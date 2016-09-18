Trending

Van Aert wins second day of Trek CXC Cup

World Champion storms away from field in C1 race

Wout Van Aert gets ready for the ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Cycling)1:07:41
2Jim Aernouts (Telenet-Fidea)0:00:13
3Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea)0:00:26
4Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea)0:00:37
5Stephen Hyde (Cannondale Cyclocross World)0:00:39
6Steve Chainel (Cross Team By G4)0:00:54
7Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)0:01:11
8Daan Soete (Telenet-Fidea)0:01:42
9Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea)0:02:08
10Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)0:02:13
11Rob Peeters (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Cycling)0:02:21
12James Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement)0:02:22
13Kerry Werner (Kona Cx)
14Michael Van Den Ham (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes)
15Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Alliance)0:03:02
16Travis Livermon (Maxxis Shimano)0:03:03
17Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)0:03:04
18Daniel Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano)0:03:45
19Lance Haidet (Raleigh/Clement)0:04:20
20Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)0:04:44
21Jens Vandekinderen (Kalas-H.Essers-Noff)0:04:49
22Tim Merlier (Crelan-Vastgoedservice Cycling)0:05:07
23Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:13
24Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix En Provence)0:05:24
25Cody Kaiser (Langetwins/Specialized Title)0:06:49
- 2 LapsCasey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)
Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
Nicholas Lemke (Kona/Hifi/Cycle-Smart)
Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin)
- 3 LapsChristopher Aitken (Focus Bikes Australia)
David Reyes (Ten Speed Hero)
Maxwell Ackermann (True Veterinary Care Cycling P/)
Skyler Mackey (Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B)
- 4 LapsConnor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
Kevin Mcconnell (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)
Jason Wiebe (Country Cycle)
Isaac Neff (Neff Cycle Service)
Yler Stein (L5 Racing)
-5 LapsJacob Lasley (Spcx P/B R.K. Black)
Christian Sundquist (The Hub Cycling Team)
Michael Dutczak (The Pony Shop)
Nick Thomas (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
- 6 LapsDouglas Ansel (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
- 7 LapsJostein Alvestad (Emc2 / Elmhurst Masters)
DNFJeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
DNFKyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
DNFTom Chapman (Focus Bikes Australia)
DNSThijs Van Amerongen (Telenet-Fidea)

