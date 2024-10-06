US Cyclocross Series: Hélène Clauzel extends winning streak to seven with victory at Trek CX Cup C1 women’s race
Manon Bakker second and Sydney McGill third in Waterloo, Wisconsin
Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) continued to dominate the 2024 US Cyclocross Series (USCX) as she dropped Mannon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) on the final lap to take her seventh consecutive series victory, this time at the C1 women’s race at the Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Saturday.
She crossed the line 8 seconds ahead of runner-up Bakker and 47 seconds ahead of third-placed Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living).
The final USCX weekend started with last year's overall champion, Maghalie Rochette (Canyon), taking the hole shot, leading the charge for the first half-lap. However, halfway through the lap, series leader Clauzel and Bakker took over the top two positions, with Rochette in third and McGill in fourth.
The high pace of the leaders combined with increasing wind speeds and hot temperatures became a major factor in the first half of the six-lap race.
As the race wore on, Clauzel and Bakker tested each other to see where they might gain an advantage. The barriers proved one major spot where there was a visible difference in tactics - Clauzel dismounted and ran each time, while Bakker rode each time. Further back, early leader Rochette continued to slip back through the top ten before eventually abandoning.
Clauzel and Bakker were still together off the front as they entered the final until Clauzel was finally able to get a separation after the duo passed the second pit.
Behind them, McGill who raced solo for most of the race, took third. Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road racing) steadily moved up through the group to come in fourth, with Katie Clouse (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) rounding out the top five.
The USCX concludes on Sunday with the C2 elite women’s Trek CX Cup race.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
