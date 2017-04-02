Image 1 of 44 Coryn Rivera win's the 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 The breakaway in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Coryn Rivera celebrates winning the 2017 Tour of Flanders Image 4 of 44 The peloton in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 The peloton in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 The breakaway in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 The breakaway in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Coryn Rivera celebrates winning the 2017 Tour of Flanders Image 9 of 44 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Gracie Elvin, Coryn Rivera and Chantal Blaak on the Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Gracie Elvin, Coryn Rivera and Chantal Blaak on the Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Gracie Elvin, Coryn Rivera and Chantal Blaak on the Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 The 2o17 Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Coryn River and Brian Cookson on the Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 The peloton in action during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Coryn Rivera win's the 2017 Tour of Flanders Image 21 of 44 Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Amy Pieters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini and Anna Van Der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 The leaders bear down on the line during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 The leaders bear down on the line during the 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Coryn Rivera wins 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Coryn Rivera wins 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Scenery along the route of Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Scenery along the route of Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 In the feed zone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 The peloton in action during Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Janneke Ensing on a climb at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 On the climb during Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Scenery from along the route of Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Katia Ragusa, Polona Batagelj and Esra Tromo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Tiffany Cromwell at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Amanda Spratt and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Scenery along the route of Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won the Tour of Flanders Women with a perfectly timed sprint in Oudenaarde, seeing off the challenge of Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) and Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans).

The race was animated by an elite break containing Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten, but they were caught on the run-in, and Rivera, helped by teammate Ellen van Dijk, delivered a fine sprint to claim the win.

The victory is Rivera's second for her new team after she won Trofeo Alfredo Binda last month.

A 15-rider chase group caught a four-rider breakaway with one kilometre remaining to set the stage for a reduced bunch gallop. Around 300 metres from the finish line, Rivera opened the sprint and held on to take the biggest victory of her young career.

"This is unbelievable," said Rivera in her first post-race television interview. "I can't begin to explain it yet."

It's the second Women's WorldTour victory for Rivera who moved from UnitedHeathcare to Team Sunweb at the start of the 2017 season. She credits her team, particularly 2014 Ronde van Vlaanderen winner Ellen van Dijk, with her newfound success in Europe.

"When your team goes all out for you like that, you definitely have to do your job," said Rivera. "The pressure was on."

How it unfolded

The women's peloton rolled out for the start of Ronde van Vlaanderen under sunny skies from the market square of Oudenaarde. Sunday’s menu included the longest route yet: a 153-kilometre course with 12 climbs, some cobbled, and five additional cobbled sections. Like the men's event, the women's race finished back in Oudennarde.

There were several early escape attempts, but none of the breakaways managed to gain any traction. The race came to life over the infamous Muur of Geraardsbergen with five climbs and 60 kilometres remaining.

Rozanne Slik (Team Sunweb) slipped away from the 50-rider selection that had formed over the Muur. She gained a 90-second advantage and spent 20 kilometres away before she was caught on the Kanarieberg.

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3) countered Slik's catch. The attack sounded an alarm amongst the leaders. Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) immediately jumped on the move. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Ashleigh Moolman Paiso (Cervelo-Bigla) and Elena Cecchini (Canyon SRAM) followed. A stretched out and slimmed down bunch quickly caught the quartet but damage had been done. Where there had once been 50 up front, only 30-odd riders remained.

Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) led that group into the Kruisberg where her teammate Anna van der Breggen launched an attack that inspired what looked like the race-winning move. The Olympic road champion had Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini and Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) for company. The quartet traded pulls and built up a significant advantage.

Annemiek Van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna Van Der Breggen (Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In their wake, a chase group formed that included Rivera and Van Dijk. Boels-Dolmans and Canyon SRAM each had three riders in the second group. Cervelo-Bigla had two.

With Canyon SRAM and Sunweb assuming the lion's share of the chase work and the gap holding fairly steady, it initially looked like the winner would come from the four out front – until Van der Breggen, on orders from the team car, stopped working. Lacking teammates in the group behind, Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma fully committed to the escape. Van Vleuten also continued to trade turns.

The psychological blow of Van der Breggen's lack of cooperation along with one less set of legs to share the workload spelled the end of the escape. With Van Dijk on the front, the chase group swallowed up the escape under the flamme rouge.

"From the moment that [sport director] Hans [Timmermans] made the call to go full gas for me, Ellen took charge of the pace," said Rivera. "Ellen chased it down crazy hard, and we also had some help from Canyon. We were committed to the plan of sprinting."

That commitment was well-rewarded as Rivera took the win.

"The sprint was absolutely thrilling," she said. "I still feel like I am dreaming."

