Powers cashes in at Tulsa Tough
Dillon gives Now & Novartis 1-2
River Parks Criterium: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alison Powers (Now Cycling)
|2
|Olivia Dillon (Now Cycling)
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
|4
|Erica Allar (Ride Clean/PatentIt.com)
|5
|Emily Collins
|6
|Jennifer Mcrae (787 Racing)
|7
|Coryn Rivera (Exergy Twenty12)
|8
|Anne Samplonius (Now Cycling)
|9
|Liza Rachetto (Team Primal Racing)
|10
|Jackie Kurth (Team Primal Racing)
|11
|Elizabeth Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
|12
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
|13
|Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12)
|14
|Candice Moore (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|15
|Robin Farina (Now Cycling)
|16
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
|17
|Jasmin Hurikino
|18
|Jessica Cutler (Team Primal Racing)
|19
|Devon Gorry (Now Cycling)
|20
|Jen Weinbrecht (Team Primal Racing)
|21
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
|22
|Kori Seehafer
|23
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
|24
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
|25
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Now Cycling)
|26
|Jenn Reither
|27
|Carrie Cash (Pedal The Cause)
|28
|Amy Mcguire (FCS Cycling)
|29
|Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Co)
|30
|Nicky Wangsgard (Team Primal Racing)
|31
|Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
|32
|Catherine Moore (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
|33
|Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
|34
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Co)
|35
|Colleen Hayduk (Ride Clean/PatentIt.com)
|36
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|37
|Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)
|38
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
|39
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
|40
|Kathleen Hattaway (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
|41
|Nina Laughlin (Carolina Masters)
|42
|Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Race Team)
|43
|Starla Teddergreen
|44
|Courtney Dimpel
|45
|Rebecca Schepps (Century Road Club Assoc)
|46
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee M)
|47
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|48
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargr)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
|DNF
|Rachel Warner (FCS Cycling)
|DNF
|Ginny King (KingRacingGroup)
|DNF
|Emily Kachorek (Team Primal Racing)
|DNF
|Anna Sanders (Team Primal Racing)
|DNF
|Kate Chilcott
|DNF
|Kat Carr (Veloforma)
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron
|DNF
|Emma Lawsom (Ride Clean/PatentIt.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing)
|1:14:00
|2
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
|0:00:01
|3
|Brad Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
|4
|Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
|5
|Cody O'reilly (Optum Pro Cycling)
|6
|Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|0:00:02
|7
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:03
|8
|Benjamin Zawacki (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|9
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|10
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|0:00:04
|11
|Oscar Clark (The 706 Project)
|12
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|13
|Steve Fisher (Lake Washington Velo)
|14
|Thomas Brown (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|15
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:00:05
|16
|Danny Heeley (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:00:06
|17
|Travis Mccabe (White Mountain Road Club)
|18
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|19
|Ricardo Vander Velde (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
|20
|Stevie Cullinan (Camelback Bike Club)
|21
|Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|22
|Ian Burnett (UCI CT: Competitive Cyclist R)
|0:00:07
|23
|Yosvany Falcon (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
|24
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:08
|25
|Michael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club)
|26
|David Guttenplan (The 706 Project)
|27
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|28
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|29
|Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|30
|Philip Wikoff (Super Squadra)
|0:00:09
|31
|Zack Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)
|32
|Brian Toone (Birmingham Velo)
|33
|Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
|34
|Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports)
|0:00:10
|35
|Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony)
|36
|George Cyrus (White Mountain Road Club)
|37
|Frank Travieso (Team Cocos)
|0:00:11
|38
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|39
|Luis Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|40
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
|0:00:12
|41
|Nick Schreiber (White Mountain Road Club)
|42
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|43
|Jeremy Powers (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
|0:00:15
|44
|Mat Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:00:20
|45
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|46
|Nicholas Coil (Mercy Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|47
|David Wenger (Super Squadra)
|48
|David Cueli (Team Cocos)
|0:00:24
|49
|Victor Riquelme (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
|0:00:25
|50
|Eddy Kwon (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
|0:00:26
|51
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|52
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:27
|53
|David Benkoski (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|54
|John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team Fuele)
|55
|Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)
|56
|Clay Murfet (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|0:00:41
|57
|Travis Livermon (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|0:00:49
|58
|Sean Mazich (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
|0:00:59
|59
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling)
|60
|Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b KBS)
|0:01:13
|61
|Ryan Sullivan (The 706 Project)
|0:01:16
|62
|Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:01:19
|63
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|64
|Bryan Fawley (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:01:32
|65
|Todd Farrell (ThinkFinance Racing)
|0:02:15
|66
|Michael Pincus (Supersquadra)
|DNF
|Alejendro Borraja (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Reid Beloni (Appalachian State University)
|DNF
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|David Fleischhauer (Lake Washington Velo)
|DNF
|Dylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Austin Vinton (Mercy Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1- Development)
|DNF
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1- Development)
|DNF
|Chris Monteleone (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis/Smart)
|DNF
|Trevor Johnson (US Military Cycling Team Fuele)
|DNF
|Alexander Welch (Horizon Organic / Panache Elit)
|DNF
|Leo Frayre (Dallas Bikeworks)
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Jasinski (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
|DNF
|Sterling Magnell (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios C)
|DNF
|Chad Adair (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
|DNF
|Ryan Wills (Hotel San Jose - Boneshakers)
|DNF
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling KBS)
|DNF
|Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Clcying pb KBS)
|DNF
|Rand Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|DNF
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
