Metlushenko wins rain soaked stage five in Bird Island
Rogina remains in yellow
Qinghai Lake showed one of her many moods today. After a beautiful picture postcard stage the day before, heavy rain and a drop in temperature made conditions miserable for the peloton.
In the race, Ukraine fast-man Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita-Conad) edged out Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team) and Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan National Team).
Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) remains in the yellow jersey after finishing comfortably in the peloton. He holds a 41 second lead over American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) with a further three seconds back to Irishman David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team).
122 riders left Qinghai Lake in terrible conditions, passing loyal locals scattered along the way, huddled beneath umbrellas, and whatever they could hold to keep dry. The rain was still belting down when the field filed its way through the township of Heimahe or “Black Horse River” in Chinese, after seventy kilometres. The race leader Radosalv Rogina had his charges from Loborika controlling the peloton and any attempts at a break were quickly extinguished.
Just after the KOM at the 101.9 kilometre mark the field split into two bunches when the sprinters jostled to the front. Iranian Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) took the points at the KOM before the speed lifted on the run into Bird Island.
With no more than a couple of inches in the finish it was Metlushenko (33) who grabbed the win; Shpilevskiy again unlucky to miss out on a stage victory. The conditions don’t seem to worry the powerhouse sprinter from the Ukraine. “He likes the cold, so he doesn’t really mind” explained his Amore & Vita-Conad team manager Roberto Gaggioli. “He is used to this kind of weather; he races a lot in Belgium so this is a normal day in Belgium.”
“He is in really good shape now, he is getting stronger and stronger and offcourse the moral, the team is really behind him”, he said. “If we can get to the sprint we know we have a ninety percent chance for a win,” explained Gaggioli.
Although he was born in the Ukraine, he now calls Italy home. “You can say he is Italian,” laughed Gaggioli.
The tour continues tomorrow leaving Bird Island for Xihaizhen, a place where China first tested the atomic bomb. It could be a finish once again for the explosive sprinters of the peloton.
|1
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|2:52:36
|2
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|5
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|7
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|8
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|11
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|12
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|13
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|14
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|16
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|17
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|18
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|19
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|20
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|21
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|22
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|23
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|24
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|25
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|26
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:08
|27
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|28
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:33
|29
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:49
|30
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|31
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|33
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|34
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|35
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|36
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|37
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|38
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|39
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|40
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|41
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|42
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:00:53
|43
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|44
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:55
|45
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:01:01
|46
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|0:01:02
|47
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|48
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|50
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|51
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|52
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|53
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|54
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|55
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|56
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|57
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|59
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|60
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|61
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|62
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|63
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|65
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|66
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|67
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|68
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|69
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|70
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|71
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|72
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|73
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|74
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|75
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|76
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|77
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|78
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|79
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|80
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|81
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|82
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|83
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|84
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|85
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|86
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|88
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|89
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|90
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|91
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|92
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|93
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|94
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|95
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|0:01:12
|96
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|97
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|98
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|99
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|100
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|101
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|102
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:23
|103
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:25
|104
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:30
|105
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:01:48
|106
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:01:58
|107
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:02:19
|108
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:41
|109
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|110
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|111
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:46
|112
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|113
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|114
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|115
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|116
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|117
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|118
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|119
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|120
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:43
|DNF
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|DNF
|Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|16:04:39
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:00:41
|3
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:45
|5
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:08
|8
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|9
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|0:01:10
|10
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:01:38
|11
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|12
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:02:13
|13
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:36
|14
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|0:04:42
|15
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:04:46
|16
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:50
|17
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:06:04
|18
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|0:06:15
|19
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|20
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:07:31
|21
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:07:45
|22
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:02
|23
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:53
|24
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:09:15
|25
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:09:21
|26
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|0:09:25
|27
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:09:39
|28
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:10:38
|29
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:11:25
|30
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:27
|31
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|0:12:26
|32
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:04
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:46
|34
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|0:19:25
|35
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|0:20:04
|36
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|37
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|0:20:49
|38
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:21:26
|39
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:26:28
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:26:38
|41
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|0:26:55
|42
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:27:04
|43
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|44
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|45
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:27:26
|46
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:28:25
|47
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:28:32
|48
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:28:34
|49
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:28:50
|50
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|0:29:20
|51
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:29:56
|52
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:30:18
|53
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:30:24
|54
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:32:27
|55
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:33:48
|56
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:34:29
|57
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|58
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:35:31
|59
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:36:24
|60
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:37:28
|61
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:38:05
|62
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:38:17
|63
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:38:20
|64
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:38:21
|65
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|0:38:30
|66
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:38:39
|67
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:39:08
|68
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:39:13
|69
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:39:14
|70
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:39:18
|71
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:40:02
|72
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:40:18
|73
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:41:12
|74
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|0:41:59
|75
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|0:42:57
|76
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:43:06
|77
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:43:38
|78
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|0:44:23
|79
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:44:41
|80
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:44:43
|81
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:44:46
|82
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|0:45:01
|83
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:45:20
|84
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:45:47
|85
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:46:07
|86
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:46:22
|87
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:47:20
|88
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:48:25
|89
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:49:42
|90
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:49:54
|91
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:50:36
|92
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:51:11
|93
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:51:32
|94
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:51:38
|95
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|0:51:53
|96
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:52:01
|97
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:53:08
|98
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|0:54:34
|99
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:55:21
|100
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:55:53
|101
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:56:06
|102
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|0:57:33
|103
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:57:35
|104
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:57:49
|105
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:58:49
|106
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|107
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1:03:43
|108
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:05:07
|109
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:05:33
|110
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1:06:41
|111
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:06:43
|112
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:08:16
|113
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:08:46
|114
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:08:47
|115
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:09:28
|116
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:09:41
|117
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:13:38
|118
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|1:16:50
|119
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|1:18:52
|120
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:34:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy