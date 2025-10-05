Trek CX Cup C1: Eric Brunner, Maghalie Rochette solo to wins in Waterloo

Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) made it win number four in the Trek USCX Cyclocross series, taking out the Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

Brunner ride away from US champion Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) midway through the race and soloed to victory.

“I knew that I had to win today in order to stay in it for the series,” Brunner said. “That was the goal for today.”

Jules van Kempen (Winston Salem-Flow) managed to catch and overtake Strohmeyer for second place with the US champion settling for third.

"I was pretty pinned the whole time out there," Strohmeyer said. "When Jules caught me, I did what I could to stay with him, but I knew if he put in an attack, I only had one speed. I was going as hard as I could go, but I couldn't accelerate harder than that. So as soon as he put it in a dig, that was it."

Men's Results

Women's Results

Maghalie Rochette wins the women's Trek CX Cup C1 race (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Maghalie Rochette (SRAM/Seeker) won the Trek CX Cup C1 race for the first time in her career on a hot day in Wisconsin. The Canadian attacked on the opening lap and stayed away to the finish.

"It went super well, but it was really warm, so I think it would have been smarter to play it a little bit safer and stay as a group a little bit longer," Rochette admitted.

Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge) bridged across to Rochette at one point but then faded and was passed by Manon Bakker (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final lap.

