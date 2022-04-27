Tour of the Gila: Doebel-Hickok wins stage 1 atop Mogollon
By Cyclingnews published
EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider takes first leader's jersey
Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won the opening stage atop the iconic Mogollon ascent at the Tour of the Gila. Doebel-Hickok was the first to reach the summit of the 10km climb ahead of Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M Cycling) and Austin Killips (Amy D Foundation).
Doebel-Hickok will wear the event's leader's jersey into the second stage on Thursday, a 120km race at Fort Bayard.
