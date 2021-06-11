Tour of Slovenia: Aberasturi wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Pogacar retains overall lead after leading out Trentin for sprint finish
Stage 3: Brežice - Krško
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|03:50:26
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
|6
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|7
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10:56:03
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|00:01:15
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:26
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:33
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|00:01:36
|6
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|7
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:41
