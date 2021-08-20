Trending

Tour of Norway: Ethan Hayter takes second consecutive win on stage 2

By

Ineos rider extends lead in the overall classification

Stage 2: Sirdal - Sirdal

Tour of Norway 2021 - 9th Edition - 1st stage Egersun -Sokndal (Kroheia) 150.8 km - 19/08/2021 - Ethan Hayter (GBR - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Szymon Gruchalski/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second consecutive victory on stage 2 at the Tour of Norway. The overall race leader won the reduced field sprint on an uphill finish ahead of Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma).

Hayter increased his lead in the overall classification and is now 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 29 seconds ahead of Teunissen.

"It was crazy coming into the end," Hayter said. "I followed an attack, that was dangerous, but I thought that it would position me well for the last climb, even if it came back. I had to try to defend the jersey. Things got crazy when the catch was made and I was out of position but I think people started to die before the climb, and I found my way through, worked my way up, and kept my position, and slowly moved up and sprinted from 350m to go. It was just enough to win."

The 185.3km race from Sirdal (Tjørhomfjellet) to Sirdal (Fidjeland) saw an early breakaway include Tobias Foss (Team Jumbo-Visma), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Dare Development Team), Emil Schandorff Iwersen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), Christian Spang Kjeldsen (ColoQuick) and Olav Hjemsæter (Team Coop) that gained more than three minutes on the field.

The riders were reeled in along the final categorised climb that began at Goppedalsura (category 3) but the roads continued uphill until roughly 20km to go. 

A new select group formed that included Hayter, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Mathias Bregnhøj (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), Nils Lau Nyborg Broge (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) and original breakaway rider Olav Hjemsæter (Team Coop) and held a slim seven seconds advantage with 10km to go, but the field was back together with 7km to the line.

Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Julian Mertens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) tried last-ditch attacks but they were short-lived.

Trek-Segafredo organised a lead-out in the closing kilometres, but on the uphill frenzy to the line, it was Hayter who was the fastest in Sirdal.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4:16:32
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
6Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
7James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
8Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
9Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
10Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
11Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
12Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
13Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
15Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
16Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
18Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick
19George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:08
20Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
21Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:00:09
22Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling
23Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
24Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
25Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
26Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
27Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
29Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
30Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
31Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling
32Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
33Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
34Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
35Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
37Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:00:18
38Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:00:20
39James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:00:22
40Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:00:26
41Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM
42Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing
43Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
44Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:00:30
45Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal
46Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
50Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
51Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
52Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
53Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:00:36
54Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
55Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:40
56Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick
57Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
58Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
59Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
60Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:00:47
61Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
62Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT
63Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:02
64Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing 0:01:04
65Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
68Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:01:18
69Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
70Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
71Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:21
72Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 0:01:26
73Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:32
74Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:37
75Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:01:45
76Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
77Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55
78Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
80James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
81Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
82Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:01:58
83Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
84Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08
85Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
86Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:12
87Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Nicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick 0:02:14
89Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
90Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:24
91Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
92Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
93Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
94Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
95Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
96Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:02:26
97Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:02:41
98Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:02:51
99Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55
100Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:03:01
101Oliver Frederiksen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:03:03
102Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:35
103Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling 0:04:42
104Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM 0:05:50
105Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:51
106Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:07:18
107Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
109Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 0:07:25

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8:00:42
2Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29
4James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:00:33
5Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
6Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
7Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
9Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41

