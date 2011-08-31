Image 1 of 8 The peloton on the back roads of Swan Hill as they make the trip to Lake Boga on stage eight. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 8 Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) shows some battle scars after being invlved in one of the many crashes so far on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 8 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) is another rider who has kissed the bitumen on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 8 The peloton speed into the final kilometres approaching the finish in Lake Boga. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 8 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) lies 48th overall two-and-a-half minutes behind the tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 8 Injured Genesys Wealth Advisers riders Nic Sanderson and Kane Walker lead the peloton on the roads out the back of Swan Hill. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 8 Steele Von Hoff (right) of Genesys Wealth Advisers edges out Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) to win stage eight into Lake Boga. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 8 The stage eight podium (l-r): Ben Kersten (2nd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Philip Grenfell (3rd,Bikebug.com). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) took his third win on stage 8 of the Tour of the Murray River, proving too quick for Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and Phillip Grenfell (BikeBug.com) in the sprint finish at Lake Boga.

Teammate Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the overall lead, however his lead at the top has been shaved considerably, with Von Hoff closing to within 15 seconds of the Tour of Toowoomba winner.

How it unfolded

Stage 8 saw the peloton navigate an 80.7km stage between Swan Hill and Lake Boga. The day began with ten laps of a criterium course before the field hit the open road.

An attack involving Johnnie Walker (V Australia) and Glen O'Shea (SASI) opened the hostilities, however they were brought back before the day's opening sprint prime. Drapac's Stuart Shaw was active throughout the day and managed to get in the day's main break which formed after nearly 40km of racing.

Shaw was joined by Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Glenn O'Shea and two other riders with the quintet building an advantage of more than a minute of the main field. The two major teams to have missed the break, V Australia and Plan B Racing, lead a determined chase for the next 20 kilometres, and again the bunch regrouped.

Adam Phelan won the day's final prime to close the gap to Patrick Shaw in the overall before the bunch wound up for the sprint finish in Lake Boga. Once again it was V Australia and Genesys who were all over the front, but this time Steele Von Hoff managed to come out on top. Von Hoff has now won three of the four open road stages of the Tour of the Murray River.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:48:33 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 4 Nick Walker (V Australia) 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 6 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 7 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 8 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 9 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 10 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 11 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 12 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 13 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 16 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 17 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 18 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 20 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 21 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 23 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 24 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 25 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 26 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 27 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 28 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 29 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 30 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 31 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 32 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 33 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 34 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 35 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 36 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 37 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 38 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 39 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 40 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 41 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 42 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 43 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 44 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 45 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 46 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 47 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 48 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 49 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 50 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 51 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 52 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 53 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 54 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 55 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 56 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 57 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 58 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 59 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 60 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 61 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 62 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 63 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 64 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 65 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 66 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 67 Logan Calder (Plan B) 68 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 69 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 70 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 71 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 72 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 73 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 74 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 75 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 76 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 77 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 78 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 79 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 80 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:00:13 81 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 82 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 83 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 84 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 85 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:17 86 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:26 87 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:00:29 88 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:33 89 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 90 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:49 91 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:54 92 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:18 93 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:03:37 94 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:57

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1

Sprint 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 1

Sprint 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 1

Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 pts

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9:47:29 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:15 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:18 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:39 5 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:50 6 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:53 7 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:58 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:09 9 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:01:10 10 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:01:11 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:12 12 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:13 13 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 14 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:17 15 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:18 16 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:25 17 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:27 18 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:29 19 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:31 20 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:34 21 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:37 22 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:39 23 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:01:41 24 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 25 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:01:42 26 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:01:43 27 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:46 28 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:47 29 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:48 30 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:01:50 31 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:58 32 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:02:02 33 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:07 34 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:08 35 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:09 36 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:14 37 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:22 38 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:28 39 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:29 40 Logan Calder (Plan B) 41 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:30 42 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 43 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:32 44 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:33 45 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:35 46 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:02:37 47 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:39 48 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:44 49 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:46 50 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:03:00 51 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:02 52 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:03:07 53 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 54 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 55 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:13 56 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:17 57 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:24 58 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:26 59 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:31 60 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:03:35 61 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:42 62 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:53 63 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 0:04:02 64 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:04:14 65 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:04:22 66 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:33 67 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:05:48 68 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:56 69 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:06:34 70 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:52 71 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:07:04 72 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:34 73 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:08:02 74 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:11:09 75 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:12:12 76 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:12:45 77 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:13:09 78 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:13:29 79 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:13:32 80 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:57 81 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:03 82 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:15:07 83 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:16:41 84 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:17:13 85 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:17:42 86 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:17:56 87 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:20:23 88 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:20:47 89 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:23 90 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:32:44 91 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:39:07 92 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:45:44 93 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:46:38 94 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:57:18

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 48 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 46 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 44 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 39 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 29 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 23 7 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 18 8 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 9 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 12 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 13 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 14 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 15 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 16 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 17 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 5 18 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 19 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 20 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 4 21 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 22 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 23 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 4 24 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 3 25 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 26 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 27 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 3 28 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 2 29 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 30 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 31 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 1 32 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1 33 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 1 34 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 1 35 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 36 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Criterium Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 32 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 28 3 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 25 4 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 5 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 17 6 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 14 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 9 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 11 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 12 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 7 13 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 6 14 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 5 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 16 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 17 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 18 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 19 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 20 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Climbing Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1

Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 3 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 4 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 5 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 6 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2 7 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 8 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2