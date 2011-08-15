Trending

Bissinger wins Szeklerland

German narrowly holds out Tamouridis who finishes two seconds back

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team3:12:23
2Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:00:14
3Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
4Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
5Stefan Histrov (Bul)
6Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:17
7Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:59
8Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary0:01:01
9Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
10Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
11Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
12Florian Bissinger (Ger) KTM-Murcia
13Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia
14Tamas Pinter (Hun)
15Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
16Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
17Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
18Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia
19Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
20Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
21Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
22Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
23Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
24Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
25Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
26Martin Grashev (Bul)
27Bogdan Coman (Rom)
28Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
29Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
30Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungary
31Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
32Peter Simon (Hun) Hungary
33Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
34Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
35Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
36Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
37Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
38Zoltan Vigh (Hun)
39Michal Kolár (Svk) Slovakia
40Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
41Spas Gyurov (Bul)
42Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgaria0:03:01
43Péter Palotai (Hun) Hungary0:03:36
44Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:05:59
45Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:08:42
46Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:08:54
47Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:09:54
48Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
49Ádám Werderits (Hun) Hungary0:10:54
50Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:15:54
51Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:14:54
52Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:18:54
53Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
54Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia
55Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)
56Zoltan Sipos (Rom)
57Csaba Pályi (Hun)
58Philipp Grömer (Aut) KTM-Murcia
59Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:21:54
60Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:23:54
DNFYuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
DNFArtem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
DNFYordan Drumev (Bul)
DNFLukas Ranacher (Aut) KTM-Murcia
DNFDavid Puskas (Hun) Hungary
DNFIvan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
DNFJovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Bissinger (Ger) KTM-Murcia12:16:46
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:02
3Martin Grashev (Bul)0:00:24
4Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:38
5Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:40
6Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:52
7Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia0:01:02
8Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:53
9Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
10Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:17
11Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
12Stefan Histrov (Bul)0:03:04
13Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:31
14Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:03:35
15Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:05:19
16Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:20
17Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia0:08:41
18Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:09:54
19Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:41
20Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:12:33
21Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:12:42
22Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team0:14:05
23Spas Gyurov (Bul)0:14:25
24Tamas Pinter (Hun)0:14:29
25Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria0:15:52
26Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:16:19
27Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:16:33
28Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:17:30
29Peter Simon (Hun) Hungary0:18:09
30Bogdan Coman (Rom)0:18:49
31Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgaria0:19:55
32Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:20:44
33Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungary0:21:05
34Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:24:43
35Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:24:53
36Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:25:51
37Péter Palotai (Hun) Hungary0:26:01
38Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:26:20
39Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia0:28:10
40Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:28:22
41Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:28:25
42Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:28:57
43Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)0:30:41
44Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary0:31:02
45Zoltan Vigh (Hun)0:31:08
46Michal Kolár (Svk) Slovakia0:32:11
47Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:34:39
48Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:35:47
49Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria0:36:20
50Ádám Werderits (Hun) Hungary0:36:41
51Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:38:31
52Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia0:40:29
53Philipp Grömer (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:44:45
54Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:50:20
55Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:52:11
56Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:53:04
57Zoltan Sipos (Rom)0:53:35
58Csaba Pályi (Hun)0:54:22

