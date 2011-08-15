Bissinger wins Szeklerland
German narrowly holds out Tamouridis who finishes two seconds back
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3:12:23
|2
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:14
|3
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|4
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|5
|Stefan Histrov (Bul)
|6
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:17
|7
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:59
|8
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|0:01:01
|9
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|10
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|12
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) KTM-Murcia
|13
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia
|14
|Tamas Pinter (Hun)
|15
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
|16
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|17
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|18
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia
|19
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|20
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|21
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|22
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|23
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|24
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|25
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|26
|Martin Grashev (Bul)
|27
|Bogdan Coman (Rom)
|28
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|29
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|30
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungary
|31
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|32
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungary
|33
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|34
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|35
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|36
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|37
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|38
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun)
|39
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Slovakia
|40
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|41
|Spas Gyurov (Bul)
|42
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:03:01
|43
|Péter Palotai (Hun) Hungary
|0:03:36
|44
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:05:59
|45
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:08:42
|46
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|47
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:09:54
|48
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|49
|Ádám Werderits (Hun) Hungary
|0:10:54
|50
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|0:15:54
|51
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:14:54
|52
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:18:54
|53
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|54
|Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia
|55
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)
|56
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom)
|57
|Csaba Pályi (Hun)
|58
|Philipp Grömer (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|59
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:21:54
|60
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:23:54
|DNF
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|DNF
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|DNF
|Yordan Drumev (Bul)
|DNF
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|DNF
|David Puskas (Hun) Hungary
|DNF
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
|DNF
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) KTM-Murcia
|12:16:46
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:02
|3
|Martin Grashev (Bul)
|0:00:24
|4
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:40
|6
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
|0:01:02
|8
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:53
|9
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|10
|Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|11
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|12
|Stefan Histrov (Bul)
|0:03:04
|13
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|14
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:03:35
|15
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:05:19
|16
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|17
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia
|0:08:41
|18
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:09:54
|19
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|20
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:12:33
|21
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:12:42
|22
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|23
|Spas Gyurov (Bul)
|0:14:25
|24
|Tamas Pinter (Hun)
|0:14:29
|25
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:15:52
|26
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:16:19
|27
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:16:33
|28
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:17:30
|29
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungary
|0:18:09
|30
|Bogdan Coman (Rom)
|0:18:49
|31
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:19:55
|32
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:20:44
|33
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungary
|0:21:05
|34
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:24:43
|35
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:24:53
|36
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:25:51
|37
|Péter Palotai (Hun) Hungary
|0:26:01
|38
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:26:20
|39
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:28:10
|40
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:28:22
|41
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:28:25
|42
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:28:57
|43
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)
|0:30:41
|44
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|0:31:02
|45
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun)
|0:31:08
|46
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Slovakia
|0:32:11
|47
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:34:39
|48
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:35:47
|49
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:36:20
|50
|Ádám Werderits (Hun) Hungary
|0:36:41
|51
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|0:38:31
|52
|Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia
|0:40:29
|53
|Philipp Grömer (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:44:45
|54
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:50:20
|55
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:52:11
|56
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:53:04
|57
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom)
|0:53:35
|58
|Csaba Pályi (Hun)
|0:54:22
