Trending

Locke rides his luck to solo win

Jules still jamming on GC

Image 1 of 24

Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling Team) crashed out of stage three leading into the finish and the sprinter found himself on bidon duties the following day.

Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling Team) crashed out of stage three leading into the finish and the sprinter found himself on bidon duties the following day.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 24

The peloton sprints for pride in Haikou.

The peloton sprints for pride in Haikou.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 24

Deon Locke (Champion Systems) has battled injury over the years but has always been an aggressive rider and never afraid to ride alone - today it paid off!

Deon Locke (Champion Systems) has battled injury over the years but has always been an aggressive rider and never afraid to ride alone - today it paid off!
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 24

No wonder Deon Locke (Champion Systems) is so strong - he has four arms!

No wonder Deon Locke (Champion Systems) is so strong - he has four arms!
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 24

Stage four spray (l-r): Wong Kam Po (Hong Kong China Team), Deon Locke (Champion Systems) and Ma Hainjun (China National Team).

Stage four spray (l-r): Wong Kam Po (Hong Kong China Team), Deon Locke (Champion Systems) and Ma Hainjun (China National Team).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 24

The podium girls line up to present the best placed Asian rider Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) with his awards.

The podium girls line up to present the best placed Asian rider Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) with his awards.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 24

Julien Antomarchi (Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille) remains in the polka-dot jersey as the KOM leader.

Julien Antomarchi (Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille) remains in the polka-dot jersey as the KOM leader.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 24

Frenchman Julien Antomarchi (Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille) didn't have to worry about climbs on stage four instead helping his teammate tour leader Justin Jules all day.

Frenchman Julien Antomarchi (Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille) didn't have to worry about climbs on stage four instead helping his teammate tour leader Justin Jules all day.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 24

Gee I wish I was still young enough to be a podium girl... jobs done for the podium girls as they make their way home in Haikou.

Gee I wish I was still young enough to be a podium girl... jobs done for the podium girls as they make their way home in Haikou.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 24

Dim Sims anyone? Solo breakaway Deon Locke (Champion Systems) enters the outskirts of Haikou and the finish to stage four holding onto a slender one minute lead on three riders.

Dim Sims anyone? Solo breakaway Deon Locke (Champion Systems) enters the outskirts of Haikou and the finish to stage four holding onto a slender one minute lead on three riders.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 24

An exhausted Deon Locke (Champion Systems) lies on the ground as the peloton go by in Haikou.

An exhausted Deon Locke (Champion Systems) lies on the ground as the peloton go by in Haikou.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 24

It was a fantastic effort from Deon Locke (Champion Systems) to win the stage. It may be bitter sweet though as Locke was dumped from the team recently. This win will surely help his chances of securing a ride on another team.

It was a fantastic effort from Deon Locke (Champion Systems) to win the stage. It may be bitter sweet though as Locke was dumped from the team recently. This win will surely help his chances of securing a ride on another team.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 24

What a ride: He was away in breaks for over 100 kilometres and rode solo for the final 35. A gutsy and extremely strong ride from Deon Locke (Champion Systems) to win stage four into Haikou.

What a ride: He was away in breaks for over 100 kilometres and rode solo for the final 35. A gutsy and extremely strong ride from Deon Locke (Champion Systems) to win stage four into Haikou.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 24

Deon Locke (Champion Systems) leads Florian Salzinger (Atlas Personal-Jakroo) with Alexander Schmitt (Team Eddy MerckxIndeland) partly obscured in their daring breakaway.

Deon Locke (Champion Systems) leads Florian Salzinger (Atlas Personal-Jakroo) with Alexander Schmitt (Team Eddy MerckxIndeland) partly obscured in their daring breakaway.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 24

Locke, Salzinger and Schmitt got their lead out to more than three minutes after breaking free of the peloton near the first sprint point at 45kms.

Locke, Salzinger and Schmitt got their lead out to more than three minutes after breaking free of the peloton near the first sprint point at 45kms.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 24

The peloton were in no hurry to reel the leading trio in on another hot day in the saddle.

The peloton were in no hurry to reel the leading trio in on another hot day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 24

Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille were on the front of the peloton looking after their tour leader in yellow, Justin Jules.

Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille were on the front of the peloton looking after their tour leader in yellow, Justin Jules.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 24

Tour leader Justin Jules (Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille) corners in front of tour fans on stage four.

Tour leader Justin Jules (Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille) corners in front of tour fans on stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 24

Stuart Shaw leads Drapac Professional Cycling teammate Darren Lapthorne around a bend on stage four of the tour.

Stuart Shaw leads Drapac Professional Cycling teammate Darren Lapthorne around a bend on stage four of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 24

Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille controlled the field on stage four.

Velo Club/La Pomme Marseille controlled the field on stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 24

The peloton were starting to reel in the break heading into the final forty kilometres.

The peloton were starting to reel in the break heading into the final forty kilometres.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 24

2010 tour winner Valentin Iglinskiy with his brother and Astana teammate Maxim during stage four.

2010 tour winner Valentin Iglinskiy with his brother and Astana teammate Maxim during stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 24

Deon Locke (Champion Systems) from Australia was feeling the pinch closing in on the final twenty kilometres but was fighting hard for the win.

Deon Locke (Champion Systems) from Australia was feeling the pinch closing in on the final twenty kilometres but was fighting hard for the win.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 24

Stage winner Deon Locke is congratulated by Champion Systems teammate Holger Burkhardt in Haikou.

Stage winner Deon Locke is congratulated by Champion Systems teammate Holger Burkhardt in Haikou.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deon Locke (Aus) Champion System3:50:07
2Ma Hainjun (Chn) China0:00:05
3Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:10
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:15
5Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
6Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
8Danielle Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
13Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
14Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
15Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
16Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
17Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac
18Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
19Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
20Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
21Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
22Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Xavier Florencio (Spa) Geox-TMC
24Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
25Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
26Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
27Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac
28Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
29Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
30Wang Meiyin (Chn) China
31Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
32Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
33Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
34Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
35Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
36Jiang Kun (Chn) China
37Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
38Ko Siu Wai (HKg) Hong Kong
39Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Chen Zhian (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
41Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
42Ji Xitao (Chn) China
43Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
44Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
46Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
47Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
48Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
49David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
50Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
51Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
52Chen Yuanjun (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
53Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
54Xue Cheng (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
55Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
56Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Wu Xuanfu (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
58Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
59Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
60Wang Yin Chih (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
61Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
62Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
63Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
64Benoit Andre (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
65Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
66Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
68Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
69Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong
70Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
71Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
72Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal
73Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
74Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac
75Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
76Frank Dresslerlehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
77Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Zhang Wenlong (Chn) China
79Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) China
80Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
81Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
82Johannes Christoffel Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
83Joseph Robert Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Tyler Steven Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85Gian Paolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
86Zhang Ruisong (Chn) China
87Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
88Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
90Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
91Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
92Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal
93Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong
94Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:25
95Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
96Dohyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:37
97Wang Zhen (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
98Dmitri Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:00
100Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:07
101Stanley Namanyana (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:10
102James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:18
103Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:35
104Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
105Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:24
106Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:02:30
107Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal0:06:39
108David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal
DNFLiu Xinjun (Chn) 361° Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille15:41:00
2Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:07
3Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:11
5Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:00:12
6Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:13
7Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
8Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:15
9Xavier Florencio (Spa) Geox-TMC
10Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:16
11Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac
12Wang Meiyin (Chn) China
13Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
14Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
15David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
16Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
18Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
19Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20Jiang Kun (Chn) China
21Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
22Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
23Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
24Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
25Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
27Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
28Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
29Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
30Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
31Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong
32Gian Paolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
33Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:21
34Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:29
35Johannes Christoffel Nel (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
36Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
37Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
38Ma Hainjun (Chn) China0:01:02
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:10
40Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal0:01:20
41Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
42Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:23
43Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:58
44Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:02:15
45Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:19
46Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:27
47Danielle Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:28
48Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
50Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
51Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
52Frank Dresslerlehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
53Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:53
54Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
55Wang Zhen (Chn) 361° Cycling Team0:04:15
56Zhang Wenlong (Chn) China0:04:21
57Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:09
58Ji Xitao (Chn) China0:05:19
59Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:05:21
60Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:22
61Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
62Chen Yuanjun (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
63Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) China
64Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
65Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
66Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Wang Yin Chih (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
68Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal
69Joseph Robert Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
70Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:41
71Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:05:43
72Wu Xuanfu (Chn) 361° Cycling Team0:05:47
73Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal0:05:50
74Tyler Steven Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac0:06:11
76Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal0:06:34
77Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:31
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:08:26
79Deon Locke (Aus) Champion System0:08:45
80Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong0:09:05
81Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal0:09:15
82Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
83Zhang Ruisong (Chn) China
84Chen Zhian (Chn) 361° Cycling Team0:09:19
85Dmitri Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:09:36
86James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:11:28
87Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:11:43
88David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal0:12:41
89Benoit Andre (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:13:45
90Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
91Stanley Namanyana (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:15:05
92Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System0:30:19
93Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:31
94Dohyoung Kim (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:30:43
95Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System0:32:15
96Xue Cheng (Chn) 361° Cycling Team
97Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac
98Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong
99Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:33:07
100Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:34:43
101Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:36:08
102Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:40:33
104Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:40:34
105Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:40:38
106Ko Siu Wai (HKg) Hong Kong
107Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
108Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System0:43:49

Latest on Cyclingnews