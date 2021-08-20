Tour of Norway: Ethan Hayter takes second consecutive win on stage 2

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second consecutive victory on stage 2 at the Tour of Norway. The overall race leader won the reduced field sprint on an uphill finish ahead of Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma).

Hayter increased his lead in the overall classification and is now 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 29 seconds ahead of Teunissen.

"It was crazy coming into the end," Hayter said. "I followed an attack, that was dangerous, but I thought that it would position me well for the last climb, even if it came back. I had to try to defend the jersey. Things got crazy when the catch was made and I was out of position but I think people started to die before the climb, and I found my way through, worked my way up, and kept my position, and slowly moved up and sprinted from 350m to go. It was just enough to win."

The 185.3km race from Sirdal (Tjørhomfjellet) to Sirdal (Fidjeland) saw an early breakaway include Tobias Foss (Team Jumbo-Visma), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Dare Development Team), Emil Schandorff Iwersen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), Christian Spang Kjeldsen (ColoQuick) and Olav Hjemsæter (Team Coop) that gained more than three minutes on the field.

The riders were reeled in along the final categorised climb that began at Goppedalsura (category 3) but the roads continued uphill until roughly 20km to go.

A new select group formed that included Hayter, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Mathias Bregnhøj (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), Nils Lau Nyborg Broge (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) and original breakaway rider Olav Hjemsæter (Team Coop) and held a slim seven seconds advantage with 10km to go, but the field was back together with 7km to the line.

Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Julian Mertens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) tried last-ditch attacks but they were short-lived.

Trek-Segafredo organised a lead-out in the closing kilometres, but on the uphill frenzy to the line, it was Hayter who was the fastest in Sirdal.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4:16:32 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 7 James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 8 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 10 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 11 Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick 12 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15 Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT 16 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 18 Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick 19 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:08 20 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 21 Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:00:09 22 Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling 23 Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 24 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 25 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 26 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 29 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 30 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 31 Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling 32 Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 33 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 34 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 35 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 37 Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:00:18 38 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:00:20 39 James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:00:22 40 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 0:00:26 41 Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM 42 Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing 43 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 44 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:00:30 45 Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal 46 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 50 Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 51 Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT 52 Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT 53 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:00:36 54 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing 55 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:40 56 Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick 57 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 58 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 59 Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT 60 Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 0:00:47 61 Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 62 Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT 63 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:02 64 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing 0:01:04 65 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing 68 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:01:18 69 Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 70 Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing 71 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:21 72 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 0:01:26 73 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:32 74 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:37 75 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:01:45 76 Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 77 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 78 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 80 James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 81 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 82 Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:01:58 83 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 84 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08 85 Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 86 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:12 87 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick 0:02:14 89 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 90 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:24 91 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 92 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 93 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 94 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 95 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 96 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:02:26 97 Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:02:41 98 Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:02:51 99 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55 100 Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 0:03:01 101 Oliver Frederiksen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:03:03 102 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:35 103 Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling 0:04:42 104 Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM 0:05:50 105 Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:51 106 Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:07:18 107 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm 109 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 0:07:25