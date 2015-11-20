Trending

Tour of Rwanda:Teshome jumps peloton to win stage 5

Nsengimana maintains race lead

A landscape from Tour of Rwanda 2012

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meron Teshome (Eri) Eritrea3:44:24
2Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:02
3Willie Smit (RSA) South Africa
4Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Suisse Meubles Descartes
5Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie Rhône-Alpes
6Afewerki Kahsay (Eth) Ethiopia
7Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Rwanda Muhabura
8Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
9Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
10Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi16:41:53
2Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akegera0:01:07
3Julien Liponne (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie Rhône-Alpes0:01:13
4Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:01:14
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:19
6Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Suisse Meubles Descartes0:01:23
7Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea0:01:25
8Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Rwanda Muhabura0:00:29
9Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Muhabura0:01:33
10Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera0:02:15

