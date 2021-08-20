Tour of Norway: Ethan Hayter takes second consecutive win on stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Ineos rider extends lead in the overall classification
Stage 2: Sirdal - Sirdal
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second consecutive victory on stage 2 at the Tour of Norway. The overall race leader won the reduced field sprint on an uphill finish ahead of Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma).
Hayter increased his lead in the overall classification and is now 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 29 seconds ahead of Teunissen.
"It was crazy coming into the end," Hayter said. "I followed an attack, that was dangerous, but I thought that it would position me well for the last climb, even if it came back. I had to try to defend the jersey. Things got crazy when the catch was made and I was out of position but I think people started to die before the climb, and I found my way through, worked my way up, and kept my position, and slowly moved up and sprinted from 350m to go. It was just enough to win."
The 185.3km race from Sirdal (Tjørhomfjellet) to Sirdal (Fidjeland) saw an early breakaway include Tobias Foss (Team Jumbo-Visma), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Dare Development Team), Emil Schandorff Iwersen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), Christian Spang Kjeldsen (ColoQuick) and Olav Hjemsæter (Team Coop) that gained more than three minutes on the field.
The riders were reeled in along the final categorised climb that began at Goppedalsura (category 3) but the roads continued uphill until roughly 20km to go.
A new select group formed that included Hayter, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Mathias Bregnhøj (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), Nils Lau Nyborg Broge (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) and original breakaway rider Olav Hjemsæter (Team Coop) and held a slim seven seconds advantage with 10km to go, but the field was back together with 7km to the line.
Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Julian Mertens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) tried last-ditch attacks but they were short-lived.
Trek-Segafredo organised a lead-out in the closing kilometres, but on the uphill frenzy to the line, it was Hayter who was the fastest in Sirdal.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:16:32
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|7
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|8
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|10
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|11
|Jeppe Pallesen (Den) Team Coloquick
|12
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|16
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|18
|Mads Kristensen (Den) Team Coloquick
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:08
|20
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|22
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling
|23
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|24
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|26
|Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|29
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|30
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Antoine Berlin (Mon) Global 6 Cycling
|32
|Mads Rahbek (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|33
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|34
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|35
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Frederik Jensen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|37
|Robin Meyer (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:00:18
|38
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|39
|James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|0:00:22
|40
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|0:00:26
|41
|Oscar Onley (GBr) Team DSM
|42
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing
|43
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|44
|Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|45
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Bodi del Gorsso (Ned) Abloc CT
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|50
|Ollie Jones (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|51
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
|52
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|53
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|54
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
|55
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:40
|56
|Stein-Erik Eriksen (Nor) Team Coloquick
|57
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Stijn Appel (Ned) Abloc CT
|60
|Nils Lau Broge (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|0:00:47
|61
|Emil Toudal (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|62
|Aden James Paterson (Aus) Abloc CT
|63
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:02
|64
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
|0:01:04
|65
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
|68
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|69
|Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti
|70
|Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
|71
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:21
|72
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
|0:01:26
|73
|Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:32
|74
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:37
|75
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|76
|Logan Currie (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|77
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|78
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|79
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|81
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|83
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|84
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|85
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:12
|87
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:02:14
|89
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:24
|91
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|92
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|93
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|95
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|96
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:02:26
|97
|Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:02:41
|98
|Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|99
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:55
|100
|Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|101
|Oliver Frederiksen (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:03:03
|102
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:35
|103
|Dan Erik Hansen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling
|0:04:42
|104
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Team DSM
|0:05:50
|105
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:51
|106
|Christian Kjeldsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|0:07:18
|107
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Emil Iwersen (Den) BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
|109
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|0:07:25
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|8:00:42
|2
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:29
|4
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|5
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|6
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|9
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
