Tour of Norway: Mads Pedersen wins stage 3

Ethan Hayter maintains overall lead into finale on Sunday

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 at Tour of Norway
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of the Tour of Norway, winning with a long sprint ahead of a reduced bunch including a number of major rivals. 

Pedersen made a late-race solo attack but was reeled in. Yet he had enough power and strength left to then win the rising sprint in Jorpeland. 

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was second and Like Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) finished third.

"We had some stop and goes in the last 60km and with 20km to go, it was a good moment to attack over the small climb, and I got a good gap," Pedersen said. 

"The guys behind, Jumbo-Visma, didn't agree and they pulled to catch me, and they did. I was suffering like a pig in the last five kilometres but my teammates did a good job to keep me out of trouble, and they believed in me and my sprint. I'm just happy that I could finish it off."

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fourth after Ineos Grenadiers worked hard to defend his race lead against Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Teunissen as the race heads into the final stage 4 on Sunday. Hayter leads Schelling by 15 seconds, with Teunissen at 25 seconds. 

Stage 3 was 160km to and from Jorpeland that included two categorised climbs; Hjelmmeland (65km) at 4.8km with a gradient of 6.4 per cent and Heggheim (100km) at 1.6kmm and average grade of 8.3 per cent.

A breakaway formed in the opening kilometres of the race to include Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Soudal), Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Dare Development Team), Mads Rahbek (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), and James Fouché (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy).

Their gap was reduced to 30 seconds by the time they reached the second categorised ascent at Heggheim. From the main field behind, riders lost contact and the reduced bunch included many of the main overall contenders, including overall race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers).

The breakaway riders were reeled in during the final kilometres that led to a counter attack by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who gained a slim eight seconds gap with 16km to go and increased to 25 seconds with 10km to go. However, his efforts were short-lived as the teams pushed over the last climb on route to bring him back into the fold.

The reduced field contested the sprint, and to everyone's surprise, it was Pedersen who stormed across the line first to take the stage victory in Jorpeland.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:49:02
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
5Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
6Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
11James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
13Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
14Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
15Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
16Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
17Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
18Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
19Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
20Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
21Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
22Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
23Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
24Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM
25Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick
26Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
27Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
28Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
29Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
32George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
34Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
35Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07
36Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13
37Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:17
38Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23
39Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25
40Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:24
41Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46
42Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:43
43James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:05:53
44Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:44
45Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
46Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
47Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 0:09:17
48Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing 0:09:59
49Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
50Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:13:35
51Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
52Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
53Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick
54Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
55Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
56James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
57Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
58Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling
59Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling
60Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
62Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
63Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
64Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
65Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
68Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
69Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
71Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
72Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
73Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
74Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
75Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling
76Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT
77Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
78Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
79Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM
80Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick
81Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing
82Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
83Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
84Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
85Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
86Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
87Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
88Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
89Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
90Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
91Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
92Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
93Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
94Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
95Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
96Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
97Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
99Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
100Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
103Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
105Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatvey Mamykin (Rus) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
DNFOliver Frederiksen (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFKamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal
DNFSimon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
DNFNicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick

Sprint 1 - Ardal, 77.9km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 3
2James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 2
3Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Tau, 112.3km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 3
2Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
3Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 1

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 13
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12
5Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 11
6Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 10
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
8Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
9Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7
10Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
11James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 5
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 4
13Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 3
14Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 2
15Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Hjelmeland, 67.4km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 6
2Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 5
3Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4
4James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 3
5Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
6Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 2 - Heggheim, 102km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 4
2James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 3
3Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2
4Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 11:49:44
2Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25
4Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:33
5Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
6James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
7Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
8Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
9Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35
10Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:00:41
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
12George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:44
13Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 0:00:46
14Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
15Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:50
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52
17Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick
18Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:53
19Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:55
20Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
21Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
22Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
23Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:00:58
24Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:05
26Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:01:12
27Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:22
28Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
29Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29
30Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 0:01:31
31Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:01:41
32Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17
34Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:03
35Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:01
36Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:18
37Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:57
38Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:03
39Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:20
40Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:10:30
41Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:13
42Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:46
43Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:49
44Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling 0:14:28
45Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:30
46Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM 0:14:33
47Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling 0:14:47
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:49
49Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:15:06
50Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:13
51Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:15:15
52Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM 0:15:23
53Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:16
54Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing 0:16:33
55James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:17:35
56Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:18:46
57Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:56
58Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:19:06
59Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 0:19:40
60Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:20:30
61Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:40
62Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:21:04
63Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:21:07
64Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:33
65Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 0:22:10
66James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:22:23
67Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:22:27
68Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
69Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:22:31
70Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
71Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:22:37
72Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick 0:22:41
73Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
74Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
75Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT 0:22:48
76Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 0:22:56
77Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing 0:23:36
78Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:38
79Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:23:46
80Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:56
81Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 0:24:04
82Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:09
83Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing 0:24:11
84Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:24:14
85Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
86Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing 0:24:22
87Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:31
88Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:24:45
89Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:25:02
90Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:46
91Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:02
92Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:27:41
93Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing 0:28:15
94Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:28:29
95Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:29:01
96Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:23
97Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:29:49
98Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:29:52
99Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:30:43
100Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:44
101Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:27
102Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling 0:35:33
103Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:35:53
104Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:32
105Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:31

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 41
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 35
3Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 32
4Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 28
5Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 27
6James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 25
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15
9Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14
12Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 13
13Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13
14Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 10
15Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 10
16Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10
17Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
18Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 7
19Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 7
20Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6
21Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 6
22James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 5
23George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 5
24Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 4
25Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4
26Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 3
27Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 3
28Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
29Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 2
30Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 2
31Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 2
32Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 1
33Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 1
34Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling 1
35Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 1
36Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 22
2Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 9
3Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 8
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
5Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6
6James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 6
7Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 6
8Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
9Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5
10Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 5
11Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4
12Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 4
13Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3
14Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
15Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 3
16James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 2
17Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 2
18Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 2
19Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1
20Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 11:50:17
2Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:17
3Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:20
4Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:00:39
5Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 0:00:49
6Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56
7Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:40
8Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:57
9Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM 0:14:00
10Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM 0:14:50
11Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:19:57
12Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:20:34
13James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:21:50
14Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 0:22:08
15Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:05
16Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:23
17Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 0:23:31
18Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:58
19Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:28:28
20Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:29:19
21Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:30:10
22Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:35:20

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 35:31:10
2Riwal Cycling Team 0:00:16
3Team DSM 0:00:26
4UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14
5Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:21
6Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:28
7Jumbo-Visma 0:07:16
8Team Coop 0:08:16
9Trek-Segafredo 0:11:05
10Lotto Soudal 0:12:08
11Bhs - pl Beton Bornholm 0:21:50
12Team Coloquick 0:22:33
13Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:55
14Black Spoke pro Cycling 0:34:39
15Abloc Ct 0:44:26
16Global 6 Cycling 0:45:55
17Ribble Weldtite pro Cycling 0:49:35
18Nippo-provence-pts Contievopro Racing 0:50:50
1919 EVOPRO RACING 0:58:15

