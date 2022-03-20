Balsamo sprints to Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory
By Lukas Knöfler published
World champion beats Bertizzolo and Paladin in reduced bunch sprint
World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) took victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, winning the finishing sprint from a reduced bunch in Cittiglio.
After an attractive race with lots of attacks, things came back together on the descent to Cittiglio. On the finishing straight, Balsamo launched her sprint late, passing her competitors on the final metres.
Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-Sram) rounded out the all-Italian podium behind Balsamo, who sped to her second victory of the 2022 season.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26:29
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram
|4
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx
|6
|Coryn Labecki (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-Sram
|8
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ-Nouvelle Acquitaine-Futuroscope
|10
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) SD Worx
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Balsamo sprints to Trofeo Alfredo Binda victoryWorld champion beats Bertizzolo and Paladin in reduced bunch sprint
-
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya past winnersChampions 1911-2021
-
Six conclusions from Milan-San RemoPogacar's mistake, Van der Poel ready for the Classics, the future for dropper posts, and more
-
Italy national team hands Gazprom-RusVelo riders racing lifelineFive of the team's riders return to action at Per Sempre Alfredo and Settimana Coppi e Bartali