Tour of the Gila: Doebel-Hickok wins stage 3 time trial

Taking her third podium in as many days, Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won the women’s individual time trial on stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila. Her unofficial time of 39:34 gave her a two-second margin over runner-up Maddie Ward (Instafund Racing).

They were the only two riders to break the 40-minute barrier, as Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M Cycling) took third with a time of 40:09.

There was no change in the top positions in the GC, as race leader Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Rise) finished with enough time to hold a margin over Doebel-Hickok. The final rider on the course, De Crescenzo had a flat tyre at the turn-around spot on the course which cost her valuable time, and she finished in an unofficial time of 41:52 in 12th place on the stage.

