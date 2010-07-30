Image 1 of 21 Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) has found a new lease of life thanks to Henk Vogels and Chris White at Fly V Australia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 21 The peloton weren't foxing during their 85 kilometre fifth stage from Morwell to Maffra. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 21 Christopher Williams (left) of the Merida Australia team and Jay Bourke (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) in the peloton during stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 21 Nicholas Dougall (left) of the Lakes Oil N.L team and Nick Bensley (SP AUSNET) in action during stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 21 Out of the saddle: Budget Forklift's Blair Windsor looks to attack late on stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 21 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) had a successful series in 2009 and is one of the fancies to do well again in 2010. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 21 Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) has always had the ability and a win here in Gippsland will inject a massive confidence boot to the young Victorian. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 21 The lead group head towards Maffra beneath grey skies. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 21 Coming through: Lakes Oil N.L rider Alexander Ray from New Zealand keeps a close watch on the moto looking for some room in the peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 21 Stage five began from a Bunnings hardware store in Morwell. Bunnings is Australia's largest hardware chain. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 21 Let's go shopping: Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) went looking for some bargains at a shopping centre in Morwell prior to stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 21 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) remains in the lead of the King of the Mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 21 At the back of the peloton on the skinny roads near Heyfield on stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 21 A small group tried to escape the peloton in the final kilometres of the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 21 A small gap had opened up nearing fifteen kilometres to the finish in Maffra. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 21 The leading group maintained their narrow margin on the peloton nearing Maffra. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 21 The chasing peloton trying to bridge the gap to the lead group with ten kilometres remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 21 The charge to the line with Dale Scarfe (third from right) of the McDonagh Blake/Witness team the eventual winner. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 21 A cool win: McDonagh Blake/Witness team manager Trent Wilson gives the thumbs up to Dale Scarfe's win in Maffra. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 21 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) is the leader of the SP Aus Net Sprint Points competition after five stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 21 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) will take a two second lead into the sixth stage of the tour in Bairnsdale tomorrow. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Dale Scarfe scored McDonagh Blake-Witness its first stage victory at the Tour of Gippsland this year, holding off Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) in the final sprint. A surprise contender in the final sprint after the 85 kilometre stage was Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) who finished third.

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans) continues to lead the overall race after taking the leader’s jersey on the morning’s stage. Former leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) slipped further down the overall standings as Joseph Lewis (Drapac-Porsche) jumped up into second place, two seconds behind Shaw.

“The yellow jersey is not weighing heavily on my shoulders,” said Shaw. “I am starting to think that I can hold on to it until Sunday.”

Full Results 1 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1:53:17 2 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 3 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 4 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 7 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 9 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 10 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 11 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 12 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 14 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 15 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 17 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 19 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 20 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 21 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 22 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 23 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 24 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 25 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 26 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 27 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 28 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 29 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 30 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 31 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 32 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 33 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 34 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 35 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 36 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 37 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 38 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 39 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 40 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 41 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 42 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 43 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 44 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 45 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 46 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 47 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 48 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 49 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 50 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 51 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 52 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 53 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 54 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 55 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 56 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 57 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 58 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 59 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 60 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 61 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 62 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 63 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 64 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 65 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 66 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 67 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 68 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 69 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 70 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 71 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 72 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 73 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 74 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 75 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 76 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 77 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 78 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 79 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 80 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 81 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 82 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 83 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 84 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 85 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 86 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 87 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 88 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 89 James Boal (AWCC Development) 90 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 91 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 92 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 93 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 94 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 95 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 96 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 97 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 98 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 99 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 100 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 101 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 102 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 103 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 104 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 105 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 106 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 107 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 108 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 109 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 110 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 111 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 112 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 113 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 114 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 115 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 116 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 117 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 118 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 119 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 120 Brenda Washington (AWCC Development) 121 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 122 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 123 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:48 124 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:03:58 125 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:08:40 126 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 127 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 128 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 129 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 130 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 131 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 132 Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) 133 Shane Way (AWCC Development) 0:08:43 134 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 0:08:44 135 David Hampton (SP AusNet) 0:08:46 136 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 137 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 138 David Melville (Merida Australia) 139 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) DNF Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) DNF Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) DNF Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) DNF Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)

Sprint 1 1 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 1

Sprint 2 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 3 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 2 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 4 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 1

Sprint 5 1 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 1

Sprint 6 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 2 3 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 1

Sprint 7 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 2 3 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 1

Mountain 1 1 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 3 pts 2 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 2 pts

Teams 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 5:39:51 2 Malaysian National Team 3 Team Jayco Skins 4 Virgin Blue RBS Morgan 5 Drapac Professional Cycling 6 McDonagh Blake-Witness 7 Team Race-Fenton Green 8 Plan B Racing 9 Bass Coast Shire 10 Team Budget Forklifts 11 Recab Cycling 12 GE Plumbing 2010 13 Search2Retain-Myteam2 14 Lawson Homes 15 Merida Australia 16 Apollo Bicycles 17 Jayco VIS 18 Team Super Elliott 19 Lakes Oil N.L. 20 AWCC Development 21 Suzuki/ACTAS 22 AAL Hyster-Rush Racing 23 Shortis.com.au 24 CreditCollect 25 TFM Avanti 0:08:40 26 Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol 27 SP AusNet

General classification after stage 5 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 8:34:05 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:02 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:05 4 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:09 5 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:14 6 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 7 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:18 8 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:22 9 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 10 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 11 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:23 12 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 13 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:25 14 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 15 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 16 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:27 17 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:30 18 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 19 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:31 20 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:32 21 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:33 22 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 24 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 25 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:34 26 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:35 28 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 29 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 0:00:36 30 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 31 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 32 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 33 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:37 34 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 0:00:38 35 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 36 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 37 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 38 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 39 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 40 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 41 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 42 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 43 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 44 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 45 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 46 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 47 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 48 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 49 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 50 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 51 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 52 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 53 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 54 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 55 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 56 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 57 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 58 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 59 James Boal (AWCC Development) 60 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 61 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 62 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:05 63 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:41 64 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 0:02:30 65 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:40 66 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:56 67 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 0:02:59 68 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:04:42 69 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 0:04:44 70 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 71 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 72 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 0:05:33 73 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 0:06:03 74 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:30 75 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:07:36 76 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 77 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:07:57 78 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 0:09:18 79 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 0:09:23 80 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 0:09:24 81 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:37 82 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:41 83 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 0:10:56 84 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 0:11:30 85 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 86 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:11:52 87 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 0:12:19 88 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:12:35 89 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:13:05 90 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 0:14:35 91 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 0:16:44 92 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:17:47 93 David Melville (Merida Australia) 0:19:37 94 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:20:54 95 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 0:22:23 96 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:32:16 97 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 98 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 0:34:16 99 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:34:53 100 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 0:36:10 101 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:36:22 102 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 0:39:04 103 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 0:39:09 104 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:39:13 105 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:39:14 106 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 107 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 108 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 109 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 110 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 0:40:27 111 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 0:40:34 112 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 0:40:45 113 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:40:47 114 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:41:57 115 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:42:09 116 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 0:42:18 117 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 0:42:42 118 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 0:43:08 119 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 0:45:05 120 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 0:47:18 121 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:47:28 122 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 0:47:54 123 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:48:07 124 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:48:10 125 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:48:21 126 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 0:51:23 127 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:52:22 128 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 0:52:33 129 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:52:54 130 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:57:22 131 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 0:57:27 132 Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) 0:57:29 133 Brenda Washington (AWCC Development) 0:57:40 134 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 1:00:03 135 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 1:06:32 136 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 1:13:32 137 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 1:15:03 138 David Hampton (SP AusNet) 1:15:31 139 Shane Way (AWCC Development) 1:17:42

Sprint classification 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 3 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 16 4 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 13 5 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 6 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 13 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 13 8 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 9 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 10 10 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 10 11 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 12 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 13 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 14 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 15 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 16 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 17 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 18 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 19 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 20 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 4 21 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 4 22 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 4 23 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 3 24 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 25 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 26 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 27 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 2 28 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 2 29 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 2 30 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 2 31 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 2 32 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 1 33 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 1 34 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 1 35 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 1 36 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 1

Mountains classification 1 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 22 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 5 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 6 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 5 7 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 8 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 5 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 3 11 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 12 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 3 13 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 2 14 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 2 15 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 1

Criterium championship classification 1 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 18 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 18 3 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 12 4 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 5 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 7 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 8 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 9 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 10 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 4 11 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 4 12 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 3 13 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 14 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 1 15 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 1

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 2 pts 2 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 2 4 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 5 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2