Tour of Norway: Ethan Hayter wins opening stage

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening stage at the Tour of Norway. Hayter outsprinted Ide Schelling (Bora-hansgrohe) on the uphill finish to Sokndal.

Hayter takes the overall race lead heading into stage 2 in Sirdal on Friday.

Schelling attacked from a select group on the final climb and Hayter bridged across under the one-kilometre to go banner. Schelling led the pair through the final 500 metres but Hayter proved strongest in the final sprint.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:44:30 2 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:01 3 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13 5 James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 6 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 8 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 9 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 10 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team