Trending

Metlushenko wins rain soaked stage five in Bird Island

Rogina remains in yellow

Image 1 of 21

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) preparing himself for a wet day in the saddle.

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) preparing himself for a wet day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 21

The final sprint was a close one.

The final sprint was a close one.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 21

Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) just nudges Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) for the win.

Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) just nudges Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) for the win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 21

Jelly Belly manager Danny Van Haute attaches his team's sticker to the sprinter's jersey.

Jelly Belly manager Danny Van Haute attaches his team's sticker to the sprinter's jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 21

Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) celebrates his stage win.

Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) celebrates his stage win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 21

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) salutes the crowd after receiving the Asian jersey.

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) salutes the crowd after receiving the Asian jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 21

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) also retained the KOM jersey.

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) also retained the KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 21

Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) spreads his wings in Bird Island.

Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) spreads his wings in Bird Island.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 21

Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) lets loose on the podium.

Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) lets loose on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 21

The peloton rides under Tibetan prayer flags.

The peloton rides under Tibetan prayer flags.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 21

Hossein Aliedeh (Tabriz) leads the charge for KOM points.

Hossein Aliedeh (Tabriz) leads the charge for KOM points.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 21

Stage 5 was generally flat in gradient.

Stage 5 was generally flat in gradient.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 21

The rain didn't stop the locals from coming out to see the start.

The rain didn't stop the locals from coming out to see the start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 21

The peloton rolls past some canola fields.

The peloton rolls past some canola fields.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 21

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) is probably the strongest rider to challenge Rogina on overall GC.

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) is probably the strongest rider to challenge Rogina on overall GC.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 21

Loborika kept the pace nice and easy early on.

Loborika kept the pace nice and easy early on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 21

Half way through the race, the rain started to pelt down.

Half way through the race, the rain started to pelt down.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 21

The peloton on a dismal day.

The peloton on a dismal day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 21

With 40km to go Loborika were still controlling the pace.

With 40km to go Loborika were still controlling the pace.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 21

The peloton rides along the shore of Qinghai Lake.

The peloton rides along the shore of Qinghai Lake.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 21

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) still holds the yellow jersey.

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) still holds the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Qinghai Lake showed one of her many moods today. After a beautiful picture postcard stage the day before, heavy rain and a drop in temperature made conditions miserable for the peloton.

In the race, Ukraine fast-man Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita-Conad) edged out Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team) and Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan National Team).

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) remains in the yellow jersey after finishing comfortably in the peloton. He holds a 41 second lead over American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) with a further three seconds back to Irishman David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team).

122 riders left Qinghai Lake in terrible conditions, passing loyal locals scattered along the way, huddled beneath umbrellas, and whatever they could hold to keep dry. The rain was still belting down when the field filed its way through the township of Heimahe or “Black Horse River” in Chinese, after seventy kilometres. The race leader Radosalv Rogina had his charges from Loborika controlling the peloton and any attempts at a break were quickly extinguished.

Just after the KOM at the 101.9 kilometre mark the field split into two bunches when the sprinters jostled to the front. Iranian Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) took the points at the KOM before the speed lifted on the run into Bird Island.

With no more than a couple of inches in the finish it was Metlushenko (33) who grabbed the win; Shpilevskiy again unlucky to miss out on a stage victory. The conditions don’t seem to worry the powerhouse sprinter from the Ukraine. “He likes the cold, so he doesn’t really mind” explained his Amore & Vita-Conad team manager Roberto Gaggioli. “He is used to this kind of weather; he races a lot in Belgium so this is a normal day in Belgium.”

“He is in really good shape now, he is getting stronger and stronger and offcourse the moral, the team is really behind him”, he said. “If we can get to the sprint we know we have a ninety percent chance for a win,” explained Gaggioli.

Although he was born in the Ukraine, he now calls Italy home. “You can say he is Italian,” laughed Gaggioli.

The tour continues tomorrow leaving Bird Island for Xihaizhen, a place where China first tested the atomic bomb. It could be a finish once again for the explosive sprinters of the peloton.

Full Results
1Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad2:52:36
2Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
5Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
6Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
7Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
8Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
9David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
11Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
12Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
13Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
14Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
15Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
16Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
17Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
18Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
19Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
20Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
21Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
22Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
23Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
24Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
25Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
26Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:00:08
27Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:22
28Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:00:33
29Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:00:49
30Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
31Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
32Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
33Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
34William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
35Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
36Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
37Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
38Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
39Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
40Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
41Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
42James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:00:53
43Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
44Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:00:55
45Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:01:01
46Bo Liu (Chn) China0:01:02
47King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
48Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
49Shijie Yu (Chn) China
50Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
51Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:04
52Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
53Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
54Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
55Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
56Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
57Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
59Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
60Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
61Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
62Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
63Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
64Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
65Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
66Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
67Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
68Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
69Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
70Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
71Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
72Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
73Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
74Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
75Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
76Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
77Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
78Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
79Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
80Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
81Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
82Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
83Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
84Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
85Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
86Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
87Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
88Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
89Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
90Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
91Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
92Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
93Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
94Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
95Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika0:01:12
96Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
97Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
98Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
99Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
100Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
101Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:21
102Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:23
103Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia0:01:25
104Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:30
105Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:01:48
106Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:01:58
107Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:02:19
108Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:41
109King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
110Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
111Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:46
112Yue Tu (Chn) China
113Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
114Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
115Peng Liu (Chn) China
116Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
117Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
118Gang Xu (Chn) China
119Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
120Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:16:43
DNFThomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFYoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine

General classification after stage 5
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika16:04:39
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:00:41
3David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:44
4Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia0:00:45
5Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:48
6Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:50
7Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:01:08
8Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:09
9Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika0:01:10
10Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:01:38
11Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:46
12Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:02:13
13Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:36
14Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia0:04:42
15Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:04:46
16Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:50
17Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:06:04
18Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia0:06:15
19Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:07:22
20Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:07:31
21Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:07:45
22Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:08:02
23Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:53
24Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:09:15
25Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:09:21
26Pengda Jiao (Chn) China0:09:25
27Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:09:39
28Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:10:38
29Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:11:25
30Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:11:27
31Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia0:12:26
32Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:04
33Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:17:46
34Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia0:19:25
35Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia0:20:04
36Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:20:23
37Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika0:20:49
38Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:21:26
39Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:26:28
40Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:26:38
41Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia0:26:55
42Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:27:04
43William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
44Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
45Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:27:26
46Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:28:25
47Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:28:32
48Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:28:34
49Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:28:50
50Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika0:29:20
51Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:29:56
52Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:30:18
53Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:30:24
54Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:32:27
55Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri0:33:48
56Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:34:29
57Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
58Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:35:31
59Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:36:24
60Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:37:28
61Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:38:05
62Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:38:17
63Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:38:20
64Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:38:21
65Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika0:38:30
66Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:38:39
67Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:39:08
68King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:39:13
69Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:39:14
70Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:39:18
71Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:40:02
72Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong0:40:18
73Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:41:12
74Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia0:41:59
75Peng Liu (Chn) China0:42:57
76Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:43:06
77Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:43:38
78Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia0:44:23
79Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:44:41
80Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:44:43
81Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:44:46
82Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika0:45:01
83Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:45:20
84Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia0:45:47
85Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:46:07
86Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:46:22
87Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team0:47:20
88Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:48:25
89Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:49:42
90Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:49:54
91Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:50:36
92Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:51:11
93Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:51:32
94Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:51:38
95Shijie Yu (Chn) China0:51:53
96Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:52:01
97Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:53:08
98Gang Xu (Chn) China0:54:34
99Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:55:21
100Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:55:53
101Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:56:06
102Yue Tu (Chn) China0:57:33
103Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:57:35
104Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:57:49
105Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:58:49
106Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
107Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano1:03:43
108Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:05:07
109Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:05:33
110Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri1:06:41
111Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:06:43
112Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:08:16
113Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:08:46
114Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine1:08:47
115Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine1:09:28
116Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:09:41
117King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1:13:38
118Bo Liu (Chn) China1:16:50
119Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 11:18:52
120James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:34:12

Latest on Cyclingnews