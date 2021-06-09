Tour of Slovenia: Bauhaus wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Bahrain Victorious rider edges Aberasturi at line
Stage 1: Ptuj - Ptuj
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|3:33:45
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|5
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|8
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB Sungod
|9
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|10
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Slovenia: Bauhaus wins stage 1Bahrain Victorious rider edges Aberasturi at line
-
Baloise Belgium Tour: Ghys beats Evenepoel to win stage 1Sport Vlaanderen youngster wins three-man sprint, with Marchand third
-
Wout van Aert ordered to pay Nuyens €662,000 for breach of contractAppeal court overturns original decision but deems Nuyens' compensation demands too high
-
Tour de Suisse stage 4 – Live coverageCan van der Poel win three stages in a row?
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.