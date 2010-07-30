Image 1 of 20 Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) from New South Wales takes out stage four in Newborough, much to the delight of teammate Patrick Shaw (right). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 20 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria shows off his moustache on the startline in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 20 You're the man: Patrick Shaw congratulates Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan teammate Scott Law on winning the fourth stage of the tour in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 20 Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) is as accomplished on the track as well as the road, Law won the prestigious Latrobe Wheelrace in 2008. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 20 Cheers everybody: Stage four winner Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) acknowledges the crowd in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 20 Stage winner Scott Law shares a moment with Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan teammate and new tour leader Patrick Shaw on the podium in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 20 The boys from Lawson Homes pose for a photo with a youngster who had ridden across town to see the Tour of Gippsland. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 20 Stage four podium (l-r): Alex Carver (3rd,Jayco Skins), Scott Law (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), and Patrick Shaw (2nd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 20 Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan team manager Patrick Jonker congratulates stage winner Scott Law, the team is the feeder group for Fly V Australia which is performing successfully on an International scale. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 20 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) is the Credit Collect Criterium Championship leader after four stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 20 The peloton was all together on the final laps of the 30 lap criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 20 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) leads tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) into a corner during the 39km criterium in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 20 The peloton make their way around the 1.3km street circuit in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 20 The field snakes it's way along the streets of Newborough in Gippsland Victoria. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 20 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-MyTeam2) goes on the attack during stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 20 Tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in second wheel and watching for any attacks that may threaten his lead. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 20 Riders on a small rise at the back of the course in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 20 Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) from Queensland may not be appreciating the cooler climate in Victoria at the moment. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 20 The peloton charge towards an intermediate sprint during stage four in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 20 Cop this: New tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) from Victoria sprays the champers in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Patrick Shaw was more than happy to finish second to Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans teammate Scott Law on the Tour of Gippsland’s fourth stage. The pair didn’t only net the team a terrific one-two finish on the stage, but also gave Shaw the race lead.

“I learned a lot during my two years in Europe even though I didn’t win a race and Pat Jonker has also been good for me with tactical planning and race fitness,” said Shaw.

The time bonuses Shaw earned on the stage boosted him into first place overall by two seconds. Former race leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) sits in second place overall with stage winner Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts) holding third place.

Full Results 1 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:58:25 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 4 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 8 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 9 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 11 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 12 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 14 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 15 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 16 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 17 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 20 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 22 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 23 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 24 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 25 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 27 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 28 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 30 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 32 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 33 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 34 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 35 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 36 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 37 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 38 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 39 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 40 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 41 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 42 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 43 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 44 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 45 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 46 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 47 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 48 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 49 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 50 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 51 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 52 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 53 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 54 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 55 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 56 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 57 David Melville (Merida Australia) 58 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 59 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 60 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 61 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 62 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 63 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 64 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 65 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 66 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 67 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 68 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 69 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 70 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 71 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 72 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 73 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 74 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 75 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 76 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 77 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 78 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 79 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 80 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 81 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 82 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 83 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 84 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 85 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 86 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 87 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 88 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 89 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 90 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 91 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 92 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 93 Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet) 94 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 95 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 96 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 97 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 98 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 99 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 100 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 101 James Boal (AWCC Development) 102 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:21 103 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 104 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 105 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 106 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:36 107 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:45 108 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 0:01:20 109 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:01:57 110 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 111 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 112 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 0:03:54 113 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 114 Brenda Washington (AWCC Development) 115 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 116 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 117 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 118 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 119 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 120 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 121 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 122 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 123 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 124 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 125 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 126 Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) 0:05:51 127 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 128 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 129 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 130 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 131 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 132 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 133 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 134 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 135 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 136 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:07:48 137 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 0:09:45 138 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 139 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 140 David Hampton (SP AusNet) 0:11:42 141 Shane Way (AWCC Development) 142 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) DNF Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)

Sprint 1 - Lap 6 1 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 3 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 10 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 4 - Lap 12 1 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 3 pts 2 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 2 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 5 - Lap 14 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 6 - Lap 16 1 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 1

Sprint 7 - Lap 18 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 1

Sprint 8 - Lap 20 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 3 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 1

Sprint 9 - Lap 22 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 1

Sprint 10 - Lap 24 1 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 11 - Lap 26 1 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 3 pts 2 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Criterium championship 1 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 10 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 9 3 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 8 4 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 5 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 6 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 7 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 4 8 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 3 9 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 10 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

Teams 1 Virgin Blue RBS Morgan 2:55:15 2 Team Jayco Skins 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 Plan B Racing 6 Team Budget Forklifts 7 McDonagh Blake-Witness 8 Malaysian National Team 9 Bass Coast Shire 10 Lakes Oil N.L. 11 GE Plumbing 2010 12 Search2Retain-Myteam2 13 Recab Cycling 14 Merida Australia 15 Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol 16 Suzuki/ACTAS 17 Apollo Bicycles 18 AAL Hyster-Rush Racing 19 Jayco VIS 20 CreditCollect 21 Team Super Elliott 0:00:21 22 Shortis.com.au 0:03:54 23 AWCC Development 24 Lawson Homes 25 Team Race-Fenton Green 0:05:51 26 SP AusNet 27 TFM Avanti 0:13:39

General classification after stage 4 1 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 6:40:55 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:02 3 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:04 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:05 5 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:07 6 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:08 7 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:11 8 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:15 9 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 10 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:00:17 11 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:18 12 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:23 14 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 15 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 17 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 18 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:24 19 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:25 21 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:26 22 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 23 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 24 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 25 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:27 26 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:28 28 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:29 29 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 30 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 31 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:30 32 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 0:00:31 33 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 34 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 35 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 36 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 37 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 38 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 39 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 40 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 41 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 42 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 43 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 44 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 45 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 46 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 47 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 48 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 49 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 50 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 51 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 52 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 53 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 54 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 55 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 56 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 57 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 58 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 59 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 60 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 61 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 62 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 63 James Boal (AWCC Development) 64 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 65 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 66 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:08 67 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:01:39 68 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 0:02:23 69 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:33 70 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:49 71 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 0:02:52 72 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:04:35 73 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 0:04:37 74 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 75 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 76 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 0:05:26 77 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 0:05:56 78 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:23 79 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:07:29 80 Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet) 81 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 82 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:07:50 83 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 0:09:00 84 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 85 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 86 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:09:46 87 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:30 88 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:34 89 David Melville (Merida Australia) 0:10:44 90 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 0:10:49 91 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:11:23 92 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 93 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:11:45 94 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 0:12:12 95 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:12:28 96 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 0:14:28 97 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 0:16:37 98 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:20:47 99 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 0:22:16 100 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 0:25:23 101 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 0:32:09 102 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 103 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:34:46 104 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 0:36:03 105 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:36:15 106 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:38:41 107 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 0:39:02 108 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 109 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:39:06 110 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:39:07 111 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 112 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 113 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 114 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 115 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 116 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:39:52 117 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 0:40:20 118 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 0:40:27 119 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 0:40:36 120 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:41:50 121 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:42:02 122 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 0:42:12 123 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 0:42:35 124 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 0:43:01 125 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 0:44:58 126 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 0:47:11 127 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:48:00 128 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:48:03 129 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:48:14 130 Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) 0:48:42 131 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:51:16 132 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 133 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:52:21 134 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:52:47 135 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:57:15 136 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 0:57:20 137 Brenda Washington (AWCC Development) 0:57:33 138 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 0:57:45 139 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 1:04:45 140 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 1:06:12 141 David Hampton (SP AusNet) 1:06:38 142 Shane Way (AWCC Development) 1:08:52

Sprint classification 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 3 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 14 4 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 5 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 10 6 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 8 8 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 9 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 8 10 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 11 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 12 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 7 13 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 14 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 15 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 5 16 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 17 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 5 18 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 4 19 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 4 20 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 4 21 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 22 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 23 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 3 24 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 25 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 26 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 2 27 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 2 28 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 2 29 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 2 30 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 31 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 1 32 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 1 33 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 1 34 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 1

Mountains classification 1 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 22 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 5 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 6 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 5 7 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 5 8 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 9 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 10 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 11 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 3 12 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 2 13 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 2

Criterium championship classification 1 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 18 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 18 3 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 12 4 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 5 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 7 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 8 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 9 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 10 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 4 11 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 4 12 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 3 13 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 14 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 1 15 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 1

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 2 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 2 3 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2