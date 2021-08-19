Tour of Norway: Ethan Hayter wins opening stage
By Cyclingnews
Ineos Grenadiers rider takes the first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Egersund - Sokndal
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening stage at the Tour of Norway. Hayter outsprinted Ide Schelling (Bora-hansgrohe) on the uphill finish to Sokndal.
Hayter takes the overall race lead heading into stage 2 in Sirdal on Friday.
Schelling attacked from a select group on the final climb and Hayter bridged across under the one-kilometre to go banner. Schelling led the pair through the final 500 metres but Hayter proved strongest in the final sprint.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:44:30
|2
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:01
|3
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
|6
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
