Tour of Slovenia: Aberasturi wins stage 3

Pogacar retains overall lead after leading out Trentin for sprint finish

Stage 3: Brežice - Krško

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:50:26
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
5Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
6James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
7Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
9Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
10Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech

General Classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10:56:03
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 00:01:15
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:26
4Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 00:01:33
5James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 00:01:36
6Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
7Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:41

