Balsamo sprints to Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory

World champion beats Bertizzolo and Paladin in reduced bunch sprint

Image 1 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celduring the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 26

Trofeo Alfredo Binda Woman - Comune di Cittiglio 2022 - 47th Edition - Cocquio Trevisago - Cittiglio 142 km - 20/03/2022 - Peloton - photo Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

A show of solidarity with Ukraine at the start of the race (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 3 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 LR Sara Martin Martin of Spain and Movistar Team Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo and Inga Cesuliene of Lithuania and Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

European champion Ellen van Dijk, Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini, and world champion Elisa Balsamo line up at the start (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 4 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 5 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 A general view of the peloton compete through a village during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A rear view of the peloton early in the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 6 of 26

Trofeo Alfredo Binda Woman - Comune di Cittiglio 2022 - 47th Edition - Cocquio Trevisago - Cittiglio 142 km - 20/03/2022 - Lauren Stephens (USA - EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) - photo Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Lauren Stephens (EF-Tibco-SVB) (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 7 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 The peloton are stopped due to the race being neutralised because of a traffic accident on the road during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton are stopped due to the race being neutralised because of a traffic accident on the road involving two cars from outside the race during the 2022 Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 The peloton are stopped due to the race being neutralised because of a traffic accident on the road during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton in hold pattern while officials work on re-route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 The peloton are stopped due to the race being neutralised because of a traffic accident on the road during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton are stopped due to the race being neutralised for car accident ahead blocking the route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 LR Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team SD Worx Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Cdrine Kerbaol of France and Team Cofidis Fminin and the peloton are stopped due to the race being neutralised because of a traffic accident on the road during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(L-R) Elisa Longo Borghini and Elena Cecchini ofTeam SD Worx talk with Ellen Van Dijk of Team Trek - Segafredo when the peloton halted for re-route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Gulnaz Khatuntseva of Russia and Team Roland Cogeas EdelweissIsraelPremier Tech competes in the breakaway ahead of Michaela Drummond of New Zealand and Team Bepink and Giorgia Vettorello of Italy and Team Top Girls Fassa Bortolo during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway riders permitted to re-start ahead of the peloton when race resumed: Gulnaz Khatuntseva of Roland Cogeas Edelweiss/Israel-Premier Tech, Michaela Drummond of Team Bepink and Giorgia Vettorello of ITeam Top Girls Fassa Bortolo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Mikayla Harvey of New Zealand and Team Canyon SRAM Racing attacks in the breakaway during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mikayla Harvey of Team Canyon-SRAM Racing attacks on the first of four finishing laps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Clara Koppenburg of Germany and Cdrine Kerbaol of France and Team Cofidis Fminin compete during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Cofidis riders set the pace in the peloton on the opening 17km circuit, three to follow to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 A general view of the peloton passing through Cunardo 428m landscape during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery of 141.8km Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ashleigh Moolman - Pasio (Team SD Worx) competes during the Trofeo Alfredo Binda- (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Erica Magnaldi of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes in the breakaway during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

With 31km to go, Erica Magnaldi of UAE Team ADQ takes off on a descent to build a small lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope competes in the breakaway during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope attacked with 26km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx went on the attack at the front with one lap to go on finishing circuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SD Worx chase a move late in the race (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 20 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Coryn LabeckiRivera of United States and Team Jumbo Visma Team competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 21 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 22 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 23 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 LR Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SD Worx head up the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 24 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 26

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 20 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes during the 46th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio TrBinda UCIWWT on March 20 2022 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) took victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, winning the finishing sprint from a reduced bunch in Cittiglio.

After an attractive race with lots of attacks, things came back together on the descent to Cittiglio. On the finishing straight, Balsamo launched her sprint late, passing her competitors on the final metres.

Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-Sram) rounded out the all-Italian podium behind Balsamo, who sped to her second victory of the 2022 season.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:26:29
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram
4Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx
6Coryn Labecki (USA) Jumbo-Visma
7Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-Sram
8Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ-Nouvelle Acquitaine-Futuroscope
10Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) SD Worx

Lukas Knöfler

