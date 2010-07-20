Trending

Image 1 of 23

ISD were keen this morning, being the first team to line up for the start.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 23

As the finish drew closer the lead group had to contend with headwinds.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 23

Ying Hon Yeung (Hong Kong) doing his turn on front of the break.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 23

Ivan Stevic (Partizian) takes out the sprint against some strong competitors.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 23

Ivan Stevic (Partizian) had an emotionally charged win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 23

Ivan Stevic (Partizian) on the podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 23

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) retained the Asian jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 23

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) also retained the polka dot jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 23

Gregor Gazvoda (KTM) was presented with the sprinter's jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 23

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) celebrates as the yellow jersey wearer.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 23

The Russians remained on front.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 23

Not too hot, and perfect blue skies were the order of the day.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 23

The leading trio make their way over the Qinghai-Tibet plateau.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 23

Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan) was active early on, doing his part to try to split the peloton.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 23

The break exits a tunnel.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 23

The peloton riding under blue skies today.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 23

Loborika took control of the pace early on.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 23

Hossie Jahanbanian (Tabriz) and Cheng Ji (Skil-Shimano) working hard to try to join the leading trio.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 23

The riders headed for the heavens during stage 4.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 23

A couple of Skil-Shimano riders rejoin the main group after the climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 23

The Russians were keen for a win today and took to the front after the climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 23

Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan) and Christopher Jensen (Glud & Marstrand) during their attempt to join the breakaway.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 23

Exit stage left.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ivan Stevic (Partizan SRBIJA) from Serbia has taken the fourth stage of the Tour of Qinghai Lake into the tourist resort beside the beautiful lake of the same name. Stevic flew home to beat Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita-Conad) and Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team), giving the “Bird” or middle-finger salute as he crossed the line.

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) remains in the yellow jersey after finishing 18th in the bunch sprint. He leads Gregor Gazvoda (KTM-Gebruder Weiss) by 34 seconds with a further ten back to Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly).

A pumped up Stevic gestured at the finish with his finger in response to the difficulties his team has endured this week, more so than trying to offend anyone. “We were waiting for this,” he said after his win. “We had a really hard time in last three stages up in the climbs”.

Stevic (30) is the only rider on his team who hasn’t become ill so far in the race, robbing them of any rhythm or tempo with their racing. “This (today’s stage) was actually good for us because it was a steady pace all the way to the top”, he added.

The rider who loves to cook has added this win to a stage victory in the 2007 Tour of Georgia. He may well cook up a storm for his teammates in China tonight.

Earlier in the day the race left the Duoba National Sports Training Centre with the temperature in the low thirties. The peloton made their way along the Huangshui River heading towards the north-west of China. It was here where the breakaway of the day evolved.

Four riders got away near the first sprint at 21 kilometres. The quartet was reduced to a trio soon after and Ying Hon Yeung (Hong Kong), Matej Stare (Slovenian National Team), and Vladislav Borisov (Amore & Vita-Conad) worked hard to put some time into the peloton.
They were the first over the climb at “The sun and the moon” mountain and when the chasing peloton reached fifty kilometres to the finish their lead was still almost five minutes.

But when the race hit the flat fields of Daotang where the Chinese herd their yak and sheep, the peloton were closing in. They were driven by the Russian National Team who were confident in their sprinter Shpilevskiy. The gap was rapidly reduced to just over a minute when the chasing peloton passed the twenty kilometres to the finish marker.

With the leading trio swept up the tour would have a bunch sprint at last. The long and straight road into Qinghai Lake made for a mad charge to the line. The hard work by the Russian team to bridge the gap played into the hands of the Serbian speedster.

“The Russian team took the responsibility for taking the break back because they have a really good sprinter”, Stevic said afterwards.

“So, I think that was the perfect combination for us, we didn’t have to do anything”.

Tour leader Rogina was again complementary of his team. “We work hard in the first part of the race”, he said. “The other teams worked for the sprinters”. He will wear the yellow jersey for the fourth consecutive day tomorrow but is still cautious of the stages ahead. “We will see, we will try to defend”, he said. “We must be careful.”

Tomorrow the race heads to Bird Island for stage five of the tour with a race profile that will have the sprinters licking their lips at an opportunity for another stage win.

Full Results
1Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija2:50:12
2Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
3Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
4Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
6Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
7Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
8David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
9Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
10Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
11Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
12Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
13Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
14Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
15Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
16Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
17Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
18Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
19Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
20Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
21Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Kun Jiang (Chn) China
23Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
24Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
25Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
27Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
28Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
29Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
30Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
31Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
32Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
33Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
34Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
35Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
36Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
37Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
38Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
39Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
40Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
41Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
42Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
43Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
44Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
45Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
46Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
47Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
48Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
49Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
50William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
51Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
52Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
53Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
54Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
55Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
56Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
57Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
58Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
59Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
60Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
61Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
62Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
63Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
64Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
65Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
66Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
67Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
68Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
69Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
70Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
71Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
72Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
73Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
74Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
75Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
76Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
77Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
78Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
79Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
80Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
82King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
83Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
84Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
85Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
86Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
87Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
88Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
89Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
90Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
91Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
92Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
93Peng Liu (Chn) China
94Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
95Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
96Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
97Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
98Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
99Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
100Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
101Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:18
102Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:00:23
103Shijie Yu (Chn) China0:00:36
104Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
105Yue Tu (Chn) China0:00:41
106Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
107Gang Xu (Chn) China0:02:22
108Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
109Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:04:35
110Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
111Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
112Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
113Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
114Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
115Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
116Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
117Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
118Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
119Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:09:58
120Bo Liu (Chn) China0:12:13
121James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
122King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
123Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
DNSStefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1

Sprint 1
1Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia5pts
2Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
3Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong1

Sprint 2
1Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong5pts
2Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia3
3Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad1

Finish
1Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija16pts
2Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
3Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia13
4Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team12
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine11
6Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri10
7Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri9
8David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team8
9Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia7
10Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri6
11Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels5
12Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano4
13Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3
14Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 12
15Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 1)
1Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad7pts
2Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia5
3Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong3
4Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano2
5Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1

Teams
1ISD - Neri8:30:36
2Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
3Ukraine
4Amore & Vita - Conad
5Cyclingteam Jo Piels
6Russia
7Slovenia
8Partizan Srbija
9Team Type 1
10Giant Asia Racing Team
11Skil - Shimano
12Loborika
13Kazazhstan
14China
15Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
16Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
17Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
18Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
19Hong Kong
20Subway - Avanti
21Marco Polo Cycling Team0:13:45

General classification after stage 4
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika13:12:03
2Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:00:34
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:00:44
4David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:45
5Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:48
6Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:50
7Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
8Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:57
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:03
10Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:09
11Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
12Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:01:10
13Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
14Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:36
15Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia0:03:38
16Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:42
17Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:01
18Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia0:05:11
19Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:05:56
20Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:06:18
21Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:06:41
22Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:42
23Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:06:58
24Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia0:07:40
25Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:04
26Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:08:11
27Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:08:17
28Pengda Jiao (Chn) China0:08:21
29Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:08:35
30Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:09:34
31Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:10:25
32Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:11:25
33Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:08
34Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia0:18:21
35Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia0:18:39
36Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:19:19
37Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika0:19:37
38Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:20:22
39Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:22:18
40Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:24:30
41Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:25:34
42Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:26:15
43William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
44Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia0:26:55
45Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:27:20
46Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:27:21
47Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:27:26
48Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:27:28
49Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:27:30
50Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:27:41
51Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:27:46
52Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:29:07
53Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:29:14
54Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika0:29:20
55Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
56Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri0:32:44
57Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:33:25
58Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:33:34
59Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:34:42
60Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:35:12
61Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:36:24
62Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:36:33
63Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:37:13
64Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
65Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:37:16
66Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika0:37:18
67Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:38:05
68King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:38:11
69Peng Liu (Chn) China
70Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:38:14
71Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:38:17
72Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:38:35
73Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:38:50
74Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:39:14
75Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
76Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:39:49
77Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:42:17
78Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:43:37
79Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:43:39
80Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
81Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
82Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
83Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:43:42
84Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
85Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika0:43:49
86Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia0:44:23
87Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:44:46
88Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:45:20
89Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia0:45:55
90Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:46:22
91Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:48:17
92Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:48:49
93Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:48:50
94Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:49:27
95Gang Xu (Chn) China0:49:48
96Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:50:07
97Shijie Yu (Chn) China0:50:51
98Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:51:00
99Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:51:32
100Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:51:52
101Yue Tu (Chn) China0:52:47
102Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:54:17
103Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:55:02
104Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:55:04
105Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:56:31
106Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:56:45
107Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:57:45
108Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
109Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:01:57
110Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano1:02:54
111Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss1:03:54
112Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:04:03
113Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:04:44
114Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri1:05:37
115Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:07:12
116Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine1:07:58
117Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
118Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:08:29
119Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:08:46
120King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1:09:57
121Bo Liu (Chn) China1:15:49
122Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 11:17:50
123James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:33:19

Points classification
1Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss34pts
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika34
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda31
4David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team31
5Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia29
6Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team23
7Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team21
8Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad21
9Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team19
10Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia19
11Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri19
12Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia18
13Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team17
14Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija16
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan16
16Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri15
17Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine15
18Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri14
19Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team14
20Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
21Kun Jiang (Chn) China13
22Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia13
23Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team12
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano11
25Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia8
26Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong8
27Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong6
28Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team6
29Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia6
30Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri6
31King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong5
32Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri5
33Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels5
34Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia4
35Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano4
36Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika3
37Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano3
38Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
39Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia3
40Yue Tu (Chn) China3
41Bo Liu (Chn) China3
42Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 12
43Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad1
44Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia1
45Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika1
46King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1

Mountains classification
1Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team17pts
2Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia16
3Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team13
4Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team8
5Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad7
6Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad6
7Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team5
8Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia5
9Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika4
10Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3
11Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong3
12Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano2
13Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri1
14Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan1
15Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team39:38:49
2Slovenia0:00:36
3Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:18
4Loborika0:04:37
5Skil - Shimano0:13:26
6Russia0:13:44
7Amore & Vita - Conad0:14:18
8Kazakhstan0:20:41
9Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:31:28
10ISD - Neri0:34:06
11Hong Kong0:55:52
12China1:04:54
13Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:09:17
14Team Type 11:18:06
15Ukraine1:25:52
16Partizan Srbija1:27:03
17Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss1:29:57
18Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:36:03
19Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning2:13:23
20Subway - Avanti2:16:03
21Marco Polo Cycling Team3:13:19

