GIANT On-Road Team)
77Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
78Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
79Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling)
80Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
81Jeremy Powers (RAPHA-Focus)
82Ross White (Credit Velo - Trek)
83Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
84Shawn Daurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
85Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
86Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
87Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
88John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
89Cory Williams (Astellas)
90Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
91Kevin Girkins (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
92Dylan Postier (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
93Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
94Tommy Schubert (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Cof)
95Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
96James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
97Matthew Light (Racing for Riley/KCV)
DNSHogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
DNSDevin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNSSonora Guillermo (BMW Development Team)
DNSLogan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
DNSMat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
DNSBen Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
DNSConor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
DNSWilliam Rekemeyer (Credit Velo - Trek)
DNSAdam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNSColin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNSAlberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
DNSJonny Sundt (Giant On Road)
DNSHunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNSSergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNSRudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNSCristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNSJonah Tannos (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNSColin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
DNSChristopher Aten (Landis/Trek)
DNSWillie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNSGrant Erhard (QUANTUM MESA CYCLES)
DNSAndrew Bosco (Spy Giant RIDE P/B MRI)
DNSEric Losak (SPY MRI)
DNSPhilip Wikoff (Super Squadra p/b Austin Bikes)
DNSJake Schneidewind (Team Athlete Forward/Fayettevi)
DNSMichael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNSAndy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
DNSKevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
DNSJohn Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNSRyan Shean (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNSJesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike St)
DNSSteve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)
DNSWinfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
3Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
4Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
5Lizzle Williams (Vanderkitten)
6Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)
7Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
8Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
9Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
10Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
11Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
12Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
13Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
14Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
15Robin Farina (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
16Mina Pizzini (KINGRACINGGROUP)
17Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
18Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten)
19Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
20E Scotti Wilborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
21Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
22Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
23Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
24Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
25Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
26Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
27Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
28Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
29Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
30Danielle Bradley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
31Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cy)
32Jenny Park (River CityMarket Racing)
33Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
34Marissa Axell (Velo Sports Group)
35Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
36Amber Vredenburg (JET Cycling)
37Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
38Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
39Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
40Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa)
41Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
42Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
43Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
44Jan Bennett (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
45Ivie Crawford (JET Cycling)
46Kathleen Hattaway (Team Cycle Progression)
DNSShelby Reynolds (Monster Media Women's Team)
DNSAmelia Christensen (Stanford University)
DNSRushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
DNSCari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
DNSKim Ciolli (River City Market Racing)
DNPAllison Atkinson (ATC Racing)
DNPJennifer Rhoades (360 Racing KC)
DNPSarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
DNPCatherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNPJen Mcrae (KingRacingGroup)
DNPPriscilla Calderon (Monster Media)

