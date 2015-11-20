Tour of Rwanda:Teshome jumps peloton to win stage 5
Nsengimana maintains race lead
Stage 5: Muhanga - Rubavu
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Eritrea
|3:44:24
|2
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:02
|3
|Willie Smit (RSA) South Africa
|4
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Suisse Meubles Descartes
|5
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie Rhône-Alpes
|6
|Afewerki Kahsay (Eth) Ethiopia
|7
|Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Rwanda Muhabura
|8
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
|9
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
|10
|Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi
|16:41:53
|2
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akegera
|0:01:07
|3
|Julien Liponne (Fra) Team Haute-Savoie Rhône-Alpes
|0:01:13
|4
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:01:14
|5
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Team Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:19
|6
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Suisse Meubles Descartes
|0:01:23
|7
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:25
|8
|Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Rwanda Muhabura
|0:00:29
|9
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Muhabura
|0:01:33
|10
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Akagera
|0:02:15
