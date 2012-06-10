Amaran wins in Tulsa on day two
Farina bests breakaway companions
Brady Villlage Criterium: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|2
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
|3
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|4
|Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling)
|5
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|6
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|7
|Ricardo Vander Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|8
|Michael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club)
|9
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|10
|Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|11
|Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy)
|12
|Daniel Holt (Team Type)
|13
|Nick Schreiber (White Mountain Road Club)
|14
|Oscar Clark (The Project)
|15
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|16
|Brian Mcculloch
|17
|Ryan Sullivan (The Project)
|18
|Alejendro Borraja (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|19
|Danny Heeley (Lake Washington Velo)
|20
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|21
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|22
|Travis Mccabe (White Mountain Road Club)
|23
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|24
|David Guttenplan (The Project)
|25
|Brian Toone (Birmingham Velo)
|26
|Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)
|27
|Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
|28
|Rand Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|29
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|30
|David Cueli (Team Cocos)
|31
|Unknown
|32
|Branden Russell (Team Type)
|33
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|34
|Michael Pincus (Supersquadra)
|36
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|37
|Steve Fisher (Lake Washington Velo)
|38
|Mat Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|39
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|40
|David Wenger (Super Squadra)
|41
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling)
|42
|David Fleischhauer (Lake Washington Velo)
|43
|Reid Beloni (Appalachian State University)
|44
|Stevie Cullinan (Camelback Bike Club)
|45
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|46
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|47
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|48
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
|50
|Trevor Johnson (US Military Cycling Team Fuele)
|51
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|52
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios)
|53
|Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|54
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|55
|Alexander Welch (Horizon Organic / Panache Elit)
|56
|Dylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team)
|57
|Leo Frayre (Dallas Bikeworks)
|58
|John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team Fuele)
|59
|Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team)
|60
|Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|61
|Guido Palma
|62
|Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)
|63
|Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
|64
|Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
|65
|Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
|66
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|67
|Benjamin Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|68
|Austin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team)
|69
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)
|70
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
|71
|Frank Travieso (Team Cocos)
|72
|Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|73
|Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|74
|Ryan Wills (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
|75
|Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Clcying pb KBS)
|76
|Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
|77
|Todd Farrell (ThinkFinance Racing)
|78
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|79
|Ruud Cremers (Team Type)
|80
|Jeremy Durrin (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|81
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling KBS)
|82
|David Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|DNF
|Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Patrick Weddell (Appalachian State University)
|DNF
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Philip Wikoff (Super Squadra)
|DNF
|Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports)
|DNF
|Stradford Helms (Team Type)
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|DNF
|George Cyrus (White Mountain Road Club)
|DNF
|Chad Adair (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
|DNF
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|DNF
|Fawley Bryan (Dallas Bike Works)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robin Farina (Now & Novartis for MS)
|2
|Emily Kachorek (Team Primal Racing)
|3
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
|4
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|5
|Erica Allar (RideClean/Patentit.com)
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
|7
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Now Cycling)
|8
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/Patentit.com)
|9
|Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS)
|10
|Jennifer Mcrae (787 Racing)
|11
|Nicky Wangsgard (Team Primal Racing)
|12
|Emma Lawsom
|13
|Elizabeth Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
|14
|Carrie Cash (Pedal The Cause)
|15
|Amy Mcguire (FCS Cycling)
|16
|Kathleen Hattaway (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
|17
|Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12)
|18
|Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
|19
|Kori Seehafer (Primal/MapMyRide)
|20
|Karlee Gendron
|21
|Devon Gorry (Now Cycling)
|22
|Coryn Rivera (Exergy Twenty12)
|23
|Anne Samplonius (Now Cycling)
|24
|Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits)
|25
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|26
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|27
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Co)
|28
|Liza Rachetto (Team Primal Racing)
|29
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Co)
|30
|Kat Carr (Veloforma)
|31
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|32
|Morgan Patton (Team Type)
|33
|Jen Weinbrecht (Team Primal Racing)
|34
|Catherine Moore (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee)
|35
|Candice Moore (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|36
|Jessica Cutler (Team Primal Racing)
|37
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|38
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|39
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|40
|Anna Sanders (Team Primal Racing)
|41
|Olivia Dillon (Now Cycling)
|42
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|43
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|44
|Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee)
|45
|Catherine Walberg (Tulsa Tough)
|46
|Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)
|47
|Christine Roettger (Pedal The Cause)
|48
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|49
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
|50
|Jasmin Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|51
|Nina Laughlin (Carolina Masters)
|52
|Jackie Kurth (Team Primal Racing)
|53
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type)
|54
|Rachel Warner (FCS Cycling)
|55
|Mary Hall (White Mountain Road Club)
|56
|Kapri Gonzales (White Mountain Road Club)
|57
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
|DNF
|Rebecca Schepps (Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
|DNF
|Kim Ciolli (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|DNF
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|DNF
|Jenn Reither (Vanderkitten-Focus)
