US Cyclocross Series: Kerry Werner overtakes Andrew Strohmeyer to solo win at C1 men's race at Trek CX Cup

By
published

Scott Funston third in Waterloo, Wisconsin

Jump to:
Image 1 of 3
(Photo By Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)
Kerry Werner (Groove Auto Off Road Racing)(Image credit: Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)

Kerry Werner (Groove Auto Off Road Racing) overtook Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) in the final lap to claim a solo victory in the C1 men’s race Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the first victory for Werner at the 2024 US Cyclocross Series (USCX), after finishing top 5 in the six previous event

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

Latest on Cyclingnews