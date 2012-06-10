Trending

Powers cashes in at Tulsa Tough

Dillon gives Now & Novartis 1-2

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alison Powers (Now Cycling)
2Olivia Dillon (Now Cycling)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
4Erica Allar (Ride Clean/PatentIt.com)
5Emily Collins
6Jennifer Mcrae (787 Racing)
7Coryn Rivera (Exergy Twenty12)
8Anne Samplonius (Now Cycling)
9Liza Rachetto (Team Primal Racing)
10Jackie Kurth (Team Primal Racing)
11Elizabeth Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
12Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
13Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12)
14Candice Moore (Bicycles of Tulsa)
15Robin Farina (Now Cycling)
16Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
17Jasmin Hurikino
18Jessica Cutler (Team Primal Racing)
19Devon Gorry (Now Cycling)
20Jen Weinbrecht (Team Primal Racing)
21Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
22Kori Seehafer
23Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
24Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
25Christina Gokey-Smith (Now Cycling)
26Jenn Reither
27Carrie Cash (Pedal The Cause)
28Amy Mcguire (FCS Cycling)
29Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Co)
30Nicky Wangsgard (Team Primal Racing)
31Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
32Catherine Moore (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
33Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
34Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Co)
35Colleen Hayduk (Ride Clean/PatentIt.com)
36Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
37Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)
38Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
39Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
40Kathleen Hattaway (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
41Nina Laughlin (Carolina Masters)
42Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
43Starla Teddergreen
44Courtney Dimpel
45Rebecca Schepps (Century Road Club Assoc)
46Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
47Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
48Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
DNFRachel Warner (FCS Cycling)
DNFGinny King (KingRacingGroup)
DNFEmily Kachorek (Team Primal Racing)
DNFAnna Sanders (Team Primal Racing)
DNFKate Chilcott
DNFKat Carr (Veloforma)
DNFKarlee Gendron
DNFEmma Lawsom (Ride Clean/PatentIt.com)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing)1:14:00
2Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)0:00:01
3Brad Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
4Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
5Cody O'reilly (Optum Pro Cycling)
6Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home)0:00:02
7Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:03
8Benjamin Zawacki (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
9Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
10Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home)0:00:04
11Oscar Clark (The 706 Project)
12Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
13Steve Fisher (Lake Washington Velo)
14Thomas Brown (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
15Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:00:05
16Danny Heeley (Lake Washington Velo)0:00:06
17Travis Mccabe (White Mountain Road Club)
18Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
19Ricardo Vander Velde (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
20Stevie Cullinan (Camelback Bike Club)
21Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
22Ian Burnett (UCI CT: Competitive Cyclist R)0:00:07
23Yosvany Falcon (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
24Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:08
25Michael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club)
26David Guttenplan (The 706 Project)
27Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
28Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
29Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
30Philip Wikoff (Super Squadra)0:00:09
31Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)
32Brian Toone (Birmingham Velo)
33Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
34Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports)0:00:10
35Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony)
36George Cyrus (White Mountain Road Club)
37Frank Travieso (Team Cocos)0:00:11
38David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
39Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
40Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)0:00:12
41Nick Schreiber (White Mountain Road Club)
42Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
43Jeremy Powers (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)0:00:15
44Mat Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:00:20
45Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
46Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team)0:00:23
47David Wenger (Super Squadra)
48David Cueli (Team Cocos)0:00:24
49Victor Riquelme (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)0:00:25
50Eddy Kwon (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)0:00:26
51Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
52Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:27
53David Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club)
54John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team Fuele)
55Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)
56Clay Murfet (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)0:00:41
57Travis Livermon (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)0:00:49
58Sean Mazich (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)0:00:59
59Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling)
60Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)0:01:13
61Ryan Sullivan (The 706 Project)0:01:16
62Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo)0:01:19
63Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
64Bryan Fawley (Dallas Bike Works)0:01:32
65Todd Farrell (ThinkFinance Racing)0:02:15
66Michael Pincus (Supersquadra)
DNFAlejendro Borraja (Jamis/Sutter Home)
DNFFernando Antogna (Jamis/Sutter Home)
DNFGuido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home)
DNFReid Beloni (Appalachian State University)
DNFJustin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFSean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
DNFDavid Fleischhauer (Lake Washington Velo)
DNFDylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
DNFAustin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team)
DNFRuud Cremers (Team Type 1)
DNFStradford Helms (Team Type 1- Development)
DNFBranden Russell (Team Type 1- Development)
DNFChris Monteleone (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
DNFJerome Townsend (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
DNFTrevor Johnson (US Military Cycling Team Fuele)
DNFAlexander Welch (Horizon Organic / Panache Elit)
DNFLeo Frayre (Dallas Bikeworks)
DNFJeremy Durrin (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFMichael Jasinski (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
DNFSterling Magnell (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
DNFChad Adair (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
DNFRyan Wills (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
DNFIan Moir (Optum Pro Cycling KBS)
DNFMike Sherer (Optum Pro Clcying pb KBS)
DNFRand Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
DNFWilliam Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)

Latest on Cyclingnews