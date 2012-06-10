Trending

Amaran wins in Tulsa on day two

Farina bests breakaway companions

Image 1 of 2

The Tulsa day two women's podium: Kristin Lasasso, Robin Farina and Emily Kachorek

The Tulsa day two women's podium: Kristin Lasasso, Robin Farina and Emily Kachorek
(Image credit: Philip Wilkerson)
Image 2 of 2

The men's podium in Tulsa day two: Brad Huff, Luis Amaran and Ken Hanson

The men's podium in Tulsa day two: Brad Huff, Luis Amaran and Ken Hanson
(Image credit: Philip Wilkerson)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
2Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
3Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling)
4Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling)
5Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home)
6Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
7Ricardo Vander Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
8Michael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club)
9Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
10Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
11Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy)
12Daniel Holt (Team Type)
13Nick Schreiber (White Mountain Road Club)
14Oscar Clark (The Project)
15Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
16Brian Mcculloch
17Ryan Sullivan (The Project)
18Alejendro Borraja (Jamis/Sutter Home)
19Danny Heeley (Lake Washington Velo)
20Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
21Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
22Travis Mccabe (White Mountain Road Club)
23Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
24David Guttenplan (The Project)
25Brian Toone (Birmingham Velo)
26Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)
27Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
28Rand Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
29Fernando Antogna (Jamis/Sutter Home)
30David Cueli (Team Cocos)
31Unknown
32Branden Russell (Team Type)
33David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
34Michael Pincus (Supersquadra)
36Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
37Steve Fisher (Lake Washington Velo)
38Mat Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
39Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
40David Wenger (Super Squadra)
41Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling)
42David Fleischhauer (Lake Washington Velo)
43Reid Beloni (Appalachian State University)
44Stevie Cullinan (Camelback Bike Club)
45Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
46Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
47Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
48Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
50Trevor Johnson (US Military Cycling Team Fuele)
51Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
52Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios)
53Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios)
54Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling)
55Alexander Welch (Horizon Organic / Panache Elit)
56Dylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team)
57Leo Frayre (Dallas Bikeworks)
58John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team Fuele)
59Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team)
60Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Wheelmen)
61Guido Palma
62Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)
63Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
64Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
65Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
66Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
67Benjamin Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
68Austin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team)
69Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)
70Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
71Frank Travieso (Team Cocos)
72Chris Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
73Clay Murfet (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
74Ryan Wills (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
75Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Clcying pb KBS)
76Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
77Todd Farrell (ThinkFinance Racing)
78Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
79Ruud Cremers (Team Type)
80Jeremy Durrin (Jelly Belly Cycling)
81Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling KBS)
82David Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club)
DNFTyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFPatrick Weddell (Appalachian State University)
DNFJustin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFEric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing)
DNFPhilip Wikoff (Super Squadra)
DNFBrendan Cornett (TBB Sports)
DNFStradford Helms (Team Type)
DNFTravis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
DNFJerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/Smart)
DNFGeorge Cyrus (White Mountain Road Club)
DNFChad Adair (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
DNFSean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFFawley Bryan (Dallas Bike Works)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robin Farina (Now & Novartis for MS)
2Emily Kachorek (Team Primal Racing)
3Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
4Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
5Erica Allar (RideClean/Patentit.com)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
7Christina Gokey-Smith (Now Cycling)
8Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/Patentit.com)
9Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS)
10Jennifer Mcrae (787 Racing)
11Nicky Wangsgard (Team Primal Racing)
12Emma Lawsom
13Elizabeth Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
14Carrie Cash (Pedal The Cause)
15Amy Mcguire (FCS Cycling)
16Kathleen Hattaway (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
17Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12)
18Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
19Kori Seehafer (Primal/MapMyRide)
20Karlee Gendron
21Devon Gorry (Now Cycling)
22Coryn Rivera (Exergy Twenty12)
23Anne Samplonius (Now Cycling)
24Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits)
25Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
26Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
27Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Co)
28Liza Rachetto (Team Primal Racing)
29Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Co)
30Kat Carr (Veloforma)
31Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
32Morgan Patton (Team Type)
33Jen Weinbrecht (Team Primal Racing)
34Catherine Moore (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee)
35Candice Moore (Bicycles of Tulsa)
36Jessica Cutler (Team Primal Racing)
37Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
38Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
39Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
40Anna Sanders (Team Primal Racing)
41Olivia Dillon (Now Cycling)
42Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
43Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
44Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee)
45Catherine Walberg (Tulsa Tough)
46Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)
47Christine Roettger (Pedal The Cause)
48Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
49Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
50Jasmin Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
51Nina Laughlin (Carolina Masters)
52Jackie Kurth (Team Primal Racing)
53Mandy Marquardt (Team Type)
54Rachel Warner (FCS Cycling)
55Mary Hall (White Mountain Road Club)
56Kapri Gonzales (White Mountain Road Club)
57Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
DNFRebecca Schepps (Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
DNFKim Ciolli (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
DNFCourtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
DNFJenn Reither (Vanderkitten-Focus)

Latest on Cyclingnews