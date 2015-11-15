Trending

Nsengimana wins prologue at Tour of Rwanda

Team Rwanda Karisimbi rider takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 2

Jean-Bosco Nsengimana is the first leader of the 2015 Tour of Rwanda

Jean-Bosco Nsengimana is the first leader of the 2015 Tour of Rwanda
(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)
Image 2 of 2

Nsengimana wins Tour of Rwanda prologue

Nsengimana wins Tour of Rwanda prologue
(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:52
2Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:03
3Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:10
4Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpes
5Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Muhabura0:00:12
6Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera
7Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
8Willie Smit (RSA) South Africa National Team0:00:13
9Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera0:00:16
10Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:52
2Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:03
3Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:10
4Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpes
5Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Muhabura0:00:12
6Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera
7Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
8Willie Smit (RSA) South Africa National Team0:00:13
9Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera0:00:16
10Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team

Latest on Cyclingnews