Kersten captures second stage victory

Shaw remains in leader's jersey after penultimate stage

This guy's the one: Genesys Wealth Advisers manager, Andrew Christie-Johnston, will be hoping his tour leader Patrick Shaw (right) can hold on to win the race.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
A break of seven riders got away from the peloton early into the 61.5km stage at Red Cliffs.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton make their way around the streets of Red Cliffs.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Genesys Wealth Advisers controlled the race with their tour leader, Patrick Shaw, nestled in sixth wheel.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Anthony Giacoppo leads the Genesys Wealth Advisers train around the streets of Red Cliffs in search of a leading group.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton reeled in the leading group of seven and it would come down to a bunch sprint.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Super K: Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) takes out another stage of the tour in Red Cliffs near Mildura.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Stage winner Ben Kersten (centre) of the Swan Hill Heart of the Murray team sends the champers skyward on the podium in Red Cliffs.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) moved into leadership contention in the Tour of the Murray River after notching his second stage victory of the race at Red Cliffs.

Kersten, 29, defeated the mercurial Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and the improving Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) in the 61.5km road race, to move to within 33 seconds of the tour leader, Ballarat's Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

The scene is set for a thrilling grand finale on Sunday in Mildura when the remaining 89 riders contest the 15th stage, a 66km riverfront kermesse.

Shaw leads his Genesys teammate, Steele Von Hoff, by only 4 seconds after 14 stages over seven days, with Canberra youngster Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) clinging to third place, only 1 second ahead of Kersten.

Kersten, the former top track specialist who raced for the V Australia team in America this year, has joined the Jayco 2XU outfit and is now resigned to riding out the rest of his career on the Australian domestic circuit.

"I'm too old to make it in Europe and I don't want to go back to America," he said. "I'm about to open my own coaching and training clinic in Noosa and I just want to enjoy the rest of my career in Australian races like the Scody Cup events.

"These tours are fun and the standard is high, and especially aggressive."

Kersten also won the 36km criterium in Kerang on Tuesday and is leading the WHK criterium category.

The Mildura kermesse, to be raced over 30 laps of a 2.2km circuit, contains 14 intermediate sprints, each worth six bonus seconds spread between the first 3 riders on a 3-2-1 basis.

"I would need all the luck in the world to win the tour, but I'm not out of it," Kersten said. "Hopefully I can sprint into a place."

While Kersten challenges Phelan for at least the minor placing, Shaw and Von Hoff will fight out an intriguing battle for overall honors. Von Hoff has already won four tour stages.

Full Results
1Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)1:25:21
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)
4Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
7Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
10Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
11Nick Walker (V Australia)
12Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)
14Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
15Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)
17Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
19Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
20Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Christopher Winn (V Australia)
22Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
23Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)
24Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
25Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
26Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
27Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
28Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
30Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)
31Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
32Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
33Samuel Davis (Plan B)
34Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
35Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
36Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
37David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
38Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
39Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
40Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
41Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
42Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
43Logan Calder (Plan B)
44Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
45Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)0:00:13
46Andrew Martin (Plan B)
47Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
48Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
49Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:18
50Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
51Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:00:23
52George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:29
53Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:00:34
54Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:36
55Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
56Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:43
57Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:00:52
58Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:05:41
59Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
60Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:11:22
61Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
62Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:05:41
63Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)
64Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)
65Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:11:22
66James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:05:41
67Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
68Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:55
69Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:22:44
70Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:05:41
71Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
72David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
73Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)
74Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:00
75Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
76Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:47
77Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
78Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:46
79Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:48
80Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:05:41
81Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
82Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:10
83Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)
84Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:12
85Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:05:41
86Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
87Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:05:51
88Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)0:05:41
89Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:11:22
DNFDavid Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)

Sprint 1 - Lap 3
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 5
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
3Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)1

Sprint 3 - Lap 7
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 4 - Lap 9
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
3Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)1

Sprint 5 - Lap 11
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 6 - Lap 13
1Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Most aggressive rider
1Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)2pts

General classification after stage 14
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)16:52:10
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:04
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:32
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:00:33
5Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)0:00:51
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:54
7Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:01:01
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)0:01:11
9Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:34
10Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:42
11Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:44
12Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:52
13Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:53
14Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:54
15Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:02:02
17Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:06
18Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:12
19Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:17
20Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)0:02:19
21Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
22Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:26
23Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:02:34
24Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
25Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:44
26Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:45
27Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:50
28Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:55
29Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:58
30Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:03:05
31Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:03:10
32Logan Calder (Plan B)0:03:12
33Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:18
34Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:20
35Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)0:03:25
36Andrew Martin (Plan B)
37Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:03:30
38Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:03:46
39Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:53
40Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:03:55
41Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:59
42Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:04:10
43Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:14
44Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:17
45Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:04:21
46Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:29
47Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:15
48Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:05:28
49Nick Walker (V Australia)0:06:12
50Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:06:22
51Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:32
52Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:45
53Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:08:46
54Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:08:52
55Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)0:08:59
56George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:09:24
57Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:09:25
58Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:09:41
59Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:09:58
60Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:09:59
61Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)0:10:06
62David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:10:08
63Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:45
64Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:46
65Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:11:29
66Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:14:50
67Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:04
68Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)0:17:18
69David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:17:33
70Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:19:02
71Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:20:22
72Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:21:10
73Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:21:19
74Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:21:47
75Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:24:04
76Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:26:15
77Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:26:40
78James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:27:58
79Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:29:54
80Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:31:56
81Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:37:08
82Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:37:13
83Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)0:37:48
84Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:38:22
85Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:41:53
86Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1:02:11
87Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)1:05:10
88Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)1:06:37
89Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)2:08:09

Sprint classification
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)85pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)71
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)56
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)53
5Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)42
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)41
7Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)25
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)22
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)22
10Cameron Peterson (V Australia)22
11Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)21
12Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)18
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
14Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
15Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)11
16Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
17Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)10
18Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)10
19Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)8
20Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
21Bradeley Hall (Plan B)7
22Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)7
23Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)7
24Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
25Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)6
26Nick Walker (V Australia)6
27Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)5
28Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
29Logan Calder (Plan B)5
30Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)5
31Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)5
32Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
33Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
34Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
35Hayden Brooks (V Australia)3
36George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)3
37Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
38Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)3
39Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
40Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)2
41Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)2
42Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2
43Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)2
44Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)2
45Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
46Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)2
47Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
48Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)1
49Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)1
50Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
51Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)1
52Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)1
53Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Criterium classification
1Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)56pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)55
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)44
4Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)26
5Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)23
6Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
9Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
10Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
11Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)12
12Nick Walker (V Australia)12
13Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)10
14Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
15Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)7
16Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)6
17Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)6
18Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
19Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
20Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2
21Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
22Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
23Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)1

Hill climb classification
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)13pts
2George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)6
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
4Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)3
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
6Bradeley Hall (Plan B)3
7Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
8Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
9Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
10Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
11Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)1
12Nick Walker (V Australia)1
13Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
14Samuel Davis (Plan B)1
15Logan Calder (Plan B)1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Cameron Peterson (V Australia)4pts
2George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)4
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
4Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
5Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
7Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
8Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
9Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
10Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
11Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2

Young rider classification
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)16:52:42
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:22
3Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)0:00:39
4Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:02
5Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:21
6Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:47
7Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:54
8Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:12
9Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:13
10Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:18

Teams classification
1Drapac Professional Cycling50:41:29
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:39
3V Australia
4Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:47
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:17
6Bikebug.com0:01:53
7Plan B0:02:27
8Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:03:28
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:03:42
10Team SASI Cycling0:04:20
11Team Budget Forklifts0:04:25
12Suzuki/Trek0:05:33
13Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:15:23
14Paramatta Race Team0:17:48
15Moira Shire Council Team0:38:54
16John West Cycling Team1:30:44

