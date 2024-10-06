US Cyclocross Series: Kerry Werner overtakes Andrew Strohmeyer to solo win at C1 men's race at Trek CX Cup
Scott Funston third in Waterloo, Wisconsin
Kerry Werner (Groove Auto Off Road Racing) overtook Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) in the final lap to claim a solo victory in the C1 men’s race Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the first victory for Werner at the 2024 US Cyclocross Series (USCX), after finishing top 5 in the six previous event
He crossed the line 32 seconds ahead of runner-up Strohmeyer and 1:03 ahead of third-placed Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living).
The final USCX weekend unfolded under dry conditions, with the sun relentlessly beating down along the 3.2km course. Unlike previous venues, this track featured less elevation, resulting in the fastest lap times of the season, clocking in at under seven minutes.
After taking the holeshot, Funston led for the whole first lap, driving the pace and causing the first initial splits in the field. A lead group formed with Werner, Strohmeyer, Funston, Ben Frederick (Small Monsters Project) and Caleb Swartz (Forward Endurance/Enve) in his first appearance at USCX. By the third lap, Frederick and Swartz had been gapped off.
The next significant split happened at the barriers, midway through the nine-lap race. Strohmeyer and Werner broke away at the front, maintaining a pace fast enough to hold off lone chaser Funston. Further back, Fredrick and Clark trailed behind, while Swartz had dropped out of the race.
With two laps to go, Strohmeyer attacked and built a 20-second lead over Werner as they approached the flyover near Factory Hill. However with half a lap to go, Strohmeyer faltered and Werner was able to overtake him by the time they raced by the second pit.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Cyclocross Series: Kerry Werner overtakes Andrew Strohmeyer to solo win at C1 men's race at Trek CX CupScott Funston third in Waterloo, Wisconsin
-
As it happened: Van der Poel's victory at Gravel World ChampionshipsAll the action as the Dutchman ripped up the race and soloed to his eighth rainbow jersey in third different discipline
-
Paris-Tours: Christophe Laporte gets better of Mathias Vacek in two-up sprint at mud-soaked classicJasper Philipsen third as two-man breakaway holds off peloton of sprinters
-
UCI Gravel World Championships: Mathieu van der Poel dominates with solo victoryTwo-up attack with second-place Florian Vermeersch 50km out, leaves field behind as Quinten Hermans takes third