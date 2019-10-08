Trending

Roglic wins Tre Valli Varesine

Slovenian triumphs with a late attack from reduced group

Image 1 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic wins Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine

The Tre Valli Varesine peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic celebrates his Tre Valli Varesine win
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, David Gaudu

David Gaudu attacks George Bennett
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde leads the chase
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Michael Woods

EF Education First's Michael Woods
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Alejnadro valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Luis Leon sanchez

Luis Leon Sanchez on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Davide Formolo

Davide Formolo helps with the chase
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Gianluca Brambilla

Gianluca Brambilla
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Luis Leon Sanchez

Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Giovanni Visconti, Primoz Roglic, Toms Skujins

Giovanni Visconti, Primoz Roglic and Toms Skujins on the Tre Valli Varesine podium
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine

The Tre Valli Varesine peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Eddie Dunbar

Eddie Dunbar
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic wins Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine, Toms Skujins

Toms Skujins
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine

Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 28

Tre Valli Varesine

Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 28

tre valli varesine, Mads Pedersen

Mads Pedersen decked out in his new rainbow gloves
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 28

tre valli varesine, Mads Pedersen

Mads Pedersen in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 28

tre valli varesine

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 28

tre valli varesine, Mads Pedersen, Alejandro Valverde

Former champ Alejandro Valverde greets the current champ
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 28

tre valli varesine

Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 28

tre valli varesine

The Tre Valli Varesine podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 28

tre valli varesine, Dan Martin

Dan Martin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 28

tre valli varesine, Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 28

tre valli varesine, Michael Woods

Michael Woods
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 28

tre valli varesine, Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) capitalised on his late season form with victory in Tre Valli Varesine. The Vuelta a Espana winner attacked with 500m to go after Luis León Sánchez’s (Astana) late move was nullified with just under a kilometer to go.

There was no response when Roglič immediately countered, with the Slovenian finishing clear of Giovanni Visconti and last year’s winner Toms Skujinš to take his second win in three days after claiming the Giro dell’Emilia last weekend.

The race was overshadowed when a chase group were sent the wrong way on the finishing circuit as they clawed back time Sánchez with just over 10km to go. The group contained a host of pre-race favourites including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates), but by the time they had realized the error and turned back it was too late, with the main field replacing them as Sánchez’s closest rivals on the road.

The controversy didn’t stop there with Sánchez forced to bunny hop a traffic island after a moto and race vehicle inexplicably blocked the road soon after. The Astana rider survived the incident and bravely hung on before vicious accelerations from Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) finally brought him to heel.

Latour, Moscon and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) were quickly joined by Roglič, but the Vuelta winner used his momentum, and his obvious form, to draw out an insurmountable lead. By the time Fuglsang began to give a half-hearted chase Roglič was sitting up to celebrate his late season form and ahead of this weekend’s Il Lombardia he looks like the rider to beat.

"Again I'm happy with the finish and that I won. The team did again a great job controlling the race for me from the very beginning. And then in the end I was lucky with the guys who went the wrong way," the Jumbo Visma rider said at the finish.

"It's amazing. Like I said in the Giro dell'Emilia. I’m just enjoying it. It would be nice to go on holiday but we have Lombardia. We'll see about that race. I'm relaxed and I'm enjoying things. We'll see how it goes."

How it unfolded

Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo), Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli), Jose Herrada (Cofidis), and Davide Ballerini (Astana) formed the day’s main break, but on a newly devised finishing circuit Herrada was the first to yield on the third ascent of the Via Montello climb. 

Marengo was the next rider to lose contact as the peloton increased their pace and the break began to splinter further. Only Gogl and Ballerini and remained with 40km to go, but soon enough Ballerini was alone as David Gaudu (FDJ) attacked from the peloton and brought George Bennett and a string of riders with him.

By the time Ballerini was caught the new lead group contained Gaudo, Rudy Mollard (FDJ), Diego Ulissi, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos), Bennett, Sanchez (Astana), Michael Woods (EF Education First), Formolo, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), and Mathias Frank (A2GR La Mondiale).

The group held the main field at 28 seconds, but on the Montello climb Sanchez took flight as Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team struggled to remain on terms. By the time the Dutch squad had brought the chase group to within sight, Sanchez had established a near 40-second lead but the race changed dramatically when Formolo followed a race moto through the wrong turn at a roundabout. 

The move cost him and his companions the chance to compete for the win but left Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma with numbers to play in the final.

With Fuglsang marking everything in sight, Sanchez looked on course to take the win but he buckled in the last two kilometres after an excellent stint on the front from Salvatore Puccio. 

When Latour and then Moscon accelerated, it looked as though Fuglsang would have the measure of both riders as he loomed on their shoulders, but Roglic – the last rider to make contact in the four-man move – dove past the trio before soloing to another win.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:40:46
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 0:00:03
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
4Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Ef Education First
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2r la Mondiale
14Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani Csf
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana pro Team
20Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
21Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
22Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First 0:00:33
23Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana pro Team 0:00:45
24Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:54
25Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:01:35
26Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
27Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
29Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
31Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Clement Champoussin (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale 0:01:38
33Sebastian Schoenberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 0:01:46
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:40
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
37Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
38Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
40Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
41Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
42Hugo Houle (Can) Astana pro Team
43Nathan Brown (USA) Ef Education First
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:04:13
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:04:58
47Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
48Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:19
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
50Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Francois Bidard (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
52Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:07:15
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
55Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
56Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
57Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
58George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
60David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
61Daniel Martin (Irl) Uae Team Emirates
62Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:32
63Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:08:20
64Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani Csf
66Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
67Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
68Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r la Mondiale
70Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Team Dimension Data
71Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
72Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
74Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
75Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
76Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
78Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
79Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJulien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFEdward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
DNFRichard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
DNFJaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFAlejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFKoen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFDavide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFVincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFIvan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Astana pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana pro Team
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana pro Team
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFAleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) Ag2r la Mondiale
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBrent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFMartin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
DNFSebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
DNFSean Bennett (USA) Ef Education First
DNFMichael Woods (Can) Ef Education First
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Dimension Data
DNFMichael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data
DNFReinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
DNFGino Mader (Swi) Team Dimension Data
DNFJon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFMatteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFAwet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFNathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFOmer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFLuca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFVincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFJhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFPetr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFSergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFUmberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFRuben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFNicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFAlejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFFilippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy

