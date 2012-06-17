Taylor storms final lap to win Toowoomba criterium
O'Brien wraps up second straight NRS overall victory
Stage 5: Toowoomba - Toowoomba
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|1:07:39
|2
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|7
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|8
|Brad Linfield (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|9
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|10
|Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:00:03
|11
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|13
|Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|14
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|15
|Mark Obrien (Budget Forklifts)
|16
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|17
|Correy Edmed (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|18
|Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
|19
|Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
|20
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|21
|Jack Beckinsale (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|22
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:10
|23
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:12
|24
|Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:15
|25
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:00:16
|26
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|27
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|28
|Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)
|29
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|30
|Nathan Waddell (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|31
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|32
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|33
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:00:20
|34
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|35
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|36
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|37
|Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|38
|Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)
|0:00:22
|39
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|40
|Owen Gillott (Velocisports)
|41
|Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)
|0:00:25
|42
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:27
|43
|Luke Fetch (search2retain)
|44
|Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|46
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|47
|Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)
|48
|Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
|49
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:00:31
|50
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|51
|Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|52
|Darren Condon (Campos)
|53
|Thomas Collier (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:00:38
|54
|Jacob Restall (Team TDU)
|0:00:41
|55
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|56
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:00:44
|57
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:00:45
|58
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|59
|Bradley Nightingale (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|60
|Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)
|61
|David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|62
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|63
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain)
|64
|Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|65
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:00:56
|66
|Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|67
|Dylan Nankivell (Campos)
|68
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|69
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|70
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|71
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:01:03
|72
|Daniel McCulloch (Campos)
|0:01:10
|73
|Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:01:14
|74
|Nick Schultz (Velocisports)
|75
|Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)
|76
|Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|77
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:17
|78
|Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)
|0:01:19
|79
|Taylor Charlton (Campos)
|0:01:21
|80
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
|0:01:34
|81
|Mark Fenner (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:40
|82
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:02:12
|83
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:02:15
|84
|Andrew Crawley (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:02:32
|85
|Alastair Loutit (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|86
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:36
|87
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:50
|88
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:07:50
|89
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|90
|James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|91
|Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
|92
|Nick King (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|93
|Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|94
|Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)
|95
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|96
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|97
|Damian Mason (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|98
|Scott Butler (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|99
|Michael Knoff (John West Cycling)
|100
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|101
|Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|DNF
|Brendan Cole (SASI)
|DNF
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ollie Martin (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nathan Hinkley (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
|DNF
|Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|DNF
|Peter Spencer (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|DNF
|Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|DNF
|Sam Stow (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|DNF
|Kieren Lewis (Team TDU)
|DNF
|Luke Collyer (Parramatta Racing Team)
|DNF
|Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS)
|DNF
|Jared Holmes (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|DNF
|Brendan Hill (Velocisports)
|DNF
|Adam Blake (Campos)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Obrien (Budget Forklifts)
|10:33:19
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:26
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:32
|4
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|0:01:10
|5
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:34
|6
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|0:01:40
|7
|Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
|0:01:49
|8
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:55
|9
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:02:04
|10
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|0:02:05
|11
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:15
|12
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:16
|13
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:02:20
|14
|Correy Edmed (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:02:51
|15
|Brad Linfield (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|0:02:57
|16
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:12
|17
|Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:03:16
|18
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|0:04:08
|19
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:04:16
|20
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:04:30
|21
|Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)
|0:04:33
|22
|Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)
|0:04:57
|23
|Nick Schultz (Velocisports)
|0:05:00
|24
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:06
|25
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:05:11
|26
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
|0:05:15
|27
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:22
|28
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:05:27
|29
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|30
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|0:05:47
|31
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:06:04
|32
|Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:06:07
|33
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain)
|0:06:35
|34
|Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)
|0:06:36
|35
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|36
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:06:42
|37
|Luke Fetch (search2retain)
|0:07:11
|38
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|39
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:07:15
|40
|Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:07:21
|41
|Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
|0:07:23
|42
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:08:46
|43
|Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)
|0:09:07
|44
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:09:17
|45
|Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)
|0:09:55
|46
|Alastair Loutit (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:10:02
|47
|Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)
|0:10:46
|48
|Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)
|0:12:16
|49
|Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:12:30
|50
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:12:58
|51
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:13:02
|52
|Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|0:13:17
|53
|Mark Fenner (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:13:45
|54
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:14:22
|55
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:14:41
|56
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:15:05
|57
|Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
|0:15:14
|58
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|59
|Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|0:16:06
|60
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:16:44
|61
|Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:17:34
|62
|Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:17:43
|63
|David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:18:20
|64
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|0:18:46
|65
|Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)
|0:18:53
|66
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|0:19:22
|67
|Jacob Restall (Team TDU)
|0:19:29
|68
|Bradley Nightingale (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:20:24
|69
|Jack Beckinsale (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|0:20:26
|70
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|0:21:23
|71
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|0:21:25
|72
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:21:28
|73
|Thomas Collier (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:21:30
|74
|Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:21:31
|75
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:22:19
|76
|Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:22:47
|77
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:23:08
|78
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:23:10
|79
|Nathan Waddell (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:23:22
|80
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:24:28
|81
|Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:24:35
|82
|Owen Gillott (Velocisports)
|0:24:57
|83
|Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
|0:27:47
|84
|Daniel McCulloch (Campos)
|0:27:54
|85
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:28:20
|86
|Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:28:52
|87
|Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:29:48
|88
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:30:35
|89
|Michael Knoff (John West Cycling)
|0:30:50
|90
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:32:20
|91
|Andrew Crawley (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:32:33
|92
|Scott Butler (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:33:12
|93
|James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:34:10
|94
|Dylan Nankivell (Campos)
|0:42:22
|95
|Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:44:25
|96
|Nick King (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:50:53
|97
|Taylor Charlton (Campos)
|0:57:52
|98
|Darren Condon (Campos)
|0:58:09
|99
|Damian Mason (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1:09:14
|100
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|1:14:33
|101
|Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1:17:35
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|19
|pts
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
|9
|Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|6
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|3
|Mark Obrien (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|3
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|2
|Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
|1
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|1
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|1
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|29
|pts
|2
|Mark Obrien (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|4
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|5
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|6
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|7
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|8
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|4
|9
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain)
|4
|10
|Luke Fetch (search2retain)
|3
|11
|Alastair Loutit (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|3
|12
|Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
|2
|13
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|14
|Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)
|2
|15
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|2
|16
|David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|2
|17
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|1
|18
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|19
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|1
|20
|Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|10:34:59
|2
|Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
|0:00:09
|3
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|0:00:25
|4
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|5
|Brad Linfield (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|0:01:17
|6
|Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:01:36
|7
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|0:02:28
|8
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:50
|9
|Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)
|0:02:53
|10
|Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)
|0:03:17
|11
|Nick Schultz (Velocisports)
|0:03:20
|12
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:26
|13
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:03:31
|14
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:42
|15
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:47
|16
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|17
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain)
|0:04:55
|18
|Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)
|0:04:56
|19
|Luke Fetch (search2retain)
|0:05:31
|20
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:05:35
|21
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:07:06
|22
|Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)
|0:07:27
|23
|Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)
|0:08:15
|24
|Alastair Loutit (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:08:22
|25
|Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)
|0:09:06
|26
|Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)
|0:10:36
|27
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:11:18
|28
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:11:22
|29
|Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|0:11:37
|30
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:13:01
|31
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:13:25
|32
|Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
|0:13:34
|33
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|34
|Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|0:14:26
|35
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:15:04
|36
|Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:15:54
|37
|Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)
|0:16:03
|38
|Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)
|0:17:13
|39
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|0:17:42
|40
|Jacob Restall (Team TDU)
|0:17:49
|41
|Jack Beckinsale (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|0:18:46
|42
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|0:19:45
|43
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:19:48
|44
|Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:21:07
|45
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:21:28
|46
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:21:30
|47
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:22:48
|48
|Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:22:55
|49
|Owen Gillott (Velocisports)
|0:23:17
|50
|Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
|0:26:07
|51
|Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:27:12
|52
|Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:28:08
|53
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:28:55
|54
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:30:40
|55
|James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:32:30
|56
|Taylor Charlton (Campos)
|0:56:12
|57
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
|1:12:53
|58
|Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1:15:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|31:03:01
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|0:03:28
|4
|SASI
|0:05:56
|5
|Team Downunder
|0:06:16
|6
|Jayco - VIS
|0:09:28
|7
|Plan B Racing
|0:11:36
|8
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|0:12:32
|9
|Velocisports
|0:12:53
|10
|Search2Retain
|0:13:28
|11
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|0:15:32
|12
|GPM Wilson Racing
|13
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:15:35
|14
|Balmoral Cycling Club
|0:24:21
|15
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|0:24:42
|16
|Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining
|0:26:05
|17
|John West Cycling
|0:34:41
|18
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:40:55
|19
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:40:57
|20
|Campos
|1:25:20
|21
|Parramatta Race Team
|2:18:00
