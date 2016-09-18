Trending

Antonneau wins Trek CXC Cup day 2

Noble second, followed by Mani in third

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading Emma White in a battle for third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)0:46:18
2Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)0:00:15
3Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)0:00:28
4Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea)0:00:37
5Katherine Compton (Trek Factory Racing)0:01:19
6Courtenay Mcfadden (American Classic/Zones)0:01:41
7Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano)0:02:09
8Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel)0:02:41
9Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing)0:02:48
10Hannah Finchamp (Luna Pro Team)
11Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)0:03:21
12Rebecca Gross (Khs)0:03:33
13Nicole Mertz (Nocoast Racing Powered By Intel)0:03:46
14Jenna Blandford (WomenS Project Pedal P/B Vo2)0:04:08
15Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Cross Team By G4)0:04:37
16Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)0:04:44
17Catherine Moore (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:05:00
18Sydney Guagliardo (Psimet Racing)0:05:12
19Caitlyn Vestal (Feedback Sports Racing)0:05:36
20Megan Barr (Angry Catfish)0:06:21
21Abby Watson (The Athletic)0:06:34
22Heidi Wood (333Fab Cx Factory Team)0:07:32
23Maria Larkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew)0:08:37
- 2 LapsMary Penta (WomenS Project Pedal P/B Vo2)
Katie Isermann (Psimet Racing)
- 3 LapsAnya Malarski (Jet Cycling)
DNFKennedy Adams (WomenS Cx Project)
DNFAlijah Beatty (Northstar Development)
DNSMaghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)

