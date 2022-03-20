Balsamo sprints to Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory

Image 1 of 26 Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 A show of solidarity with Ukraine at the start of the race (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 3 of 26 European champion Ellen van Dijk, Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini, and world champion Elisa Balsamo line up at the start (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 4 of 26 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 5 of 26 A rear view of the peloton early in the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 6 of 26 Lauren Stephens (EF-Tibco-SVB) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 7 of 26 The peloton are stopped due to the race being neutralised because of a traffic accident on the road involving two cars from outside the race during the 2022 Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Peloton in hold pattern while officials work on re-route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 The peloton are stopped due to the race being neutralised for car accident ahead blocking the route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 (L-R) Elisa Longo Borghini and Elena Cecchini ofTeam SD Worx talk with Ellen Van Dijk of Team Trek - Segafredo when the peloton halted for re-route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 Breakaway riders permitted to re-start ahead of the peloton when race resumed: Gulnaz Khatuntseva of Roland Cogeas Edelweiss/Israel-Premier Tech, Michaela Drummond of Team Bepink and Giorgia Vettorello of ITeam Top Girls Fassa Bortolo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Mikayla Harvey of Team Canyon-SRAM Racing attacks on the first of four finishing laps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Cofidis riders set the pace in the peloton on the opening 17km circuit, three to follow to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Scenery of 141.8km Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Ashleigh Moolman - Pasio (Team SD Worx) competes during the Trofeo Alfredo Binda- (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 With 31km to go, Erica Magnaldi of UAE Team ADQ takes off on a descent to build a small lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope attacked with 26km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx went on the attack at the front with one lap to go on finishing circuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 SD Worx chase a move late in the race (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 20 of 26 Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 21 of 26 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 22 of 26 Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 23 of 26 SD Worx head up the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 24 of 26 Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) took victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, winning the finishing sprint from a reduced bunch in Cittiglio.

After an attractive race with lots of attacks, things came back together on the descent to Cittiglio. On the finishing straight, Balsamo launched her sprint late, passing her competitors on the final metres.

Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-Sram) rounded out the all-Italian podium behind Balsamo, who sped to her second victory of the 2022 season.

More to come...