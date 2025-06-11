Recommended reading

New-look Ronde van Brugge to replace Classic Brugge-De Panne for 2026

WorldTour and Women's WorldTour races will retain March 25-26 calendar slot but start and finish in Bruges

BRUGGE BELGIUM MARCH 26 A general view of the peloton prior to the 49th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 Mens Elite a 1956km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 26 2025 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
The men's peloton rolls out of Bruges to start the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian one-day WorldTour and Women's WorldTour races, the Classic Brugge-De Panne and Classic Brugge-De Panne Women, will disappear next year, with a new-look two days of racing taking their places on the calendar.

The Ronde van Brugge will be held for the first time in March 2026, with a men's race held on Wednesday, March 25, while a women's race will be held on Thursday, March 26 – the same scheduling as the current Brugge-De Panne races.

