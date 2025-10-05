Trek CX Cup C1: Eric Brunner, Maghalie Rochette solo to wins in Waterloo

Van Kempen, Strohmeyer round out podium in men's race while Bakker, Aseltine step up in women's

Eric Brunner atop the podium in the men&#039;s Trek CX Cup C1
Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) made it win number four in the Trek USCX Cyclocross series, taking out the Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

Brunner ride away from US champion Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) midway through the race and soloed to victory.

“I knew that I had to win today in order to stay in it for the series,” Brunner said. “That was the goal for today.”

Maghalie Rochette wins the women&#039;s Trek CX Cup C1 race

Maghalie Rochette (SRAM/Seeker) won the Trek CX Cup C1 race for the first time in her career on a hot day in Wisconsin. The Canadian attacked on the opening lap and stayed away to the finish.

"It went super well, but it was really warm, so I think it would have been smarter to play it a little bit safer and stay as a group a little bit longer," Rochette admitted.

Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge) bridged across to Rochette at one point but then faded and was passed by Manon Bakker (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final lap.

