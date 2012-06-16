Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) was all smiles in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Toowoomba with one stage remaining (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) powered home over the final 10 kilometres of this afternoon's fourth stage of the FKG Tour of Toowoomba to claim victory.

Cheered on by a boisterous home crowd and his pregnant wife Olivia, Rolfe completed the 100km Oakey-Toowoomba stage in 2:42:02, 21 seconds ahead of a group of 10 riders, including King of the Moutains classification leader, teammate Ben Hill.

Budget Forklifts' Mark O'Brien heads into the fifth and final stage, a 50km criterium at Toowoomba's Queens Park, in the purple leader's jersey from teammate Michael Cupitt (25sec) and Genesys duo Jai Crawford (29sec) and Nathan Earle (41sec).

Genesys lead the team's GC, with Budget Forklifts 22 seconds off the pace.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2:42:02 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 3 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 4 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 6 Nick Schultz (Velocisports) 7 Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) 8 Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing) 9 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 11 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 12 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:24 13 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 14 Brad Linfield (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 15 Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU) 16 Phil Mundy (SASI) 17 Correy Edmed (Balmoral Cycling Club) 18 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 19 Nicholas Woods (Team TDU) 20 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 21 Ryan Thomas (Velocisports) 22 Matthew Marshall (Team TDU) 23 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 24 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 25 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 26 Alastair Loutit (GPM Wilson Racing) 27 Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 28 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 29 Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 30 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 31 Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 32 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 33 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 34 Karl Evans (SASI) 35 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 36 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 37 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 38 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 39 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:00:34 40 Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycling Club) 0:00:36 41 James Boal (John West Cycling) 42 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 43 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:00:40 44 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:55 45 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 46 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 47 Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS) 0:01:15 48 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:26 49 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:01:54 50 Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS) 0:02:05 51 Sam Stow (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 52 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 53 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:21 54 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:03:10 55 Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:33 56 Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:03:39 57 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:09 58 Andrew Roe (SASI) 59 Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:04:11 60 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:04:20 61 Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 62 Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports) 0:05:21 63 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 64 Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS) 65 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 66 Ollie Martin (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 67 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:05:25 68 Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:05:31 69 Kieren Lewis (Team TDU) 0:05:40 70 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 71 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:06:06 72 James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 73 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 74 Mark Fenner (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 75 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 0:08:53 76 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:10:07 77 Fraser Northey (SASI) 78 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:20 79 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 80 Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 81 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:13:29 82 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:14:41 83 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 84 Jared Holmes (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 85 Jacob Restall (Team TDU) 86 Thomas Collier (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 87 Owen Gillott (Velocisports) 88 Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing) 89 Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports) 90 Jake Magee (Parramatta Race Team) 91 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 92 Peter Spencer (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 93 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 94 Nick King (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 95 Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 96 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 97 Michael Knoff (John West Cycling) 98 Scott Butler (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 99 Darren Condon (Campos) 100 Damian Mason (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 101 Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 102 Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos) 103 Brendan Hill (Velocisports) 104 Daniel McCulloch (Campos) 105 Bradley Nightingale (Balmoral Cycling Club) 106 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 107 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:14:47 108 Nathan Waddell (Balmoral Cycling Club) 0:16:34 109 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:24:01 110 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos) 0:28:06 111 Dylan Nankivell (Campos) 0:32:39 112 Adam Blake (Campos) 113 Brendan Cole (SASI) 0:37:52 114 Taylor Charlton (Campos) 0:41:59 115 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team) 116 Luke Collyer (Parramatta Race Team) 117 Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 118 Nathan Hinkley (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:42:04 DNF Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) DNF Joshua Lind (Suzuki / Trek) DNF Toby Hood (Pensar-Hawk Racing) DNF Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) DNF Matthew King (Search2Retain) DNF Walter Tate (Balmoral Cycling Club) DNF Richard Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)

Sprint 1 - km11 Aubiny Pub Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 1

Sprint 2 - km21 Mt Tyson School Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 3 pts 2 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU) 1

Sprint 3 - km96 Biddeston Store Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

km62 KoM #1 Pittsworth Rd HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 1

km69 KoM #2 Springside HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 3 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

km77 KoM #3 Pittsworth Rd HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

km92 KoM #4 Mt Haystack HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 1

km106 KoM #5 Wellcamp HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 3 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 9:25:40 2 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:25 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:29 4 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:41 5 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:00:53 6 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:31 7 Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:01:40 8 Matthew Marshall (Team TDU) 0:01:49 9 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:02 10 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 0:02:05 11 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 0:02:07 12 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 13 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:12 14 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:19 15 Correy Edmed (Balmoral Cycling Club) 0:02:51 16 Brad Linfield (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:03:00 17 Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:03:16 18 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:03:19 19 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:03:20 20 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 0:03:44 21 Nick Schultz (Velocisports) 0:03:46 22 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:03:47 23 Nicholas Woods (Team TDU) 0:04:15 24 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:04:19 25 Ryan Thomas (Velocisports) 0:04:20 26 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:04:34 27 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:04:58 28 Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU) 0:05:14 29 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 30 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:05:22 31 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:05:35 32 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:05:53 33 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:06:00 34 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:04 35 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:06:08 36 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:06:15 37 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:06:16 38 Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing) 0:06:21 39 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:06:30 40 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:06:44 41 Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:56 42 Sam Stow (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 0:07:10 43 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:07:18 44 Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:07:27 45 Alastair Loutit (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:07:33 46 Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS) 0:07:53 47 Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS) 0:08:28 48 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:08:29 49 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:08:36 50 Mitch Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:09:04 51 Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS) 0:10:19 52 Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports) 0:11:54 53 Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycling Club) 0:11:59 54 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:12:04 55 Mark Fenner (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:12:05 56 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:12:09 57 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:12:17 58 Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:12:57 59 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:14:02 60 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:14:12 61 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:14:21 62 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:14:29 63 Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts) 0:15:14 64 Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:15:21 65 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:16:13 66 Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 0:16:23 67 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:16:38 68 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:17:35 69 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:17:53 70 Ollie Martin (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:17:55 71 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:18:24 72 Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports) 0:18:28 73 Jared Holmes (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:18:48 74 Jacob Restall (Team TDU) 75 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:18:49 76 Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing) 0:18:51 77 Bradley Nightingale (Balmoral Cycling Club) 0:19:39 78 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 0:19:57 79 Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) 0:20:07 80 Reuben Donati (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:20:17 81 Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:20:23 82 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:20:38 83 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:20:44 84 Thomas Collier (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 0:20:52 85 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:20:55 86 Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:21:58 87 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 0:22:00 88 Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 0:22:20 89 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 0:22:41 90 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:22:45 91 Michael Knoff (John West Cycling) 0:23:00 92 Nathan Waddell (Balmoral Cycling Club) 0:23:06 93 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:24:21 94 Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos) 0:24:32 95 Owen Gillott (Velocisports) 0:24:35 96 Scott Butler (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:25:22 97 James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:26:20 98 Daniel McCulloch (Campos) 0:26:44 99 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:27:03 100 Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:27:56 101 Brendan Hill (Velocisports) 0:29:25 102 Peter Spencer (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 0:29:35 103 Andrew Crawley (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:30:01 104 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 0:30:08 105 Kieren Lewis (Team TDU) 0:31:48 106 Jake Magee (Parramatta Race Team) 0:36:35 107 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos) 0:39:49 108 Dylan Nankivell (Campos) 0:41:26 109 Nick King (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:43:03 110 Adam Blake (Campos) 0:46:22 111 Taylor Charlton (Campos) 0:56:31 112 Darren Condon (Campos) 0:57:38 113 Damian Mason (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1:01:24 114 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team) 1:06:43 115 Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1:09:45 116 Brendan Cole (SASI) 1:18:27 117 Luke Collyer (Parramatta Race Team) 1:34:02 118 Nathan Hinkley (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 1:39:32

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 16 pts 2 Michael Troy (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 6 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 4 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 4 5 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 6 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 7 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 3 8 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 3 9 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 11 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 12 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 13 Karl Evans (SASI) 2 14 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 15 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 1 16 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 17 Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU) 1 18 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 1 19 Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts) 1 20 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 1 21 Peter Spencer (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 1 22 Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos) 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 29 pts 2 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 10 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 4 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 5 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 6 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 7 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 5 8 Karl Evans (SASI) 4 9 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 4 10 Alastair Loutit (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 11 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 3 12 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 13 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 14 Matthew Marshall (Team TDU) 2 15 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 2 16 Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports) 2 17 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 18 Hayden Brooks (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 19 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 1 20 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 1

Under23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Mundy (SASI) 9:27:20 2 Matthew Marshall (Team TDU) 0:00:09 3 Tom Hamilton (Jayco - VIS) 0:00:25 4 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:00:27 5 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:39 6 Brad Linfield (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:01:20 7 Tom Vessey (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:01:36 8 Luke Parker (Jayco - VIS) 0:02:04 9 Nick Schultz (Velocisports) 0:02:06 10 Nicholas Woods (Team TDU) 0:02:35 11 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:02:39 12 Ryan Thomas (Velocisports) 0:02:40 13 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:54 14 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:03:18 15 Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU) 0:03:34 16 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 17 Brenton Jones (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:03:42 18 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:04:13 19 Theodore Yates (Plan B Racing) 0:04:41 20 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:04:50 21 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:05:04 22 Jordan Kerby (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:05:47 23 Alastair Loutit (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:05:53 24 Alex Morgan (Jayco - VIS) 0:06:13 25 Evan Hull (Jayco - VIS) 0:06:48 26 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:06:49 27 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:06:56 28 Jack Cummings (Jayco - VIS) 0:08:39 29 Jesse Kerrison (Velocisports) 0:10:14 30 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:10:29 31 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:10:37 32 Ed Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:11:17 33 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:12:22 34 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:12:41 35 Luke Ockeby (Budget Forklifts) 0:13:34 36 Mitch Lovelock-Fay (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:13:41 37 Nick Miller (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:14:33 38 Maxime Ruphy (Pensar-Hawk Racing) 0:14:43 39 Liam Dove (Jayco - VIS) 0:14:58 40 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:16:13 41 Ollie Martin (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 0:16:15 42 Ryan Cavanagh (Velocisports) 0:16:48 43 Jared Holmes (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:17:08 44 Jacob Restall (Team TDU) 45 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:17:09 46 Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing) 0:17:11 47 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 0:18:17 48 Jack Beckinsale (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 0:18:43 49 Chad Elliston (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:19:04 50 Fraser Northey (SASI) 0:19:15 51 Sam Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:20:18 52 Ben Fox (Racing Kangaroos) 0:20:40 53 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) 0:21:01 54 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:21:05 55 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:22:41 56 Jack McCulloch (Racing Kangaroos) 0:22:52 57 Owen Gillott (Velocisports) 0:22:55 58 James Rix (Team Torq / Bicycle Superstore) 0:24:40 59 Dylan Newbery (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 0:26:16 60 Brendan Hill (Velocisports) 0:27:45 61 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 0:28:28 62 Kieren Lewis (Team TDU) 0:30:08 63 Adam Blake (Campos) 0:44:42 64 Taylor Charlton (Campos) 0:54:51 65 Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team) 1:05:03 66 Michel Hardy (Hot Cycles New Zealand) 1:08:05 67 Brendan Cole (SASI) 1:16:47 68 Luke Collyer (Parramatta Race Team) 1:32:22 69 Nathan Hinkley (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte Cycling Team) 1:37:52