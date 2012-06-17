Trending

Taylor storms final lap to win Toowoomba criterium

O'Brien wraps up second straight NRS overall victory

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)1:07:39
2Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
3Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
6Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)
7Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
8Brad Linfield (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
9Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
10Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:00:03
11Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
13Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
14Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
15Mark Obrien (Budget Forklifts)
16Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
17Correy Edmed (Balmoral Cycling Club)
18Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
19Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
20Phil Mundy (SASI)
21Jack Beckinsale (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
22Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:00:10
23Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:00:12
24Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)0:00:15
25Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:16
26Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
27Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
28Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)
29James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
30Nathan Waddell (Balmoral Cycling Club)
31Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
32Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
33James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:00:20
34Karl Evans (SASI)
35Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
36Andrew Roe (SASI)
37Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
38Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)0:00:22
39Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
40Owen Gillott (Velocisports)
41Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)0:00:25
42Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:27
43Luke Fetch (search2retain)
44Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
45Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
46Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
47Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)
48Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
49Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:00:31
50Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
51Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycling Club)
52Darren Condon (Campos)
53Thomas Collier (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:00:38
54Jacob Restall (Team TDU)0:00:41
55Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
56Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:00:44
57James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:45
58William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
59Bradley Nightingale (Balmoral Cycling Club)
60Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)
61David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
62Harry Carpenter (SASI)
63Cameron Bayly (search2retain)
64Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
65Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:56
66Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
67Dylan Nankivell (Campos)
68Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
69Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
70Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)
71Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:01:03
72Daniel McCulloch (Campos)0:01:10
73Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:01:14
74Nick Schultz (Velocisports)
75Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)
76Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
77Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:01:17
78Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)0:01:19
79Taylor Charlton (Campos)0:01:21
80Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)0:01:34
81Mark Fenner (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:01:40
82Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)0:02:12
83Fraser Northey (SASI)0:02:15
84Andrew Crawley (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:02:32
85Alastair Loutit (GPM - Wilson Racing)
86Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:02:36
87Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)0:02:50
88Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:50
89Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
90James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
91Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
92Nick King (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
93Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
94Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)
95Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
96Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
97Damian Mason (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
98Scott Butler (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
99Michael Knoff (John West Cycling)
100Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)
101Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
DNFBrendan Cole (SASI)
DNFSteven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
DNFBrock Roberts (John West Cycling)
DNFJake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
DNFOllie Martin (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
DNFNathan Hinkley (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
DNFKevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
DNFEdward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)
DNFPeter Spencer (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
DNFHadleigh Milligan (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
DNFSam Stow (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
DNFKieren Lewis (Team TDU)
DNFLuke Collyer (Parramatta Racing Team)
DNFEvan Hull (Jayco - VIS)
DNFJared Holmes (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
DNFBrendan Hill (Velocisports)
DNFAdam Blake (Campos)

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)3pts
2Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)2
3Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)1

Sprit 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)3pts
2Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Obrien (Budget Forklifts)10:33:19
2Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:00:26
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:32
4Karl Evans (SASI)0:01:10
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:34
6Phil Mundy (SASI)0:01:40
7Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)0:01:49
8Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:55
9Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)0:02:04
10Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)0:02:05
11Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:15
12Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:16
13Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)0:02:20
14Correy Edmed (Balmoral Cycling Club)0:02:51
15Brad Linfield (Jayco - HoneyShotz)0:02:57
16Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)0:03:12
17Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:03:16
18Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)0:04:08
19Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)0:04:16
20Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)0:04:30
21Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)0:04:33
22Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)0:04:57
23Nick Schultz (Velocisports)0:05:00
24Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)0:05:06
25Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)0:05:11
26Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)0:05:15
27Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:05:22
28James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)0:05:27
29Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
30Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:05:47
31Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:04
32Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:06:07
33Cameron Bayly (search2retain)0:06:35
34Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)0:06:36
35Andrew Roe (SASI)
36William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:06:42
37Luke Fetch (search2retain)0:07:11
38Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
39James Boal (John West Cycling)0:07:15
40Sam Rutherford (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:07:21
41Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)0:07:23
42James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:08:46
43Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)0:09:07
44Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:09:17
45Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)0:09:55
46Alastair Loutit (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:10:02
47Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)0:10:46
48Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)0:12:16
49Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycling Club)0:12:30
50Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:12:58
51Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:13:02
52Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz)0:13:17
53Mark Fenner (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:13:45
54Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:14:22
55Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:14:41
56Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:15:05
57Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)0:15:14
58Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
59Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco - HoneyShotz)0:16:06
60Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:16:44
61Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:17:34
62Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:17:43
63David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:18:20
64Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:18:46
65Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)0:18:53
66Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)0:19:22
67Jacob Restall (Team TDU)0:19:29
68Bradley Nightingale (Balmoral Cycling Club)0:20:24
69Jack Beckinsale (Jayco - HoneyShotz)0:20:26
70Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:21:23
71Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:21:25
72Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:21:28
73Thomas Collier (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:21:30
74Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:21:31
75Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:22:19
76Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)0:22:47
77Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)0:23:08
78Fraser Northey (SASI)0:23:10
79Nathan Waddell (Balmoral Cycling Club)0:23:22
80Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:24:28
81Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)0:24:35
82Owen Gillott (Velocisports)0:24:57
83Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)0:27:47
84Daniel McCulloch (Campos)0:27:54
85Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:28:20
86Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:28:52
87Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:29:48
88Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:30:35
89Michael Knoff (John West Cycling)0:30:50
90Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)0:32:20
91Andrew Crawley (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:32:33
92Scott Butler (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:33:12
93James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:34:10
94Dylan Nankivell (Campos)0:42:22
95Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)0:44:25
96Nick King (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:50:53
97Taylor Charlton (Campos)0:57:52
98Darren Condon (Campos)0:58:09
99Damian Mason (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1:09:14
100Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)1:14:33
101Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1:17:35

Sprint classification
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)19pts
Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)9
Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)6
Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)6
Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)6
Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)3
Mark Obrien (Budget Forklifts)3
Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)3
Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)3
Caleb Jones (GPM - Wilson Racing)3
Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)3
Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
Karl Evans (SASI)2
Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)1
Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)1
Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)1
Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)1
Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)1
Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)1

King of the mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)29pts
2Mark Obrien (Budget Forklifts)10
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
4Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
5Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
6Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)5
7Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)5
8Karl Evans (SASI)4
9Cameron Bayly (search2retain)4
10Luke Fetch (search2retain)3
11Alastair Loutit (GPM - Wilson Racing)3
12Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)2
13James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)2
14Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)2
15Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)2
16David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
17Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)1
18Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)1
19Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)1
20Edward White (GPM - Wilson Racing)3

Under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Mundy (SASI)10:34:59
2Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)0:00:09
3Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)0:00:25
4Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)0:00:40
5Brad Linfield (Jayco - HoneyShotz)0:01:17
6Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:01:36
7Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)0:02:28
8Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:50
9Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)0:02:53
10Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)0:03:17
11Nick Schultz (Velocisports)0:03:20
12Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)0:03:26
13Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)0:03:31
14Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:03:42
15James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS Pro Cycling)0:03:47
16Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
17Cameron Bayly (search2retain)0:04:55
18Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)0:04:56
19Luke Fetch (search2retain)0:05:31
20James Boal (John West Cycling)0:05:35
21James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:07:06
22Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)0:07:27
23Jake Klajnblat (search2retain)0:08:15
24Alastair Loutit (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:08:22
25Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)0:09:06
26Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)0:10:36
27Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:11:18
28Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:11:22
29Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz)0:11:37
30Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:13:01
31Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:13:25
32Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)0:13:34
33Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
34Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco - HoneyShotz)0:14:26
35Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:15:04
36Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)0:15:54
37Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing)0:16:03
38Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)0:17:13
39Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)0:17:42
40Jacob Restall (Team TDU)0:17:49
41Jack Beckinsale (Jayco - HoneyShotz)0:18:46
42Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:19:45
43Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:19:48
44Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)0:21:07
45Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)0:21:28
46Fraser Northey (SASI)0:21:30
47Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)0:22:48
48Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)0:22:55
49Owen Gillott (Velocisports)0:23:17
50Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)0:26:07
51Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)0:27:12
52Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:28:08
53Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:28:55
54Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)0:30:40
55James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)0:32:30
56Taylor Charlton (Campos)0:56:12
57Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Racing Team)1:12:53
58Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)1:15:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts31:03:01
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:02
3RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:03:28
4SASI0:05:56
5Team Downunder0:06:16
6Jayco - VIS0:09:28
7Plan B Racing0:11:36
8Team Jayco-Honey Shotz0:12:32
9Velocisports0:12:53
10Search2Retain0:13:28
11Hot Cycles New Zealand0:15:32
12GPM Wilson Racing
13Suzuki / Trek0:15:35
14Balmoral Cycling Club0:24:21
15Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore0:24:42
16Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:26:05
17John West Cycling0:34:41
18Racing Kangaroos0:40:55
19Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:40:57
20Campos1:25:20
21Parramatta Race Team2:18:00

Latest on Cyclingnews