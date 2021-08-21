Tour of Norway: Mads Pedersen wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Ethan Hayter maintains overall lead into finale on Sunday
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of the Tour of Norway, winning with a long sprint ahead of a reduced bunch including a number of major rivals.
Pedersen made a late-race solo attack but was reeled in. Yet he had enough power and strength left to then win the rising sprint in Jorpeland.
Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was second and Like Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) finished third.
"We had some stop and goes in the last 60km and with 20km to go, it was a good moment to attack over the small climb, and I got a good gap," Pedersen said.
"The guys behind, Jumbo-Visma, didn't agree and they pulled to catch me, and they did. I was suffering like a pig in the last five kilometres but my teammates did a good job to keep me out of trouble, and they believed in me and my sprint. I'm just happy that I could finish it off."
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fourth after Ineos Grenadiers worked hard to defend his race lead against Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Teunissen as the race heads into the final stage 4 on Sunday. Hayter leads Schelling by 15 seconds, with Teunissen at 25 seconds.
Stage 3 was 160km to and from Jorpeland that included two categorised climbs; Hjelmmeland (65km) at 4.8km with a gradient of 6.4 per cent and Heggheim (100km) at 1.6kmm and average grade of 8.3 per cent.
A breakaway formed in the opening kilometres of the race to include Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Soudal), Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Dare Development Team), Mads Rahbek (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), and James Fouché (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy).
Their gap was reduced to 30 seconds by the time they reached the second categorised ascent at Heggheim. From the main field behind, riders lost contact and the reduced bunch included many of the main overall contenders, including overall race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers).
The breakaway riders were reeled in during the final kilometres that led to a counter attack by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who gained a slim eight seconds gap with 16km to go and increased to 25 seconds with 10km to go. However, his efforts were short-lived as the teams pushed over the last climb on route to bring him back into the fold.
The reduced field contested the sprint, and to everyone's surprise, it was Pedersen who stormed across the line first to take the stage victory in Jorpeland.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:49:02
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|13
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|14
|Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
|15
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|16
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|17
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|19
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|20
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|22
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|23
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM
|25
|Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick
|26
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|27
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|28
|Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|29
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:13
|37
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:17
|38
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:23
|39
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|40
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:24
|41
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:46
|42
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:43
|43
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:05:53
|44
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:44
|45
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|46
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|47
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|0:09:17
|48
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
|0:09:59
|49
|Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|50
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:13:35
|51
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|52
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
|53
|Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick
|54
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|55
|Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|56
|James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|57
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling
|59
|Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling
|60
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|62
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
|63
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
|64
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|65
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|66
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|68
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|69
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|71
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|72
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|74
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|75
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling
|76
|Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT
|77
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|78
|Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|79
|Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM
|80
|Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|81
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing
|82
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|83
|Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|84
|Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|85
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
|87
|Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|88
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|89
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|90
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|91
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|92
|Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|93
|Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|94
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
|95
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|96
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|99
|Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|100
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|103
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|DNF
|Oliver Frederiksen (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|3
|2
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|3
|2
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|13
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|6
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|10
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|10
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|3
|14
|Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
|2
|15
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|6
|2
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|5
|3
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|4
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|4
|2
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|4
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|11:49:44
|2
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|4
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:33
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|7
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|10
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:00:41
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:44
|13
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|14
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:50
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|17
|Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick
|18
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:00:53
|19
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:55
|20
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|21
|Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|22
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:00:58
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|25
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:05
|26
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|27
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:22
|28
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|29
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:29
|30
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|31
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:01:41
|32
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:56
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|34
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:03
|35
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:01
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:18
|37
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:57
|38
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:03
|39
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:20
|40
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:10:30
|41
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:13
|42
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:46
|43
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:49
|44
|Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling
|0:14:28
|45
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:30
|46
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM
|0:14:33
|47
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling
|0:14:47
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:49
|49
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:15:06
|50
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:13
|51
|Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:15:15
|52
|Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM
|0:15:23
|53
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:16
|54
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
|0:16:33
|55
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:17:35
|56
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|57
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:56
|58
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:19:06
|59
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
|0:19:40
|60
|Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:20:30
|61
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:40
|62
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:04
|63
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:21:07
|64
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:33
|65
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|0:22:10
|66
|James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|0:22:23
|67
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:22:27
|68
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|69
|Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|0:22:31
|70
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
|71
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:22:37
|72
|Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick
|0:22:41
|73
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|74
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|75
|Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT
|0:22:48
|76
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|0:22:56
|77
|Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
|0:23:36
|78
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|0:23:38
|79
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:23:46
|80
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|0:23:56
|81
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:24:04
|82
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:09
|83
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
|0:24:11
|84
|Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:24:14
|85
|Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|86
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing
|0:24:22
|87
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:31
|88
|Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:24:45
|89
|Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:25:02
|90
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:46
|91
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:02
|92
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:27:41
|93
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
|0:28:15
|94
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:28:29
|95
|Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:01
|96
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:23
|97
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:29:49
|98
|Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:29:52
|99
|Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:30:43
|100
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:44
|101
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:27
|102
|Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling
|0:35:33
|103
|Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:35:53
|104
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:32
|105
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:31
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|41
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|35
|3
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|4
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|28
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|27
|6
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|25
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|9
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|12
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|14
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|16
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|18
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|7
|19
|Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
|7
|20
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|21
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|6
|22
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|5
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|24
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|4
|25
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|27
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|28
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|2
|30
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
|2
|31
|Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|2
|32
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|1
|33
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|1
|34
|Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling
|1
|35
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|1
|36
|Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|22
|2
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|9
|3
|Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|8
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|5
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|6
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|6
|8
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|9
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|10
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|11
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
|4
|13
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|15
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|3
|16
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|2
|17
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|18
|Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|2
|19
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|11:50:17
|2
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:17
|3
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:00:20
|4
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|5
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:00:49
|6
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|7
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:40
|8
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:57
|9
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM
|0:14:00
|10
|Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM
|0:14:50
|11
|Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:19:57
|12
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:20:34
|13
|James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|0:21:50
|14
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:22:08
|15
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|0:23:05
|16
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|0:23:23
|17
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:23:31
|18
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:58
|19
|Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:28
|20
|Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:29:19
|21
|Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:30:10
|22
|Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:35:20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|35:31:10
|2
|Riwal Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Team DSM
|0:00:26
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|5
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:21
|6
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:28
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:16
|8
|Team Coop
|0:08:16
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:05
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:08
|11
|Bhs - pl Beton Bornholm
|0:21:50
|12
|Team Coloquick
|0:22:33
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:55
|14
|Black Spoke pro Cycling
|0:34:39
|15
|Abloc Ct
|0:44:26
|16
|Global 6 Cycling
|0:45:55
|17
|Ribble Weldtite pro Cycling
|0:49:35
|18
|Nippo-provence-pts Contievopro Racing
|0:50:50
|19
|19 EVOPRO RACING
|0:58:15
