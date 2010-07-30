Trending

Law and Shaw steal the show

Law wins stage as teammate Shaw grabs GC

Image 1 of 20

Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) from New South Wales takes out stage four in Newborough, much to the delight of teammate Patrick Shaw (right).

Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) from New South Wales takes out stage four in Newborough, much to the delight of teammate Patrick Shaw (right).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 20

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria shows off his moustache on the startline in Newborough.

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria shows off his moustache on the startline in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 20

You're the man: Patrick Shaw congratulates Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan teammate Scott Law on winning the fourth stage of the tour in Newborough.

You're the man: Patrick Shaw congratulates Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan teammate Scott Law on winning the fourth stage of the tour in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 20

Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) is as accomplished on the track as well as the road, Law won the prestigious Latrobe Wheelrace in 2008.

Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) is as accomplished on the track as well as the road, Law won the prestigious Latrobe Wheelrace in 2008.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 20

Cheers everybody: Stage four winner Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) acknowledges the crowd in Newborough.

Cheers everybody: Stage four winner Scott Law (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) acknowledges the crowd in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 20

Stage winner Scott Law shares a moment with Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan teammate and new tour leader Patrick Shaw on the podium in Newborough.

Stage winner Scott Law shares a moment with Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan teammate and new tour leader Patrick Shaw on the podium in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 20

The boys from Lawson Homes pose for a photo with a youngster who had ridden across town to see the Tour of Gippsland.

The boys from Lawson Homes pose for a photo with a youngster who had ridden across town to see the Tour of Gippsland.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 20

Stage four podium (l-r): Alex Carver (3rd,Jayco Skins), Scott Law (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), and Patrick Shaw (2nd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan).

Stage four podium (l-r): Alex Carver (3rd,Jayco Skins), Scott Law (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), and Patrick Shaw (2nd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 20

Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan team manager Patrick Jonker congratulates stage winner Scott Law, the team is the feeder group for Fly V Australia which is performing successfully on an International scale.

Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan team manager Patrick Jonker congratulates stage winner Scott Law, the team is the feeder group for Fly V Australia which is performing successfully on an International scale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 20

Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) is the Credit Collect Criterium Championship leader after four stages.

Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) is the Credit Collect Criterium Championship leader after four stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 20

The peloton was all together on the final laps of the 30 lap criterium.

The peloton was all together on the final laps of the 30 lap criterium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 20

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) leads tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) into a corner during the 39km criterium in Newborough.

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) leads tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) into a corner during the 39km criterium in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 20

The peloton make their way around the 1.3km street circuit in Newborough.

The peloton make their way around the 1.3km street circuit in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 20

The field snakes it's way along the streets of Newborough in Gippsland Victoria.

The field snakes it's way along the streets of Newborough in Gippsland Victoria.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 20

Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-MyTeam2) goes on the attack during stage four.

Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-MyTeam2) goes on the attack during stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 20

Tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in second wheel and watching for any attacks that may threaten his lead.

Tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in second wheel and watching for any attacks that may threaten his lead.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 20

Riders on a small rise at the back of the course in Newborough.

Riders on a small rise at the back of the course in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 20

Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) from Queensland may not be appreciating the cooler climate in Victoria at the moment.

Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) from Queensland may not be appreciating the cooler climate in Victoria at the moment.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 20

The peloton charge towards an intermediate sprint during stage four in Newborough.

The peloton charge towards an intermediate sprint during stage four in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 20

Cop this: New tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) from Victoria sprays the champers in Newborough.

Cop this: New tour leader Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) from Victoria sprays the champers in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Patrick Shaw was more than happy to finish second to Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans teammate Scott Law on the Tour of Gippsland’s fourth stage. The pair didn’t only net the team a terrific one-two finish on the stage, but also gave Shaw the race lead.

Related Articles

Alexander Ray wins stage six with solo attack

Steele Von Hoff wins in Lakes Entrance

“I learned a lot during my two years in Europe even though I didn’t win a race and Pat Jonker has also been good for me with tactical planning and race fitness,” said Shaw.

The time bonuses Shaw earned on the stage boosted him into first place overall by two seconds. Former race leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) sits in second place overall with stage winner Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts) holding third place.

Full Results
1Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:58:25
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
3Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
4Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
6Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
8Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
9Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
11Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
12Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
13Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
14Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
15Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
16Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
17Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
19James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
20Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
22Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
23Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
24Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
25Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
27James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
28Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
29Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
30Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
32Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
33Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
34Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
35Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
36Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
37Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
38Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
39Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
40Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
41Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
42Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
43Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
44Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
45Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
46Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
47Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
48Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
49Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
50Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
51Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
52Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
53James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
54Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
55David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
56Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
57David Melville (Merida Australia)
58Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
59Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
60Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
61Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
62Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
63Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
64Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
65Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
66Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
67Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
68Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
69Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
70Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
71Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
72Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
73Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
74Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
75Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
76Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
77Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
78Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
79Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
80Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
81Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
82Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
83Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
84Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
85Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
86Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
87Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
88Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
89Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
90Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
91Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
92Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
93Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
94Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
95Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
96Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
97John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
98Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
99Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
100Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
101James Boal (AWCC Development)
102Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:21
103Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
104Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
105Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
106Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:36
107Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:45
108Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)0:01:20
109Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:01:57
110Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
111Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
112Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)0:03:54
113Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
114Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)
115David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
116Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
117Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
118Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
119Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
120James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
121Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
122Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
123John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
124Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
125Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
126Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)0:05:51
127Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
128Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
129David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
130Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
131Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
132Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
133Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
134Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
135Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
136Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:07:48
137Jake Laine (SP AusNet)0:09:45
138Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
139James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
140David Hampton (SP AusNet)0:11:42
141Shane Way (AWCC Development)
142Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
DNFBen Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)

Sprint 1 - Lap 6
1Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)2
3Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8
1Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)3pts
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 3 - Lap 10
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 4 - Lap 12
1Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)3pts
2Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)2
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 5 - Lap 14
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 6 - Lap 16
1Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)1

Sprint 7 - Lap 18
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)1

Sprint 8 - Lap 20
1Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)3pts
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1

Sprint 9 - Lap 22
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)1

Sprint 10 - Lap 24
1Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 11 - Lap 26
1Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)3pts
2Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Criterium championship
1Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)10pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)9
3Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)8
4Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
5Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
6Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)4
8Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)3
9Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
10Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)1

Most aggressive rider
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

Teams
1Virgin Blue RBS Morgan2:55:15
2Team Jayco Skins
3Drapac Professional Cycling
4Genesys Wealth Advisers
5Plan B Racing
6Team Budget Forklifts
7McDonagh Blake-Witness
8Malaysian National Team
9Bass Coast Shire
10Lakes Oil N.L.
11GE Plumbing 2010
12Search2Retain-Myteam2
13Recab Cycling
14Merida Australia
15Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
16Suzuki/ACTAS
17Apollo Bicycles
18AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
19Jayco VIS
20CreditCollect
21Team Super Elliott0:00:21
22Shortis.com.au0:03:54
23AWCC Development
24Lawson Homes
25Team Race-Fenton Green0:05:51
26SP AusNet
27TFM Avanti0:13:39

General classification after stage 4
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)6:40:55
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:02
3Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:04
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:05
5Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:07
6Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:08
7Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:11
8Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:15
9Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
10Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:00:17
11Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:18
12Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:23
14Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
15Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
17Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
18Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:00:24
19Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:25
21Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:26
22Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
23Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
24Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
25Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:27
26Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
27Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:28
28Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:29
29Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
30Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
31Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:30
32Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)0:00:31
33James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
34James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
35Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
36Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
37Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
38Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
39Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
40Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
41Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
42David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
43Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
44James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
45Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
46Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
47Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
48Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
49Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
50Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
51Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
52Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
53Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
54Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
55Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
56Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
57Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
58Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
59Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
60Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
61Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
62Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
63James Boal (AWCC Development)
64Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
65Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
66Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:08
67Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:39
68Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)0:02:23
69Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:33
70Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:49
71Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)0:02:52
72Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:04:35
73Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:37
74Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
75Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
76Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)0:05:26
77Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:05:56
78Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:23
79Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:07:29
80Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
81John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
82Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:07:50
83Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:09:00
84Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
85Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
86Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:09:46
87Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:30
88Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:34
89David Melville (Merida Australia)0:10:44
90Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)0:10:49
91Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)0:11:23
92Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
93Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:11:45
94John Cornish (Recab Cycling)0:12:12
95Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:12:28
96Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)0:14:28
97Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)0:16:37
98Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:20:47
99Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)0:22:16
100James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:25:23
101Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)0:32:09
102Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
103Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:34:46
104Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)0:36:03
105Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:36:15
106Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:38:41
107Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)0:39:02
108Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
109Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)0:39:06
110Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:39:07
111Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
112Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
113Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
114Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
115Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
116Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:39:52
117Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)0:40:20
118Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)0:40:27
119Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)0:40:36
120James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:41:50
121Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:42:02
122Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)0:42:12
123Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)0:42:35
124Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)0:43:01
125David Abraham (Lawson Homes)0:44:58
126Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)0:47:11
127Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)0:48:00
128Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:48:03
129Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:48:14
130Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)0:48:42
131Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:51:16
132David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
133Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:52:21
134Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:52:47
135Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:57:15
136Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:57:20
137Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)0:57:33
138Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)0:57:45
139Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)1:04:45
140Jake Laine (SP AusNet)1:06:12
141David Hampton (SP AusNet)1:06:38
142Shane Way (AWCC Development)1:08:52

Sprint classification
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)21pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)19
3Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)14
4Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)12
5Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)10
6Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
7Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)8
8Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
9Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)8
10Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)7
11Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
12Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)7
13Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
14Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
15Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)5
16Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)5
17Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)5
18Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)4
19Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)4
20James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)4
21Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)4
22Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
23Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)3
24Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
25Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
26Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)2
27Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
28Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)2
29Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)2
30Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
31Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)1
32Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)1
33John Cornish (Recab Cycling)1
34Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)1

Mountains classification
1Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)22pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)11
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
5Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
6Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)5
7Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)5
8Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
9Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
10Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
11Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)3
12Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)2
13Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)2

Criterium championship classification
1Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)18pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)18
3Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)12
4Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
5Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
8Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
9Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
10Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)4
11Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)4
12Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)3
13Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
14Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)1
15Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)2pts
2Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)2
3Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)2

Teams classification
1Genesys Wealth Advisers20:04:18
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
3Drapac Professional Cycling
4Team Jayco Skins
5Plan B Racing
6Team Budget Forklifts
7Bass Coast Shire
8McDonagh Blake-Witness
9Lakes Oil N.L.
10GE Plumbing 2010
11Search2Retain-Myteam2
12Merida Australia
13Suzuki/ACTAS
14Apollo Bicycles0:04:06
15Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol0:06:58
16AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
17Lawson Homes0:10:32
18Malaysian National Team0:11:04
19Recab Cycling0:14:12
20Shortis.com.au0:35:32
21Jayco VIS0:38:36
22SP AusNet0:46:47
23Team Super Elliott0:47:26
24AWCC Development0:56:00
25Team Race-Fenton Green1:16:05
26CreditCollect1:48:50
27TFM Avanti2:21:48

 

Latest on Cyclingnews