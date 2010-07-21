Image 1 of 21 Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) preparing himself for a wet day in the saddle. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 21 The final sprint was a close one. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 21 Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) just nudges Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) for the win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 21 Jelly Belly manager Danny Van Haute attaches his team's sticker to the sprinter's jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 21 Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 21 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) salutes the crowd after receiving the Asian jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 21 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) also retained the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 21 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) spreads his wings in Bird Island. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 21 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) lets loose on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 21 The peloton rides under Tibetan prayer flags. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 21 Hossein Aliedeh (Tabriz) leads the charge for KOM points. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 21 Stage 5 was generally flat in gradient. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 21 The rain didn't stop the locals from coming out to see the start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 21 The peloton rolls past some canola fields. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 21 Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) is probably the strongest rider to challenge Rogina on overall GC. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 21 Loborika kept the pace nice and easy early on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 21 Half way through the race, the rain started to pelt down. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 21 The peloton on a dismal day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 21 With 40km to go Loborika were still controlling the pace. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 21 The peloton rides along the shore of Qinghai Lake. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 21 Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) still holds the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Qinghai Lake showed one of her many moods today. After a beautiful picture postcard stage the day before, heavy rain and a drop in temperature made conditions miserable for the peloton.

In the race, Ukraine fast-man Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita-Conad) edged out Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team) and Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan National Team).

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) remains in the yellow jersey after finishing comfortably in the peloton. He holds a 41 second lead over American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) with a further three seconds back to Irishman David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team).

122 riders left Qinghai Lake in terrible conditions, passing loyal locals scattered along the way, huddled beneath umbrellas, and whatever they could hold to keep dry. The rain was still belting down when the field filed its way through the township of Heimahe or “Black Horse River” in Chinese, after seventy kilometres. The race leader Radosalv Rogina had his charges from Loborika controlling the peloton and any attempts at a break were quickly extinguished.

Just after the KOM at the 101.9 kilometre mark the field split into two bunches when the sprinters jostled to the front. Iranian Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) took the points at the KOM before the speed lifted on the run into Bird Island.

With no more than a couple of inches in the finish it was Metlushenko (33) who grabbed the win; Shpilevskiy again unlucky to miss out on a stage victory. The conditions don’t seem to worry the powerhouse sprinter from the Ukraine. “He likes the cold, so he doesn’t really mind” explained his Amore & Vita-Conad team manager Roberto Gaggioli. “He is used to this kind of weather; he races a lot in Belgium so this is a normal day in Belgium.”

“He is in really good shape now, he is getting stronger and stronger and offcourse the moral, the team is really behind him”, he said. “If we can get to the sprint we know we have a ninety percent chance for a win,” explained Gaggioli.

Although he was born in the Ukraine, he now calls Italy home. “You can say he is Italian,” laughed Gaggioli.

The tour continues tomorrow leaving Bird Island for Xihaizhen, a place where China first tested the atomic bomb. It could be a finish once again for the explosive sprinters of the peloton.

Full Results 1 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 2:52:36 2 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 3 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 5 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 6 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 7 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 8 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 9 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 11 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 12 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 13 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 14 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 15 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 16 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 17 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 18 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 19 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 20 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 21 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 22 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 23 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 24 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 25 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 26 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:08 27 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:22 28 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:33 29 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:49 30 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 31 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 32 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 33 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 34 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 35 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 36 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 37 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 38 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 39 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 40 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 41 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 42 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:00:53 43 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 44 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:55 45 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:01:01 46 Bo Liu (Chn) China 0:01:02 47 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 48 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 49 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 50 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 51 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:01:04 52 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 53 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 54 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 55 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 56 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 57 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 58 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 59 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 60 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 61 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 62 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 63 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 64 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 65 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 66 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 67 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 68 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 69 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 70 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 71 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 72 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 73 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 74 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 75 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 76 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 77 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 78 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 79 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 80 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 81 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 82 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 83 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 84 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 85 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia 86 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 87 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 88 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 89 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 90 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 91 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 92 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 93 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 94 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 95 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 0:01:12 96 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 97 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 98 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 99 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 100 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 101 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:01:21 102 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:23 103 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 0:01:25 104 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:01:30 105 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:01:48 106 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 0:01:58 107 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:02:19 108 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:03:41 109 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 110 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 111 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:04:46 112 Yue Tu (Chn) China 113 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia 114 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia 115 Peng Liu (Chn) China 116 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 117 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 118 Gang Xu (Chn) China 119 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 120 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:16:43 DNF Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss DNF Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine