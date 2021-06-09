Trending

Tour of Slovenia: Bauhaus wins stage 1

By

Bahrain Victorious rider edges Aberasturi at line

Stage 1: Ptuj - Ptuj

Tour de Hongrie 2021 - 42nd Edition - 1st stage Siofok - Kaposvar 177 km - 12/05/2021 - Phil Bauhaus (GER - Bahrain Victorious) - Jakub Mareczko (ITA - Vini Zabu' Brado KTM) - Jordi Meeus (BEL - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Igor StancÃ­k/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 3:33:45
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
4Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
7Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
8Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB Sungod
9Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
10Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

