Roglic wins Tre Valli Varesine
Slovenian triumphs with a late attack from reduced group
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) capitalised on his late season form with victory in Tre Valli Varesine. The Vuelta a Espana winner attacked with 500m to go after Luis León Sánchez’s (Astana) late move was nullified with just under a kilometer to go.
There was no response when Roglič immediately countered, with the Slovenian finishing clear of Giovanni Visconti and last year’s winner Toms Skujinš to take his second win in three days after claiming the Giro dell’Emilia last weekend.
The race was overshadowed when a chase group were sent the wrong way on the finishing circuit as they clawed back time Sánchez with just over 10km to go. The group contained a host of pre-race favourites including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates), but by the time they had realized the error and turned back it was too late, with the main field replacing them as Sánchez’s closest rivals on the road.
The controversy didn’t stop there with Sánchez forced to bunny hop a traffic island after a moto and race vehicle inexplicably blocked the road soon after. The Astana rider survived the incident and bravely hung on before vicious accelerations from Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) finally brought him to heel.
Latour, Moscon and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) were quickly joined by Roglič, but the Vuelta winner used his momentum, and his obvious form, to draw out an insurmountable lead. By the time Fuglsang began to give a half-hearted chase Roglič was sitting up to celebrate his late season form and ahead of this weekend’s Il Lombardia he looks like the rider to beat.
"Again I'm happy with the finish and that I won. The team did again a great job controlling the race for me from the very beginning. And then in the end I was lucky with the guys who went the wrong way," the Jumbo Visma rider said at the finish.
"It's amazing. Like I said in the Giro dell'Emilia. I’m just enjoying it. It would be nice to go on holiday but we have Lombardia. We'll see about that race. I'm relaxed and I'm enjoying things. We'll see how it goes."
How it unfolded
Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo), Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli), Jose Herrada (Cofidis), and Davide Ballerini (Astana) formed the day’s main break, but on a newly devised finishing circuit Herrada was the first to yield on the third ascent of the Via Montello climb.
Marengo was the next rider to lose contact as the peloton increased their pace and the break began to splinter further. Only Gogl and Ballerini and remained with 40km to go, but soon enough Ballerini was alone as David Gaudu (FDJ) attacked from the peloton and brought George Bennett and a string of riders with him.
By the time Ballerini was caught the new lead group contained Gaudo, Rudy Mollard (FDJ), Diego Ulissi, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos), Bennett, Sanchez (Astana), Michael Woods (EF Education First), Formolo, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), and Mathias Frank (A2GR La Mondiale).
The group held the main field at 28 seconds, but on the Montello climb Sanchez took flight as Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team struggled to remain on terms. By the time the Dutch squad had brought the chase group to within sight, Sanchez had established a near 40-second lead but the race changed dramatically when Formolo followed a race moto through the wrong turn at a roundabout.
The move cost him and his companions the chance to compete for the win but left Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma with numbers to play in the final.
With Fuglsang marking everything in sight, Sanchez looked on course to take the win but he buckled in the last two kilometres after an excellent stint on the front from Salvatore Puccio.
When Latour and then Moscon accelerated, it looked as though Fuglsang would have the measure of both riders as he loomed on their shoulders, but Roglic – the last rider to make contact in the four-man move – dove past the trio before soloing to another win.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:40:46
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|0:00:03
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Ef Education First
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2r la Mondiale
|14
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana pro Team
|20
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
|21
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|22
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
|0:00:33
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana pro Team
|0:00:45
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:54
|25
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:01:35
|26
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|27
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|31
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|0:01:38
|33
|Sebastian Schoenberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|0:01:46
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:40
|36
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|37
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
|38
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|40
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana pro Team
|43
|Nathan Brown (USA) Ef Education First
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:04:13
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:04:58
|47
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|48
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:19
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
|50
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Francois Bidard (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|0:07:15
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|55
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|56
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|57
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Uae Team Emirates
|62
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:32
|63
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:08:20
|64
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|66
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|67
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|68
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r la Mondiale
|70
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|71
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|72
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|74
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|76
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|78
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana pro Team
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana pro Team
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana pro Team
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2r la Mondiale
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|DNF
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
|DNF
|Sean Bennett (USA) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Michael Woods (Can) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Gino Mader (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
