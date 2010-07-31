Trending

Alexander Ray wins stage six with solo attack

Shaw holds onto overall lead

Image 1 of 13

Conditions were hazardous for the peloton just after the start to the stage six criterium in Bairnsdale.

Conditions were hazardous for the peloton just after the start to the stage six criterium in Bairnsdale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 13

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) remains in the tour lead with two stages to go.

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) remains in the tour lead with two stages to go.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 13

Kiwi quinella: Another New Zealander Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) didn't realise Ray was away and thought the stage was his! He was glad a fellow Kiwi had won he said later.

Kiwi quinella: Another New Zealander Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) didn't realise Ray was away and thought the stage was his! He was glad a fellow Kiwi had won he said later.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 13

Oh my gosh: Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) can't believe his solo break has given him his biggest win of his career.

Oh my gosh: Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) can't believe his solo break has given him his biggest win of his career.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 13

Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L) from New Zealand takes out stage six of the tour in Bairnsdale.

Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L) from New Zealand takes out stage six of the tour in Bairnsdale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 13

Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) corners in the wet on the concluding laps of the stage six criterium in Bairnsdale.

Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) corners in the wet on the concluding laps of the stage six criterium in Bairnsdale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 13

The yellow jersey of tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) was safely tucked away in the chasing peloton.

The yellow jersey of tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) was safely tucked away in the chasing peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 13

Nineteen-year-old New Zealander Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) broke free from the peloton and rode strongly towards a stage win.

Nineteen-year-old New Zealander Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil.N.L) broke free from the peloton and rode strongly towards a stage win.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 13

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) in action during the criterium.

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) in action during the criterium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 13

A Lakes Oil.N.L rider corners in Bairnsdale where the team would snare their first stage win.

A Lakes Oil.N.L rider corners in Bairnsdale where the team would snare their first stage win.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 13

The peloton had to cover 30 laps of a 1.1km street circuit in Bairnsdale.

The peloton had to cover 30 laps of a 1.1km street circuit in Bairnsdale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 13

Fans braved the rain and cold weather to watch the tour in Bairnsdale.

Fans braved the rain and cold weather to watch the tour in Bairnsdale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 13

The stage six podium (l-r): Gordon McCauley (2nd,AAL Hyster-Rush Racing), Alexander Ray (1st,Lakes Oil.N.L) and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team).

The stage six podium (l-r): Gordon McCauley (2nd,AAL Hyster-Rush Racing), Alexander Ray (1st,Lakes Oil.N.L) and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

The international depth of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland was reinforced today when the first three placegetters in the Stage Six Bairnsdale criterium hailed from overseas countries.

New Zealanders Alexander Ray and the aggressive Gordon McCauley filled the first and second spots, with Malaysian speedster Harrif Saleh in third place.

The 19-year-old Ray, having his second start in the Gippsland tour, relished the rainy conditions in the 33km street race and won in bold style following a solo breakaway over the last eight kilometres.

The amazing McCauley, 38, winner of the inaugural Tour of Gippsland in 2005, displayed some of his former tenacity in leading the 150-strong peloton in the chase after Ray and hung on for an impressive minor placing.

McCauley, who also won a bronze medal in the road time trial at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, was rewarded for his efforts by being awarded the most aggressive rider in the stage which featured three major crashes in the slippery conditions.

 

The performances of the New Zealanders propelled them into contention for overall honours in the five-day tour which concludes tomorrow with a 44km waterfront criterium at the sea-side fishing village of Paynesville.

McCauley was in seventh place, 40 seconds in arrears of tour leader Patrick Shaw after this afternoon’s Stage Seven 77km road race from Bairnsdale to Lake Entrance. Ray was in ninth position, trailing by 51 seconds.

Another New Zealander, Brett Tivers, was holding down 10th place, at 53 seconds.

Shaw, a member of the Patrick Jonker-managed Virgin Blue team, is riding a brilliantly consistent tour and finished second to Melbourne’s Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) in the Bairnsdale-Lakes Entrance trek, which took in some testing country around Bruthen and Nowa Nowa.

Shaw will take a 14-second advantage over Sydney’s Joseph Lewis into the Paynesville criterium. In third place is Queenslander Cameron Jennings, at 33 seconds down, with another New Zealander, Rico Rogers, at 34 seconds.

Shaw, 24, was mildly confident of notching the biggest win of his career but was also cautious.

“When you have so many good riders in this race it makes it so much harder to win,” he said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:49:15
2Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:00:09
3Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
4Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
5Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
6Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
8Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
10Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
11Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
12Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
13Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
14Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
15Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
16Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
17Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
18Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
19Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
20Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
21David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
22Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
24Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
25Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
26Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
27Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
28Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
29Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
32Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
33Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
34Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
35James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
36Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
37Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
38Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
39Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
40Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
41Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
42Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
43Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
44Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
45Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
46James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
47Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
48Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
49Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
50Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
51Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
52Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
53Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
54Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
55Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
56Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
57John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
58Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
59Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
60Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
61Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
62Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
63Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
64Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
65Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
66James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
67Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
68Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
69Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
70Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
71Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
72Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
73Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
74Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
75Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
76Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
77Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
78James Boal (AWCC Development)
79Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
80Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
81Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
82Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
83Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
84Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
85Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
86Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
87John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
88Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
89Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
90Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
91Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
92Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
93Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
94Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
95Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
96Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
97David Melville (Merida Australia)
98Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
99Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
100Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
101Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
102Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)0:01:39
103Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
104Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
105Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)0:03:18
106Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
107Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
108Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
109Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
110Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
111Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
112James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
113Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
114Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
115Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)
116Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
117Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
118James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:57
119Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
120Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
121Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
122Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
123Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
124Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
125Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
126Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:06:36
127Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
128Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
129Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
130Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
131Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
132David Abraham (Lawson Homes)0:08:15
133David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
134Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
135Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
136Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
137Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
138Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
139Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:09:54
DNFEamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
DNSShane Way (AWCC Development)
DNSDavid Hampton (SP AusNet)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lakes Oil N.L.2:28:03
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgan0:00:09
3Drapac Professional Cycling
4Team Jayco Skins
5Genesys Wealth Advisers
6Malaysian National Team
7Search2Retain-Myteam2
8Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
9Team Budget Forklifts
10Bass Coast Shire
11Plan B Racing
12GE Plumbing 2010
13McDonagh Blake-Witness
14AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
15Lawson Homes
16Shortis.com.au
17Jayco VIS
18Apollo Bicycles
19Recab Cycling
20Merida Australia
21CreditCollect0:01:39
22AWCC Development0:03:18
23Suzuki/ACTAS0:04:57
24Team Super Elliott
25Team Race-Fenton Green0:06:27
26TFM Avanti0:08:06
27SP AusNet0:11:24

General Classification after Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)9:23:22
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:02
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:05
4Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:10
5Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
6Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:00:16
7Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:21
8Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
9Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:25
10Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:27
11Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:29
12Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
13Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:30
14Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)0:00:32
15Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
16Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:33
17Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:34
18Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:37
19Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
20Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:00:38
21Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:00:39
22Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:40
24Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
25Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
26Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:41
27Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
28James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:42
29Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
30Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)0:00:43
31Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
32Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
33Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
34Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:44
35Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
36James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)0:00:45
37James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
38Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
39Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
40Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
41David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
42Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
43Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
44Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
45Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
46Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
47Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
48Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
49Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
50Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
51Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
52Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
53Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
54Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
55James Boal (AWCC Development)
56Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
57Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
58Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:12
59Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:44
60Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)0:02:37
61Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:03:03
62Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)0:03:06
63Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:03:39
64Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)0:03:54
65Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
66Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:04:49
67Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:51
68Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
69Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
70Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:33
71Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
72Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:06:10
73Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:07:35
74Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:37
75Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:07:43
76John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
77Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:08:04
78Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)0:08:49
79Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)0:09:25
80Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)0:09:30
81Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)0:09:31
82Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:09:57
83Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:43
84Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:48
85Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)0:11:37
86Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
87John Cornish (Recab Cycling)0:12:26
88Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:13:12
89Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:15:41
90Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)0:16:51
91Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)0:17:30
92Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:17:54
93David Melville (Merida Australia)0:19:44
94Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:20:05
95Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:21:01
96Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)0:21:09
97Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:22:27
98Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)0:22:30
99Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)0:32:23
100Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
101Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)0:36:17
102Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:36:30
103Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)0:39:11
104James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
105Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)0:39:20
106Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)0:39:21
107Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
108Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
109Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)0:40:52
110Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)0:42:11
111Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:42:16
112Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)0:42:25
113Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:42:30
114Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:42:56
115Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)0:43:15
116Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)0:43:43
117Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)0:43:55
118Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)0:44:09
119James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:45:13
120Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)0:45:58
121Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:47:21
122Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:47:35
123Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)0:48:14
124Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:51:25
125Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:52:23
126Trent Williams (CreditCollect)0:52:49
127Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:53:01
128David Abraham (Lawson Homes)0:53:18
129Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:54:55
130Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)0:55:31
131Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)0:55:49
132David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)0:59:36
133Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)1:00:38
134Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)1:00:56
135Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)1:04:58
136Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)1:05:40
137Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)1:11:27
138Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)1:21:45
139Jake Laine (SP AusNet)1:23:16

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)36pts
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)27
3Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)27
4Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)18
5Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)13
6Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)13
7Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)13
8Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)13
9Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
10Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
11Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
12Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)10
13Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)10
14Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
15Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
16Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
17Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)6
18Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
19Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)5
20Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)4
21Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)4
22Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)4
23James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)4
24James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
25Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
26Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)3
27Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
28Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)2
29Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)2
30Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
31Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)2
32Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)2
33Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)1
34Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)1
35Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)1
36Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)1
37Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)1
38Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)1
39John Cornish (Recab Cycling)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)22pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)11
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
5Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
6Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)5
7Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
8Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
9Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
10Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
11Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)3
12Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)2
13Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)2
14Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)1

Criterium championship classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)24pts
2Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)18
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)16
4Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)12
5Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
6Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)9
7Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
8Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)8
9Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
10Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)7
11Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
12Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
14Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)4
15Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)3
16Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)3
17Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)2
18Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
19Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)1
20Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)1
21Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lakes Oil N.L.28:12:12
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgan0:00:09
3Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Team Jayco Skins
5Drapac Professional Cycling
6Plan B Racing
7Team Budget Forklifts
8Bass Coast Shire
9McDonagh Blake-Witness
10Search2Retain-Myteam2
11GE Plumbing 2010
12Merida Australia
13Apollo Bicycles0:04:15
14Suzuki/ACTAS0:04:57
15AAL Hyster-Rush Racing0:07:07
16Lawson Homes0:10:41
17Malaysian National Team0:11:13
18Recab Cycling0:14:21
19Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol0:15:47
20Shortis.com.au0:35:41
21Jayco VIS0:38:45
22Team Super Elliott0:52:23
23AWCC Development0:59:18
24SP AusNet1:06:51
25Team Race-Fenton Green1:22:32
26CreditCollect1:50:29
27TFM Avanti2:38:34

