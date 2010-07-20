Stevic flies like a bird to win stage 4
Rogina remains in yellow
Ivan Stevic (Partizan SRBIJA) from Serbia has taken the fourth stage of the Tour of Qinghai Lake into the tourist resort beside the beautiful lake of the same name. Stevic flew home to beat Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita-Conad) and Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team), giving the “Bird” or middle-finger salute as he crossed the line.
Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) remains in the yellow jersey after finishing 18th in the bunch sprint. He leads Gregor Gazvoda (KTM-Gebruder Weiss) by 34 seconds with a further ten back to Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly).
A pumped up Stevic gestured at the finish with his finger in response to the difficulties his team has endured this week, more so than trying to offend anyone. “We were waiting for this,” he said after his win. “We had a really hard time in last three stages up in the climbs”.
Stevic (30) is the only rider on his team who hasn’t become ill so far in the race, robbing them of any rhythm or tempo with their racing. “This (today’s stage) was actually good for us because it was a steady pace all the way to the top”, he added.
The rider who loves to cook has added this win to a stage victory in the 2007 Tour of Georgia. He may well cook up a storm for his teammates in China tonight.
Earlier in the day the race left the Duoba National Sports Training Centre with the temperature in the low thirties. The peloton made their way along the Huangshui River heading towards the north-west of China. It was here where the breakaway of the day evolved.
Four riders got away near the first sprint at 21 kilometres. The quartet was reduced to a trio soon after and Ying Hon Yeung (Hong Kong), Matej Stare (Slovenian National Team), and Vladislav Borisov (Amore & Vita-Conad) worked hard to put some time into the peloton.
They were the first over the climb at “The sun and the moon” mountain and when the chasing peloton reached fifty kilometres to the finish their lead was still almost five minutes.
But when the race hit the flat fields of Daotang where the Chinese herd their yak and sheep, the peloton were closing in. They were driven by the Russian National Team who were confident in their sprinter Shpilevskiy. The gap was rapidly reduced to just over a minute when the chasing peloton passed the twenty kilometres to the finish marker.
With the leading trio swept up the tour would have a bunch sprint at last. The long and straight road into Qinghai Lake made for a mad charge to the line. The hard work by the Russian team to bridge the gap played into the hands of the Serbian speedster.
“The Russian team took the responsibility for taking the break back because they have a really good sprinter”, Stevic said afterwards.
“So, I think that was the perfect combination for us, we didn’t have to do anything”.
Tour leader Rogina was again complementary of his team. “We work hard in the first part of the race”, he said. “The other teams worked for the sprinters”. He will wear the yellow jersey for the fourth consecutive day tomorrow but is still cautious of the stages ahead. “We will see, we will try to defend”, he said. “We must be careful.”
Tomorrow the race heads to Bird Island for stage five of the tour with a race profile that will have the sprinters licking their lips at an opportunity for another stage win.
|1
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|2:50:12
|2
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|3
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|4
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|7
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|8
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|9
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|11
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|12
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|14
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|15
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|16
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|17
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|18
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|19
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|20
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|23
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|24
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|26
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|27
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|28
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|29
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|30
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|31
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|32
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|33
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|34
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|35
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|36
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|37
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|38
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|39
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|40
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|41
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|42
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|43
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|44
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|46
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|47
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|48
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|49
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|50
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|51
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|52
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|53
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|54
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|55
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|56
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|58
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|59
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|61
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|62
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|63
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|65
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|66
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|67
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|68
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|69
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|70
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|71
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|72
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|73
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|74
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|75
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|77
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|78
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|79
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|80
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|82
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|83
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|84
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|85
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|87
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|88
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|89
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|90
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|91
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|92
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|93
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|94
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|95
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|96
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|97
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|98
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|99
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|100
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|101
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:18
|102
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:23
|103
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|0:00:36
|104
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|105
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|0:00:41
|106
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|107
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|0:02:22
|108
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|109
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|110
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|111
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|112
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|113
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|114
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|115
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|116
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|117
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|118
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|119
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:09:58
|120
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|0:12:13
|121
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|122
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|123
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|DNS
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|DNF
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|1
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|pts
|2
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|1
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|5
|pts
|2
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|3
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1
|1
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|16
|pts
|2
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|3
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|13
|4
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|6
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|10
|7
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|9
|8
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|8
|9
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|10
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|11
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|5
|12
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|4
|13
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|2
|15
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|1
|1
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|pts
|2
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|3
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|4
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|5
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|1
|ISD - Neri
|8:30:36
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|Ukraine
|4
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|Russia
|7
|Slovenia
|8
|Partizan Srbija
|9
|Team Type 1
|10
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|12
|Loborika
|13
|Kazazhstan
|14
|China
|15
|Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|16
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|17
|Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|18
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|19
|Hong Kong
|20
|Subway - Avanti
|21
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|13:12:03
|2
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:00:34
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:00:44
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:03
|10
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|11
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|12
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:10
|13
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|14
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:36
|15
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|0:03:38
|16
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:42
|17
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:01
|18
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|0:05:11
|19
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:56
|20
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|21
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:06:41
|22
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:42
|23
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:58
|24
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|0:07:40
|25
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:04
|26
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:08:11
|27
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:08:17
|28
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|0:08:21
|29
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:08:35
|30
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:09:34
|31
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:25
|32
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:11:25
|33
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:08
|34
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|0:18:21
|35
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|0:18:39
|36
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|37
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|0:19:37
|38
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:20:22
|39
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:22:18
|40
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:24:30
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:25:34
|42
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:26:15
|43
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|44
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|0:26:55
|45
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:27:20
|46
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:27:21
|47
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:27:26
|48
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:27:28
|49
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:27:30
|50
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:27:41
|51
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:27:46
|52
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:29:07
|53
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:29:14
|54
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|0:29:20
|55
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|56
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:32:44
|57
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:33:25
|58
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:33:34
|59
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:34:42
|60
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:35:12
|61
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:36:24
|62
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:36:33
|63
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:37:13
|64
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|65
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:37:16
|66
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|0:37:18
|67
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:38:05
|68
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:38:11
|69
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|70
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:38:14
|71
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:38:17
|72
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:38:35
|73
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:38:50
|74
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:39:14
|75
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|76
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:39:49
|77
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:42:17
|78
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:43:37
|79
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:43:39
|80
|Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|81
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|82
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|83
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:43:42
|84
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|85
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|0:43:49
|86
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|0:44:23
|87
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:44:46
|88
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:45:20
|89
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:45:55
|90
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:46:22
|91
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:48:17
|92
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:48:49
|93
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:48:50
|94
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:49:27
|95
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|0:49:48
|96
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:50:07
|97
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|0:50:51
|98
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:51:00
|99
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:51:32
|100
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:51:52
|101
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|0:52:47
|102
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:54:17
|103
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:55:02
|104
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:55:04
|105
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:56:31
|106
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:56:45
|107
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:57:45
|108
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|109
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:01:57
|110
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1:02:54
|111
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|1:03:54
|112
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:04:03
|113
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:04:44
|114
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1:05:37
|115
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:07:12
|116
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:07:58
|117
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|118
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:08:29
|119
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:08:46
|120
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:09:57
|121
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|1:15:49
|122
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|1:17:50
|123
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:33:19
|1
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|34
|pts
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|34
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|31
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|31
|5
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|29
|6
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|21
|9
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|19
|10
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|19
|11
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|19
|12
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|18
|13
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|17
|14
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|16
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|16
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|17
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|15
|18
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|14
|19
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|14
|20
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|21
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|13
|22
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|13
|23
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|12
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|11
|25
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|26
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|27
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|28
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|6
|29
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|30
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|31
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|5
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|5
|33
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|5
|34
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|4
|35
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|4
|36
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|3
|37
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|38
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|39
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|40
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|3
|41
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|3
|42
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|2
|43
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1
|44
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|1
|45
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|1
|46
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|1
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|16
|3
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|13
|4
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|6
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|6
|7
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|5
|8
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|9
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|4
|10
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|12
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|13
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|14
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|15
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|39:38:49
|2
|Slovenia
|0:00:36
|3
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:18
|4
|Loborika
|0:04:37
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|0:13:26
|6
|Russia
|0:13:44
|7
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:14:18
|8
|Kazakhstan
|0:20:41
|9
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:31:28
|10
|ISD - Neri
|0:34:06
|11
|Hong Kong
|0:55:52
|12
|China
|1:04:54
|13
|Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:09:17
|14
|Team Type 1
|1:18:06
|15
|Ukraine
|1:25:52
|16
|Partizan Srbija
|1:27:03
|17
|Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|1:29:57
|18
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:36:03
|19
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|2:13:23
|20
|Subway - Avanti
|2:16:03
|21
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3:13:19
