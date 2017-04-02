Rivera wins Tour of Flanders Women
American sprints to victory in Oudenaarde
Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won the Tour of Flanders Women with a perfectly timed sprint in Oudenaarde, seeing off the challenge of Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) and Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans).
The race was animated by an elite break containing Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten, but they were caught on the run-in, and Rivera, helped by teammate Ellen van Dijk, delivered a fine sprint to claim the win.
The victory is Rivera's second for her new team after she won Trofeo Alfredo Binda last month.
A 15-rider chase group caught a four-rider breakaway with one kilometre remaining to set the stage for a reduced bunch gallop. Around 300 metres from the finish line, Rivera opened the sprint and held on to take the biggest victory of her young career.
"This is unbelievable," said Rivera in her first post-race television interview. "I can't begin to explain it yet."
It's the second Women's WorldTour victory for Rivera who moved from UnitedHeathcare to Team Sunweb at the start of the 2017 season. She credits her team, particularly 2014 Ronde van Vlaanderen winner Ellen van Dijk, with her newfound success in Europe.
"When your team goes all out for you like that, you definitely have to do your job," said Rivera. "The pressure was on."
How it unfolded
The women's peloton rolled out for the start of Ronde van Vlaanderen under sunny skies from the market square of Oudenaarde. Sunday’s menu included the longest route yet: a 153-kilometre course with 12 climbs, some cobbled, and five additional cobbled sections. Like the men's event, the women's race finished back in Oudennarde.
There were several early escape attempts, but none of the breakaways managed to gain any traction. The race came to life over the infamous Muur of Geraardsbergen with five climbs and 60 kilometres remaining.
Rozanne Slik (Team Sunweb) slipped away from the 50-rider selection that had formed over the Muur. She gained a 90-second advantage and spent 20 kilometres away before she was caught on the Kanarieberg.
Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3) countered Slik's catch. The attack sounded an alarm amongst the leaders. Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) immediately jumped on the move. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Ashleigh Moolman Paiso (Cervelo-Bigla) and Elena Cecchini (Canyon SRAM) followed. A stretched out and slimmed down bunch quickly caught the quartet but damage had been done. Where there had once been 50 up front, only 30-odd riders remained.
Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) led that group into the Kruisberg where her teammate Anna van der Breggen launched an attack that inspired what looked like the race-winning move. The Olympic road champion had Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini and Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) for company. The quartet traded pulls and built up a significant advantage.
Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen (Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
In their wake, a chase group formed that included Rivera and Van Dijk. Boels-Dolmans and Canyon SRAM each had three riders in the second group. Cervelo-Bigla had two.
With Canyon SRAM and Sunweb assuming the lion's share of the chase work and the gap holding fairly steady, it initially looked like the winner would come from the four out front – until Van der Breggen, on orders from the team car, stopped working. Lacking teammates in the group behind, Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma fully committed to the escape. Van Vleuten also continued to trade turns.
The psychological blow of Van der Breggen's lack of cooperation along with one less set of legs to share the workload spelled the end of the escape. With Van Dijk on the front, the chase group swallowed up the escape under the flamme rouge.
"From the moment that [sport director] Hans [Timmermans] made the call to go full gas for me, Ellen took charge of the pace," said Rivera. "Ellen chased it down crazy hard, and we also had some help from Canyon. We were committed to the plan of sprinting."
That commitment was well-rewarded as Rivera took the win.
"The sprint was absolutely thrilling," she said. "I still feel like I am dreaming."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4:02:38
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|9
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|12
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:05
|18
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:14
|19
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:24
|20
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|21
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|24
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|25
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:52
|26
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:03:55
|27
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:57
|28
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
|0:05:27
|29
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|30
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|31
|Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|32
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|34
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|35
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|36
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|37
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|38
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|40
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|41
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|42
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|43
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|44
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|45
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
|46
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|47
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|48
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|49
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|51
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|52
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|53
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|54
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|55
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|56
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|57
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|59
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|60
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|61
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|62
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|63
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|64
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|65
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lares-Waowdeals
|66
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|68
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|69
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|70
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|71
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|72
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|73
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|74
|Urša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|75
|Mónika Király (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|76
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|77
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|78
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|79
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|0:09:02
|80
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|81
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|82
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Servetto Giusta
|83
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|84
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott Women
|85
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|86
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|87
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|88
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|89
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|90
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|91
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|92
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|93
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|94
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|95
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|96
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|97
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|DNF
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Iraida Garcia Ocasio (Cub) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|DNF
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|DNF
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|DNF
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Sara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|DNF
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|DNF
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Giusfredi Bianchi
|DNF
|Daniela-Georgina Dumitru (Rom) Giusfredi Bianchi
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
|DNF
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
|DNF
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
|DNF
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
|DNF
|Beatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Empar Felix Tur (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Špela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Nahia Leonet (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
