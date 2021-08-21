Tour of Norway: Mads Pedersen wins stage 3

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of the Tour of Norway, winning with a long sprint ahead of a reduced bunch including a number of major rivals.

Pedersen made a late-race solo attack but was reeled in. Yet he had enough power and strength left to then win the rising sprint in Jorpeland.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was second and Like Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) finished third.

"We had some stop and goes in the last 60km and with 20km to go, it was a good moment to attack over the small climb, and I got a good gap," Pedersen said.

"The guys behind, Jumbo-Visma, didn't agree and they pulled to catch me, and they did. I was suffering like a pig in the last five kilometres but my teammates did a good job to keep me out of trouble, and they believed in me and my sprint. I'm just happy that I could finish it off."

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fourth after Ineos Grenadiers worked hard to defend his race lead against Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Teunissen as the race heads into the final stage 4 on Sunday. Hayter leads Schelling by 15 seconds, with Teunissen at 25 seconds.

Stage 3 was 160km to and from Jorpeland that included two categorised climbs; Hjelmmeland (65km) at 4.8km with a gradient of 6.4 per cent and Heggheim (100km) at 1.6kmm and average grade of 8.3 per cent.

A breakaway formed in the opening kilometres of the race to include Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Soudal), Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Dare Development Team), Mads Rahbek (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), and James Fouché (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy).

Their gap was reduced to 30 seconds by the time they reached the second categorised ascent at Heggheim. From the main field behind, riders lost contact and the reduced bunch included many of the main overall contenders, including overall race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers).

The breakaway riders were reeled in during the final kilometres that led to a counter attack by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who gained a slim eight seconds gap with 16km to go and increased to 25 seconds with 10km to go. However, his efforts were short-lived as the teams pushed over the last climb on route to bring him back into the fold.

The reduced field contested the sprint, and to everyone's surprise, it was Pedersen who stormed across the line first to take the stage victory in Jorpeland.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:49:02 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 13 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 14 Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 15 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 16 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 17 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 19 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 20 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 21 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 22 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 23 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 24 Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM 25 Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick 26 Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 27 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 28 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 29 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 32 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 34 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 35 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 36 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13 37 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:17 38 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23 39 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 40 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:24 41 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 42 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:43 43 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:05:53 44 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:44 45 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 46 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 47 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 0:09:17 48 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing 0:09:59 49 Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 50 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:13:35 51 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 52 Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing 53 Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick 54 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 55 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 56 James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 57 Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 58 Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling 59 Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling 60 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 62 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 63 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing 64 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 65 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 66 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 68 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 69 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 71 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 72 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 73 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 74 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 75 Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling 76 Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT 77 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 78 Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 79 Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM 80 Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 81 Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing 82 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 83 Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 84 Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 85 Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 86 Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing 87 Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 88 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 89 Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 90 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 91 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 92 Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 93 Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 94 Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT 95 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 96 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 97 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 99 Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 100 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 103 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 105 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNF Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti DNF Oliver Frederiksen (Den) Team Coloquick DNF Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal DNF Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling DNF Nicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick

Sprint 1 - Ardal, 77.9km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 3 2 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 2 3 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Tau, 112.3km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 3 2 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 1

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 13 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 11 6 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 10 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 10 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 11 James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 5 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 4 13 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 3 14 Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 2 15 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Hjelmeland, 67.4km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 6 2 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 5 3 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 4 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 3 5 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 6 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 2 - Heggheim, 102km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 4 2 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 3 3 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 4 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 11:49:44 2 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25 4 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:33 5 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 6 James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 7 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 8 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 9 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 10 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:41 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 12 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:44 13 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 0:00:46 14 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:50 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52 17 Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick 18 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:53 19 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:55 20 Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 21 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 22 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 23 Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:00:58 24 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:05 26 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:01:12 27 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:22 28 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 29 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29 30 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 0:01:31 31 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:01:41 32 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 34 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:03 35 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:01 36 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:18 37 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:57 38 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:03 39 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:20 40 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:10:30 41 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:13 42 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:46 43 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:49 44 Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling 0:14:28 45 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:30 46 Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM 0:14:33 47 Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling 0:14:47 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:49 49 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:15:06 50 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:13 51 Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:15:15 52 Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM 0:15:23 53 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:16 54 Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing 0:16:33 55 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:17:35 56 Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:18:46 57 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:56 58 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:19:06 59 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 0:19:40 60 Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:20:30 61 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:40 62 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:21:04 63 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:21:07 64 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:33 65 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 0:22:10 66 James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:22:23 67 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:22:27 68 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 69 Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:22:31 70 Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT 71 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:22:37 72 Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick 0:22:41 73 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 74 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 75 Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT 0:22:48 76 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 0:22:56 77 Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing 0:23:36 78 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:38 79 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:23:46 80 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:56 81 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 0:24:04 82 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:09 83 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing 0:24:11 84 Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:24:14 85 Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 86 Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing 0:24:22 87 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:31 88 Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:24:45 89 Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:25:02 90 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:46 91 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:02 92 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:27:41 93 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing 0:28:15 94 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:28:29 95 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:29:01 96 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:23 97 Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:29:49 98 Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:29:52 99 Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:30:43 100 Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:44 101 Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:27 102 Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling 0:35:33 103 Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:35:53 104 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:32 105 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:31

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 41 2 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 35 3 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 4 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 28 5 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 27 6 James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 25 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15 9 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 10 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14 12 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 13 13 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13 14 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 10 15 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 10 16 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 18 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 7 19 Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 7 20 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 21 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 6 22 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 5 23 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5 24 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 4 25 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 3 27 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 3 28 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 29 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 2 30 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 2 31 Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 2 32 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 1 33 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1 34 Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling 1 35 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 1 36 Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 22 2 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 9 3 Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 8 4 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 5 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 6 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 6 7 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 6 8 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 9 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 10 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 5 11 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 4 13 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 15 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 3 16 James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 2 17 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 2 18 Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 2 19 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1 20 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 11:50:17 2 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:17 3 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:20 4 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:00:39 5 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:49 6 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 7 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:40 8 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:57 9 Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM 0:14:00 10 Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM 0:14:50 11 Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:19:57 12 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:20:34 13 James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:21:50 14 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 0:22:08 15 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:05 16 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:23 17 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 0:23:31 18 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:58 19 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:28:28 20 Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:29:19 21 Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:30:10 22 Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:35:20