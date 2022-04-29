Tour of the Gila: Simpson wins stage 3 TT as Dal-Cin takes over GC lead

George Simpson (Project Echelon Racing) cut through the wind and dominated the men’s Tyrone Time Trial on stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila. His unofficial time of 33:23 was seven seconds faster than Matteo Dal-Cin (Toronto Hustle), who finished second.

Project Echelon’s Tyler Stites and Stephen Vogel both finished under 34 minutes in third and fourth, respectively.

Dal-Cin was the third to last rider to finish the stage and gained the 10-plus seconds he needed to overtake Torbjørn Røed (Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind) for the GC lead. Stites should have enough time to move into second overall.

Friday’s 26-kilometre (16.15-mile) race against the clock, or rather against the wind, was held on wide roads in the town of Tyrone, south of Silver City, with 304 metres (1,000 feet) of elevation gain. The out-and-back course began with an 8km climb, which provided a descent to the finish into a strong wind. Mild temperatures and sunny skies were secondary concerns to the steady breeze from the north-west of about 31 kph (15-20 mph).

With the first third of the field completing the course, the hot seat was filled by Nicholas Côté (Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind) with a time of 36:50.

Stephen Vogel (Project Echelon Racing) put in a huge effort and was the first rider to go under 34 minutes to take the lead. That lasted until his teammate George Simpson took over with the fastest time at that point of 33:23. The Project Echelon duo held the top spots as a procession of riders crossed the finish line, with Samuel Gillety (Landis Trek) taking over third place in 34:04 as eight riders were yet to complete their rides.

Then Tyler Stites posted 33:45 to bump Vogel to third, giving Project Echelon Racing a stronghold on the podium with six riders to go.

Matteo Dal-Cin (Toronto Hustle) broke up the party when he finished 15 seconds faster than Stites to take over second place.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling