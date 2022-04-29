Tour of the Gila: Doebel-Hickok wins stage 3 time trial
By Cyclingnews published
Maddie Ward narrowly misses victory by two seconds
Taking her third podium in as many days, Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won the women’s individual time trial on stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila. Her unofficial time of 39:34 gave her a two-second margin over runner-up Maddie Ward (Instafund Racing).
They were the only two riders to break the 40-minute barrier, as Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M Cycling) took third with a time of 40:09.
There was no change in the top positions in the GC, as race leader Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Rise) finished with enough time to hold a margin over Doebel-Hickok. The final rider on the course, De Crescenzo had a flat tyre at the turn-around spot on the course which cost her valuable time, and she finished in an unofficial time of 41:52 in 12th place on the stage.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of the Gila: Doebel-Hickok wins stage 3 time trialMaddie Ward narrowly misses victory by two seconds
-
Peter Sagan back to training after season mired by illnessTotalEnergies rider heading to Utah for training camp
-
Tour of the Gila: Simpson wins stage 3 TT as Dal-Cin takes over GC leadProject Echelon Racing secure three of four top spots in Tyrone
-
Tour de Romandie: Bevin wins stage 3 ahead of HayterNo change in GC with Rohan Dennis in lead