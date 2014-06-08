UnitedHealthcare sweeps podium in Brady Arts District
Barnes secures second consecutive Tulsa win
Brady Arts District Criterium: -
UnitedHealthcare kicked things up a notch during the second day at Tulsa Tough, sweeping the men's podium of the Brady Arts District criterium with Luke Keough taking the win, Ken Hanson in second and Hilton Clarke in third. The women also improved their results with a one-two finish, placing Hannah Barnes on the podium's top step for the second day in a row, while Coryn Rivera moved up to second place ahead of Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking).
Men
The 80-minute men's race was marred by three major crashes in the final 15 laps that sent more than half the peloton into the pits at least once. Daniel Holloway, who finished third on the first day of the three-day omnium, crashed in the finishing straight of the final lap and eventually crossed the line on foot.
The men's race was fast and aggressive, but the repeated escape attempts didn't amount to much until a group of five riders sneaked away late in the race. Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane), Matt Stephens (Bonshaker), Brett Crosby (Giant On-Road Team), Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stans) and Frank Travieso (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia) got away with 17 laps remaining and built an ultimate gap of about 15 seconds before UHC started chasing them down.
UnitedHealthcare's well-oiled "Blue Train" timed the chase to perfection, bringing the leaders back with two laps remaining and then setting up on the front to lead-out Keough and Hanson, who had won the previous day's race.
Holloway attacked leading into the final corner and had a slight gap before the UHC riders tracked him down. The Athlete Octane rider torqued his bike hard to make up ground, eventually swinging left into Hanson and going down hard as Keough, Hanson and Clarke swept up the podium spots. Fabrizio Von Nocher (KHS-Maxxis) was fourth, followed by Athlete Octane's Anthony Canevari in fifth.
"Coming down the hill it was full stick," Keough said of the slight descent before the final corner. "We had Karl [Menzies] on the front, and he's a machine coming downhill. We were all holding on for grim death. We came out of that last turn, and I laid off a little bit because I knew there was a little bit of chaos with Daniel [Holloway] there. I just took a run on him, and I looked at the line, put my head down and went."
Women: Two wins in two tries for Barnes
Barnes, the British national criterium champion, made her second win of the weekend look even easier than the first after another day of aggressive racing. The race heated up big time when organizers rang the bell on the ninth lap for a $1,000 prime that lit a fire under the already blistering pace.
US pro criterium champion Alison Powers snapped up the cool grand for her team before a breakaway of four, which included Rivera, set out for a short adventure. Joining the UHC speedster off the front were Anna Sanders (FCS-Zngine), Robin Farina (Pepper Palace) and Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking).
The quartet built a gap of 16 seconds before Vanderkitten, which had missed out on the move, zoomed to the front to pick up the chase. The team's Gillian Carleton, an Olympic track pursuiter, needed just one lap to drill the breakaway riders back into the fold.
Several more escape attempts went off the front with multiple riders, but the field wasn't in the mood to let anyone get much of an advantage, and the group headed into the final laps together. Pepper Palace moved up beside the UHC train at the front of the race and challenged their lead-out for several laps, but in the end they were no match for the blue-and-white UHC squad.
In the end, UnitedHealthcare grabbed three of the top four spots, with only Allar able to break the team's hold on the race with her third-place finish. Powers held on to take fourth, while Vanderkitten's Lizzie Williams was fifth.
Barnes said she was ready to go for the three-race sweep during Sunday's River Park criterium, but she'll be challenged by the day's main obstacle - the challenging climb up Cry Baby Hill.
"I don't know, it's hard," Barnes said. "We made it today. But we'll give it a go. We'll see how it goes, and hopefully the crowds will get me up that climb."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|5
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|6
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|8
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|9
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|10
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|11
|Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|12
|Tyler Coplea (Trek/ Gateway Harley Davidson)
|13
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|14
|Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|15
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)
|16
|Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|17
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|18
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|19
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|20
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
|21
|Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|22
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
|23
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|24
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|25
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|26
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|27
|Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|28
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|29
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|30
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|31
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|32
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|33
|Shawn Small (GS Tenzing)
|34
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|35
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|36
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|37
|Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|38
|Tyler Locke (SoCalCycling.com / Craig Shell)
|39
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling)
|40
|Geoff Godsey (GIANT On-Road)
|41
|Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|42
|Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|43
|Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
|44
|Luis Galaviz (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|45
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|46
|Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|47
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|48
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|49
|Andrew Buntz (Credit Velo - Trek)
|50
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|51
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|52
|Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|53
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|54
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|55
|Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
|56
|Grant Koontz (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
|57
|Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|58
|Sergo Samperio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|59
|Unknown Rider (-------)
|60
|Sergio Zamudio (Firefighters Upsala CK)
|61
|Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|62
|David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|63
|Ryan Knapp (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|64
|Sam Croft (Hotter N Hell Hundred/ MSU)
|65
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|66
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|67
|Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|68
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
|69
|Nathan Brown (Cycleton)
|70
|Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
|71
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|72
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|73
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
|74
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|75
|Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee)
|76
|Bret Crosby (GIANT On-Road Team)
|77
|Adrian Flores (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|78
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|79
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling)
|80
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|81
|Jeremy Powers (RAPHA-Focus)
|82
|Ross White (Credit Velo - Trek)
|83
|Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|84
|Shawn Daurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|85
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|86
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|87
|Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
|88
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|89
|Cory Williams (Astellas)
|90
|Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Perform)
|91
|Kevin Girkins (Super Squadra p/b Austinbikes)
|92
|Dylan Postier (Team Undiscovered: Evoke Racin)
|93
|Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|94
|Tommy Schubert (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Cof)
|95
|Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
|96
|James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|97
|Matthew Light (Racing for Riley/KCV)
|DNS
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|DNS
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|DNS
|Sonora Guillermo (BMW Development Team)
|DNS
|Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|DNS
|Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|DNS
|Ben Wolfe (California Giant / Specialized)
|DNS
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
|DNS
|William Rekemeyer (Credit Velo - Trek)
|DNS
|Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNS
|Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNS
|Alberto Ivan Covarrubias (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Jonny Sundt (Giant On Road)
|DNS
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNS
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNS
|Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNS
|Cristian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNS
|Jonah Tannos (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNS
|Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|DNS
|Christopher Aten (Landis/Trek)
|DNS
|Willie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|DNS
|Grant Erhard (QUANTUM MESA CYCLES)
|DNS
|Andrew Bosco (Spy Giant RIDE P/B MRI)
|DNS
|Eric Losak (SPY MRI)
|DNS
|Philip Wikoff (Super Squadra p/b Austin Bikes)
|DNS
|Jake Schneidewind (Team Athlete Forward/Fayettevi)
|DNS
|Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNS
|Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|DNS
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|DNS
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Ryan Shean (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Jesse Goodrich (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike St)
|DNS
|Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Eriksen Cycle)
|DNS
|Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|4
|Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Lizzle Williams (Vanderkitten)
|6
|Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)
|7
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
|8
|Heather Fischer (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|9
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|10
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|11
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|12
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|13
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|14
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|15
|Robin Farina (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|16
|Mina Pizzini (KINGRACINGGROUP)
|17
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|18
|Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten)
|19
|Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
|20
|E Scotti Wilborne (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|21
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|22
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|23
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|24
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|25
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|26
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
|27
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|28
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|29
|Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
|30
|Danielle Bradley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels R)
|31
|Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cy)
|32
|Jenny Park (River CityMarket Racing)
|33
|Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|34
|Marissa Axell (Velo Sports Group)
|35
|Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|36
|Amber Vredenburg (JET Cycling)
|37
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|38
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|39
|Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|40
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback Racing/LifeVa)
|41
|Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
|42
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|43
|Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)
|44
|Jan Bennett (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|45
|Ivie Crawford (JET Cycling)
|46
|Kathleen Hattaway (Team Cycle Progression)
|DNS
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Women's Team)
|DNS
|Amelia Christensen (Stanford University)
|DNS
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNS
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNS
|Kim Ciolli (River City Market Racing)
|DNP
|Allison Atkinson (ATC Racing)
|DNP
|Jennifer Rhoades (360 Racing KC)
|DNP
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recove)
|DNP
|Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNP
|Jen Mcrae (KingRacingGroup)
|DNP
|Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media)
