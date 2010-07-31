Image 1 of 13 Conditions were hazardous for the peloton just after the start to the stage six criterium in Bairnsdale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 13 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) remains in the tour lead with two stages to go. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 13 Kiwi quinella: Another New Zealander Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) didn't realise Ray was away and thought the stage was his! He was glad a fellow Kiwi had won he said later. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 13 Oh my gosh: Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) can't believe his solo break has given him his biggest win of his career. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 13 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L) from New Zealand takes out stage six of the tour in Bairnsdale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 13 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) corners in the wet on the concluding laps of the stage six criterium in Bairnsdale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 13 The yellow jersey of tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) was safely tucked away in the chasing peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 13 Nineteen-year-old New Zealander Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) broke free from the peloton and rode strongly towards a stage win. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 13 Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) in action during the criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 13 A Lakes Oil.N.L rider corners in Bairnsdale where the team would snare their first stage win. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 13 The peloton had to cover 30 laps of a 1.1km street circuit in Bairnsdale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 13 Fans braved the rain and cold weather to watch the tour in Bairnsdale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 13 The stage six podium (l-r): Gordon McCauley (2nd,AAL Hyster-Rush Racing), Alexander Ray (1st,Lakes Oil.N.L) and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

The international depth of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland was reinforced today when the first three placegetters in the Stage Six Bairnsdale criterium hailed from overseas countries.

New Zealanders Alexander Ray and the aggressive Gordon McCauley filled the first and second spots, with Malaysian speedster Harrif Saleh in third place.

The 19-year-old Ray, having his second start in the Gippsland tour, relished the rainy conditions in the 33km street race and won in bold style following a solo breakaway over the last eight kilometres.

The amazing McCauley, 38, winner of the inaugural Tour of Gippsland in 2005, displayed some of his former tenacity in leading the 150-strong peloton in the chase after Ray and hung on for an impressive minor placing.

McCauley, who also won a bronze medal in the road time trial at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, was rewarded for his efforts by being awarded the most aggressive rider in the stage which featured three major crashes in the slippery conditions.

The performances of the New Zealanders propelled them into contention for overall honours in the five-day tour which concludes tomorrow with a 44km waterfront criterium at the sea-side fishing village of Paynesville.

McCauley was in seventh place, 40 seconds in arrears of tour leader Patrick Shaw after this afternoon’s Stage Seven 77km road race from Bairnsdale to Lake Entrance. Ray was in ninth position, trailing by 51 seconds.

Another New Zealander, Brett Tivers, was holding down 10th place, at 53 seconds.

Shaw, a member of the Patrick Jonker-managed Virgin Blue team, is riding a brilliantly consistent tour and finished second to Melbourne’s Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) in the Bairnsdale-Lakes Entrance trek, which took in some testing country around Bruthen and Nowa Nowa.

Shaw will take a 14-second advantage over Sydney’s Joseph Lewis into the Paynesville criterium. In third place is Queenslander Cameron Jennings, at 33 seconds down, with another New Zealander, Rico Rogers, at 34 seconds.

Shaw, 24, was mildly confident of notching the biggest win of his career but was also cautious.

“When you have so many good riders in this race it makes it so much harder to win,” he said.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:49:15 2 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:00:09 3 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 4 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 6 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 8 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 10 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 11 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 12 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 13 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 14 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 15 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 16 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 17 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 18 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 19 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 20 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 21 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 22 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 24 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 25 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 26 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 27 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 28 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 29 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 32 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 33 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 34 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 35 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 36 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 37 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 39 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 40 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 41 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 42 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 43 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 44 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 45 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 46 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 47 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 48 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 49 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 50 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 51 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 52 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 53 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 54 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 55 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 56 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 57 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 58 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 59 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 60 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 61 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 62 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 63 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 64 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 65 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 66 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 67 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 68 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 69 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 70 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 71 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 72 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 73 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 74 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 75 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 76 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 77 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 78 James Boal (AWCC Development) 79 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 80 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 81 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 82 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 83 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 84 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 85 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 86 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 87 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 88 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 89 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 90 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 91 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 92 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 93 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 94 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 95 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 96 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 97 David Melville (Merida Australia) 98 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 99 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 100 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 101 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 102 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 0:01:39 103 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 104 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 105 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 0:03:18 106 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 107 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 108 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 109 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 110 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 111 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 112 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 113 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 114 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 115 Brenda Washington (AWCC Development) 116 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 117 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 118 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 0:04:57 119 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 120 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 121 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 122 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 123 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 124 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 125 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 126 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:06:36 127 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 128 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 129 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 130 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 131 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 132 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 0:08:15 133 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 134 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 135 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 136 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 137 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 138 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 139 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:09:54 DNF Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) DNS Shane Way (AWCC Development) DNS David Hampton (SP AusNet)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lakes Oil N.L. 2:28:03 2 Virgin Blue RBS Morgan 0:00:09 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Team Jayco Skins 5 Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 Malaysian National Team 7 Search2Retain-Myteam2 8 Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol 9 Team Budget Forklifts 10 Bass Coast Shire 11 Plan B Racing 12 GE Plumbing 2010 13 McDonagh Blake-Witness 14 AAL Hyster-Rush Racing 15 Lawson Homes 16 Shortis.com.au 17 Jayco VIS 18 Apollo Bicycles 19 Recab Cycling 20 Merida Australia 21 CreditCollect 0:01:39 22 AWCC Development 0:03:18 23 Suzuki/ACTAS 0:04:57 24 Team Super Elliott 25 Team Race-Fenton Green 0:06:27 26 TFM Avanti 0:08:06 27 SP AusNet 0:11:24

General Classification after Stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 9:23:22 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:02 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:05 4 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:10 5 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 6 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:00:16 7 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:21 8 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 9 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:25 10 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:27 11 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:29 12 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 13 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:30 14 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 0:00:32 15 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 16 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:33 17 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:34 18 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:37 19 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 20 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:38 21 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 0:00:39 22 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:40 24 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 25 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:41 27 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 28 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:42 29 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 30 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 0:00:43 31 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 32 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 33 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 34 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:44 35 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 36 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 0:00:45 37 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 38 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 39 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 40 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 41 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 42 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 43 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 44 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 45 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 46 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 47 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 48 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 49 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 50 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 51 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 52 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 53 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 54 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 55 James Boal (AWCC Development) 56 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 57 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 58 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:12 59 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:44 60 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 0:02:37 61 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:03 62 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 0:03:06 63 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:03:39 64 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 0:03:54 65 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 66 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:04:49 67 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 0:04:51 68 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 69 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 70 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:33 71 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 72 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 0:06:10 73 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:07:35 74 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:37 75 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:07:43 76 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 77 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:08:04 78 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 0:08:49 79 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 0:09:25 80 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 0:09:30 81 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 0:09:31 82 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:09:57 83 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:43 84 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:48 85 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:11:37 86 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 87 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 0:12:26 88 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:13:12 89 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 0:15:41 90 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 0:16:51 91 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 0:17:30 92 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:17:54 93 David Melville (Merida Australia) 0:19:44 94 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:20:05 95 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:21:01 96 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 0:21:09 97 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:22:27 98 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 0:22:30 99 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 0:32:23 100 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 101 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 0:36:17 102 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:36:30 103 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 0:39:11 104 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 105 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:39:20 106 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 0:39:21 107 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 108 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 109 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 0:40:52 110 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 0:42:11 111 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:42:16 112 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 0:42:25 113 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:42:30 114 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:42:56 115 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 0:43:15 116 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 0:43:43 117 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 0:43:55 118 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 0:44:09 119 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:45:13 120 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 0:45:58 121 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:47:21 122 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:47:35 123 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:48:14 124 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:51:25 125 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:52:23 126 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 0:52:49 127 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:53:01 128 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 0:53:18 129 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:54:55 130 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 0:55:31 131 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 0:55:49 132 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 0:59:36 133 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 1:00:38 134 Brendan Washington (AWCC Development) 1:00:56 135 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 1:04:58 136 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 1:05:40 137 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 1:11:27 138 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 1:21:45 139 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 1:23:16

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 36 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 3 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 27 4 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 18 5 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 6 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 13 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 13 8 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 9 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 10 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 11 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 12 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 10 13 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 10 14 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 15 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 16 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 17 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 6 18 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 19 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 20 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 4 21 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 22 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 4 23 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 4 24 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 25 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 26 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 3 27 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 28 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 2 29 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 2 30 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 2 31 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 2 32 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 2 33 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 1 34 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 1 35 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 1 36 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 1 37 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 1 38 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 1 39 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 22 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 5 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 6 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 5 7 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 8 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 11 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 3 12 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 2 13 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 2 14 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 1

Criterium championship classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 24 pts 2 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 18 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 4 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 12 5 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 6 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 9 7 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 8 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 8 9 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 10 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 7 11 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 12 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 13 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 14 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 4 15 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 3 16 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 17 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 2 18 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 19 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 1 20 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 1 21 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 1