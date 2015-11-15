Nsengimana wins prologue at Tour of Rwanda
Team Rwanda Karisimbi rider takes first leader's jersey
Prologue: Kigali - Kigali (ITT)
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:03:52
|2
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:03
|3
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:10
|4
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpes
|5
|Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Muhabura
|0:00:12
|6
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera
|7
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|8
|Willie Smit (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera
|0:00:16
|10
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
