Image 1 of 8 This guy's the one: Genesys Wealth Advisers manager, Andrew Christie-Johnston, will be hoping his tour leader Patrick Shaw (right) can hold on to win the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 8 A break of seven riders got away from the peloton early into the 61.5km stage at Red Cliffs. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 8 The peloton make their way around the streets of Red Cliffs. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 8 Genesys Wealth Advisers controlled the race with their tour leader, Patrick Shaw, nestled in sixth wheel. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 8 Anthony Giacoppo leads the Genesys Wealth Advisers train around the streets of Red Cliffs in search of a leading group. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 8 The peloton reeled in the leading group of seven and it would come down to a bunch sprint. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 8 Super K: Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) takes out another stage of the tour in Red Cliffs near Mildura. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 8 Stage winner Ben Kersten (centre) of the Swan Hill Heart of the Murray team sends the champers skyward on the podium in Red Cliffs. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) moved into leadership contention in the Tour of the Murray River after notching his second stage victory of the race at Red Cliffs.

Kersten, 29, defeated the mercurial Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and the improving Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) in the 61.5km road race, to move to within 33 seconds of the tour leader, Ballarat's Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

The scene is set for a thrilling grand finale on Sunday in Mildura when the remaining 89 riders contest the 15th stage, a 66km riverfront kermesse.

Shaw leads his Genesys teammate, Steele Von Hoff, by only 4 seconds after 14 stages over seven days, with Canberra youngster Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) clinging to third place, only 1 second ahead of Kersten.

Kersten, the former top track specialist who raced for the V Australia team in America this year, has joined the Jayco 2XU outfit and is now resigned to riding out the rest of his career on the Australian domestic circuit.

"I'm too old to make it in Europe and I don't want to go back to America," he said. "I'm about to open my own coaching and training clinic in Noosa and I just want to enjoy the rest of my career in Australian races like the Scody Cup events.

"These tours are fun and the standard is high, and especially aggressive."

Kersten also won the 36km criterium in Kerang on Tuesday and is leading the WHK criterium category.

The Mildura kermesse, to be raced over 30 laps of a 2.2km circuit, contains 14 intermediate sprints, each worth six bonus seconds spread between the first 3 riders on a 3-2-1 basis.

"I would need all the luck in the world to win the tour, but I'm not out of it," Kersten said. "Hopefully I can sprint into a place."

While Kersten challenges Phelan for at least the minor placing, Shaw and Von Hoff will fight out an intriguing battle for overall honors. Von Hoff has already won four tour stages.

Full Results 1 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 1:25:21 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 4 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 7 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 10 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 11 Nick Walker (V Australia) 12 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 15 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 17 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 19 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 20 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 22 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 23 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 24 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 25 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 26 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 27 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 28 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 30 Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 31 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 32 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 33 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 34 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 35 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 36 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 37 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 38 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 39 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 40 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 41 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 42 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 43 Logan Calder (Plan B) 44 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 45 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 0:00:13 46 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 47 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 48 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 49 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:00:18 50 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 51 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:00:23 52 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:29 53 Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:00:34 54 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:36 55 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 56 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:43 57 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:00:52 58 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:05:41 59 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 60 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:11:22 61 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 62 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:05:41 63 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 64 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 65 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:11:22 66 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:05:41 67 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 68 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:55 69 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:22:44 70 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:05:41 71 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 72 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 73 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 74 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:00 75 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 76 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:47 77 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 78 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:46 79 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:48 80 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:05:41 81 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 82 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:10 83 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 84 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:12 85 Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:05:41 86 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 87 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:05:51 88 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 0:05:41 89 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:11:22 DNF David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)

Sprint 1 - Lap 3 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 5 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 3 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 7 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 4 - Lap 9 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 3 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 1

Sprint 5 - Lap 11 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 6 - Lap 13 1 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 pts

General classification after stage 14 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16:52:10 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:04 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:32 4 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:00:33 5 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 0:00:51 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:54 7 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:01:01 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 0:01:11 9 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:34 10 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:42 11 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:44 12 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:52 13 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:53 14 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:54 15 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:02:02 17 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:06 18 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:12 19 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:17 20 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 0:02:19 21 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 22 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:26 23 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:02:34 24 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 25 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:44 26 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:45 27 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:50 28 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:55 29 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:58 30 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:03:05 31 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:03:10 32 Logan Calder (Plan B) 0:03:12 33 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:18 34 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:20 35 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 0:03:25 36 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 37 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:03:30 38 Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:03:46 39 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:53 40 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:03:55 41 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:59 42 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:04:10 43 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:14 44 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:17 45 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:04:21 46 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:29 47 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:15 48 Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:05:28 49 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:06:12 50 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:06:22 51 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:32 52 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:45 53 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:08:46 54 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:08:52 55 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 0:08:59 56 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:09:24 57 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:09:25 58 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:09:41 59 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:09:58 60 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:09:59 61 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 0:10:06 62 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:10:08 63 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:45 64 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:46 65 Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:11:29 66 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:14:50 67 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:04 68 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 0:17:18 69 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:17:33 70 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:19:02 71 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:20:22 72 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:21:10 73 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:21:19 74 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:21:47 75 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:24:04 76 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:26:15 77 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:26:40 78 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:27:58 79 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:29:54 80 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:31:56 81 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:37:08 82 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:37:13 83 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 0:37:48 84 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:38:22 85 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:41:53 86 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 1:02:11 87 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 1:05:10 88 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 1:06:37 89 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 2:08:09

Sprint classification 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 85 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 71 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 56 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 53 5 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 42 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 41 7 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 22 9 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 22 10 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 22 11 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 21 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 14 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 15 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 11 16 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 17 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 10 18 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 19 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 8 20 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 21 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 7 22 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 7 23 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 24 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 25 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 6 26 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 27 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 5 28 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 29 Logan Calder (Plan B) 5 30 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 5 31 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 5 32 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 33 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 34 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 35 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 3 36 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 3 37 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 38 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 3 39 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 40 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 2 41 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 2 42 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 2 43 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 2 44 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 2 45 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 46 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 2 47 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 48 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 49 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 1 50 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 51 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 1 52 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 1 53 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Criterium classification 1 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 56 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 55 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 44 4 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 26 5 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 23 6 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 9 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 10 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 11 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 12 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 12 13 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 10 14 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 15 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 7 16 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 6 17 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 6 18 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 19 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 20 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2 21 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 22 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 23 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1

Hill climb classification 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 13 pts 2 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 6 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 4 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 3 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 6 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 3 7 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 8 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 9 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 10 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 11 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 1 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1 13 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 14 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1 15 Logan Calder (Plan B) 1

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 4 pts 2 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 4 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 4 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 5 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 7 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 8 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 9 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 10 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 11 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2

Young rider classification 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16:52:42 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:22 3 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 0:00:39 4 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:02 5 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:21 6 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:47 7 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:54 8 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:12 9 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:13 10 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:18