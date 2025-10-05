Trek CX Cup C1: Eric Brunner, Maghalie Rochette solo to wins in Waterloo
Van Kempen, Strohmeyer round out podium in men's race while Bakker, Aseltine step up in women's
Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) made it win number four in the Trek USCX Cyclocross series, taking out the Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
Brunner ride away from US champion Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) midway through the race and soloed to victory.
“I knew that I had to win today in order to stay in it for the series,” Brunner said. “That was the goal for today.”
Jules van Kempen (Winston Salem-Flow) managed to catch and overtake Strohmeyer for second place with the US champion settling for third.
"I was pretty pinned the whole time out there," Strohmeyer said. "When Jules caught me, I did what I could to stay with him, but I knew if he put in an attack, I only had one speed. I was going as hard as I could go, but I couldn't accelerate harder than that. So as soon as he put it in a dig, that was it."
Men's Results
Women's Results
Maghalie Rochette (SRAM/Seeker) won the Trek CX Cup C1 race for the first time in her career on a hot day in Wisconsin. The Canadian attacked on the opening lap and stayed away to the finish.
"It went super well, but it was really warm, so I think it would have been smarter to play it a little bit safer and stay as a group a little bit longer," Rochette admitted.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge) bridged across to Rochette at one point but then faded and was passed by Manon Bakker (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final lap.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek CX Cup C1: Eric Brunner, Maghalie Rochette solo to wins in WaterlooVan Kempen, Strohmeyer round out podium in men's race while Bakker, Aseltine step up in women's
-
Adam Yates gives UAE Team Emirates XRG win 91 in Coppa AgostoniCarlos Canal claims second after late puncture
-
Road European Championships: Tadej Pogačar defiant, wins elite men's road race title with 75 kilometre solo breakawayRemco Evenepoel chases in for second, Paul Seixas adds bronze for home team
-
GP Ciudad de Eibar: Debora Silvestri nabs first pro victoryItalian out-sprints Thomson, Coutinho