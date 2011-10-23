Locke rides his luck to solo win
Jules still jamming on GC
Stage 4: Wenchang - Haikou
Image 1 of 24
Image 2 of 24
Image 3 of 24
Image 4 of 24
Image 5 of 24
Image 6 of 24
Image 7 of 24
Image 8 of 24
Image 9 of 24
Image 10 of 24
Image 11 of 24
Image 12 of 24
Image 13 of 24
Image 14 of 24
Image 15 of 24
Image 16 of 24
Image 17 of 24
Image 18 of 24
Image 19 of 24
Image 20 of 24
Image 21 of 24
Image 22 of 24
Image 23 of 24
Image 24 of 24
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deon Locke (Aus) Champion System
|3:50:07
|2
|Ma Hainjun (Chn) China
|0:00:05
|3
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:10
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:15
|5
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|6
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Danielle Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|13
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|14
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|16
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|17
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac
|18
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|19
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|20
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|21
|Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|22
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|25
|Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|26
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|27
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac
|28
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|29
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|30
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) China
|31
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|34
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|35
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Jiang Kun (Chn) China
|37
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|38
|Ko Siu Wai (HKg) Hong Kong
|39
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Chen Zhian (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|41
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|42
|Ji Xitao (Chn) China
|43
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|44
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|47
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|48
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|49
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|50
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|51
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|52
|Chen Yuanjun (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|53
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|54
|Xue Cheng (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|55
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|56
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Wu Xuanfu (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|58
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|59
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Wang Yin Chih (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|61
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|62
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|63
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Benoit Andre (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|65
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|66
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|68
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|69
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong
|70
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|71
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|72
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal
|73
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
|74
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac
|75
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|76
|Frank Dresslerlehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|77
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Zhang Wenlong (Chn) China
|79
|Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) China
|80
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|81
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Johannes Christoffel Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|83
|Joseph Robert Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Tyler Steven Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|85
|Gian Paolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|86
|Zhang Ruisong (Chn) China
|87
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|88
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|90
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|92
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal
|93
|Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong
|94
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:25
|95
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|96
|Dohyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|97
|Wang Zhen (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|98
|Dmitri Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:00
|100
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:07
|101
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:10
|102
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:18
|103
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|104
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|105
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:24
|106
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:02:30
|107
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|0:06:39
|108
|David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal
|DNF
|Liu Xinjun (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|15:41:00
|2
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:07
|3
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:11
|5
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|0:00:12
|6
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:13
|7
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|8
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:16
|11
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac
|12
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) China
|13
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|14
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|15
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|16
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|18
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Jiang Kun (Chn) China
|21
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|23
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|25
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|29
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|30
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|31
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong
|32
|Gian Paolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|33
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:21
|34
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:29
|35
|Johannes Christoffel Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|36
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|37
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|38
|Ma Hainjun (Chn) China
|0:01:02
|39
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:10
|40
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:01:20
|41
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|42
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:23
|43
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:58
|44
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:02:15
|45
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:19
|46
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|47
|Danielle Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:28
|48
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|50
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|51
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|52
|Frank Dresslerlehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|53
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:53
|54
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|55
|Wang Zhen (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|56
|Zhang Wenlong (Chn) China
|0:04:21
|57
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:09
|58
|Ji Xitao (Chn) China
|0:05:19
|59
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:05:21
|60
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:22
|61
|Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|62
|Chen Yuanjun (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|63
|Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) China
|64
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|65
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|66
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Wang Yin Chih (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|68
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal
|69
|Joseph Robert Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|70
|Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|71
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:05:43
|72
|Wu Xuanfu (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|73
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:05:50
|74
|Tyler Steven Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac
|0:06:11
|76
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|0:06:34
|77
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:31
|78
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:26
|79
|Deon Locke (Aus) Champion System
|0:08:45
|80
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:09:05
|81
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:09:15
|82
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|83
|Zhang Ruisong (Chn) China
|84
|Chen Zhian (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|85
|Dmitri Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:36
|86
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:11:28
|87
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:11:43
|88
|David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal
|0:12:41
|89
|Benoit Andre (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:13:45
|90
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Stanley Namanyana (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:15:05
|92
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|0:30:19
|93
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:31
|94
|Dohyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:30:43
|95
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|0:32:15
|96
|Xue Cheng (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
|97
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac
|98
|Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong
|99
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:33:07
|100
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:34:43
|101
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:36:08
|102
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:40:33
|104
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:40:34
|105
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:40:38
|106
|Ko Siu Wai (HKg) Hong Kong
|107
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|108
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|0:43:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy