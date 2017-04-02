Trending

Rivera wins Tour of Flanders Women

American sprints to victory in Oudenaarde

Image 1 of 44

Coryn Rivera win's the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Image 2 of 44

The breakaway in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 3 of 44

Coryn Rivera celebrates winning the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Image 4 of 44

The peloton in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 5 of 44

The peloton in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 6 of 44

The breakaway in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 7 of 44

The breakaway in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 8 of 44

Coryn Rivera celebrates winning the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Image 9 of 44

2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 10 of 44

2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 11 of 44

2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 12 of 44

2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 13 of 44

Gracie Elvin, Coryn Rivera and Chantal Blaak on the Tour of Flanders podium

Image 14 of 44

2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 15 of 44

Gracie Elvin, Coryn Rivera and Chantal Blaak on the Tour of Flanders podium

Image 16 of 44

Gracie Elvin, Coryn Rivera and Chantal Blaak on the Tour of Flanders podium

Image 17 of 44

The 2o17 Tour of Flanders podium

Image 18 of 44

Coryn River and Brian Cookson on the Tour of Flanders podium

Image 19 of 44

The peloton in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 20 of 44

Coryn Rivera win's the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Image 21 of 44

Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen

Image 22 of 44

Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen

Image 23 of 44

Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Amy Pieters

Image 24 of 44

Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini and Anna Van Der Breggen

Image 25 of 44

Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen

Image 26 of 44

The leaders bear down on the line during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 27 of 44

The leaders bear down on the line during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

Image 28 of 44

Coryn Rivera wins 2017 Tour of Flanders

Image 29 of 44

Coryn Rivera wins 2017 Tour of Flanders

Image 30 of 44

Scenery along the route of Tour of Flanders

Image 31 of 44

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Image 32 of 44

Scenery along the route of Tour of Flanders

Image 33 of 44

Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott)

Image 34 of 44

In the feed zone

Image 35 of 44

The peloton in action during Tour of Flanders Women

Image 36 of 44

Janneke Ensing on a climb at Tour of Flanders

Image 37 of 44

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)

Image 38 of 44

On the climb during Tour of Flanders

Image 39 of 44

Scenery from along the route of Tour of Flanders

Image 40 of 44

Katia Ragusa, Polona Batagelj and Esra Tromo

Image 41 of 44

Tiffany Cromwell at the team car

Image 42 of 44

Amanda Spratt and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

Image 43 of 44

Scenery along the route of Tour of Flanders

Image 44 of 44

Anna van der Breggen

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won the Tour of Flanders Women with a perfectly timed sprint in Oudenaarde, seeing off the challenge of Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) and Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans).

The race was animated by an elite break containing  Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten, but they were caught on the run-in, and Rivera, helped by teammate Ellen van Dijk, delivered a fine sprint to claim the win.

The victory is Rivera's second for her new team after she won Trofeo Alfredo Binda last month.

A 15-rider chase group caught a four-rider breakaway with one kilometre remaining to set the stage for a reduced bunch gallop. Around 300 metres from the finish line, Rivera opened the sprint and held on to take the biggest victory of her young career.

"This is unbelievable," said Rivera in her first post-race television interview. "I can't begin to explain it yet."

It's the second Women's WorldTour victory for Rivera who moved from UnitedHeathcare to Team Sunweb at the start of the 2017 season. She credits her team, particularly 2014 Ronde van Vlaanderen winner Ellen van Dijk, with her newfound success in Europe.

"When your team goes all out for you like that, you definitely have to do your job," said Rivera. "The pressure was on."

How it unfolded

The women's peloton rolled out for the start of Ronde van Vlaanderen under sunny skies from the market square of Oudenaarde. Sunday’s menu included the longest route yet: a 153-kilometre course with 12 climbs, some cobbled, and five additional cobbled sections. Like the men's event, the women's race finished back in Oudennarde.

There were several early escape attempts, but none of the breakaways managed to gain any traction. The race came to life over the infamous Muur of Geraardsbergen with five climbs and 60 kilometres remaining.

Rozanne Slik (Team Sunweb) slipped away from the 50-rider selection that had formed over the Muur. She gained a 90-second advantage and spent 20 kilometres away before she was caught on the Kanarieberg.

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3) countered Slik's catch. The attack sounded an alarm amongst the leaders. Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) immediately jumped on the move. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Ashleigh Moolman Paiso (Cervelo-Bigla) and Elena Cecchini (Canyon SRAM) followed. A stretched out and slimmed down bunch quickly caught the quartet but damage had been done. Where there had once been 50 up front, only 30-odd riders remained. 

Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) led that group into the Kruisberg where her teammate Anna van der Breggen launched an attack that inspired what looked like the race-winning move. The Olympic road champion had Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini and Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) for company. The quartet traded pulls and built up a significant advantage.

Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen (Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In their wake, a chase group formed that included Rivera and Van Dijk. Boels-Dolmans and Canyon SRAM each had three riders in the second group. Cervelo-Bigla had two.

With Canyon SRAM and Sunweb assuming the lion's share of the chase work and the gap holding fairly steady, it initially looked like the winner would come from the four out front – until Van der Breggen, on orders from the team car, stopped working. Lacking teammates in the group behind, Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma fully committed to the escape. Van Vleuten also continued to trade turns.

The psychological blow of Van der Breggen's lack of cooperation along with one less set of legs to share the workload spelled the end of the escape. With Van Dijk on the front, the chase group swallowed up the escape under the flamme rouge.

"From the moment that [sport director] Hans [Timmermans] made the call to go full gas for me, Ellen took charge of the pace," said Rivera. "Ellen chased it down crazy hard, and we also had some help from Canyon. We were committed to the plan of sprinting."

That commitment was well-rewarded as Rivera took the win.

"The sprint was absolutely thrilling," she said. "I still feel like I am dreaming."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4:02:38
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
7Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
9Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
12Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
14Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
17Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:05
18Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:14
19Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:24
20Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:50
21Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
23Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
24Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
25Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:52
26Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:03:55
27Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:57
28Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas0:05:27
29Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
30Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
31Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
32Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
33Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
34Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
35Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
36Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
37Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
38Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
40Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
41Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
42Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
43Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
44Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
45Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
46Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
47Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
48Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
49Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
50Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
51Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
52Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
53Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
54Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
55Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
56Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
57Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
58Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
59Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
60Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
61Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
62Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
63Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
64Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
65Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lares-Waowdeals
66Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:07:25
68Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
69Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
70Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
71Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
72Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
73Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
74Urša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
75Mónika Király (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
76Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
77Asja Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
78Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
79Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or0:09:02
80Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
81Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
82Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Servetto Giusta
83Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
84Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott Women
85Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
86Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
87Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
88Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
89Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
90Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
91Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
92Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
93Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
94Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
95Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
96Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
97Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
DNFLotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
DNFAlison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFSusanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnnelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFArianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFAgnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
DNFLetizia Borghesi (Ita) Servetto Giusta
DNFTing Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Giusta
DNFFrancesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFAnna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFIraida Garcia Ocasio (Cub) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFValeriya Kononenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFJutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFAnnabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFLaura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFElizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFDemi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFNatalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFEsra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFHeidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFElena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAna Maria Covrig (Rom) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFMichela Pavin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFBeatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFKelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
DNFCeline Van Severen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
DNFOmer Shapira (Isr) Giusfredi Bianchi
DNFDaniela-Georgina Dumitru (Rom) Giusfredi Bianchi
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
DNFSimona Bortolotti (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
DNFVania Canvelli (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
DNFChiara Perini (Ita) Giusfredi Bianchi
DNFBeatriu Gomez Franquet (Spa) Lointek
DNFEmpar Felix Tur (Spa) Lointek
DNFAlicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
DNFMiho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFŠpela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFFemke Verstichelen (Bel) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFNahia Leonet (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

 

