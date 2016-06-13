Tour of Utah 2016 Stage 5: Antelope Island - Bountiful, 183.4km
Map and profile
Stage 5: Antelope Island State Park - Bountiful
This stage is a repeat of the 2015 stage won by Axeon's Logan Owen. Starting amid the buffalo heards on an island in the Great Salt Lake, the peloton is in for a day of short, steep climbs. The race will climb the North Ogden Divide before it circles the Pineview Reservoir, then climbs Trappers Loop before heading for the two lumpy 14.5km circuits in Bountiful.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy