Law and Shaw steal the show
Law wins stage as teammate Shaw grabs GC
Patrick Shaw was more than happy to finish second to Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans teammate Scott Law on the Tour of Gippsland’s fourth stage. The pair didn’t only net the team a terrific one-two finish on the stage, but also gave Shaw the race lead.
“I learned a lot during my two years in Europe even though I didn’t win a race and Pat Jonker has also been good for me with tactical planning and race fitness,” said Shaw.
The time bonuses Shaw earned on the stage boosted him into first place overall by two seconds. Former race leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) sits in second place overall with stage winner Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts) holding third place.
|1
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:58:25
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|4
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|8
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|11
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|12
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|14
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|15
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|16
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|17
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|18
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|19
|James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|21
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
|22
|Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
|23
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|24
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|25
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|26
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|27
|James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|28
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|29
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|30
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
|32
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|33
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|34
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|35
|Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
|36
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
|37
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|38
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|39
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
|40
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|41
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|42
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|43
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|44
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|45
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|46
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|47
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|48
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|49
|Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
|50
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
|51
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|52
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|53
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|54
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|55
|David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|56
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|57
|David Melville (Merida Australia)
|58
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|59
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|60
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|61
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|62
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|63
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|64
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|65
|Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
|66
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|67
|Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|68
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|69
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|70
|Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
|71
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|72
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|73
|Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|74
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|75
|Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|76
|Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
|77
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|78
|Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
|79
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
|80
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|81
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
|82
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
|83
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|84
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|85
|Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|86
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|87
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|88
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
|89
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|90
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|91
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|92
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|93
|Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
|94
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|95
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|96
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|97
|John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
|98
|Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
|99
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|100
|Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
|101
|James Boal (AWCC Development)
|102
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:21
|103
|Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|104
|Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
|105
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|106
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:36
|107
|Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:45
|108
|Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
|0:01:20
|109
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:01:57
|110
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|111
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|112
|Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
|0:03:54
|113
|Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
|114
|Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)
|115
|David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|116
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|117
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|118
|Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|119
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|120
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|121
|Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
|122
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|123
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|124
|Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
|125
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|126
|Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
|0:05:51
|127
|Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
|128
|Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
|129
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
|130
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|131
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|132
|Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|133
|Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
|134
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|135
|Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|136
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:07:48
|137
|Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
|0:09:45
|138
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|139
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|140
|David Hampton (SP AusNet)
|0:11:42
|141
|Shane Way (AWCC Development)
|142
|Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
|DNF
|Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
|1
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|1
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|1
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|2
|3
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|1
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|1
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|1
|1
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|1
|1
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|1
|1
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|1
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|1
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|10
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|9
|3
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|8
|4
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|5
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|6
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|7
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|4
|8
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|10
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|1
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|pts
|1
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|2:55:15
|2
|Team Jayco Skins
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|5
|Plan B Racing
|6
|Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|8
|Malaysian National Team
|9
|Bass Coast Shire
|10
|Lakes Oil N.L.
|11
|GE Plumbing 2010
|12
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|13
|Recab Cycling
|14
|Merida Australia
|15
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
|16
|Suzuki/ACTAS
|17
|Apollo Bicycles
|18
|AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
|19
|Jayco VIS
|20
|CreditCollect
|21
|Team Super Elliott
|0:00:21
|22
|Shortis.com.au
|0:03:54
|23
|AWCC Development
|24
|Lawson Homes
|25
|Team Race-Fenton Green
|0:05:51
|26
|SP AusNet
|27
|TFM Avanti
|0:13:39
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|6:40:55
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:02
|3
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:04
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:05
|5
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:07
|6
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:08
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:11
|8
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:15
|9
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:16
|10
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|0:00:17
|11
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:18
|12
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|13
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:23
|14
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|17
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
|18
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:00:24
|19
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|20
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:25
|21
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:26
|22
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|23
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|24
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|25
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:27
|26
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|27
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:28
|28
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:29
|29
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|30
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|31
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:30
|32
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:31
|33
|James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
|34
|James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|35
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|36
|Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
|37
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
|38
|Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
|39
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
|40
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
|41
|Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
|42
|David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|43
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|44
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|45
|Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
|46
|Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
|47
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|48
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|49
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|50
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|51
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|52
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|53
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|54
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|55
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|56
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|57
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|58
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|59
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|60
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
|61
|Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|62
|Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|63
|James Boal (AWCC Development)
|64
|Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
|65
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|66
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:08
|67
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:01:39
|68
|Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
|0:02:23
|69
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:02:33
|70
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:02:49
|71
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
|0:02:52
|72
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|0:04:35
|73
|Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:04:37
|74
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|75
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|76
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
|0:05:26
|77
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|0:05:56
|78
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:23
|79
|Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|0:07:29
|80
|Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
|81
|John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
|82
|Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|0:07:50
|83
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|0:09:00
|84
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|85
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|86
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|0:09:46
|87
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:10:30
|88
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:10:34
|89
|David Melville (Merida Australia)
|0:10:44
|90
|Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
|0:10:49
|91
|Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:11:23
|92
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|93
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:11:45
|94
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|0:12:12
|95
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|0:12:28
|96
|Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
|0:14:28
|97
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|0:16:37
|98
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:20:47
|99
|Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
|0:22:16
|100
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:25:23
|101
|Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
|0:32:09
|102
|Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|103
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:34:46
|104
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|0:36:03
|105
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:36:15
|106
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:38:41
|107
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|0:39:02
|108
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|109
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:39:06
|110
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:39:07
|111
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|112
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
|113
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|114
|Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
|115
|Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
|116
|Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:39:52
|117
|Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
|0:40:20
|118
|Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
|0:40:27
|119
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|0:40:36
|120
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:41:50
|121
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:42:02
|122
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|0:42:12
|123
|Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
|0:42:35
|124
|Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
|0:43:01
|125
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
|0:44:58
|126
|Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
|0:47:11
|127
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:48:00
|128
|Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:48:03
|129
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:48:14
|130
|Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
|0:48:42
|131
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|0:51:16
|132
|David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|133
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:52:21
|134
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:52:47
|135
|Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:57:15
|136
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:57:20
|137
|Brenda Washington (AWCC Development)
|0:57:33
|138
|Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
|0:57:45
|139
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|1:04:45
|140
|Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
|1:06:12
|141
|David Hampton (SP AusNet)
|1:06:38
|142
|Shane Way (AWCC Development)
|1:08:52
|1
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|21
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|19
|3
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|14
|4
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|12
|5
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|10
|6
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|7
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|8
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|9
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|8
|10
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|11
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|7
|13
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|14
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|15
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|5
|16
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|17
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|5
|18
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|4
|19
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|4
|20
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|4
|21
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|22
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|23
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|3
|24
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|25
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|26
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|2
|27
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|28
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|2
|29
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|2
|30
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|31
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|1
|32
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|1
|33
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|1
|34
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|1
|1
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|22
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|3
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|5
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|6
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|5
|7
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|5
|8
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|9
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|10
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|11
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|12
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|2
|13
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|2
|1
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|18
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|18
|3
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|12
|4
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|5
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
|6
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|8
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|9
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|10
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|4
|11
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|4
|12
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|13
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|14
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|1
|15
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|1
|1
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|2
|pts
|2
|Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|2
|3
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|20:04:18
|2
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Team Jayco Skins
|5
|Plan B Racing
|6
|Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|Bass Coast Shire
|8
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|9
|Lakes Oil N.L.
|10
|GE Plumbing 2010
|11
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|12
|Merida Australia
|13
|Suzuki/ACTAS
|14
|Apollo Bicycles
|0:04:06
|15
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
|0:06:58
|16
|AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
|17
|Lawson Homes
|0:10:32
|18
|Malaysian National Team
|0:11:04
|19
|Recab Cycling
|0:14:12
|20
|Shortis.com.au
|0:35:32
|21
|Jayco VIS
|0:38:36
|22
|SP AusNet
|0:46:47
|23
|Team Super Elliott
|0:47:26
|24
|AWCC Development
|0:56:00
|25
|Team Race-Fenton Green
|1:16:05
|26
|CreditCollect
|1:48:50
|27
|TFM Avanti
|2:21:48
