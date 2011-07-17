Image 1 of 7 The riders crest the the climb in beautiful German weather. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 2 of 7 Elite men make their way up the climb. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 3 of 7 One of the masters riders on course. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 4 of 7 The sign at the top of the Gaiseljoch. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 5 of 7 Riders went up in threes and fours as the gradients took their toll. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 6 of 7 Urs Huber rode well, but would lose his race lead to Pallhuber and de Bertolis. (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 7 of 7 There were plenty of steep sections, and the gravel didn't make things any easier. (Image credit: TransAlp)

A decisive attack in the ascent of today's third mountain allowed Italy's Massimo de Bertolis and Johann Pallhuber to secure a well-earned vicotry on the second stage of the 2011 TransAlp mountain bike race.

Team Silmax Autopolar Cannondale cleared the 68.74 kilometers and 2,911 meters in elevation from Weerberg (Aut) to Mayrhofen (Aut) in an impressive 3:13:11.0 hours; and the two were thus about 45 seconds faster than the chasing group consisting of three teams. The two now lead in the general classification for 41 seconds.

The sprint for the other podium spots went to Team Stöckli with Swiss pros Urs Huber and Konny Looser. Yesterday’s stage winners faded in the final few kilometers but are still well within sight of the new leader’s of the race.

Part of the reason for that was because De Bertolis suffered a mechanical on the final climb. The Italian praised his teammate however in the light of the problem, Pallhuber reacted almost instantaneously.

"When the problems started, Johann [Pallhuber] showed the right reaction and pressed forward," said De Bertolis. The Italian suffered stomach problems in last year's race but seems to have shaken off his demons and is in better shape than ever for the 2011 TransAlp.

"Yearh, I'm in really good condition - I'm really pleased with the first two stages. Our goal was to win a stage; so from now on we can take it day by day."

His team mate from South Tyrol, Johann Pallhuber, added,

"It's awesome to have the Yellow Leader’s jerseys for one day at least. I never even dreamed of this before the race."

Bitter day for Looser

Overnight leaders Urs Huber and Konny Looser rode with guts but were unable to back-up their efforts from yesterday. The duo bravely attacked on the first climb of the day and accumulated a lead of 45 seconds. That advantage however slipped away on the second ascent up to Geiseljoch.

"My back was aching so I couldn't equally pull and push," Looser explained. "Due to this I lost my rhythm."

This weakness was just what the two experienced mountain bikers from Silmax Autopolar Cannondale had been waiting for: De Bertolis/Pallhuber closed the gap and set their own attack in the last and final climb.

"I couldn't keep up with the pace anymore. That was my dilemma," explained Looser. Team Bulls 1 were also caught behind and fortunately for the two leaders they were able to keep the advantage of the front two at under a minute.

"That was good harmony [riding with Bulls 1]," said Huber. "We knew that it was close [keeping the lead]. And it is still close. It's still all up in the air."

Mixed leaders again dominant

There are still more than 500 kilometers and more than 16,000 meters in elevation to conquer; but this distance can be tackled more relaxed by the mixed leaders after another outstanding performance today.

Title defending Pia Sundstedt and her Craft-Rocky Mountain partner Carsten Bresser secured a back-to-back win in 3:46:29.0 hours thus extending the lead over again second ranked Centurion-Vaude bikers Milena Landtwing and Martin Kiechle, who came in with a mere four minutes delay at 3:50:27.2.

While things seem to be an easy one for Sundstedt and Bresser, Katharina Alberti and Matthias Gärtner of Germany based Moooove Racingteam brought home their first ever Transalp podium finishing in 3:59:06.9 and the two also moved up to third in the mixed category.

Senior masters with the same podium as yesterday

Just like yesterday, Silvano Janes and Walter Platzgummer of Trient-Südtirol celebrated victory in the senior masters [>100 years combined ages] category coming in with a time of 3:39:14.4.

The two Italians relegated Austria's Erich Pross and Erwin Dietrich of Zweirad Janger Simplon (3:59:01.3) as well as Walter Perkmann and Georg Niggl of Craft and Friends (4:00:58.5) to second and third respectively.

Binder/Troesch set the agenda on the ladies' side

After Natascha Binder (GER) and Danièle Troesch (FRA) had taken advantage of cramps suffered by their competitors yesterday, the ladies in the Pink Leaderjerseys were up for a clear result today, setting the pace right from the start.

Team Felt Ötztal X-Bionic/Rotwild managed to break away in the first climb and constantly increased the lead.

In the end, the newly formed duo rolled over the finish line after 4:27:19.3 which was equal to another stage win ahead of Martina Miessgang and Katrin Neumann of Mountain Heroes (4:30:42.2). As with yesterday, Swiss Manuela Jenny and Susanne Tanner of Velorado Racing were the ones to round out the podium.



Brief - Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Binder Natascha & Troesch Danièle (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic / Rotwild) 4:27:19.3 2 Neumann Katrin & Miessgang Martina (Mountain Heroes 2 / Rotwild) 3 Jenny Manuela & Tanner Susanne (Velorado Racing Team) 0:27:42.3

Brief - Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bresser Carsten & Sundstedt Pia (Craft-Rocky Mountain 2) 3:46:29.0 2 Landtwing Milena & Kiechle Martin (Centurion-Vaude) 0:03:58.2 3 Gärtner Matthias & Alberti Katharina (Moooove Racingteam 9) 0:12:37.9

Brief - Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 De Bertolis Massimo & Pallhuber Johann (Silmax Autopolar Cannondale) 3:13:11.0 2 Huber Urs & Looser Konny (Team Stöckli) 0:00:46.2 3 Platt Karl & Dietsch Thomas (Team Bulls I) 0:00:46.3

Brief - Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wieltschnig Silvio & Zörweg Heinz (Factory Team Cube 1) 3:25:06.3 2 Bölts Udo & Strobel Andreas (Centurion-Vaude) 0:03:41.7 3 Laner Andreas & Auchentaller Armin (Team Moserwirt Passeier) 0:17:08.8

Brief - Senior Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janes Silvano & Platzgummer Walter (Trient-Südtirol) 3:39:14.4 2 Pross Erich & Dietrich Erwin (Zweirad Janger Simplon) 0:19:46.9 3 Perkmann Walter & Niggl Georg (Craft And Friends) 0:21:44.1

Brief General Classification - Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Binder Natascha & Troesch Danièle (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic / Rotwild) 8:56:24.3 2 Neumann Katrin & Miessgang Martina (Mountain Heroes 2 / Rotwild) 0:06:28.5 3 Jenny Manuela & Tanner Susanne (Velorado Racing Team) 0:37:54.7

Brief - Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bresser Carsten & Sundstedt Pia (Craft-Rocky Mountain 2) 7:38:21.2 2 Landtwing Milena & Kiechle Martin (Centurion-Vaude) 0:08:23.4 3 Gärtner Matthias & Alberti Katharina (Moooove Racingteam 9) 0:34:11.8

Brief - Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 De Bertolis Massimo & Pallhuber Johann (Silmax Autopolar Cannondale) 6:48:04.2 2 Huber Urs & Looser Konny (Team Stöckli) 0:00:44.4 3 Platt Karl & Dietsch Thomas (Team Bulls I) 0:00:45.8

Brief - Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wieltschnig Silvio & Zörweg Heinz (Factory Team Cube 1) 7:10:01.2 2 Bölts Udo & Strobel Andreas (Centurion-Vaude) 0:12:45.6 3 Laner Andreas & Auchentaller Armin (Team Moserwirt Passeier) 0:22:09.4