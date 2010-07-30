Trending

Image 1 of 21

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) has found a new lease of life thanks to Henk Vogels and Chris White at Fly V Australia.

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) has found a new lease of life thanks to Henk Vogels and Chris White at Fly V Australia.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 21

The peloton weren't foxing during their 85 kilometre fifth stage from Morwell to Maffra.

The peloton weren't foxing during their 85 kilometre fifth stage from Morwell to Maffra.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 21

Christopher Williams (left) of the Merida Australia team and Jay Bourke (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) in the peloton during stage five.

Christopher Williams (left) of the Merida Australia team and Jay Bourke (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) in the peloton during stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 21

Nicholas Dougall (left) of the Lakes Oil N.L team and Nick Bensley (SP AUSNET) in action during stage five.

Nicholas Dougall (left) of the Lakes Oil N.L team and Nick Bensley (SP AUSNET) in action during stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 21

Out of the saddle: Budget Forklift's Blair Windsor looks to attack late on stage five.

Out of the saddle: Budget Forklift's Blair Windsor looks to attack late on stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 21

Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) had a successful series in 2009 and is one of the fancies to do well again in 2010.

Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) had a successful series in 2009 and is one of the fancies to do well again in 2010.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 21

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) has always had the ability and a win here in Gippsland will inject a massive confidence boot to the young Victorian.

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) has always had the ability and a win here in Gippsland will inject a massive confidence boot to the young Victorian.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 21

The lead group head towards Maffra beneath grey skies.

The lead group head towards Maffra beneath grey skies.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 21

Coming through: Lakes Oil N.L rider Alexander Ray from New Zealand keeps a close watch on the moto looking for some room in the peloton.

Coming through: Lakes Oil N.L rider Alexander Ray from New Zealand keeps a close watch on the moto looking for some room in the peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 21

Stage five began from a Bunnings hardware store in Morwell. Bunnings is Australia's largest hardware chain.

Stage five began from a Bunnings hardware store in Morwell. Bunnings is Australia's largest hardware chain.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 21

Let's go shopping: Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) went looking for some bargains at a shopping centre in Morwell prior to stage five.

Let's go shopping: Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) went looking for some bargains at a shopping centre in Morwell prior to stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 21

Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) remains in the lead of the King of the Mountains competition.

Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) remains in the lead of the King of the Mountains competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 21

At the back of the peloton on the skinny roads near Heyfield on stage five.

At the back of the peloton on the skinny roads near Heyfield on stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 21

A small group tried to escape the peloton in the final kilometres of the stage.

A small group tried to escape the peloton in the final kilometres of the stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 21

A small gap had opened up nearing fifteen kilometres to the finish in Maffra.

A small gap had opened up nearing fifteen kilometres to the finish in Maffra.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 21

The leading group maintained their narrow margin on the peloton nearing Maffra.

The leading group maintained their narrow margin on the peloton nearing Maffra.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 21

The chasing peloton trying to bridge the gap to the lead group with ten kilometres remaining.

The chasing peloton trying to bridge the gap to the lead group with ten kilometres remaining.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 21

The charge to the line with Dale Scarfe (third from right) of the McDonagh Blake/Witness team the eventual winner.

The charge to the line with Dale Scarfe (third from right) of the McDonagh Blake/Witness team the eventual winner.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 21

A cool win: McDonagh Blake/Witness team manager Trent Wilson gives the thumbs up to Dale Scarfe's win in Maffra.

A cool win: McDonagh Blake/Witness team manager Trent Wilson gives the thumbs up to Dale Scarfe's win in Maffra.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 21

Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) is the leader of the SP Aus Net Sprint Points competition after five stages.

Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) is the leader of the SP Aus Net Sprint Points competition after five stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 21

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) will take a two second lead into the sixth stage of the tour in Bairnsdale tomorrow.

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) will take a two second lead into the sixth stage of the tour in Bairnsdale tomorrow.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Dale Scarfe scored McDonagh Blake-Witness its first stage victory at the Tour of Gippsland this year, holding off Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) in the final sprint. A surprise contender in the final sprint after the 85 kilometre stage was Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) who finished third.

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) continues to lead the overall race after taking the leader’s jersey on the morning’s stage. Former leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) slipped further down the overall standings as Joseph Lewis (Drapac-Porsche) jumped up into second place, two seconds behind Shaw.

“The yellow jersey is not weighing heavily on my shoulders,” said Shaw. “I am starting to think that I can hold on to it until Sunday.”

Full Results
1Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:53:17
2Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
3Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
4Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
6Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
7Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
9Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
10Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
11Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
12Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
14Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
15Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
17Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
19Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
20Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
21James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
22Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
23Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
24Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
25Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
26James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
27Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
28Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
29Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
30Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
31Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
32Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
33Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
34Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
35Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
36Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
37Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
38Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
39Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
40Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
41Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
42Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
43John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
44Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
45Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
46Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
47Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
48Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
49Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
50Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
51Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
52Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
53David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
54Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
55Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
56Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
57Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
58Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
59Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
60Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
61Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
62Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
63Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
64Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
65Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
66Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
67Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
68Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
69Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
70Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
71Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
72Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
73Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
74Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
75Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
76Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
77Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
78Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
79Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
80Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
81Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
82Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
83Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
84Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
85Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
86Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
87Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
88Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
89James Boal (AWCC Development)
90Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
91James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
92Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
93John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
94Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
95Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
96Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
97Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
98David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
99Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
100Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
101Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
102Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
103Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
104Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
105Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
106Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
107David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
108Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
109Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
110Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
111Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
112Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
113Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
114Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
115Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
116Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
117Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
118Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
119Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
120Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)
121Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
122Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
123Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:48
124Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:03:58
125Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:08:40
126Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
127Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
128Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
129Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
130Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
131Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
132Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
133Shane Way (AWCC Development)0:08:43
134Jake Laine (SP AusNet)0:08:44
135David Hampton (SP AusNet)0:08:46
136Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
137Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
138David Melville (Merida Australia)
139James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
DNFShahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
DNFAlexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
DNFAlexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
DNFKornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)

Sprint 1
1Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)2
3Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)1

Sprint 2
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)2
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 3
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)2
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 4
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)1

Sprint 5
1Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)1

Sprint 6
1Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)2
3Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)1

Sprint 7
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)2
3Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)1

Mountain 1
1Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)3pts
2Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)2
3Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)1

Most aggressive rider
1Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)2pts

Teams
1Genesys Wealth Advisers5:39:51
2Malaysian National Team
3Team Jayco Skins
4Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
5Drapac Professional Cycling
6McDonagh Blake-Witness
7Team Race-Fenton Green
8Plan B Racing
9Bass Coast Shire
10Team Budget Forklifts
11Recab Cycling
12GE Plumbing 2010
13Search2Retain-Myteam2
14Lawson Homes
15Merida Australia
16Apollo Bicycles
17Jayco VIS
18Team Super Elliott
19Lakes Oil N.L.
20AWCC Development
21Suzuki/ACTAS
22AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
23Shortis.com.au
24CreditCollect
25TFM Avanti0:08:40
26Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
27SP AusNet

General classification after stage 5
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)8:34:05
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:02
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:05
4Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:09
5Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:14
6Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
7Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:18
8Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:22
9Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
10Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
11Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:23
12Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
13Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:25
14Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
15Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
16Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:27
17Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:30
18Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
19Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:00:31
20Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:32
21Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:33
22Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
24Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
25Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:34
26Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
27James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:35
28Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
29Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)0:00:36
30Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
31Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
32Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
33Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:37
34James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)0:00:38
35James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
36Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
37Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
38Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
39Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
40Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
41Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
42David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
43Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
44Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
45Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
46Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
47Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
48Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
49Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
50Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
51Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
52Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
53Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
54Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
55Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
56Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
57Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
58Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
59James Boal (AWCC Development)
60Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
61Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
62Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:05
63Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:41
64Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)0:02:30
65Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:40
66Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:56
67Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)0:02:59
68Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:04:42
69Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:44
70Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
71Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
72Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)0:05:33
73Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:06:03
74Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:30
75Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:07:36
76John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
77Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:07:57
78Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)0:09:18
79Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)0:09:23
80Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)0:09:24
81Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:37
82Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:41
83Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)0:10:56
84Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:11:30
85Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
86Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:11:52
87John Cornish (Recab Cycling)0:12:19
88Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:12:35
89Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:13:05
90Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)0:14:35
91Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)0:16:44
92Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:17:47
93David Melville (Merida Australia)0:19:37
94Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:20:54
95Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)0:22:23
96Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:32:16
97Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
98James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:34:16
99Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:34:53
100Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)0:36:10
101Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:36:22
102Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)0:39:04
103Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)0:39:09
104Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)0:39:13
105Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:39:14
106Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
107Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
108Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
109Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
110Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)0:40:27
111Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)0:40:34
112Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)0:40:45
113Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:40:47
114James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:41:57
115Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:42:09
116Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)0:42:18
117Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)0:42:42
118Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)0:43:08
119David Abraham (Lawson Homes)0:45:05
120Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)0:47:18
121Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:47:28
122Trent Williams (CreditCollect)0:47:54
123Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)0:48:07
124Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:48:10
125Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:48:21
126David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)0:51:23
127Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:52:22
128Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)0:52:33
129Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:52:54
130Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:57:22
131Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:57:27
132Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)0:57:29
133Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)0:57:40
134Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)1:00:03
135Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)1:06:32
136Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)1:13:32
137Jake Laine (SP AusNet)1:15:03
138David Hampton (SP AusNet)1:15:31
139Shane Way (AWCC Development)1:17:42

Sprint classification
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)29pts
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)21
3Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)16
4Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)13
5Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)13
6Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)13
7Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)13
8Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
9Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)10
10Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)10
11Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
12Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
13Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)7
14Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
15Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
16Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)5
17Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
18Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
19Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)4
20Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)4
21James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)4
22Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)4
23Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)3
24Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
25Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
26James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
27Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)2
28Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
29Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)2
30Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)2
31Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)2
32Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)1
33Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)1
34Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)1
35Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)1
36John Cornish (Recab Cycling)1

Mountains classification
1Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)22pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)11
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
5Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
6Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)5
7Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
8Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)5
9Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
10Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)3
11Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
12Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)3
13Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)2
14Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)2
15Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)1

Criterium championship classification
1Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)18pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)18
3Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)12
4Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
5Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
8Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
9Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
10Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)4
11Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)4
12Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)3
13Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
14Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)1
15Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)2pts
2Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)2
3Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)2
4Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
5Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2

Teams classification
1Genesys Wealth Advisers25:44:09
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
3Team Jayco Skins
4Drapac Professional Cycling
5Plan B Racing
6Bass Coast Shire
7McDonagh Blake-Witness
8Team Budget Forklifts
9Lakes Oil N.L.
10GE Plumbing 2010
11Search2Retain-Myteam2
12Merida Australia
13Suzuki/ACTAS
14Apollo Bicycles0:04:06
15AAL Hyster-Rush Racing0:06:58
16Lawson Homes0:10:32
17Malaysian National Team0:11:04
18Recab Cycling0:14:12
19Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol0:15:38
20Shortis.com.au0:35:32
21Jayco VIS0:38:36
22Team Super Elliott0:47:26
23SP AusNet0:55:27
24AWCC Development0:56:00
25Team Race-Fenton Green1:16:05
26CreditCollect1:48:50
27TFM Avanti2:30:28

 

