Van Aert wins second day of Trek CXC Cup
World Champion storms away from field in C1 race
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Cycling)
|1:07:41
|2
|Jim Aernouts (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:00:13
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:00:26
|4
|Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:00:37
|5
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale Cyclocross World)
|0:00:39
|6
|Steve Chainel (Cross Team By G4)
|0:00:54
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:01:11
|8
|Daan Soete (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:01:42
|9
|Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea)
|0:02:08
|10
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)
|0:02:13
|11
|Rob Peeters (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Cycling)
|0:02:21
|12
|James Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement)
|0:02:22
|13
|Kerry Werner (Kona Cx)
|14
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes)
|15
|Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Alliance)
|0:03:02
|16
|Travis Livermon (Maxxis Shimano)
|0:03:03
|17
|Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|0:03:04
|18
|Daniel Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano)
|0:03:45
|19
|Lance Haidet (Raleigh/Clement)
|0:04:20
|20
|Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|0:04:44
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Kalas-H.Essers-Noff)
|0:04:49
|22
|Tim Merlier (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Cycling)
|0:05:07
|23
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:05:13
|24
|Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix En Provence)
|0:05:24
|25
|Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized Title)
|0:06:49
|- 2 Laps
|Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)
|Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|Nicholas Lemke (Kona/Hifi/Cycle-Smart)
|Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin)
|- 3 Laps
|Christopher Aitken (Focus Bikes Australia)
|David Reyes (Ten Speed Hero)
|Maxwell Ackermann (True Veterinary Care Cycling P/)
|Skyler Mackey (Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B)
|- 4 Laps
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|Kevin Mcconnell (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)
|Jason Wiebe (Country Cycle)
|Isaac Neff (Neff Cycle Service)
|Yler Stein (L5 Racing)
|-5 Laps
|Jacob Lasley (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)
|Christian Sundquist (The Hub Cycling Team)
|Michael Dutczak (The Pony Shop)
|Nick Thomas (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|- 6 Laps
|Douglas Ansel (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|- 7 Laps
|Jostein Alvestad (Emc2 / Elmhurst Masters)
|DNF
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|DNF
|Kyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Tom Chapman (Focus Bikes Australia)
|DNS
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Telenet-Fidea)
