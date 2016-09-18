Antonneau wins Trek CXC Cup day 2
Noble second, followed by Mani in third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
|0:46:18
|2
|Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)
|0:00:15
|3
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
|0:00:28
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:00:37
|5
|Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:01:19
|6
|Courtenay Mcfadden (American Classic/Zones)
|0:01:41
|7
|Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano)
|0:02:09
|8
|Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel)
|0:02:41
|9
|Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing)
|0:02:48
|10
|Hannah Finchamp (Luna Pro Team)
|11
|Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|0:03:21
|12
|Rebecca Gross (Khs)
|0:03:33
|13
|Nicole Mertz (Nocoast Racing Powered By Intel)
|0:03:46
|14
|Jenna Blandford (WomenS Project Pedal P/B Vo2)
|0:04:08
|15
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Cross Team By G4)
|0:04:37
|16
|Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)
|0:04:44
|17
|Catherine Moore (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:05:00
|18
|Sydney Guagliardo (Psimet Racing)
|0:05:12
|19
|Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:05:36
|20
|Megan Barr (Angry Catfish)
|0:06:21
|21
|Abby Watson (The Athletic)
|0:06:34
|22
|Heidi Wood (333Fab Cx Factory Team)
|0:07:32
|23
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|0:08:37
|- 2 Laps
|Mary Penta (WomenS Project Pedal P/B Vo2)
|Katie Isermann (Psimet Racing)
|- 3 Laps
|Anya Malarski (Jet Cycling)
|DNF
|Kennedy Adams (WomenS Cx Project)
|DNF
|Alijah Beatty (Northstar Development)
|DNS
|Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)
