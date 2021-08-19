Trending

Tour of Norway: Ethan Hayter wins opening stage

Ineos Grenadiers rider takes the first leader's jersey

Stage 1: Egersund - Sokndal

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening stage at the Tour of Norway. Hayter outsprinted Ide Schelling (Bora-hansgrohe) on the uphill finish to Sokndal.

Hayter takes the overall race lead heading into stage 2 in Sirdal on Friday.

Schelling attacked from a select group on the final climb and Hayter bridged across under the one-kilometre to go banner. Schelling led the pair through the final 500 metres but Hayter proved strongest in the final sprint.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:44:30
2Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:01
3Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11
4Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13
5James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
6Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
8Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
9Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
10Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:44:20
2Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05
3Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17
4Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23
5James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
6Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
8Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
9Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
10Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team

