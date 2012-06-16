Emotional solo victory for Rolfe on home turf
O'Brien holds on to general classification lead
Stage 4: Oakey - Glenvale
Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) powered home over the final 10 kilometres of this afternoon's fourth stage of the FKG Tour of Toowoomba to claim victory.
Cheered on by a boisterous home crowd and his pregnant wife Olivia, Rolfe completed the 100km Oakey-Toowoomba stage in 2:42:02, 21 seconds ahead of a group of 10 riders, including King of the Moutains classification leader, teammate Ben Hill.
Budget Forklifts' Mark O'Brien heads into the fifth and final stage, a 50km criterium at Toowoomba's Queens Park, in the purple leader's jersey from teammate Michael Cupitt (25sec) and Genesys duo Jai Crawford (29sec) and Nathan Earle (41sec).
Genesys lead the team's GC, with Budget Forklifts 22 seconds off the pace.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2:42:02
|2
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21
|3
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|4
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|6
|Nick Schultz (Velocisports)
|7
|Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)
|9
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|10
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|11
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|12
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:24
|13
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|14
|Brad Linfield (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|15
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|16
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|17
|Correy Edmed (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|18
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|19
|Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)
|20
|Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)
|21
|Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)
|22
|Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
|23
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|24
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|25
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|26
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Wilson Racing)
|27
|Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|28
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|29
|Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|30
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|31
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|32
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|33
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|34
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|35
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|36
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|37
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|38
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|39
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:34
|40
|Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:00:36
|41
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|42
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|43
|Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|44
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:55
|45
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|46
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|47
|Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)
|0:01:15
|48
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:01:26
|49
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|0:01:54
|50
|Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS)
|0:02:05
|51
|Sam Stow (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|52
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|53
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:21
|54
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:03:10
|55
|Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:33
|56
|Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:03:39
|57
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:04:09
|58
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|59
|Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:04:11
|60
|Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:04:20
|61
|Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|62
|Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)
|0:05:21
|63
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|64
|Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)
|65
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|66
|Ollie Martin (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|67
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:05:25
|68
|Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:05:31
|69
|Kieren Lewis (Team TDU)
|0:05:40
|70
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|71
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:06:06
|72
|James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|73
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|74
|Mark Fenner (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|75
|Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
|0:08:53
|76
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|0:10:07
|77
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|78
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:13:20
|79
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|80
|Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|81
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|0:13:29
|82
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:14:41
|83
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|84
|Jared Holmes (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|85
|Jacob Restall (Team TDU)
|86
|Thomas Collier (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|87
|Owen Gillott (Velocisports)
|88
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|89
|Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)
|90
|Jake Magee (Parramatta Race Team)
|91
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|92
|Peter Spencer (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|93
|David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|94
|Nick King (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|95
|Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|96
|Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|97
|Michael Knoff (John West Cycling)
|98
|Scott Butler (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|99
|Darren Condon (Campos)
|100
|Damian Mason (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|101
|Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
|102
|Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
|103
|Brendan Hill (Velocisports)
|104
|Daniel McCulloch (Campos)
|105
|Bradley Nightingale (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|106
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|107
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:14:47
|108
|Nathan Waddell (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:16:34
|109
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:24:01
|110
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:28:06
|111
|Dylan Nankivell (Campos)
|0:32:39
|112
|Adam Blake (Campos)
|113
|Brendan Cole (SASI)
|0:37:52
|114
|Taylor Charlton (Campos)
|0:41:59
|115
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team)
|116
|Luke Collyer (Parramatta Race Team)
|117
|Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|118
|Nathan Hinkley (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:42:04
|DNF
|Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|DNF
|Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|DNF
|Toby Hood (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|DNF
|Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|DNF
|Matthew King (Search2Retain)
|DNF
|Walter Tate (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Richard Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|pts
|2
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|3
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)
|9:25:40
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:25
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:29
|4
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:41
|5
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|0:00:53
|6
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:31
|7
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|0:01:40
|8
|Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
|0:01:49
|9
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:02
|10
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|0:02:05
|11
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:02:07
|12
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|13
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:12
|14
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:19
|15
|Correy Edmed (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:02:51
|16
|Brad Linfield (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:03:00
|17
|Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:03:16
|18
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:19
|19
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:20
|20
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|0:03:44
|21
|Nick Schultz (Velocisports)
|0:03:46
|22
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:03:47
|23
|Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)
|0:04:15
|24
|Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:04:19
|25
|Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)
|0:04:20
|26
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:04:34
|27
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:04:58
|28
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|0:05:14
|29
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|30
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:22
|31
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|0:05:35
|32
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|0:05:53
|33
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:06:00
|34
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:06:04
|35
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:06:08
|36
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:06:15
|37
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|0:06:16
|38
|Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)
|0:06:21
|39
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:06:30
|40
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|0:06:44
|41
|Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:56
|42
|Sam Stow (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:07:10
|43
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:07:18
|44
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:07:27
|45
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:07:33
|46
|Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)
|0:07:53
|47
|Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS)
|0:08:28
|48
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:08:29
|49
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|0:08:36
|50
|Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:09:04
|51
|Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)
|0:10:19
|52
|Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)
|0:11:54
|53
|Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:11:59
|54
|Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:12:04
|55
|Mark Fenner (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:12:05
|56
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:12:09
|57
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:12:17
|58
|Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:12:57
|59
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:14:02
|60
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:14:12
|61
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:14:21
|62
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:14:29
|63
|Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
|0:15:14
|64
|Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:15:21
|65
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:16:13
|66
|Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:16:23
|67
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:16:38
|68
|David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:17:35
|69
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:17:53
|70
|Ollie Martin (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:17:55
|71
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|0:18:24
|72
|Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)
|0:18:28
|73
|Jared Holmes (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:18:48
|74
|Jacob Restall (Team TDU)
|75
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|0:18:49
|76
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|0:18:51
|77
|Bradley Nightingale (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:19:39
|78
|Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
|0:19:57
|79
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|0:20:07
|80
|Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:20:17
|81
|Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:20:23
|82
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|0:20:38
|83
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:20:44
|84
|Thomas Collier (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:20:52
|85
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:20:55
|86
|Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:21:58
|87
|Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:22:00
|88
|Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:22:20
|89
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:22:41
|90
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:22:45
|91
|Michael Knoff (John West Cycling)
|0:23:00
|92
|Nathan Waddell (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:23:06
|93
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|0:24:21
|94
|Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:24:32
|95
|Owen Gillott (Velocisports)
|0:24:35
|96
|Scott Butler (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:25:22
|97
|James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:26:20
|98
|Daniel McCulloch (Campos)
|0:26:44
|99
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:27:03
|100
|Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:27:56
|101
|Brendan Hill (Velocisports)
|0:29:25
|102
|Peter Spencer (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:29:35
|103
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:30:01
|104
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:30:08
|105
|Kieren Lewis (Team TDU)
|0:31:48
|106
|Jake Magee (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:36:35
|107
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:39:49
|108
|Dylan Nankivell (Campos)
|0:41:26
|109
|Nick King (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:43:03
|110
|Adam Blake (Campos)
|0:46:22
|111
|Taylor Charlton (Campos)
|0:56:31
|112
|Darren Condon (Campos)
|0:57:38
|113
|Damian Mason (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1:01:24
|114
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team)
|1:06:43
|115
|Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1:09:45
|116
|Brendan Cole (SASI)
|1:18:27
|117
|Luke Collyer (Parramatta Race Team)
|1:34:02
|118
|Nathan Hinkley (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|1:39:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|16
|pts
|2
|Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|4
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|4
|5
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|6
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|7
|Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|8
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|3
|9
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|11
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|12
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|13
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|2
|14
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|15
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|16
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|17
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|1
|18
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|1
|19
|Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|20
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|1
|21
|Peter Spencer (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|1
|22
|Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|29
|pts
|2
|Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|4
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|5
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|6
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|5
|7
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|8
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|4
|9
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|4
|10
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|11
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|3
|12
|Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|13
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|14
|Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
|2
|15
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|2
|16
|Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)
|2
|17
|David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|2
|18
|Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|19
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|1
|20
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|9:27:20
|2
|Matthew Marshall (Team TDU)
|0:00:09
|3
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS)
|0:00:25
|4
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|5
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:39
|6
|Brad Linfield (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:01:20
|7
|Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:01:36
|8
|Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS)
|0:02:04
|9
|Nick Schultz (Velocisports)
|0:02:06
|10
|Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)
|0:02:35
|11
|Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:02:39
|12
|Ryan Thomas (Velocisports)
|0:02:40
|13
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:54
|14
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:03:18
|15
|Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
|0:03:34
|16
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|17
|Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:42
|18
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|0:04:13
|19
|Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing)
|0:04:41
|20
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:04:50
|21
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|0:05:04
|22
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:05:47
|23
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:05:53
|24
|Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS)
|0:06:13
|25
|Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS)
|0:06:48
|26
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:06:49
|27
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|0:06:56
|28
|Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS)
|0:08:39
|29
|Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports)
|0:10:14
|30
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:10:29
|31
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:10:37
|32
|Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:11:17
|33
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:12:22
|34
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|0:12:41
|35
|Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts)
|0:13:34
|36
|Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:13:41
|37
|Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:14:33
|38
|Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing)
|0:14:43
|39
|Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS)
|0:14:58
|40
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:16:13
|41
|Ollie Martin (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|0:16:15
|42
|Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports)
|0:16:48
|43
|Jared Holmes (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:17:08
|44
|Jacob Restall (Team TDU)
|45
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|0:17:09
|46
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|0:17:11
|47
|Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
|0:18:17
|48
|Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz)
|0:18:43
|49
|Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:19:04
|50
|Fraser Northey (SASI)
|0:19:15
|51
|Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:20:18
|52
|Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:20:40
|53
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:21:01
|54
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:21:05
|55
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|0:22:41
|56
|Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos)
|0:22:52
|57
|Owen Gillott (Velocisports)
|0:22:55
|58
|James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore)
|0:24:40
|59
|Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|0:26:16
|60
|Brendan Hill (Velocisports)
|0:27:45
|61
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:28:28
|62
|Kieren Lewis (Team TDU)
|0:30:08
|63
|Adam Blake (Campos)
|0:44:42
|64
|Taylor Charlton (Campos)
|0:54:51
|65
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team)
|1:05:03
|66
|Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand)
|1:08:05
|67
|Brendan Cole (SASI)
|1:16:47
|68
|Luke Collyer (Parramatta Race Team)
|1:32:22
|69
|Nathan Hinkley (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team)
|1:37:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|27:39:42
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:22
|3
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|0:03:47
|4
|SASI
|0:05:41
|5
|Team Downunder
|0:05:47
|6
|Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|7
|Jayco - VIS
|0:08:59
|8
|Plan B Racing
|0:11:21
|9
|Search2Retain
|0:11:22
|10
|Velocisports
|0:12:18
|11
|Team Jayco-Honey Shotz
|0:12:37
|12
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:14:24
|13
|Hot Cycles New Zealand
|0:14:39
|14
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:15:54
|15
|Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore
|0:22:07
|16
|Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining
|0:23:53
|17
|Balmoral Cycling Club
|0:23:56
|18
|John West Cycling
|0:26:06
|19
|Pensar-Hawk Racing
|0:30:29
|20
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:31:48
|21
|Racing Kangaroos
|0:40:50
|22
|Campos
|1:23:05
|23
|Parramatta Race Team
|2:00:30
