Von Hoff takes third stage victory in Lake Boga

Kersten and Grenfell edged as Shaw retains narrow lead

The peloton on the back roads of Swan Hill as they make the trip to Lake Boga on stage eight.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) shows some battle scars after being invlved in one of the many crashes so far on the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) is another rider who has kissed the bitumen on the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton speed into the final kilometres approaching the finish in Lake Boga.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) lies 48th overall two-and-a-half minutes behind the tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Injured Genesys Wealth Advisers riders Nic Sanderson and Kane Walker lead the peloton on the roads out the back of Swan Hill.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Steele Von Hoff (right) of Genesys Wealth Advisers edges out Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) to win stage eight into Lake Boga.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The stage eight podium (l-r): Ben Kersten (2nd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Philip Grenfell (3rd,Bikebug.com).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) took his third win on stage 8 of the Tour of the Murray River, proving too quick for Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and Phillip Grenfell (BikeBug.com) in the sprint finish at Lake Boga.

Teammate Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the overall lead, however his lead at the top has been shaved considerably, with Von Hoff closing to within 15 seconds of the Tour of Toowoomba winner.

How it unfolded

Stage 8 saw the peloton navigate an 80.7km stage between Swan Hill and Lake Boga. The day began with ten laps of a criterium course before the field hit the open road.

An attack involving Johnnie Walker (V Australia) and Glen O'Shea (SASI) opened the hostilities, however they were brought back before the day's opening sprint prime. Drapac's Stuart Shaw was active throughout the day and managed to get in the day's main break which formed after nearly 40km of racing.

Shaw was joined by Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Glenn O'Shea and two other riders with the quintet building an advantage of more than a minute of the main field. The two major teams to have missed the break, V Australia and Plan B Racing, lead a determined chase for the next 20 kilometres, and again the bunch regrouped.

Adam Phelan won the day's final prime to close the gap to Patrick Shaw in the overall before the bunch wound up for the sprint finish in Lake Boga. Once again it was V Australia and Genesys who were all over the front, but this time Steele Von Hoff managed to come out on top. Von Hoff has now won three of the four open road stages of the Tour of the Murray River.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:48:33
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
3Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
4Nick Walker (V Australia)
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
6Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
7Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
8Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
9Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
10George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
11Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
12Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
13Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
14Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
16Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
17Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
18Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
20Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
21Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
23Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
24David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
25Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
26Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
27Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
28Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
29Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
30Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
31Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
32Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
33Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
34Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
35Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
36Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
37Samuel Davis (Plan B)
38Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
39Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
40Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
41Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
42Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
43Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
44Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
45Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
46Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
47Christopher Winn (V Australia)
48Andrew Martin (Plan B)
49Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
50Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
51Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
52Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
53Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
54Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
55Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
56Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
57Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
58Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
59Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
60Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
61Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
62Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
63Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
64Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
65David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
66David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
67Logan Calder (Plan B)
68Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
69Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
70Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
71Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
72Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
73Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
74Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
75Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
76Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
77Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
78Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
79Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
80Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:00:13
81Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
82Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
83Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
84James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
85Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:00:17
86Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:26
87Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:29
88Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:33
89Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
90Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:49
91Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:54
92Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:18
93Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:03:37
94Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:57

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Sprint 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Cameron Peterson (V Australia)1

Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2pts

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9:47:29
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:15
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:18
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:39
5Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:50
6Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:53
7Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:58
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:01:09
9Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:01:10
10Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:01:11
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:12
12Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:13
13Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
14Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:17
15Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:18
16Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:25
17Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:27
18Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:29
19Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:31
20Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:34
21Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:37
22Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:01:39
23Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:01:41
24Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
25Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:01:42
26Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:01:43
27Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:46
28Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:01:47
29Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:48
30Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:01:50
31Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:58
32Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:02:02
33Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:07
34Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:08
35Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:09
36Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:14
37Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:22
38Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:28
39Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:29
40Logan Calder (Plan B)
41Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:30
42Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:32
44Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:02:33
45Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:35
46Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:02:37
47Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:39
48Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:44
49Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:46
50Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:03:00
51Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:02
52Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:03:07
53Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
54Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
55Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:03:13
56Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:17
57Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:24
58Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:26
59Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:31
60David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:03:35
61Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:42
62Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:53
63Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)0:04:02
64Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:04:14
65Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:04:22
66Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:33
67Nick Walker (V Australia)0:05:48
68Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:56
69Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:06:34
70Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:52
71George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:04
72Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:34
73Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:08:02
74Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:11:09
75Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:12:12
76Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:12:45
77Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:13:09
78Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:13:29
79Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:13:32
80Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:13:57
81Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:03
82Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:15:07
83David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:16:41
84Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:17:13
85Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:17:42
86Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:17:56
87Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:20:23
88James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:20:47
89Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:23
90Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:32:44
91Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:39:07
92Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:45:44
93David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:46:38
94Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:57:18

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)48pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)46
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)44
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)39
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)29
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)23
7Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)18
8Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
9Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
12Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
13Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
14Nick Walker (V Australia)6
15Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
16Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
17Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)5
18Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
19Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
20Bradeley Hall (Plan B)4
21Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
22Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
23Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)4
24Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3
25Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
26Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
27Cameron Peterson (V Australia)3
28Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)2
29Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
30Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
31Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1
32Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1
33Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)1
34Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)1
35Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
36Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Criterium Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)32pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)28
3Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)25
4Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
5Michael Freiberg (V Australia)17
6Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)14
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
9Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)10
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
11Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
12Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)7
13Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)6
14Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)5
15Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
16Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
17Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
18Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
19Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
20Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Climbing Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
3Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
4Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
5Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
6George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2
7Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
8Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling29:26:01
2Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:18
3Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:32
4V Australia0:00:46
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:11
6BIKEBUG.COM0:01:46
7Plan B0:01:52
8Team SASI Cycling0:02:05
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:02:59
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:03:10
11Team Budget Forklifts0:03:42
12Suzuki/Trek0:04:10
13Paramatta Race Team0:04:31
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:06:53
15Moira Shire Council Team0:12:05
16John West Cycling Team0:52:00

