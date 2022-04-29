Tour of the Gila: Simpson wins stage 3 TT as Dal-Cin takes over GC lead
By Jackie Tyson published
Project Echelon Racing secure three of four top spots in Tyrone
George Simpson (Project Echelon Racing) cut through the wind and dominated the men’s Tyrone Time Trial on stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila. His unofficial time of 33:23 was seven seconds faster than Matteo Dal-Cin (Toronto Hustle), who finished second.
Project Echelon’s Tyler Stites and Stephen Vogel both finished under 34 minutes in third and fourth, respectively.
Dal-Cin was the third to last rider to finish the stage and gained the 10-plus seconds he needed to overtake Torbjørn Røed (Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind) for the GC lead. Stites should have enough time to move into second overall.
Friday’s 26-kilometre (16.15-mile) race against the clock, or rather against the wind, was held on wide roads in the town of Tyrone, south of Silver City, with 304 metres (1,000 feet) of elevation gain. The out-and-back course began with an 8km climb, which provided a descent to the finish into a strong wind. Mild temperatures and sunny skies were secondary concerns to the steady breeze from the north-west of about 31 kph (15-20 mph).
With the first third of the field completing the course, the hot seat was filled by Nicholas Côté (Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind) with a time of 36:50.
Stephen Vogel (Project Echelon Racing) put in a huge effort and was the first rider to go under 34 minutes to take the lead. That lasted until his teammate George Simpson took over with the fastest time at that point of 33:23. The Project Echelon duo held the top spots as a procession of riders crossed the finish line, with Samuel Gillety (Landis Trek) taking over third place in 34:04 as eight riders were yet to complete their rides.
Then Tyler Stites posted 33:45 to bump Vogel to third, giving Project Echelon Racing a stronghold on the podium with six riders to go.
Matteo Dal-Cin (Toronto Hustle) broke up the party when he finished 15 seconds faster than Stites to take over second place.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of the Gila: Simpson wins stage 3 TT as Dal-Cin takes over GC leadProject Echelon Racing secure three of four top spots in Tyrone
-
Tour de Romandie: Bevin wins stage 3 ahead of HayterNo change in GC with Rohan Dennis in lead
-
Ineos Grenadiers confirm Carapaz as leader in full Giro d’Italia lineupPowerful roster includes Porte but no Geoghegan Hart or Pidcock
-
Ineos have 'no plans' for Egan Bernal's return to racing'There’s just no point in even putting a date out there' says Ellingworth