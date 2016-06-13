This stage is a repeat of the 2015 stage won by Axeon's Logan Owen. Starting amid the buffalo heards on an island in the Great Salt Lake, the peloton is in for a day of short, steep climbs. The race will climb the North Ogden Divide before it circles the Pineview Reservoir, then climbs Trappers Loop before heading for the two lumpy 14.5km circuits in Bountiful.