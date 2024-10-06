US Cyclocross Series: Hélène Clauzel extends winning streak to seven with victory at Trek CX Cup C1 women’s race

By
published

Manon Bakker second and Sydney McGill third in Waterloo, Wisconsin

(Photo By Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)
Trek CX Cup C1 elite women’s podium: second place Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon), winner Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) and third place Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living)(Image credit: Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) continued to dominate the 2024 US Cyclocross Series (USCX) as she dropped Mannon Bakker  (Crelan-Corendon) on the final lap to take her seventh consecutive series victory, this time at the C1 women’s race at the Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

