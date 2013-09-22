Image 1 of 26 Markus Bauer sprints Torsten Marx for the stage 3 win (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 26 Men's overall Trans Zollernalb podium: Mathias Liesling, Markus Kaufmann, Hannes Genze (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 26 Markus Bauer wins stage 3 over Torsten Marx (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 26 Markus Bauer and Torsten Marx sprint for the stage win (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 26 Torsten Marx and Marcus Bauer by the Hohenzollern Castle (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 26 A group of racers (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 26 Racers during stage 3 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 26 Chasers during stage 3 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 26 A chase group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 26 A chase group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 26 The lead group of men including Christian Kreuchler, Matthias Bettinger, Torsten Marx and Markus Bauer (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 26 Women's leader Esther Süss during stage 3 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 26 Torsten Marx after finishing stage 3 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 26 Markus Bauer after finishing stage 3 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 26 Men's stage 3 podium: Torsten Marx, Markus Bauer, Robert Mennen (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 26 Men's stage 3 podium: Torsten Marx, Markus Bauer, Robert Mennen (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 26 Esther Süss won the overall women's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 26 Men's hobby class winner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 26 Women's hobby class winner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 20 of 26 Women's stage 3 podium: Silke Schmidt, Esther Suess, Elisabeth Brandau (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 21 of 26 Tran Zollernalb women's winner Esther Süss (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 22 of 26 Overall winner Markus Kaufmann (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 23 of 26 Markus Kaufmann wins the overall Trans Zolernalb (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 26 Markus Kaufmann wins the overall (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 25 of 26 Markus Bauer after finishing stage 3 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 26 of 26 The leaders before the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Markus Kaufmann won the men's category at the Trans Zollernalb mountain bike stage race. During stage 3 from Albstadt to Hechingen, the German marathon national champion defended his yellow jersey, while Markus Bauer won the stage. Esther Süss won the third stage in the women's category and sealed up the overall women's victory.

Men

The final 70km stage took place on a sunny day. Torsten Marx only missed the stage win by half a bike length. The Hechingen local sprinted against Bauer, who was simply a bit faster than the 38-year-old.

Marx had attacked together with Matthias Pfrommer on the first uphill from Albstadt-Ebingen. After he had lost a lot of time on Saturday due to a mechanical, the favourites didn't follow him. Christian Kreuchler, Matthias Bettinger and Markus Bauer joined the leading duo.

At the first sprint in Strassberg at 15km, the quintet had a lead of two minutes over the rest of the field. Pfrommer won ahead of Bauer and Bettinger.

In the second sprint at 36km in Tailfingen, Bauer won in front of Marx and Bettinger. Pfrommer had dropped back. The leaders now had a three-minute lead over the peloton.

Kreuchler, who was in great shape on the uphills, also dropped back due to a mechanical. Bettinger had suffered the same fate.

From that point on, Marx and Bauer powered forward toward victory.

"I got terrible cramps, and I was hoping that Markus would not notice," said Marx at the finish.

But Bauer had noticed how much "weaker" the local hero was. He could have attacked before the final rise to Schlossplatz in Hechingen, but he chose not to do so. "I was sure that I am the strongest in the sprint," said Bauer.

Marx went first into the mountain, but about 200 meters before the finish, Bauer took over the lead. Marx was riding on his wheel and tried to pass him, but despite the cheers of the enthusiastic crowd, it was not enough.

"It would have been enough if the race was 10 meters longer," said Marx, who was, of course, disappointed at first. "But my goal was to climb on the podium. All in all, the day went pretty well for us," he said in view of his teammate Matthias Leisling, who secured the second place in the overall.

"I'm very sorry for Torsten," were the first words of Bauer. "For me, it went perfectly today. Of course, I had the advantage because my teammate Bettinger was in the leading group."

Things had been quiet in the battle for the overall victory for some time. But then Robert Mennen decided to try his luck for a top place in the overall.

Kaufmann and Leisling could follow him. Hannes Genze had no chance, but he was able to follow Kristian Hynek and Tim Boehme.

"I know that I only had to sprint up the climb in Hechingen. It would be enough for me," said Genze who still saved 16 seconds ahead of Mennen.

Kaufmann's overall bid for victory remained unchallenged. The German Marathon Champion had only to control the final stage. "After Friday, I did not think that I could still win this race. But as of Saturday, I was feeling really good, and I'm really happy about my success," said Kaufmann.

Leisling said he was "happy" about his second place overall. "I tried to slow the pace a bit to help my teammate Torsten Marx. I am very pleased with the three days."

Mennen, who was beaten due to a mechanical on Saturday, sprinted out of the chase group and came in third. "I didn't give up that easy, although I knew it would be difficult to attack at this stage. But third place today is good. With my form, I'm very pleased," said Mennen.

Women

In the women's race, Esther Süss was unchallenged, although she had some difficulties during the race. "A wasp bit me at the second sprint and one kilometer from the finish, my chain got stuck," said the Swiss after her hattrick.

She had a big advantage in the overall, therefore, she was still able to win the overall race even after her third place today.

"It was fun," said Süss, "I am happy to secure the win."

Silke Schmidt, who was still suffering from an infection during the race, was happy with her second place. "I knew that I wasn't in top condition. Therefore, I wasn't at my best, but I would have liked to win a stage" said Schmidt.

Elisabeth Brandau came in third. "I wanted to get another podiums spot," Brandau said about their motivation on the final day.

Jana Zieschank finished fourth. "I did my best yesterday and just wanted to get through today without a mechanical or crash. Four kilometers from the finish, I got lost briefly and then Lisa was gone. But I'm super happy with the third place in the overall," she said.

Full Results

Elite men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus-Team 2:13:34 2 Torsten Marx (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 3 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:11 4 Mathias Leisling (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:02:16 5 Hannes Genze (Ger) Team Centurion Vaude 6 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Team Centurion Vaude 7 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elletroveneta Corratec 0:02:23 8 Tim Böhme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:02:24 9 Wolfgang Mayer (Ger) Team Texpa-Simplon 0:03:49 10 Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 11 Andreas Kleiber (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus-Team 12 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls 0:04:05 13 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) Team Texpa-Simplon 0:04:35 14 Rupert Palmberger (Ger) Team Centurion Vaude 0:04:49 15 Matthias Bettinger (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus-Team 0:05:10 16 Peter Hermann (Ger) Team Firebike Drössiger 0:05:39 17 Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) Bmc Development Team 0:06:18 18 Uwe Hardter (Ger) Team Texpa-Simplon 0:09:43 19 Jago Fechtmann (Ger) Nutrixxion MTB 0:10:54 20 Sönke Wegner (Ger) Bq Cycling Team / World Of MTB 0:13:04 21 David Schiel (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern 0:13:08 22 Andre Schütz (Ger) RC Pfälzerwald 23 Philip Meiser (Ger) 2Exercise.Net/RV Tempo Hirzweiler 0:13:14 24 Daniel Neusius (Ger) RV Taube Orscholz 1921 0:15:48 25 Fabian Eppler (Ger) Team Alber / Best-Bike-Parts 0:15:56 26 Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 0:16:14 27 Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 0:16:31 28 Wouter Dierckx (Bel) 0:16:46 29 Matthias Deuble (Ger) Cts Cycle Training Schwarzwald 0:22:48 30 Daniel Sauter (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 0:22:50 31 Mark Schneider (Ger) 0:24:12 32 Timo Igelmund (Ger) Sig-Labor Koblenz -Poison Bikes 0:26:32 33 Ragnar Wirths (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern 0:27:26 34 Christoph Erkner (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:28:03 35 Konstantin Lang (Ger) EBE Racing Team 0:35:52

Elite women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Süß (Swi) Wheeler Ixs Pro Team 2:30:08 2 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern 0:00:43 3 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE Racing Team 0:07:54 4 Jana Zieschank (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts 0:08:09 5 Gabi Stanger (Ger) Team Centurion Vaude 0:08:52

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Team Centurion Vaude 7:02:52 2 Mathias Leisling (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:00:55 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) Team Centurion Vaude 0:01:00 4 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elletroveneta Corratec 0:01:10 5 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:01:16 6 Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus-Team 0:04:56 7 Tim Böhme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:07:16 8 Markus Westhäuser (Ger) Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim 0:08:12 9 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) Team Texpa-Simplon 0:11:20 10 Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 0:13:46 11 Andreas Kleiber (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus-Team 0:14:49 12 Stephan Schiele (Ger) Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim 0:15:47 13 Max Friedrich (Ger) Firebike-Drössiger 0:17:33 14 Rupert Palmberger (Ger) Team Centurion Vaude 0:18:08 15 Peter Hermann (Ger) Team Firebike Drössiger 0:18:13 16 Stefan Danowski (Ger) Team Bergamont 0:18:49 17 Wolfgang Mayer (Ger) Team Texpa-Simplon 0:18:51 18 Torsten Marx (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 0:19:13 19 Uwe Hardter (Ger) Team Texpa-Simplon 0:20:15 20 Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) Bmc Development Team 0:26:39 21 Matthias Bettinger (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus-Team 0:31:33 22 Sönke Wegner (Ger) Bq Cycling Team / World Of MTB 0:33:17 23 Sascha Schwindling (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern 0:33:34 24 Jago Fechtmann (Ger) Nutrixxion MTB 0:34:24 25 Ralf Fischer (Ger) Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim 0:35:34 26 Kai Kugler (Ger) Centurion Vaude 0:44:57 27 Philip Meiser (Ger) 2Exercise.Net/RV Tempo Hirzweiler 0:46:32 28 Robert Gorgos (Ger) Redheads Team 0:50:47 29 David Schädler (Ger) Serpentine Velosport 0:51:09 30 Marcus Wilmes (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern 0:52:42 31 Nikolaus Syc (Ger) Focus Rapiro Racing 0:52:59 32 Daniel Neusius (Ger) RV Taube Orscholz 1921 0:53:25 33 Fabian Eppler (Ger) Team Alber / Best-Bike-Parts 0:54:00 34 Jan Kaliciak (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern 0:54:27 35 Ralf Kropp (Ger) RRV Hameln / Santos Rohloff Team 0:56:43 36 Andre Schütz (Ger) RC Pfälzerwald 0:57:20 37 David Schiel (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern 1:00:31 38 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls 1:00:50 39 Wouter Dierckx (Bel) 1:04:41 40 Peter Paelinck (Bel) Www.Reevax.Be 1:05:08 41 Matthias Deuble (Ger) Cts Cycle Training Schwarzwald 1:06:54 42 Ragnar Wirths (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern 1:07:29 43 Christoph Cords (Swi) XC Riders 1:09:28 44 Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 1:13:05 45 Thomas Lehner (Ger) Team Voba RSV 06 Nattheim 1:14:58 46 Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 1:21:20 47 Marcus Richter (Ger) Rsc Wiesbaden 1:22:14 48 Mark Schneider (Ger) 1:24:36 49 Kai Bodmer (Ger) Katrin Schwing Trek Domatec Team 1:29:32 50 René Hördemann (Ger) Bmc Development Team 1:30:43 51 Michael Teutschmann (Swi) Giant Swiss 1:33:32 52 Daniel Sauter (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 1:34:05 53 Philip Decker (Ger) 1:45:32 54 Arman Yigitkurt (Ger) RSV Geislingen 1:48:18 55 Christoph Erkner (Ger) Black Tusk Racing By Tomotion 1:49:14 56 Timo Igelmund (Ger) Sig-Labor Koblenz -Poison Bikes 1:54:18 57 Ralf Berenhäuser (Ger) Sig Labor Koblenz Poison-Bikes 2:00:23 58 Elmar Wörner (Ger) Team Toyota Sauter 2:01:36 59 Ronny Dölker (Ger) RSV Geislingen 2:04:09 60 Uwe Köhler (Ger) Team Saarschleife 2:19:57 61 Konstantin Lang (Ger) EBE Racing Team 2:34:44