Scarfe scores in Maffra
Shaw takes sixth, holds lead
Dale Scarfe scored McDonagh Blake-Witness its first stage victory at the Tour of Gippsland this year, holding off Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) in the final sprint. A surprise contender in the final sprint after the 85 kilometre stage was Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) who finished third.
Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) continues to lead the overall race after taking the leader’s jersey on the morning’s stage. Former leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) slipped further down the overall standings as Joseph Lewis (Drapac-Porsche) jumped up into second place, two seconds behind Shaw.
“The yellow jersey is not weighing heavily on my shoulders,” said Shaw. “I am starting to think that I can hold on to it until Sunday.”
|1
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1:53:17
|2
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|4
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|9
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|10
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|11
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|12
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|13
|James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
|14
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|15
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
|17
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|18
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|19
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|20
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|21
|James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|22
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|23
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|24
|Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
|25
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|26
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|27
|Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|28
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|29
|Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|30
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|31
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|32
|Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
|33
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|34
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
|35
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|36
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
|37
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|38
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
|39
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|40
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|41
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|42
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|43
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|44
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|45
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|46
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|47
|Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
|48
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|49
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|50
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|51
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|52
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|53
|David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|54
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|55
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|56
|Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
|57
|Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
|58
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|59
|Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|60
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|61
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|62
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|63
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|64
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|65
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|66
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|67
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|68
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|69
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|70
|Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|71
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|72
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|73
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|74
|Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
|75
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|76
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|77
|Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
|78
|Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
|79
|Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
|80
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
|81
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|82
|Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
|83
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|84
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|85
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|86
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|87
|Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
|88
|Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|89
|James Boal (AWCC Development)
|90
|Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
|91
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|92
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
|93
|John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
|94
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
|95
|Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
|96
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|97
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|98
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
|99
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|100
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|101
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|102
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|103
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|104
|Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
|105
|Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|106
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|107
|David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|108
|Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
|109
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|110
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|111
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|112
|Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
|113
|Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|114
|Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|115
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|116
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|117
|Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
|118
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|119
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
|120
|Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)
|121
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|122
|Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
|123
|Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:48
|124
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|0:03:58
|125
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|0:08:40
|126
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
|127
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|128
|Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
|129
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|130
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|131
|Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
|132
|Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
|133
|Shane Way (AWCC Development)
|0:08:43
|134
|Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
|0:08:44
|135
|David Hampton (SP AusNet)
|0:08:46
|136
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|137
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|138
|David Melville (Merida Australia)
|139
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|DNF
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|DNF
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|DNF
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|DNF
|Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
|1
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|2
|3
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|1
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|2
|3
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|2
|3
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|1
|1
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|1
|1
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|2
|3
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|1
|1
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|2
|3
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|1
|1
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|2
|3
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|1
|1
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|2
|pts
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|5:39:51
|2
|Malaysian National Team
|3
|Team Jayco Skins
|4
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|5
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|7
|Team Race-Fenton Green
|8
|Plan B Racing
|9
|Bass Coast Shire
|10
|Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|Recab Cycling
|12
|GE Plumbing 2010
|13
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|14
|Lawson Homes
|15
|Merida Australia
|16
|Apollo Bicycles
|17
|Jayco VIS
|18
|Team Super Elliott
|19
|Lakes Oil N.L.
|20
|AWCC Development
|21
|Suzuki/ACTAS
|22
|AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
|23
|Shortis.com.au
|24
|CreditCollect
|25
|TFM Avanti
|0:08:40
|26
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
|27
|SP AusNet
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|8:34:05
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:05
|4
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:09
|5
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:14
|6
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:18
|8
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:22
|9
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|10
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|11
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:23
|12
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|13
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:25
|14
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|15
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|16
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:27
|17
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:30
|18
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
|19
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:00:31
|20
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:32
|21
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:33
|22
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|23
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|24
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|25
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:34
|26
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|27
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:35
|28
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|29
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:36
|30
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|31
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|32
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|33
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:37
|34
|James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
|0:00:38
|35
|James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|36
|Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
|37
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
|38
|Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
|39
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
|40
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
|41
|Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
|42
|David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|43
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|44
|Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
|45
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|46
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|47
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|48
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|49
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|50
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|51
|Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
|52
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|53
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|54
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|55
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|56
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|57
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|58
|Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|59
|James Boal (AWCC Development)
|60
|Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|61
|Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
|62
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:05
|63
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:01:41
|64
|Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
|0:02:30
|65
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:02:40
|66
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:02:56
|67
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
|0:02:59
|68
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|0:04:42
|69
|Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:04:44
|70
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|71
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|72
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
|0:05:33
|73
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|0:06:03
|74
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:30
|75
|Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|0:07:36
|76
|John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
|77
|Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|0:07:57
|78
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
|0:09:18
|79
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|0:09:23
|80
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|0:09:24
|81
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:10:37
|82
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:10:41
|83
|Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
|0:10:56
|84
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|0:11:30
|85
|Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|86
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:11:52
|87
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|0:12:19
|88
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|0:12:35
|89
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|0:13:05
|90
|Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
|0:14:35
|91
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|0:16:44
|92
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|0:17:47
|93
|David Melville (Merida Australia)
|0:19:37
|94
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:20:54
|95
|Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
|0:22:23
|96
|Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:32:16
|97
|Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
|98
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:34:16
|99
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:34:53
|100
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|0:36:10
|101
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:36:22
|102
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|0:39:04
|103
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|0:39:09
|104
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:39:13
|105
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:39:14
|106
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|107
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
|108
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|109
|Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
|110
|Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
|0:40:27
|111
|Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
|0:40:34
|112
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|0:40:45
|113
|Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:40:47
|114
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:41:57
|115
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:42:09
|116
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|0:42:18
|117
|Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
|0:42:42
|118
|Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
|0:43:08
|119
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
|0:45:05
|120
|Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
|0:47:18
|121
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:47:28
|122
|Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
|0:47:54
|123
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:48:07
|124
|Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:48:10
|125
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:48:21
|126
|David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|0:51:23
|127
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:52:22
|128
|Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
|0:52:33
|129
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:52:54
|130
|Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:57:22
|131
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:57:27
|132
|Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
|0:57:29
|133
|Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)
|0:57:40
|134
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|1:00:03
|135
|Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
|1:06:32
|136
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|1:13:32
|137
|Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
|1:15:03
|138
|David Hampton (SP AusNet)
|1:15:31
|139
|Shane Way (AWCC Development)
|1:17:42
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|29
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|21
|3
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|16
|4
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|13
|5
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|13
|7
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|13
|8
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|9
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|10
|10
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|10
|11
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|13
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|14
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|15
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|16
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|17
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|18
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|19
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|20
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|4
|21
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|4
|22
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|4
|23
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|3
|24
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|25
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|26
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|27
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|2
|28
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|29
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|2
|30
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|2
|31
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|2
|32
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|1
|33
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|1
|34
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|1
|35
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|1
|36
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|1
|1
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|22
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|3
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|5
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|6
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|5
|7
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|5
|8
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|5
|9
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|10
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|3
|11
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|12
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|13
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|2
|14
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|2
|15
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|1
|1
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|18
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|18
|3
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|12
|4
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|5
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
|6
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|8
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|9
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|10
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|4
|11
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|4
|12
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|13
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|14
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|1
|15
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|1
|1
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|2
|pts
|2
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|2
|3
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|2
|4
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|5
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|25:44:09
|2
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|3
|Team Jayco Skins
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Plan B Racing
|6
|Bass Coast Shire
|7
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Lakes Oil N.L.
|10
|GE Plumbing 2010
|11
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|12
|Merida Australia
|13
|Suzuki/ACTAS
|14
|Apollo Bicycles
|0:04:06
|15
|AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
|0:06:58
|16
|Lawson Homes
|0:10:32
|17
|Malaysian National Team
|0:11:04
|18
|Recab Cycling
|0:14:12
|19
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
|0:15:38
|20
|Shortis.com.au
|0:35:32
|21
|Jayco VIS
|0:38:36
|22
|Team Super Elliott
|0:47:26
|23
|SP AusNet
|0:55:27
|24
|AWCC Development
|0:56:00
|25
|Team Race-Fenton Green
|1:16:05
|26
|CreditCollect
|1:48:50
|27
|TFM Avanti
|2:30:28
