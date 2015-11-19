Trending

Debesay wins stage 4 in Rwanda

Nsengimana continues overall lead

The Rwandan countryside during stage 4

(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)
The fans cheer from the side of the road

(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)
The riders cut through the mountains

(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid4:21:06
2Hendrik Kruger (RSA) South Africa National Team
3Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Suisse Meubles Descartes
4Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
5Julien Liponne (Fra) Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpes
6Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
7Meron Amanuel (Eri) Bike Aid
8Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpes
9Willie Smit (RSA) South Africa National Team
10Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi12:57:27
2Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera0:01:07
3Julien Liponne (Fra) Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpes0:01:13
4Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:01:14
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:19
6Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Suisse Meubles Descartes0:01:23
7Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi
8Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:01:25
9Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Muhabura0:01:29
10Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Team Rwanda Muhabura0:01:44

 

